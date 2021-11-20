FGFTReb
NORTH DAKOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sueker241-62-40-2024
Tsartsidze223-92-22-4019
Nero279-150-10-63223
Norman254-70-01-10211
Panoam180-10-00-0300
Bruns244-91-11-40011
Howard153-52-32-31210
Grant130-10-00-2520
Igbanugo121-10-00-1203
Matthews111-12-21-1214
Danielson91-12-20-1024
Totals20027-5611-157-25161479

Percentages: FG .482, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Nero 5-10, Norman 3-6, Howard 2-2, Bruns 2-3, Igbanugo 1-1, Tsartsidze 1-5, Panoam 0-1, Sueker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Grant).

Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Sueker 3, Howard 2, Panoam 2, Nero, Tsartsidze).

Steals: 2 (Howard, Igbanugo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin162-40-01-6024
Davis143-102-22-3119
Forrest298-113-30-13024
Greenlee305-81-50-12114
Martin234-50-01-52210
Winchester254-82-31-76211
Rosado203-75-62-22111
Weatherspoon182-30-00-1006
Ralat112-20-00-0435
Niang81-30-00-0022
Zimonjic61-30-01-2112
Totals20035-6413-198-28211598

Percentages: FG .547, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 15-27, .556 (Forrest 5-8, Greenlee 3-5, Martin 2-2, Weatherspoon 2-3, Ralat 1-1, Winchester 1-2, Davis 1-5, Zimonjic 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Goldin, Greenlee, Martin, Rosado).

Turnovers: 6 (Goldin 2, Davis, Martin, Ralat, Winchester).

Steals: 6 (Forrest 2, Davis, Greenlee, Weatherspoon, Winchester).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Dakota423779
FAU455398

A_926 (5,000).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you