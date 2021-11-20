|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sueker
|24
|1-6
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Tsartsidze
|22
|3-9
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|9
|Nero
|27
|9-15
|0-1
|0-6
|3
|2
|23
|Norman
|25
|4-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|11
|Panoam
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|Bruns
|24
|4-9
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|11
|Howard
|15
|3-5
|2-3
|2-3
|1
|2
|10
|Grant
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|0
|Igbanugo
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Matthews
|11
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|4
|Danielson
|9
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|11-15
|7-25
|16
|14
|79
Percentages: FG .482, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Nero 5-10, Norman 3-6, Howard 2-2, Bruns 2-3, Igbanugo 1-1, Tsartsidze 1-5, Panoam 0-1, Sueker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Grant).
Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Sueker 3, Howard 2, Panoam 2, Nero, Tsartsidze).
Steals: 2 (Howard, Igbanugo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goldin
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|4
|Davis
|14
|3-10
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|9
|Forrest
|29
|8-11
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|0
|24
|Greenlee
|30
|5-8
|1-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|14
|Martin
|23
|4-5
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|10
|Winchester
|25
|4-8
|2-3
|1-7
|6
|2
|11
|Rosado
|20
|3-7
|5-6
|2-2
|2
|1
|11
|Weatherspoon
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Ralat
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|3
|5
|Niang
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Zimonjic
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|35-64
|13-19
|8-28
|21
|15
|98
Percentages: FG .547, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 15-27, .556 (Forrest 5-8, Greenlee 3-5, Martin 2-2, Weatherspoon 2-3, Ralat 1-1, Winchester 1-2, Davis 1-5, Zimonjic 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Goldin, Greenlee, Martin, Rosado).
Turnovers: 6 (Goldin 2, Davis, Martin, Ralat, Winchester).
Steals: 6 (Forrest 2, Davis, Greenlee, Weatherspoon, Winchester).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Dakota
|42
|37
|—
|79
|FAU
|45
|53
|—
|98
A_926 (5,000).