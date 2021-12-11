All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati90357151130510209
Houston81330211112485273
UCF5320319884386302
East Carolina5324719675356315
Tulsa5321220766313329
SMU4428924984461341
Memphis3520522466361351
Navy3520822048241339
Temple179333039196450
South Florida17193277210278416
Tulane17185259210331408

Monday's Games

Myrtle Beach Bowl at Conway, S.C.: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl at St. Petersburg, Fla.: Florida vs. UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl at Honolulu: Hawaii vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson6219616093322180
NC State6226317893397236
Wake Forest73383312103536394
Louisville4426619166383324
Florida St.4419623057331318
Boston College2613120166296266
Syracuse2617724557299316

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh81349208112559300
Miami5328523675409341
Virginia4427827466415382
Virginia Tech4419219266298275
North Carolina4531030466437379
Georgia Tech2622226339288402
Duke0811937339274477

Monday's Games

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Baylor82289198112422249
Oklahoma St.82326159112398218
Oklahoma72322252102461303
Iowa St.5431320775394247
Kansas St.4522320675316253
West Virginia4520524166322292
Texas Tech3624032166360385
TCU3623134257344419
Texas3630631557423373
Kansas18177391210249506

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.8028012293364229
Montana St.71208109102347152
Montana72293156103385212
E. Washington63393250103572362
UC Davis5318416684340273
Weber St.5326213565344215
N. Arizona4422723556271330
Portland St.4422322556303325
Idaho3519724947279347
N. Colorado2610226438164329
Cal Poly1711730329169431
Idaho St.17130232110168375
S. Utah08141311110209432

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.70234114112427253
Monmouth (NJ)6127015374354302
Hampton3416719356308347
NC A&T3415218056251285
Charleston Southern3417218146245289
North Alabama3424423938310366
Robert Morris3517927646201337
Gardner-Webb2518323347326335
Campbell2516619838282321

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan91349175121490209
Ohio St.81418189102546251
Michigan St.72255246102383308
Penn St.4520515175315201
Maryland3619834966327389
Rutgers2712326157246295
Indiana0994316210207399

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa73230211103311249
Minnesota6324217984313219
Purdue6323819884330246
Wisconsin6324313584310197
Illinois4517417057242263
Nebraska1823923939335272
Northwestern1811730639199348

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison71279122121522196
Villanova71230122103391217
Elon5320919665265287
Rhode Island4415221274277279
Maine4419522065275297
Richmond4418518265264220
William & Mary4419419065245243
Stony Brook4418817056233252
Delaware3516019256217257
Towson3515623247215315
New Hampshire2613519838182326
Albany (NY)1713718429208288

CONFERENCE USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Kentucky7240423385560373
Marshall5324718375408273
Old Dominion5323420266342331
Middle Tennessee4423620666357310
Charlotte3523432657326408
FAU3520122357305309
FIU08131358111244476

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA81346232121492307
UAB6227516184353274
North Texas5322619866343330
UTEP4420119975302297
Rice3518626048258434
Louisiana Tech2619325839336408
Southern Miss.2614522039212335

Friday's Games

Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, United States: Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon

Saturday's Games

Boca Raton Bowl at Boca Raton, Fla.: Appalachian St. vs. W. Kentucky, 11 a.m.

New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: Fresno St. vs. UTEP, 2:15 p.m.

Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: BYU vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 9:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

Myrtle Beach Bowl at Conway, S.C.: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas: San Diego St. vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic at Frisco, Texas: Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Dartmouth6119910591306147
Princeton6120814691334174
Harvard5221212482324149
Columbia4315716773251225
Yale4323320655299247
Penn1612718537191215
Brown1621133328295424
Cornell1613621728201289

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.6333133876424456
Miami (Ohio)5325717666349286
Ohio3521622339271364
Bowling Green2619128848257368
Buffalo2621926248351359
Akron17162296210238474

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Illinois7229427794410425
Cent. Michigan6227520484396314
Toledo5328118175410252
E. Michigan4422923675372334
W. Michigan4426125275370343
Ball St.4420919266293318

Friday's Games

Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, United States: Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon

Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Coastal Carolina vs. N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Liberty vs. E. Michigan, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Boise, Idaho: Wyoming vs. Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic at Frisco, Texas: Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: Ball St. vs. Georgia St., 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SC State501237865268304
NC Central4116913565268287
Norfolk St.2315914865365338
Delaware St.2310711656258278
Howard1412013538260328
Morgan St.147113729154347

Saturday's Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: Jackson St. vs. SC State, Noon

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.81299127121453143
Missouri St.6226620184411314
S. Dakota St.53261164113525265
S. Illinois6427728185402336
South Dakota5422821075324248
N. Iowa4420216266299216
Indiana St.3512026456175330
North Dakota3517216156269223
Illinois St.2612218747202246
Youngstown St.2618927137247354
W. Illinois2618429229268427

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.72198177112345253
Fresno St.6223116593403243
Nevada5329720084440293
Hawaii3519922967374408
San Jose St.3514822057240318
UNLV26186250210249394

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah St.72303235103432329
Air Force6226918493372229
Boise St.5321914175350228
Wyoming2614017766278270
Colorado St.2620424339284339
New Mexico177224539146341

Saturday's Games

New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: Fresno St. vs. UTEP, 2:15 p.m.

LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: Oregon St. vs. Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Boise, Idaho: Wyoming vs. Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas: San Diego St. vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl at Honolulu: Hawaii vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacred Heart611638484235167
Duquesne5220815173295229
Bryant5222512374330249
St. Francis (Pa.)4318410656252210
CCSU4318116447232339
Merrimack2514321756306302
LIU Brooklyn2512224928139405
Wagner0793225011141424

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin61228141103390325
Murray St.5318520965237278
Austin Peay4322513065358274
Tennessee St.4314018056217296
SE Missouri4423418347297341
Tennessee Tech1510518738202350
E. Illinois16105192110160312

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon73294272103408331
Washington St.6325522075341291
Oregon St.5428525475393311
California4519418157285267
Washington3618922548258272
Stanford2718329739245389

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah91373192103461268
Arizona St.6326120084356251
UCLA6331924484438321
Colorado3618327348225320
Southern Cal3626730848344381
Arizona18157294111206377

Saturday's Games

LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: Oregon St. vs. Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross6025376103419240
Colgate5116612056206287
Fordham4223920765370351
Lehigh3312112138127285
Lafayette2412513738182259
Georgetown1511618528190306
Bucknell0664238110104417

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson7132720383400322
San Diego7124914474283277
St. Thomas (Minn.)6223512573250178
Morehead St.6225321274360348
Dayton5329123664311301
Marist5319715855228229
Valparaiso4427022647298346
Stetson2616023947263332
Butler1712928038262377
Drake177514329127229
Presbyterian0825247229404590

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia81345107121512124
Kentucky5321919593400265
Tennessee4427826975466330
Missouri3518128866356416
South Carolina3516723066256291
Florida2621121266382319
Vanderbilt08109317210189430

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama81339219121553263
Mississippi62246224102431300
Arkansas4421023784378288
Texas A&M4421517184352191
Mississippi St.4422821875371303
Auburn3517920466355266
LSU3518822466325304

Wednesday's Games

Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: Army vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Gasparilla Bowl at St. Petersburg, Fla.: Florida vs. UCF, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU71284214112425295
Mercer6223417973317227
Chattanooga5323013065293188
Furman4420519665267259
VMI4425826065344365
W. Carolina4429429547356454
Samford3528631747417434
The Citadel3519127547271378
Wofford08177293110225380

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word71313186103513350
SE Louisiana6238126994586425
Nicholls5329523165367314
McNeese St.3519618047270280
Northwestern St.3518028338214375
Houston Baptist08134350011191459

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.90279117111348162
Florida A&M7123811493333204
Alabama A&M5329227573379351
Alabama St.3518322656240310
MVSU3518622747216336
Bethune-Cookman2619325629270399

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View6325619675305315
Alcorn St.5323822365286284
Grambling St.3517321247189304
Southern U.3522222947290339
Texas Southern2624928338359397
Ark.-Pine Bluff1715830929218415

Saturday's Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: Jackson St. vs. SC State, Noon

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Appalachian St.72314167103445251
Coastal Carolina62303176102485240
Georgia St.6224418775315332
Troy3517125757274313
Georgia Southern2618023539243377

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette90263148121399238
Texas State3517924948277396
South Alabama2620421057299317
Louisiana-Monroe2618429548251402
Arkansas St.17176294210303463

Friday's Games

Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Coastal Carolina vs. N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boca Raton Bowl at Boca Raton, Fla.: Appalachian St. vs. W. Kentucky, 11 a.m.

New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: Ball St. vs. Georgia St., 2:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.80330143110473215
Stephen F. Austin6224214384411232
E. Kentucky5221416774304275
Jacksonville St.3315817556242312
Tarleton St.3415015865296240
Cent. Arkansas3421620756379316
Abilene Christian3520620856311280
Lamar0810633429170401
Dixie St.0350137110204436

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Army84403268
New Mexico St.210271485
Liberty75381260
Umass111196517
Notre Dame111423219
BYU102402291
Uconn111187462

Saturday's Games

Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: BYU vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Liberty vs. E. Michigan, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: Army vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

