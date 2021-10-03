All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|1
|0
|41
|17
|5
|0
|213
|109
|Houston
|2
|0
|73
|30
|4
|1
|183
|75
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|52
|29
|3
|2
|161
|148
|Temple
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|2
|137
|151
|Navy
|1
|1
|54
|58
|1
|3
|64
|130
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|153
|58
|Memphis
|0
|1
|31
|34
|3
|2
|187
|161
|UCF
|0
|1
|30
|34
|2
|2
|164
|121
|South Florida
|0
|1
|17
|41
|1
|4
|102
|180
|Tulane
|0
|1
|29
|52
|1
|4
|175
|201
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|10
|45
|1
|4
|111
|167
Friday's Games
Houston 45, Tulsa 10
Saturday's Games
Temple 34, Memphis 31
Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13
Navy 34, UCF 30
East Carolina 52, Tulane 29
SMU 41, South Florida 17
Thursday, Oct. 7
Houston at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|3
|0
|109
|65
|5
|0
|192
|91
|NC State
|1
|0
|27
|21
|4
|1
|161
|79
|Clemson
|2
|1
|54
|48
|3
|2
|106
|61
|Louisville
|1
|1
|65
|60
|3
|2
|161
|141
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|70
|96
|1
|4
|125
|157
|Boston College
|0
|1
|13
|19
|4
|1
|178
|84
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|30
|33
|3
|2
|152
|104
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|52
|21
|4
|1
|262
|113
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|3
|1
|94
|61
|North Carolina
|2
|2
|129
|108
|3
|2
|188
|125
|Virginia
|1
|2
|86
|124
|3
|2
|171
|138
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|74
|88
|2
|3
|140
|127
|Duke
|0
|1
|7
|38
|3
|2
|162
|142
|Miami
|0
|1
|28
|30
|2
|3
|152
|135
Thursday's Games
Virginia 30, Miami 28
Saturday's Games
North Carolina 38, Duke 7
Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21
Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34
Florida St. 33, Syracuse 30
NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 27
Clemson 19, Boston College 13
Saturday, Oct. 9
Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|53
|44
|5
|0
|192
|95
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|55
|34
|5
|0
|127
|93
|Texas
|2
|0
|102
|62
|4
|1
|219
|120
|Baylor
|2
|1
|90
|60
|4
|1
|185
|87
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|58
|90
|4
|1
|178
|154
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|88
|38
|3
|2
|169
|78
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|51
|68
|3
|2
|144
|115
|TCU
|0
|1
|27
|32
|2
|2
|140
|109
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|33
|39
|2
|3
|150
|90
|Kansas
|0
|2
|14
|104
|1
|4
|86
|219
Saturday's Games
Texas 32, TCU 27
Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20
Oklahoma 37, Kansas St. 31
Iowa St. 59, Kansas 7
Oklahoma St. 24, Baylor 14
Saturday, Oct. 9
West Virginia at Baylor, Noon
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon
TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|2
|0
|84
|49
|5
|0
|244
|152
|UC Davis
|2
|0
|44
|34
|5
|0
|176
|85
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|70
|24
|4
|1
|183
|60
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|2
|88
|104
|Montana
|1
|1
|67
|41
|3
|1
|122
|55
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|58
|34
|2
|3
|102
|129
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|24
|50
|2
|3
|86
|115
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|37
|43
|2
|3
|117
|143
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|52
|24
|2
|3
|134
|104
|Idaho
|0
|1
|20
|27
|1
|3
|102
|125
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|14
|77
|1
|4
|66
|205
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|34
|70
|1
|4
|102
|191
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|38
|71
|0
|4
|62
|155
Saturday's Games
Montana St. 40, N. Colorado 7
N. Arizona 48, Idaho St. 17
Portland St. 20, S. Utah 13
Weber St. 38, Cal Poly 7
UC Davis 27, Idaho 20
E. Washington 34, Montana 28
Saturday, Oct. 9
UC Davis at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|95
|31
|3
|2
|151
|149
|Campbell
|1
|0
|48
|31
|2
|2
|150
|103
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|2
|113
|102
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|114
|86
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|141
|154
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|17
|54
|2
|3
|160
|156
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|2
|80
|93
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|2
|36
|102
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|48
|0
|5
|97
|175
Saturday's Games
NC A&T 41, Robert Morris 14
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Gardner-Webb 17
Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44
Kennesaw St. 31, Jacksonville St. 6
Campbell 48, North Alabama 31
Saturday, Oct. 9
North Alabama at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|58
|30
|5
|0
|199
|64
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|61
|41
|5
|0
|189
|103
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|40
|10
|5
|0
|150
|60
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|97
|44
|4
|1
|225
|106
|Maryland
|1
|1
|34
|68
|4
|1
|163
|108
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|26
|72
|3
|2
|149
|106
|Indiana
|0
|2
|6
|58
|2
|3
|119
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|2
|0
|85
|20
|5
|0
|166
|58
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|51
|58
|3
|2
|122
|98
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|98
|60
|3
|3
|194
|93
|Illinois
|1
|2
|56
|55
|2
|4
|124
|148
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|28
|94
|2
|3
|110
|136
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|27
|54
|1
|3
|74
|102
Friday's Games
Iowa 51, Maryland 14
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 20, Purdue 13
Illinois 24, Charlotte 14
Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17
Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 13
Penn St. 24, Indiana 0
Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7
Michigan St. 48, W. Kentucky 31
Saturday, Oct. 9
Maryland at Ohio St., Noon
Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon
Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|2
|0
|78
|28
|4
|0
|183
|62
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|43
|34
|4
|0
|133
|79
|Delaware
|2
|0
|54
|39
|3
|1
|94
|94
|Villanova
|1
|0
|34
|27
|3
|1
|153
|71
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|1
|85
|84
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|74
|58
|3
|2
|100
|148
|Elon
|1
|1
|51
|41
|2
|3
|107
|132
|Richmond
|0
|2
|34
|54
|2
|3
|113
|92
|Maine
|0
|2
|31
|89
|1
|3
|76
|156
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|26
|1
|3
|73
|109
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|41
|54
|1
|4
|86
|136
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|29
|36
|0
|4
|59
|126
Saturday's Games
Rhode Island 27, Stony Brook 20
Elon 20, Richmond 7
Delaware 20, Albany (NY) 15
James Madison 23, New Hampshire 21
Saturday, Oct. 9
Elon at Maine, Noon
Delaware at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Villanova at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Towson, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|42
|39
|3
|2
|134
|121
|FAU
|1
|0
|58
|21
|3
|2
|162
|107
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|2
|3
|150
|147
|Marshall
|0
|1
|28
|34
|2
|3
|189
|124
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|156
|140
|FIU
|0
|1
|21
|58
|1
|4
|134
|176
|Old Dominion
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|4
|129
|157
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|1
|0
|27
|13
|5
|0
|173
|88
|UTEP
|1
|0
|28
|21
|4
|1
|129
|119
|UAB
|1
|0
|40
|6
|3
|2
|118
|119
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|3
|167
|167
|Rice
|1
|0
|24
|19
|2
|3
|96
|193
|North Texas
|0
|2
|23
|64
|1
|3
|79
|113
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|19
|24
|1
|4
|86
|139
Saturday's Games
Illinois 24, Charlotte 14
FAU 58, FIU 21
UTSA 24, UNLV 17
NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 27
Rice 24, Southern Miss. 19
Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 28
Liberty 36, UAB 12
Michigan St. 48, W. Kentucky 31
UTEP 28, Old Dominion 21
Friday, Oct. 8
Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Old Dominion at Marshall, 2 p.m.
FAU at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
UTSA at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|31
|7
|3
|0
|100
|28
|Harvard
|1
|0
|49
|17
|3
|0
|131
|39
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|7
|3
|0
|119
|7
|Yale
|1
|0
|23
|17
|2
|1
|74
|37
|Columbia
|0
|1
|7
|24
|2
|1
|79
|62
|Penn
|0
|1
|7
|31
|1
|2
|51
|61
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|49
|0
|3
|70
|130
|Cornell
|0
|1
|17
|23
|0
|3
|48
|75
Friday's Games
Dartmouth 31, Penn 7
Saturday's Games
Yale 34, Lehigh 0
Princeton 24, Columbia 7
Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13
Bucknell 21, Cornell 10
Bryant 36, Brown 29
Saturday, Oct. 9
Colgate at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Penn, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Columbia at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|3
|120
|138
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|28
|17
|2
|3
|120
|127
|Ohio
|1
|0
|34
|17
|1
|4
|89
|158
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|20
|27
|2
|3
|86
|107
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|17
|24
|2
|3
|149
|121
|Akron
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|4
|93
|212
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|133
|108
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|27
|20
|3
|2
|143
|168
|Toledo
|1
|0
|22
|12
|3
|2
|151
|83
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|20
|27
|3
|2
|163
|125
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|12
|22
|2
|3
|96
|148
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|17
|28
|2
|3
|138
|138
Saturday's Games
W. Michigan 24, Buffalo 17
Toledo 45, Umass 7
N. Illinois 27, E. Michigan 20
Ohio 34, Akron 17
Miami (Ohio) 28, Cent. Michigan 17
Kent St. 27, Bowling Green 20
Ball St. 28, Army 16
Saturday, Oct. 9
N. Illinois at Toledo, Noon
Akron at Bowling Green, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|164
|176
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|95
|156
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|83
|125
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|169
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|84
|187
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|41
|148
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14
Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17
SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35
Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44
MVSU 17, NC Central 16
Delaware St. 33, Wagner 27
Friday, Oct. 8
Morgan St. at Howard, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Tennessee Tech at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|4
|0
|143
|23
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|44
|0
|4
|0
|193
|37
|S. Illinois
|2
|0
|66
|47
|4
|1
|191
|102
|Missouri St.
|2
|0
|72
|43
|3
|1
|131
|100
|N. Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|7
|3
|1
|122
|42
|South Dakota
|1
|1
|61
|41
|3
|2
|157
|79
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|68
|66
|1
|4
|152
|201
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|10
|16
|2
|2
|107
|78
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|37
|76
|2
|3
|117
|135
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|10
|82
|2
|3
|65
|148
|Youngstown St.
|0
|2
|42
|72
|1
|3
|100
|155
Saturday's Games
Missouri St. 41, Illinois St. 20
N. Dakota St. 16, North Dakota 10
South Dakota 38, Indiana St. 10
S. Illinois 31, W. Illinois 30
N. Iowa 34, Youngstown St. 7
S. Dakota St. 55, Dixie St. 7
Saturday, Oct. 9
W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|1
|0
|41
|31
|3
|1
|129
|96
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|13
|3
|2
|109
|111
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|62
|57
|4
|2
|234
|135
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|40
|41
|3
|3
|167
|186
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|76
|UNLV
|0
|1
|30
|38
|0
|5
|93
|182
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|1
|1
|83
|59
|4
|1
|172
|83
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|52
|72
|3
|2
|146
|153
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|58
|44
|2
|3
|163
|114
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|138
|93
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|10
|38
|2
|3
|84
|134
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|96
Friday's Games
BYU 34, Utah St. 20
Saturday's Games
Nevada 41, Boise St. 31
UTSA 24, UNLV 17
Air Force 38, New Mexico 10
San Jose St. 37, New Mexico St. 31
Hawaii 27, Fresno St. 24
Saturday, Oct. 9
Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|37
|14
|3
|1
|124
|92
|Bryant
|1
|0
|17
|6
|3
|2
|122
|132
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|39
|24
|2
|3
|107
|128
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|3
|52
|172
|Merrimack
|0
|1
|14
|37
|3
|2
|177
|122
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|6
|17
|2
|3
|68
|87
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|156
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|5
|84
|203
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14
Duquesne 37, Merrimack 14
Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17
Bryant 36, Brown 29
Delaware St. 33, Wagner 27
Saturday, Oct. 9
Bryant at Duquesne, Noon
Wagner at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Columbia at CCSU, 1 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|22
|6
|2
|2
|74
|75
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|38
|69
|2
|3
|105
|130
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|64
|42
|1
|4
|127
|200
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|42
|45
|1
|4
|56
|179
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|34
|36
|1
|5
|89
|156
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|123
|127
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|22
|24
|2
|3
|155
|168
Saturday's Games
Tennessee Tech 28, SE Missouri 17
Murray St. 22, E. Illinois 6
Tennessee St. 24, Austin Peay 22
Saturday, Oct. 9
Tennessee Tech at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|2
|0
|72
|51
|4
|1
|180
|108
|Stanford
|2
|1
|97
|87
|3
|2
|145
|134
|Oregon
|1
|1
|65
|50
|4
|1
|179
|109
|Washington
|1
|1
|55
|51
|2
|3
|124
|98
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|48
|75
|2
|3
|115
|125
|California
|0
|2
|30
|52
|1
|4
|121
|138
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|77
|36
|4
|1
|172
|87
|Utah
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|2
|112
|89
|Southern Cal
|2
|2
|137
|115
|3
|2
|167
|122
|UCLA
|1
|1
|58
|66
|3
|2
|177
|143
|Colorado
|0
|2
|27
|72
|1
|4
|69
|119
|Arizona
|0
|1
|19
|41
|0
|4
|68
|124
Saturday's Games
Southern Cal 37, Colorado 14
Stanford 31, Oregon 24
Washington St. 21, California 6
Oregon St. 27, Washington 24
Arizona St. 42, UCLA 23
Friday, Oct. 8
Stanford at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|2
|0
|58
|24
|2
|3
|68
|126
|Fordham
|1
|0
|42
|41
|2
|3
|117
|178
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|137
|133
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|116
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|74
|121
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|41
|42
|1
|4
|95
|134
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|5
|9
|174
Saturday's Games
Yale 34, Lehigh 0
Colgate 28, Georgetown 21
Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13
Bucknell 21, Cornell 10
Fordham 42, Lafayette 41
Saturday, Oct. 9
Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Colgate at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Penn, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|0
|63
|44
|3
|1
|115
|115
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|45
|38
|2
|2
|152
|174
|Marist
|1
|0
|27
|24
|1
|2
|58
|95
|Dayton
|1
|1
|101
|88
|2
|2
|121
|153
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|1
|60
|27
|2
|2
|75
|80
|Drake
|1
|1
|27
|27
|2
|3
|79
|113
|San Diego
|1
|1
|43
|52
|1
|4
|77
|185
|Valparaiso
|1
|1
|48
|48
|1
|4
|76
|168
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|43
|63
|2
|2
|195
|181
|Stetson
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|2
|131
|128
|Butler
|0
|2
|3
|42
|2
|3
|136
|139
Saturday's Games
Drake 6, Butler 3
Marist 27, Valparaiso 24
Davidson 35, Stetson 28
Morehead St. 45, Dayton 38
San Diego 27, St. Thomas (Minn.) 24
Saturday, Oct. 9
San Diego at Butler, Noon
Stetson at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Drake, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|139
|13
|5
|0
|205
|23
|Kentucky
|3
|0
|71
|51
|5
|0
|144
|84
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|76
|62
|3
|2
|204
|109
|Florida
|1
|2
|80
|65
|3
|2
|157
|99
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|23
|56
|3
|2
|112
|87
|Missouri
|0
|2
|52
|97
|2
|3
|179
|190
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|0
|62
|2
|3
|80
|175
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|73
|50
|5
|0
|228
|91
|Auburn
|1
|0
|24
|19
|4
|1
|200
|81
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|20
|47
|4
|1
|143
|95
|LSU
|1
|1
|47
|49
|3
|2
|157
|115
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|51
|50
|3
|2
|139
|125
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|21
|42
|3
|1
|179
|104
|Texas A&M
|0
|2
|32
|46
|3
|2
|117
|63
Saturday's Games
Georgia 37, Arkansas 0
Tennessee 62, Missouri 24
Alabama 42, Mississippi 21
South Carolina 23, Troy 14
Kentucky 20, Florida 13
Mississippi St. 26, Texas A&M 22
Vanderbilt 30, Uconn 28
Auburn 24, LSU 19
Saturday, Oct. 9
South Carolina at Tennessee, Noon
Vanderbilt at Florida, Noon
Arkansas at Mississippi, Noon
Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|2
|0
|82
|69
|5
|0
|188
|92
|Mercer
|2
|0
|69
|45
|3
|1
|152
|93
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|45
|17
|2
|2
|108
|75
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|35
|24
|2
|2
|115
|127
|VMI
|1
|1
|55
|58
|3
|2
|141
|163
|Samford
|1
|2
|132
|137
|2
|3
|211
|184
|Furman
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|2
|65
|87
|Wofford
|0
|2
|44
|58
|1
|3
|78
|111
|W. Carolina
|0
|2
|54
|87
|0
|5
|116
|246
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 45, W. Carolina 17
The Citadel 35, VMI 24
ETSU 27, Wofford 21
Mercer 45, Samford 42
Saturday, Oct. 9
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at ETSU, 4:30 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|69
|27
|4
|1
|192
|114
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|1
|185
|118
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|48
|17
|2
|2
|120
|100
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|35
|69
|1
|4
|109
|169
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|17
|48
|0
|4
|74
|157
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|27
|38
|0
|4
|61
|130
Saturday's Games
SE Louisiana 38, McNeese St. 35
Nicholls 48, Houston Baptist 17
Incarnate Word 38, Northwestern St. 27
Saturday, Oct. 9
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 1 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|3
|1
|76
|51
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|58
|64
|3
|1
|145
|140
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|38
|52
|2
|2
|52
|127
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|34
|7
|2
|2
|85
|52
|MVSU
|0
|1
|25
|38
|1
|3
|55
|147
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|2
|51
|68
|0
|5
|128
|211
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|91
|44
|4
|1
|137
|111
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|39
|38
|2
|2
|87
|99
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|38
|25
|2
|2
|106
|135
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|47
|52
|2
|3
|63
|144
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|55
|66
|1
|3
|112
|127
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|1
|3
|127
|154
Thursday's Games
Prairie View 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
Saturday's Games
SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35
Grambling St. 37, Alabama A&M 28
Texas Southern 69, North American University 0
MVSU 17, NC Central 16
Florida A&M 28, Alabama St. 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.
SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|59
|6
|5
|0
|241
|70
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|45
|16
|4
|1
|176
|100
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|79
|61
|2
|3
|125
|169
|Troy
|0
|1
|16
|29
|2
|3
|119
|85
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|16
|45
|1
|4
|87
|190
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|48
|38
|4
|1
|142
|114
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|1
|35
|75
|2
|2
|57
|127
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|18
|20
|3
|1
|99
|67
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|98
|147
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|33
|59
|1
|4
|160
|228
Saturday's Games
Appalachian St. 45, Georgia St. 16
Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6
South Carolina 23, Troy 14
Georgia Southern 59, Arkansas St. 33
Louisiana-Lafayette 20, South Alabama 18
Thursday, Oct. 7
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|66
|55
|4
|0
|160
|85
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|20
|3
|3
|2
|110
|111
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|77
|42
|3
|2
|182
|114
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|40
|31
|3
|2
|181
|85
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|77
|66
|2
|3
|177
|172
|Lamar
|0
|1
|0
|56
|2
|2
|64
|123
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|84
|137
|Tarleton St.
|0
|2
|13
|40
|2
|3
|142
|108
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|175
Saturday's Games
E. Kentucky 20, Tarleton St. 3
Kennesaw St. 31, Jacksonville St. 6
Sam Houston St. 21, Stephen F. Austin 20
Cent. Arkansas 42, Abilene Christian 21
S. Dakota St. 55, Dixie St. 7
Saturday, Oct. 9
Lamar at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|1
|172
|104
|BYU
|5
|0
|146
|97
|Liberty
|4
|1
|171
|73
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|154
|117
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|133
|205
|Uconn
|0
|6
|99
|238
|Umass
|0
|5
|73
|236
Friday's Games
BYU 34, Utah St. 20
Saturday's Games
Toledo 45, Umass 7
Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13
Ball St. 28, Army 16
Liberty 36, UAB 12
Vanderbilt 30, Uconn 28
San Jose St. 37, New Mexico St. 31
Saturday, Oct. 9
Uconn at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.