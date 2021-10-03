All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SMU10411750213109
Houston2073304118375
East Carolina10522932161148
Temple10343132137151
Navy1154581364130
Cincinnati00004015358
Memphis01313432187161
UCF01303422164121
South Florida01174114102180
Tulane01295214175201
Tulsa01104514111167

Friday's Games

Houston 45, Tulsa 10

Saturday's Games

Temple 34, Memphis 31

Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

Navy 34, UCF 30

East Carolina 52, Tulane 29

SMU 41, South Florida 17

Thursday, Oct. 7

Houston at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest30109655019291
NC State1027214116179
Clemson2154483210661
Louisville11656032161141
Florida St.12709614125157
Boston College0113194117884
Syracuse01303332152104

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh10522141262113
Virginia Tech101710319461
North Carolina2212910832188125
Virginia128612432171138
Georgia Tech12748823140127
Duke0173832162142
Miami01283023152135

Thursday's Games

Virginia 30, Miami 28

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 38, Duke 7

Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21

Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34

Florida St. 33, Syracuse 30

NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 27

Clemson 19, Boston College 13

Saturday, Oct. 9

Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma2053445019295
Oklahoma St.2055345012793
Texas201026241219120
Baylor2190604118587
Texas Tech11589041178154
Iowa St.1188383216978
Kansas St.02516832144115
TCU01273222140109
West Virginia0233392315090
Kansas02141041486219

Saturday's Games

Texas 32, TCU 27

Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20

Oklahoma 37, Kansas St. 31

Iowa St. 59, Kansas 7

Oklahoma St. 24, Baylor 14

Saturday, Oct. 9

West Virginia at Baylor, Noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington20844950244152
UC Davis2044345017685
Montana St.2070244118360
Sacramento St.1023212288104
Montana1167413112255
N. Arizona11583423102129
N. Colorado1124502386115
Portland St.11374323117143
Weber St.11522423134104
Idaho01202713102125
Cal Poly0214771466205
S. Utah02347014102191
Idaho St.0238710462155

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 40, N. Colorado 7

N. Arizona 48, Idaho St. 17

Portland St. 20, S. Utah 13

Weber St. 38, Cal Poly 7

UC Davis 27, Idaho 20

E. Washington 34, Montana 28

Saturday, Oct. 9

UC Davis at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Monmouth (NJ)20953132151149
Campbell10483122150103
NC A&T10411422113102
Kennesaw St.00003111486
Hampton000022141154
Gardner-Webb01175423160156
Charleston Southern011441128093
Robert Morris0114411236102
North Alabama0131480597175

Saturday's Games

NC A&T 41, Robert Morris 14

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Gardner-Webb 17

Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44

Kennesaw St. 31, Jacksonville St. 6

Campbell 48, North Alabama 31

Saturday, Oct. 9

North Alabama at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan2058305019964
Michigan St.20614150189103
Penn St.2040105015060
Ohio St.20974441225106
Maryland11346841163108
Rutgers02267232149106
Indiana0265823119141

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa2085205016658
Minnesota1151583212298
Purdue1126293211877
Nebraska1298603319493
Illinois12565524124148
Northwestern02289423110136
Wisconsin0227541374102

Friday's Games

Iowa 51, Maryland 14

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 20, Purdue 13

Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 13

Penn St. 24, Indiana 0

Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7

Michigan St. 48, W. Kentucky 31

Saturday, Oct. 9

Maryland at Ohio St., Noon

Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon

Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison2078284018362
Rhode Island2043344013379
Delaware205439319494
Villanova1034273115371
William & Mary103431318584
New Hampshire21745832100148
Elon11514123107132
Richmond0234542311392
Maine0231891376156
Towson0114261373109
Stony Brook0241541486136
Albany (NY)0229360459126

Saturday's Games

Rhode Island 27, Stony Brook 20

Elon 20, Richmond 7

Delaware 20, Albany (NY) 15

James Madison 23, New Hampshire 21

Saturday, Oct. 9

Elon at Maine, Noon

Delaware at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Villanova at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte10423932134121
FAU10582132162107
Middle Tennessee12869723150147
Marshall01283423189124
W. Kentucky000013156140
FIU01215814134176
Old Dominion01212814129157

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA1027135017388
UTEP10282141129119
UAB1040632118119
Louisiana Tech10241723167167
Rice1024192396193
North Texas0223641379113
Southern Miss.0119241486139

Saturday's Games

Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

FAU 58, FIU 21

UTSA 24, UNLV 17

NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 27

Rice 24, Southern Miss. 19

Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 28

Liberty 36, UAB 12

Michigan St. 48, W. Kentucky 31

UTEP 28, Old Dominion 21

Friday, Oct. 8

Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Old Dominion at Marshall, 2 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

UTSA at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Dartmouth103173010028
Harvard1049173013139
Princeton10247301197
Yale102317217437
Columbia01724217962
Penn01731125161
Brown0117490370130
Cornell011723034875

Friday's Games

Dartmouth 31, Penn 7

Saturday's Games

Yale 34, Lehigh 0

Princeton 24, Columbia 7

Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13

Bucknell 21, Cornell 10

Bryant 36, Brown 29

Saturday, Oct. 9

Colgate at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Columbia at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.10272023120138
Miami (Ohio)10281723120127
Ohio1034171489158
Bowling Green0120272386107
Buffalo01172423149121
Akron0117341493212

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Michigan10241741133108
N. Illinois10272032143168
Toledo1022123215183
E. Michigan01202732163125
Ball St.0112222396148
Cent. Michigan01172823138138

Saturday's Games

W. Michigan 24, Buffalo 17

Toledo 45, Umass 7

N. Illinois 27, E. Michigan 20

Ohio 34, Akron 17

Miami (Ohio) 28, Cent. Michigan 17

Kent St. 27, Bowling Green 20

Ball St. 28, Army 16

Saturday, Oct. 9

N. Illinois at Toledo, Noon

Akron at Bowling Green, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Norfolk St.000032164176
Delaware St.00002395156
NC Central00002383125
SC State000013121169
Howard00001484187
Morgan St.00000441148

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14

Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17

SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35

Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44

MVSU 17, NC Central 16

Delaware St. 33, Wagner 27

Friday, Oct. 8

Morgan St. at Howard, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Tennessee Tech at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.1016104014323
S. Dakota St.104404019337
S. Illinois20664741191102
Missouri St.20724331131100
N. Iowa103473112242
South Dakota1161413215779
W. Illinois11686614152201
North Dakota0110162210778
Illinois St.02377623117135
Indiana St.0210822365148
Youngstown St.02427213100155

Saturday's Games

Missouri St. 41, Illinois St. 20

N. Dakota St. 16, North Dakota 10

South Dakota 38, Indiana St. 10

S. Illinois 31, W. Illinois 30

N. Iowa 34, Youngstown St. 7

S. Dakota St. 55, Dixie St. 7

Saturday, Oct. 9

W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Nevada1041313112996
San Jose St.10171332109111
Fresno St.11625742234135
Hawaii11404133167186
San Diego St.00004014776
UNLV0130380593182

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force1183594117283
Utah St.11527232146153
Boise St.11584423163114
Wyoming00004013893
New Mexico0110382384134
Colorado St.0000138096

Friday's Games

BYU 34, Utah St. 20

Saturday's Games

Nevada 41, Boise St. 31

UTSA 24, UNLV 17

Air Force 38, New Mexico 10

San Jose St. 37, New Mexico St. 31

Hawaii 27, Fresno St. 24

Saturday, Oct. 9

Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duquesne1037143112492
Bryant1017632122132
St. Francis (Pa.)10392423107128
CCSU1021191352172
Merrimack01143732177122
Sacred Heart01617236887
LIU Brooklyn00000317156
Wagner0243600584203

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14

Duquesne 37, Merrimack 14

Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17

Bryant 36, Brown 29

Delaware St. 33, Wagner 27

Saturday, Oct. 9

Bryant at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Columbia at CCSU, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Murray St.10226227475
Tennessee St.11386923105130
SE Missouri11644214127200
Tennessee Tech1142451456179
E. Illinois1134361589156
UT Martin000031123127
Austin Peay01222423155168

Saturday's Games

Tennessee Tech 28, SE Missouri 17

Murray St. 22, E. Illinois 6

Tennessee St. 24, Austin Peay 22

Saturday, Oct. 9

Tennessee Tech at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon St.20725141180108
Stanford21978732145134
Oregon11655041179109
Washington1155512312498
Washington St.12487523115125
California02305214121138

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona St.2077364117287
Utah1024132211289
Southern Cal2213711532167122
UCLA11586632177143
Colorado0227721469119
Arizona0119410468124

Saturday's Games

Southern Cal 37, Colorado 14

Stanford 31, Oregon 24

Washington St. 21, California 6

Oregon St. 27, Washington 24

Arizona St. 42, UCLA 23

Friday, Oct. 8

Stanford at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Colgate2058242368126
Fordham10424123117178
Holy Cross000032137133
Bucknell00001330116
Georgetown0121281374121
Lafayette0141421495134
Lehigh01330059174

Saturday's Games

Yale 34, Lehigh 0

Colgate 28, Georgetown 21

Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13

Bucknell 21, Cornell 10

Fordham 42, Lafayette 41

Saturday, Oct. 9

Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Penn, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson20634431115115
Morehead St.10453822152174
Marist102724125895
Dayton111018822121153
St. Thomas (Minn.)116027227580
Drake1127272379113
San Diego1143521477185
Valparaiso1148481476168
Presbyterian01436322195181
Stetson01283522131128
Butler0234223136139

Saturday's Games

Drake 6, Butler 3

Marist 27, Valparaiso 24

Davidson 35, Stetson 28

Morehead St. 45, Dayton 38

San Diego 27, St. Thomas (Minn.) 24

Saturday, Oct. 9

San Diego at Butler, Noon

Stetson at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Drake, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia30139135020523
Kentucky3071515014484
Tennessee11766232204109
Florida1280653215799
South Carolina0223563211287
Missouri02529723179190
Vanderbilt010622380175

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama2073505022891
Auburn1024194120081
Arkansas1120474114395
LSU11474932157115
Mississippi St.11515032139125
Mississippi01214231179104
Texas A&M0232463211763

Saturday's Games

Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

Tennessee 62, Missouri 24

Alabama 42, Mississippi 21

South Carolina 23, Troy 14

Kentucky 20, Florida 13

Mississippi St. 26, Texas A&M 22

Vanderbilt 30, Uconn 28

Auburn 24, LSU 19

Saturday, Oct. 9

South Carolina at Tennessee, Noon

Vanderbilt at Florida, Noon

Arkansas at Mississippi, Noon

Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU2082695018892
Mercer2069453115293
Chattanooga1045172210875
The Citadel10352422115127
VMI11555832141163
Samford1213213723211184
Furman01324226587
Wofford0244581378111
W. Carolina02548705116246

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga 45, W. Carolina 17

The Citadel 35, VMI 24

ETSU 27, Wofford 21

Mercer 45, Samford 42

Saturday, Oct. 9

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 4:30 p.m.

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word20692741192114
SE Louisiana10383531185118
Nicholls10481722120100
McNeese St.02356914109169
Houston Baptist0117480474157
Northwestern St.0127380461130

Saturday's Games

SE Louisiana 38, McNeese St. 35

Nicholls 48, Houston Baptist 17

Incarnate Word 38, Northwestern St. 27

Saturday, Oct. 9

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 1 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.1076317651
Alabama A&M11586431145140
Alabama St.1138522252127
Florida A&M11347228552
MVSU0125381355147
Bethune-Cookman02516805128211

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View30914441137111
Alcorn St.103938228799
Southern U.10382522106135
Grambling St.1147522363144
Ark.-Pine Bluff02556613112127
Texas Southern01174013127154

Thursday's Games

Prairie View 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Saturday's Games

SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35

Grambling St. 37, Alabama A&M 28

Texas Southern 69, North American University 0

MVSU 17, NC Central 16

Florida A&M 28, Alabama St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 9

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina105965024170
Appalachian St.10451641176100
Georgia Southern11796123125169
Troy0116292311985
Georgia St.0116451487190

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette20483841142114
Louisiana-Monroe1135752257127
South Alabama011820319967
Texas State00001398147
Arkansas St.01335914160228

Saturday's Games

Appalachian St. 45, Georgia St. 16

Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6

South Carolina 23, Troy 14

Georgia Southern 59, Arkansas St. 33

Louisiana-Lafayette 20, South Alabama 18

Thursday, Oct. 7

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.2066554016085
E. Kentucky1020332110111
Abilene Christian11774232182114
Stephen F. Austin1140313218185
Cent. Arkansas11776623177172
Lamar010562264123
Jacksonville St.00002384137
Tarleton St.02134023142108
Dixie St.00000444175

Saturday's Games

E. Kentucky 20, Tarleton St. 3

Kennesaw St. 31, Jacksonville St. 6

Sam Houston St. 21, Stephen F. Austin 20

Cent. Arkansas 42, Abilene Christian 21

S. Dakota St. 55, Dixie St. 7

Saturday, Oct. 9

Lamar at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Army41172104
BYU5014697
Liberty4117173
Notre Dame41154117
New Mexico St.15133205
Uconn0699238
Umass0573236

Friday's Games

BYU 34, Utah St. 20

Saturday's Games

Toledo 45, Umass 7

Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

Ball St. 28, Army 16

Liberty 36, UAB 12

Vanderbilt 30, Uconn 28

San Jose St. 37, New Mexico St. 31

Saturday, Oct. 9

Uconn at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you