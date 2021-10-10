All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|52
|3
|5
|0
|205
|61
|SMU
|2
|0
|72
|41
|6
|0
|244
|133
|Houston
|3
|0
|113
|52
|5
|1
|223
|97
|UCF
|1
|1
|50
|50
|3
|2
|184
|137
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|68
|49
|3
|3
|177
|168
|Temple
|1
|1
|37
|83
|3
|3
|140
|203
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|45
|74
|2
|4
|146
|196
|Navy
|1
|2
|78
|89
|1
|4
|88
|161
|Memphis
|0
|2
|60
|69
|3
|3
|216
|196
|South Florida
|0
|1
|17
|41
|1
|4
|102
|180
|Tulane
|0
|2
|51
|92
|1
|5
|197
|241
Thursday's Games
Houston 40, Tulane 22
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 52, Temple 3
Saturday's Games
SMU 31, Navy 24
UCF 20, East Carolina 16
Tulsa 35, Memphis 29
Thursday, Oct. 14
Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
UCF at Cincinnati, Noon
Tulsa at South Florida, Noon
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|4
|0
|149
|102
|6
|0
|232
|128
|NC State
|1
|0
|27
|21
|4
|1
|161
|79
|Clemson
|2
|1
|54
|48
|3
|2
|106
|61
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|105
|121
|2
|4
|160
|182
|Louisville
|1
|2
|98
|94
|3
|3
|194
|175
|Boston College
|0
|1
|13
|19
|4
|1
|178
|84
|Syracuse
|0
|2
|67
|73
|3
|3
|189
|144
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|52
|21
|4
|1
|262
|113
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|3
|2
|123
|93
|Virginia
|2
|2
|120
|157
|4
|2
|205
|171
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|105
|115
|3
|3
|171
|154
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|154
|143
|3
|3
|213
|160
|Duke
|0
|2
|34
|69
|3
|3
|189
|173
|Miami
|0
|1
|28
|30
|2
|3
|152
|135
Saturday's Games
Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27
Virginia 34, Louisville 33
Wake Forest 40, Syracuse 37
Florida St. 35, North Carolina 25
Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29
Friday, Oct. 15
Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Duke at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|3
|0
|108
|92
|6
|0
|247
|143
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|55
|34
|5
|0
|127
|93
|Baylor
|3
|1
|135
|80
|5
|1
|230
|107
|Texas
|2
|1
|150
|117
|4
|2
|267
|175
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|88
|38
|3
|2
|169
|78
|TCU
|1
|1
|79
|63
|3
|2
|192
|140
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|89
|142
|4
|2
|209
|206
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|51
|68
|3
|2
|144
|115
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|53
|84
|2
|4
|170
|135
|Kansas
|0
|2
|14
|104
|1
|4
|86
|219
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma 55, Texas 48
Baylor 45, West Virginia 20
TCU 52, Texas Tech 31
Saturday, Oct. 16
Oklahoma St. at Texas, Noon
BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|3
|0
|147
|66
|6
|0
|307
|169
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|115
|31
|5
|1
|228
|67
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|64
|41
|3
|2
|129
|124
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|61
|61
|5
|1
|193
|112
|Montana
|1
|1
|67
|41
|4
|1
|153
|69
|Idaho
|1
|1
|62
|62
|2
|3
|144
|160
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|58
|34
|2
|3
|102
|129
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|52
|24
|2
|3
|134
|104
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|41
|113
|2
|4
|103
|178
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|72
|85
|2
|4
|152
|185
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|65
|88
|1
|4
|89
|172
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|21
|122
|1
|5
|73
|250
|S. Utah
|0
|3
|54
|111
|1
|5
|122
|232
Saturday's Games
E. Washington 63, N. Colorado 17
Montana 31, Dixie St. 14
Idaho St. 27, UC Davis 17
Montana St. 45, Cal Poly 7
Idaho 42, Portland St. 35
Sacramento St. 41, S. Utah 20
Friday, Oct. 15
Montana St. at Weber St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Idaho at E. Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|34
|15
|4
|1
|148
|101
|Campbell
|2
|0
|90
|59
|3
|2
|192
|131
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|79
|48
|3
|2
|151
|136
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|95
|31
|3
|3
|179
|180
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|45
|65
|2
|2
|67
|126
|Hampton
|0
|1
|15
|34
|2
|3
|156
|188
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|2
|45
|96
|2
|4
|188
|198
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|38
|72
|1
|3
|104
|124
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|65
|86
|0
|6
|131
|213
Saturday's Games
NC A&T 38, North Alabama 34
Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28
Kennesaw St. 34, Hampton 15
Robert Morris 31, Charleston Southern 24
Campbell 42, Gardner-Webb 28
Saturday, Oct. 16
Monmouth (NJ) at Campbell, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|90
|59
|6
|0
|231
|93
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|92
|54
|6
|0
|220
|116
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|60
|33
|5
|1
|170
|83
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|39
|103
|3
|3
|162
|137
|Indiana
|0
|2
|6
|58
|2
|3
|119
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|0
|108
|40
|6
|0
|189
|78
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|51
|58
|3
|2
|122
|98
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|51
|54
|2
|3
|98
|102
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|127
|92
|3
|4
|223
|125
|Illinois
|1
|3
|56
|79
|2
|5
|124
|172
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|28
|94
|2
|3
|110
|136
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. 31, Rutgers 13
Ohio St. 66, Maryland 17
Wisconsin 24, Illinois 0
Iowa 23, Penn St. 20
Michigan 32, Nebraska 29
Saturday, Oct. 16
Rutgers at Northwestern, Noon
Nebraska at Minnesota, Noon
Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon
Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|3
|0
|65
|49
|5
|0
|155
|94
|Villanova
|2
|0
|62
|54
|4
|1
|181
|98
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|65
|55
|4
|1
|116
|108
|James Madison
|2
|1
|105
|56
|4
|1
|210
|90
|Delaware
|2
|1
|69
|61
|3
|2
|109
|116
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|74
|58
|3
|2
|100
|148
|Elon
|2
|1
|84
|64
|3
|3
|140
|155
|Towson
|1
|1
|35
|40
|2
|3
|94
|123
|Richmond
|0
|2
|34
|54
|2
|3
|113
|92
|Maine
|0
|3
|54
|122
|1
|4
|99
|189
|Stony Brook
|0
|3
|55
|75
|1
|5
|100
|157
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|53
|67
|0
|5
|83
|157
Saturday's Games
Elon 33, Maine 23
Rhode Island 22, Delaware 15
Villanova 28, James Madison 27
William & Mary 31, Albany (NY) 24
Towson 21, Stony Brook 14
Saturday, Oct. 16
William & Mary at Maine, Noon
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Towson, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|87
|72
|4
|2
|179
|154
|FAU
|1
|1
|72
|52
|3
|3
|176
|138
|Marshall
|1
|1
|48
|47
|3
|3
|209
|137
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|2
|4
|163
|188
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|46
|52
|1
|4
|202
|192
|FIU
|0
|2
|54
|103
|1
|5
|167
|221
|Old Dominion
|0
|2
|34
|48
|1
|5
|142
|177
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|2
|0
|79
|59
|6
|0
|225
|134
|UTEP
|2
|0
|54
|34
|5
|1
|155
|132
|UAB
|2
|0
|71
|20
|4
|2
|149
|133
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|3
|167
|167
|Rice
|1
|0
|24
|19
|2
|3
|96
|193
|North Texas
|0
|2
|23
|64
|1
|4
|114
|161
|Southern Miss.
|0
|2
|32
|50
|1
|5
|99
|165
Friday's Games
Charlotte 45, FIU 33
Saturday's Games
Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13
UAB 31, FAU 14
Liberty 41, Middle Tennessee 13
Missouri 48, North Texas 35
UTEP 26, Southern Miss. 13
UTSA 52, W. Kentucky 46
Friday, Oct. 15
Marshall at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
UAB at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|55
|24
|4
|0
|124
|45
|Harvard
|2
|0
|73
|27
|4
|0
|155
|49
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|7
|4
|0
|150
|35
|Yale
|1
|1
|40
|41
|2
|2
|91
|61
|Columbia
|0
|1
|7
|24
|3
|1
|101
|82
|Penn
|0
|1
|7
|31
|2
|2
|71
|61
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|49
|1
|3
|101
|140
|Cornell
|0
|2
|27
|47
|0
|4
|58
|99
Saturday's Games
Brown 31, Colgate 10
Harvard 24, Cornell 10
Penn 20, Lehigh 0
Columbia 22, CCSU 20
Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28
Dartmouth 24, Yale 17
Friday, Oct. 15
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Yale at Uconn, Noon
Princeton at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|2
|0
|75
|58
|3
|3
|168
|176
|Akron
|1
|1
|52
|54
|2
|4
|128
|232
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|40
|30
|2
|4
|132
|140
|Ohio
|1
|1
|61
|47
|1
|5
|116
|188
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|40
|62
|2
|4
|106
|142
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|55
|72
|2
|4
|187
|169
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|2
|0
|49
|40
|4
|2
|165
|188
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|33
|39
|4
|2
|176
|137
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|44
|62
|4
|2
|153
|153
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|57
|42
|3
|3
|141
|168
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|47
|55
|3
|3
|168
|165
|Toledo
|1
|1
|42
|34
|3
|3
|171
|105
Saturday's Games
Akron 35, Bowling Green 20
N. Illinois 22, Toledo 20
Cent. Michigan 30, Ohio 27
Ball St. 45, W. Michigan 20
E. Michigan 13, Miami (Ohio) 12
Kent St. 48, Buffalo 38
Saturday, Oct. 16
Ohio at Buffalo, Noon
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Howard
|1
|0
|27
|0
|2
|4
|111
|187
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|164
|176
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|151
|162
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|99
|152
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|128
|199
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|0
|27
|0
|5
|41
|175
Friday's Games
Howard 27, Morgan St. 0
Saturday's Games
Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16
Delaware St. 56, Va. Lynchburg 6
Florida A&M 30, SC State 7
Saturday, Oct. 16
Va. Lynchburg at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|50
|30
|5
|0
|177
|43
|S. Illinois
|3
|0
|108
|88
|5
|1
|233
|143
|South Dakota
|2
|1
|81
|54
|4
|2
|177
|92
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|105
|84
|3
|2
|164
|141
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|85
|42
|4
|1
|234
|79
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|54
|41
|3
|2
|142
|76
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|47
|109
|3
|3
|102
|175
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|83
|105
|2
|3
|141
|188
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|95
|103
|1
|5
|179
|238
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|37
|76
|2
|3
|117
|135
|North Dakota
|0
|2
|23
|36
|2
|3
|120
|98
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 37, W. Illinois 27
N. Dakota St. 34, N. Iowa 20
Youngstown St. 41, Missouri St. 33
South Dakota 20, North Dakota 13
S. Illinois 42, S. Dakota St. 41
Saturday, Oct. 16
S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|31
|7
|5
|0
|178
|83
|Nevada
|1
|0
|41
|31
|4
|1
|184
|124
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|62
|57
|4
|2
|234
|135
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|40
|41
|3
|3
|167
|186
|San Jose St.
|1
|1
|31
|45
|3
|3
|123
|143
|UNLV
|0
|1
|30
|38
|0
|5
|93
|182
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|32
|14
|2
|3
|112
|110
|Air Force
|2
|1
|107
|73
|5
|1
|196
|97
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|52
|72
|3
|2
|146
|153
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|58
|44
|3
|3
|189
|131
|Wyoming
|0
|1
|14
|24
|4
|1
|152
|117
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|17
|69
|2
|4
|91
|165
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. 32, San Jose St. 14
Boise St. 26, BYU 17
Air Force 24, Wyoming 14
San Diego St. 31, New Mexico 7
Nevada 55, New Mexico St. 28
Friday, Oct. 15
San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Air Force at Boise St., TBA
Fresno St. at Wyoming, TBA
Colorado St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|76
|48
|4
|1
|163
|126
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|94
|34
|3
|3
|162
|138
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|4
|72
|194
|Bryant
|1
|1
|51
|45
|3
|3
|156
|171
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|26
|27
|3
|3
|88
|97
|Merrimack
|0
|2
|24
|57
|3
|3
|187
|142
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|10
|55
|0
|4
|27
|211
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|6
|91
|259
Saturday's Games
Duquesne 39, Bryant 34
Columbia 22, CCSU 20
St. Francis (Pa.) 55, LIU Brooklyn 10
Fordham 56, Wagner 7
Sacred Heart 20, Merrimack 10
Saturday, Oct. 16
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, Noon
Merrimack at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
CCSU at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|48
|24
|4
|1
|171
|151
|SE Missouri
|2
|1
|94
|56
|2
|4
|157
|214
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|46
|54
|2
|3
|98
|123
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|38
|69
|2
|3
|105
|130
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|42
|45
|2
|4
|83
|195
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|34
|36
|1
|5
|89
|156
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|36
|54
|2
|4
|169
|198
Saturday's Games
Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16
UT Martin 48, Murray St. 24
SE Missouri 30, Austin Peay 14
Saturday, Oct. 16
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|2
|1
|96
|82
|4
|2
|204
|139
|Oregon
|1
|1
|65
|50
|4
|1
|179
|109
|Stanford
|2
|2
|107
|115
|3
|3
|155
|162
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|79
|99
|3
|3
|146
|149
|Washington
|1
|1
|55
|51
|2
|3
|124
|98
|California
|0
|2
|30
|52
|1
|4
|121
|138
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|3
|0
|105
|46
|5
|1
|200
|97
|Utah
|2
|0
|66
|39
|3
|2
|154
|115
|UCLA
|2
|1
|92
|82
|4
|2
|211
|159
|Southern Cal
|2
|3
|163
|157
|3
|3
|193
|164
|Colorado
|0
|2
|27
|72
|1
|4
|69
|119
|Arizona
|0
|2
|35
|75
|0
|5
|84
|158
Friday's Games
Arizona St. 28, Stanford 10
Saturday's Games
Washington St. 31, Oregon St. 24
Utah 42, Southern Cal 26
UCLA 34, Arizona 16
Friday, Oct. 15
California at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Arizona at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fordham
|1
|0
|42
|41
|3
|3
|173
|185
|Colgate
|2
|0
|58
|24
|2
|4
|78
|157
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|68
|42
|2
|4
|122
|134
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|137
|133
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|74
|121
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|0
|27
|1
|4
|30
|143
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|6
|9
|194
Saturday's Games
Lafayette 27, Bucknell 0
Brown 31, Colgate 10
Fordham 56, Wagner 7
Penn 20, Lehigh 0
Friday, Oct. 15
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Lafayette at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|0
|63
|44
|3
|1
|115
|115
|Morehead St.
|2
|0
|83
|68
|3
|2
|190
|204
|Marist
|2
|0
|61
|27
|2
|2
|92
|98
|Dayton
|2
|1
|129
|98
|3
|2
|149
|163
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|1
|80
|40
|3
|2
|95
|93
|San Diego
|2
|1
|95
|73
|2
|4
|129
|206
|Drake
|1
|2
|37
|55
|2
|4
|89
|141
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|61
|68
|1
|5
|89
|188
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|73
|101
|2
|3
|225
|219
|Stetson
|0
|2
|31
|69
|2
|3
|134
|162
|Butler
|0
|3
|24
|94
|2
|4
|157
|191
Saturday's Games
San Diego 52, Butler 21
Marist 34, Stetson 3
Dayton 28, Drake 10
Morehead St. 38, Presbyterian 30
St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, Valparaiso 13
Saturday, Oct. 16
Marist at Dayton, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|173
|23
|6
|0
|239
|33
|Kentucky
|4
|0
|113
|72
|6
|0
|186
|105
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|121
|82
|4
|2
|249
|129
|Florida
|2
|2
|122
|65
|4
|2
|199
|99
|Missouri
|0
|2
|52
|97
|3
|3
|227
|225
|South Carolina
|0
|3
|43
|101
|3
|3
|132
|132
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|0
|104
|2
|4
|80
|217
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|1
|111
|91
|5
|1
|266
|132
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|73
|93
|4
|1
|231
|155
|Auburn
|1
|1
|34
|53
|4
|2
|210
|115
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|51
|50
|3
|2
|139
|125
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|71
|99
|4
|2
|194
|147
|Texas A&M
|1
|2
|73
|84
|4
|2
|158
|101
|LSU
|1
|2
|68
|91
|3
|3
|178
|157
Saturday's Games
Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20
Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0
Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51
Georgia 34, Auburn 10
Missouri 48, North Texas 35
Kentucky 42, LSU 21
Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38
Saturday, Oct. 16
Florida at LSU, Noon
Auburn at Arkansas, Noon
Texas A&M at Missouri, Noon
Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|3
|0
|130
|90
|6
|0
|236
|113
|Mercer
|3
|0
|103
|69
|4
|1
|186
|117
|VMI
|2
|1
|92
|92
|4
|2
|178
|197
|Furman
|1
|1
|45
|44
|3
|2
|107
|107
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|79
|54
|2
|3
|142
|112
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|56
|72
|2
|3
|136
|175
|Samford
|1
|2
|132
|137
|2
|3
|211
|184
|Wofford
|0
|3
|64
|100
|1
|4
|98
|153
|W. Carolina
|0
|3
|78
|121
|0
|6
|140
|280
Saturday's Games
VMI 37, Chattanooga 34
Furman 42, Wofford 20
Mercer 34, W. Carolina 24
ETSU 48, The Citadel 21
Saturday, Oct. 16
Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 6 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|69
|27
|4
|1
|192
|114
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|96
|83
|4
|1
|243
|166
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|96
|75
|2
|3
|168
|158
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|48
|55
|1
|4
|82
|147
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|35
|69
|1
|4
|109
|169
|Houston Baptist
|0
|2
|34
|69
|0
|5
|91
|178
Saturday's Games
SE Louisiana 58, Nicholls 48
Northwestern St. 21, Houston Baptist 17
Saturday, Oct. 16
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, Noon
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|68
|21
|4
|1
|137
|66
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|73
|67
|3
|2
|87
|142
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|34
|7
|3
|2
|115
|59
|MVSU
|1
|1
|45
|52
|2
|3
|75
|161
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|73
|125
|3
|2
|160
|201
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|3
|65
|88
|0
|6
|142
|231
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|91
|44
|4
|1
|137
|111
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|63
|58
|3
|2
|111
|119
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|69
|60
|2
|3
|137
|170
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|52
|71
|2
|3
|162
|185
|Grambling St.
|1
|2
|67
|76
|2
|4
|83
|168
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|70
|101
|1
|4
|127
|162
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. 61, Alabama A&M 15
Alcorn St. 24, Grambling St. 20
Alabama St. 35, Ark.-Pine Bluff 15
MVSU 20, Bethune-Cookman 14
Texas Southern 35, Southern U. 31
Florida A&M 30, SC State 7
Saturday, Oct. 16
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Grambling St., t at Grambling, La., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|111
|26
|6
|0
|293
|90
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|45
|16
|4
|1
|176
|100
|Troy
|1
|1
|43
|53
|3
|3
|146
|109
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|71
|66
|2
|4
|142
|211
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|103
|88
|2
|4
|149
|196
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|48
|38
|4
|1
|142
|114
|Texas State
|1
|0
|33
|31
|2
|3
|131
|178
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|56
|130
|2
|3
|78
|182
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|49
|53
|3
|2
|130
|100
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|53
|111
|1
|5
|180
|280
Thursday's Games
Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas St. 20
Saturday's Games
Troy 27, Georgia Southern 24
Texas State 33, South Alabama 31
Georgia St. 55, Louisiana-Monroe 21
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Troy at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|107
|62
|5
|0
|201
|92
|E. Kentucky
|2
|0
|50
|18
|4
|2
|140
|126
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|3
|112
|161
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|77
|66
|2
|3
|177
|172
|Abilene Christian
|1
|2
|92
|72
|3
|3
|197
|144
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|2
|64
|59
|3
|3
|205
|113
|Lamar
|0
|2
|7
|97
|2
|3
|71
|164
|Tarleton St.
|0
|2
|13
|40
|2
|3
|142
|108
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|58
|206
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. 41, Lamar 7
Montana 31, Dixie St. 14
Jacksonville St. 28, Stephen F. Austin 24
E. Kentucky 30, Abilene Christian 15
Saturday, Oct. 16
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|1
|172
|104
|Umass
|1
|5
|100
|249
|BYU
|5
|1
|163
|123
|Liberty
|5
|1
|212
|86
|Notre Dame
|5
|1
|186
|146
|New Mexico St.
|1
|6
|161
|260
|Uconn
|0
|7
|112
|265
Saturday's Games
Boise St. 26, BYU 17
Liberty 41, Middle Tennessee 13
Umass 27, Uconn 13
Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29
Nevada 55, New Mexico St. 28
Saturday, Oct. 16
Yale at Uconn, Noon
BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.