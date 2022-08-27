All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati000000
East Carolina000000
Houston000000
Memphis000000
Navy000000
SMU000000
South Florida000000
Temple000000
Tulane000000
Tulsa000000
UCF000000

Thursday's Games

SC State at UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware at Navy, Noon

NC State at East Carolina, Noon

Cincinnati at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Umass at Tulane, 7 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boston College000000
Clemson000000
Florida St.000000
Louisville000000
NC State000000
Syracuse000000
Wake Forest000000

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duke000000
Georgia Tech000000
Miami000000
North Carolina000000
Pittsburgh000000
Virginia000000
Virginia Tech000000

Saturday's Games

Duquesne at Florida St., 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North Carolina at Appalachian St., Noon

Rutgers at Boston College, Noon

NC State at East Carolina, Noon

Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon

Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Austin Peay0000012738
Cent. Arkansas000000
E. Kentucky000000
Jacksonville St.000000
Kennesaw St.000000
North Alabama000000

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27

Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Montgomery, Ala., delayed

Thursday's Games

North Alabama at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

E. Kentucky at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Davidson at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Baylor000000
Iowa St.000000
Kansas000000
Kansas St.000000
Oklahoma000000
Oklahoma St.000000
TCU000000
Texas000000
Texas Tech000000
West Virginia000000

Thursday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m.

TCU at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Missouri at Kansas St., Noon

Alabama at Texas, Noon

Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cal Poly000000
E. Washington000000
Idaho000000
Idaho St.0000012152
Montana000000
Montana St.000000
N. Arizona000000
N. Colorado000000
Portland St.000000
Sacramento St.000000
UC Davis000000
Weber St.000000

Saturday's Games

UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21

Thursday's Games

W. Oregon at Weber St., 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Portland St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant000000
Campbell000000
Charleston Southern000000
Gardner-Webb000000
NC A&T000000
Robert Morris000000

Thursday's Games

The Citadel at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dayton at Robert Morris, Noon

W. Carolina at Charleston Southern, Noon

NC Central vs. NC A&T at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Indiana000000
Maryland000000
Michigan000000
Michigan St.000000
Ohio St.000000
Penn St.000000
Rutgers000000

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Northwestern103128103128
Illinois000010386
Iowa000000
Minnesota000000
Nebraska012831012831
Purdue000000
Wisconsin000000

Saturday's Games

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6

Thursday's Games

Penn St. at Purdue, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Maryland, Noon

Colorado St. at Michigan, Noon

S. Dakota St. at Iowa, Noon

Rutgers at Boston College, Noon

North Dakota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon

Ohio at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Albany (NY)000000
Delaware000000
Elon000000
Hampton000000
Maine000000
Monmouth (NJ)000000
New Hampshire000000
Rhode Island000000
Richmond000000
Stony Brook000000
Towson000000
Villanova000000
William & Mary000000

Thursday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware at Navy, Noon

Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Tuskegee at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Kentucky0000103827
Charlotte000000
FAU000000
FIU000000
Louisiana Tech000000
Middle Tennessee000000
North Texas000000
Rice000000
UAB000000
UTEP000000
UTSA000000

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27

Charlotte at FAU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at UAB, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

William & Mary at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Rice at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Kentucky at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

UTSA at Army, Noon

Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.

UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.

FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown000000
Columbia000000
Cornell000000
Dartmouth000000
Harvard000000
Penn000000
Princeton000000
Yale000000

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Akron000000
Bowling Green000000
Buffalo000000
Kent St.000000
Miami (Ohio)000000
Ohio000000

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ball St.000000
Cent. Michigan000000
E. Michigan000000
N. Illinois000000
Toledo000000
W. Michigan000000

Thursday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Akron, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

E. Kentucky at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Maryland, Noon

Bowling Green at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.

FAU at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Ohio at Penn St., Noon

South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware St.000000
Howard000000
Morgan St.000000
NC Central000000
Norfolk St.000000
SC State000000

Saturday's Games

Howard vs. Alabama St. at Atlanta, delayed

Thursday's Games

SC State at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lincoln (Pa.) at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

NC Central vs. NC A&T at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois St.000000
Indiana St.000000
Missouri St.000000
N. Dakota St.000000
N. Iowa000000
North Dakota000000
S. Dakota St.000000
S. Illinois000000
South Dakota000000
W. Illinois000000
Youngstown St.000000

Thursday's Games

North Alabama at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Iowa, Noon

N. Iowa at Air Force, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Drake at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UNLV0000105221
Fresno St.000000
Hawaii000000
Nevada000000
San Diego St.000000
San Jose St.000000

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force000000
Boise St.000000
Colorado St.000000
New Mexico000000
Utah St.000000
Wyoming000001638

Saturday's Games

UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21

Uconn at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6

Nevada at New Mexico St., 10 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Portland St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. at Michigan, Noon

N. Iowa at Air Force, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Kentucky at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Boise St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at California, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
CCSU000000
Duquesne000000
LIU Brooklyn000000
Merrimack000000
Sacred Heart000000
St. Francis (Pa.)000000
Stonehill000000
Wagner000000

Saturday's Games

Duquesne at Florida St., 5 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fordham at Wagner, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Akron, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Uconn, Noon

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Bloomsburg, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Assumption at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Thomas More at Duquesne, Noon

Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Post at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Illinois000000
Lindenwood (Mo.)000000
Murray St.000000
SE Missouri000000
Tennessee St.000000
Tennessee Tech000000
UT Martin000000

Thursday's Games

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona000000
Arizona St.000000
California000000
Colorado000000
Oregon000000
Oregon St.000000
Southern Cal000000
Stanford000000
UCLA000000
Utah000000
Washington000000
Washington St.000000

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

TCU at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Oregon at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 4 p.m.

Rice at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Utah at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at California, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bucknell000000
Colgate000000
Fordham000000
Georgetown000000
Holy Cross000000
Lafayette000000
Lehigh000000

Thursday's Games

Fordham at Wagner, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Georgetown at Marist, Noon

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Georgetown, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Butler000000
Davidson000000
Dayton000000
Drake000000
Marist000000
Morehead St.000000
Presbyterian000000
San Diego000000
St. Thomas (Minn.)000000
Stetson000000
Valparaiso000000

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Georgetown at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Robert Morris, Noon

St. Thomas (FL) at Butler, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Drake at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

La Verne at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Drake, 2 p.m.

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.

Louisiana College at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Barton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Florida000000
Georgia000000
Kentucky000000
Missouri000000
South Carolina000000
Tennessee000000
Vanderbilt000000

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama000000
Arkansas000000
Auburn000000
LSU000000
Mississippi000000
Mississippi St.000000
Texas A&M000000

Saturday's Games

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ball St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, Noon

Cincinnati at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Oregon at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Utah at Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Missouri at Kansas St., Noon

South Carolina at Arkansas, Noon

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon

Alabama at Texas, Noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga000000
ETSU000000
Furman000000
Mercer000000
Samford000000
The Citadel000000
VMI000000
W. Carolina000000
Wofford000000

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

The Citadel at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

North Greenville at Furman, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina at Charleston Southern, Noon

Wofford at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 4 p.m.

Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Houston Baptist000000
Incarnate Word000000
Lamar000000
McNeese St.000000
Nicholls000000
Northwestern St.000000
SE Louisiana000000
Texas A&M Commerce000000

Thursday's Games

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

S. Illinois at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama A&M000000
Alabama St.000000
Bethune-Cookman000000
Florida A&M000000
Jackson St.000000
MVSU000000

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alcorn St.000000
Ark.-Pine Bluff000000
Grambling St.000000
Prairie View000000
Southern U.000000
Texas Southern000000

Saturday's Games

Howard vs. Alabama St. at Atlanta, delayed

Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Alabama A&M at UAB, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Lane at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Florida Memorial University at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

North American University at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Appalachian St.000000
Coastal Carolina000000
Georgia Southern000000
Georgia St.000000
James Madison000000
Marshall000000
Old Dominion000000

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arkansas St.000000
Louisiana-Lafayette000000
Louisiana-Monroe000000
South Alabama000000
Southern Miss.000000
Texas State000000
Troy000000

Friday's Games

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North Carolina at Appalachian St., Noon

Norfolk St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Army at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon

Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon

North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian000000
S. Utah000000
Sam Houston St.000000
Stephen F. Austin000000
Tarleton St.000000
Utah Tech000000

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Montgomery, Ala., delayed

Thursday's Games

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, Noon

Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Chadron St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Army00
BYU00
Liberty00
New Mexico St.00
Notre Dame00
Uconn00
Umass00

Saturday's Games

Uconn at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Uconn, Noon

BYU at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Army at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Umass at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

UTSA at Army, Noon

Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you