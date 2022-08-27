All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
SC State at UCF, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware at Navy, Noon
NC State at East Carolina, Noon
Cincinnati at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Umass at Tulane, 7 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Duquesne at Florida St., 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday's Games
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
North Carolina at Appalachian St., Noon
Rutgers at Boston College, Noon
NC State at East Carolina, Noon
Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon
Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|38
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27
Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Montgomery, Ala., delayed
Thursday's Games
North Alabama at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
E. Kentucky at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Davidson at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m.
TCU at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Missouri at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Texas, Noon
Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|52
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21
Thursday's Games
W. Oregon at Weber St., 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Portland St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northwestern St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at California, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
The Citadel at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dayton at Robert Morris, Noon
W. Carolina at Charleston Southern, Noon
NC Central vs. NC A&T at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|0
|31
|28
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|6
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|0
|1
|28
|31
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
Illinois 38, Wyoming 6
Thursday's Games
Penn St. at Purdue, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Maryland, Noon
Colorado St. at Michigan, Noon
S. Dakota St. at Iowa, Noon
Rutgers at Boston College, Noon
North Dakota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon
Ohio at Penn St., Noon
Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware at Navy, Noon
Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Tuskegee at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|27
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27
Charlotte at FAU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at UAB, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
William & Mary at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Rice at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Kentucky at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
UTSA at Army, Noon
Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.
UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.
FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Akron, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
E. Kentucky at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Maryland, Noon
Bowling Green at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.
FAU at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ohio at Penn St., Noon
South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Howard vs. Alabama St. at Atlanta, delayed
Thursday's Games
SC State at UCF, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lincoln (Pa.) at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
NC Central vs. NC A&T at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
North Alabama at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Iowa, Noon
N. Iowa at Air Force, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Drake at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|21
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|38
Saturday's Games
UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21
Uconn at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Illinois 38, Wyoming 6
Nevada at New Mexico St., 10 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Portland St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. at Michigan, Noon
N. Iowa at Air Force, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Kentucky at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Boise St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at California, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Duquesne at Florida St., 5 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Fordham at Wagner, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Akron, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Uconn, Noon
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Bloomsburg, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Assumption at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Thomas More at Duquesne, Noon
Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Post at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 6 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
TCU at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Oregon at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
UC Davis at California, 4 p.m.
Rice at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Utah at Florida, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 9:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at California, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
Fordham at Wagner, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Georgetown at Marist, Noon
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Georgetown, 5 p.m.
Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Georgetown at Marist, Noon
Dayton at Robert Morris, Noon
St. Thomas (FL) at Butler, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Drake at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Concordia (Mich.) at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
La Verne at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Drake, 2 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.
Louisiana College at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Barton at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Ball St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, Noon
Cincinnati at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Oregon at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Utah at Florida, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Missouri at Kansas St., Noon
South Carolina at Arkansas, Noon
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon
Alabama at Texas, Noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
The Citadel at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
North Greenville at Furman, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina at Charleston Southern, Noon
Wofford at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 4 p.m.
Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Games
Lincoln University (CA) at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northwestern St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
S. Illinois at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Howard vs. Alabama St. at Atlanta, delayed
Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Alabama A&M at UAB, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Lane at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Florida Memorial University at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
North American University at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday's Games
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
North Carolina at Appalachian St., Noon
Norfolk St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Texas State at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Army at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon
Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon
North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon
South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Montgomery, Ala., delayed
Thursday's Games
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, Noon
Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Chadron St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|BYU
|0
|0
|Liberty
|0
|0
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|Uconn
|0
|0
|Umass
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Uconn at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Uconn, Noon
BYU at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Army at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Umass at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
UTSA at Army, Noon
Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.