AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|37
|13
|2
|1
|104
|94
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|20
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|58
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|52
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|120
|60
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|129
|92
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|44
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|116
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|101
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|60
|Navy
|0
|1
|13
|37
|0
|2
|20
|51
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17
Rutgers 16, Temple 14
Tulane 17, Kansas St. 10
Kansas 48, Houston 30
East Carolina 49, Campbell 10
Tulsa 54, Jacksonville St. 17
Memphis 44, Arkansas St. 32
Maryland 34, SMU 27
UCF 40, FAU 14
Florida 31, South Florida 28
Saturday, Sept. 24
TCU at SMU, Noon
South Florida at Louisville, Noon
Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA
Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA
Umass at Temple, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.
Navy at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|41
|10
|3
|0
|124
|42
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|3
|0
|106
|61
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|7
|3
|0
|111
|50
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|103
|37
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|126
|71
|Boston College
|0
|1
|10
|27
|1
|2
|69
|66
|Louisville
|0
|2
|38
|66
|1
|2
|58
|80
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|27
|10
|2
|1
|71
|37
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|110
|43
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|154
|113
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|37
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|78
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|53
|55
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|2
|45
|100
Friday's Games
Florida St. 35, Louisville 31
Saturday's Games
Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7
Syracuse 32, Purdue 29
Virginia 16, Old Dominion 14
Mississippi 42, Georgia Tech 0
Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36
Duke 49, NC A&T 20
NC State 27, Texas Tech 14
Boston College 38, Maine 17
Pittsburgh 34, W. Michigan 13
Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20
Texas A&M 17, Miami 9
Thursday, Sept. 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
South Florida at Louisville, Noon
Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon
Duke at Kansas, Noon
Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, Noon
Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Florida St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|159
|41
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|128
|91
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|133
|116
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|102
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|75
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay 28, Alabama A&M 3
Cent. Arkansas 31, Idaho St. 16
E. Kentucky 40, Charleston Southern 17
Chattanooga 41, North Alabama 14
Tulsa 54, Jacksonville St. 17
Saturday, Sept. 24
Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|55
|42
|3
|0
|159
|82
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|27
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|30
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|68
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|30
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|43
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|29
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|50
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|67
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|42
|55
|1
|2
|138
|100
Saturday's Games
Baylor 42, Texas State 7
Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14
West Virginia 65, Towson 7
Iowa St. 43, Ohio 10
Tulane 17, Kansas St. 10
Kansas 48, Houston 30
Oklahoma St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
NC State 27, Texas Tech 14
Texas 41, UTSA 20
Thursday, Sept. 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Baylor at Iowa St., Noon
Duke at Kansas, Noon
TCU at SMU, Noon
Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|21
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|54
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|26
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|98
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|99
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|100
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|73
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|70
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|93
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|71
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|121
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|73
Saturday's Games
Montana 49, Indiana St. 14
South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21
Cent. Arkansas 31, Idaho St. 16
Idaho 42, Drake 14
North Dakota 27, N. Arizona 24
Sacramento St. 37, N. Iowa 21
N. Colorado 21, Lamar 14
Weber St. 44, Utah Tech 14
Oregon St. 68, Montana St. 28
UC Davis 43, San Diego 13
Saturday, Sept. 24
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Idaho at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|96
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|107
|82
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|96
|117
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|58
|147
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|120
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|53
Saturday's Games
Brown 44, Bryant 38
E. Kentucky 40, Charleston Southern 17
Elon 30, Gardner-Webb 24
Duke 49, NC A&T 20
East Carolina 49, Campbell 10
Saturday, Sept. 24
ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon
Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon
Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|0
|91
|72
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|3
|0
|122
|53
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|58
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|166
|17
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|143
|43
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|104
|42
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|52
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|2
|78
|90
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|149
|17
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|1
|82
|32
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|41
|13
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|118
|24
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|1
|2
|116
|67
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|122
|142
Saturday's Games
Michigan 59, Uconn 0
Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14
Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30
S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24
Syracuse 32, Purdue 29
Rutgers 16, Temple 14
Minnesota 49, Colorado 7
Wisconsin 66, New Mexico St. 7
Penn St. 41, Auburn 12
Ohio St. 77, Toledo 21
Iowa 27, Nevada 0
Maryland 34, SMU 27
Washington 39, Michigan St. 28
Thursday, Sept. 22
Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Maryland at Michigan, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Penn St., Noon
Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA
Minnesota at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|42
|21
|3
|0
|91
|37
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|59
|44
|2
|1
|86
|89
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|2
|1
|91
|77
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|90
|45
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|112
|52
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|66
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|61
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50
|99
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|87
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|21
|31
|1
|2
|115
|89
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|0
|3
|78
|145
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|100
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|2
|17
|55
Saturday's Games
Richmond 30, Lehigh 6
Army 49, Villanova 10
Monmouth (NJ) 45, Georgetown 6
Delaware 42, Rhode Island 21
Fordham 48, Albany (NY) 45
West Virginia 65, Towson 7
Hampton 17, Norfolk St. 7
William & Mary 34, Lafayette 7
Umass 20, Stony Brook 3
Elon 30, Gardner-Webb 24
NC Central 45, New Hampshire 27
Boston College 38, Maine 17
Saturday, Sept. 24
Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, Noon
Stony Brook at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Towson, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Delaware, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|2
|2
|137
|103
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|2
|127
|146
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|69
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|97
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|42
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|77
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|78
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|117
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|116
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|1
|3
|100
|181
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|1
|3
|56
|116
Saturday's Games
Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30
UNLV 58, North Texas 27
UAB 35, Georgia Southern 21
Middle Tennessee 49, Tennessee St. 6
Charlotte 42, Georgia St. 41
UCF 40, FAU 14
Rice 33, Louisiana-Lafayette 21
New Mexico 27, UTEP 10
Texas 41, UTSA 20
Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20
Friday, Sept. 23
Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|38
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|3
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|22
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|13
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|21
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|14
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|14
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
Friday's Games
Harvard 28, Merrimack 21
Saturday's Games
Brown 44, Bryant 38
Penn 25, Colgate 14
Princeton 39, Stetson 14
Dartmouth 35, Valparaiso 13
Cornell 28, VMI 22
Holy Cross 38, Yale 14
Columbia 38, Marist 3
Saturday, Sept. 24
Harvard at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|138
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|108
|135
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|88
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|89
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|127
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|67
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|1
|2
|63
|99
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|104
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|87
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|30
|37
|1
|2
|71
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|109
|96
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|103
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17
Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10
Cent. Michigan 41, Bucknell 0
Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26
Ball St. 31, Murray St. 0
Iowa St. 43, Ohio 10
Vanderbilt 38, N. Illinois 28
Bowling Green 34, Marshall 31
Tennessee 63, Akron 6
Ohio St. 77, Toledo 21
Pittsburgh 34, W. Michigan 13
E. Michigan 30, Arizona St. 21
Saturday, Sept. 24
Kent St. at Georgia, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Penn St., Noon
Bowling Green at Mississippi St., Noon
Buffalo at E. Michigan, Noon
Fordham at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|40
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|54
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|65
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|97
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|96
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|135
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9
Hampton 17, Norfolk St. 7
Delaware St. 35, Va. Lynchburg 19
Howard 31, Morehouse 0
NC Central 45, New Hampshire 27
Saturday, Sept. 24
St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 4 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|29
|27
|2
|1
|73
|89
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|63
|66
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|82
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|127
|48
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|46
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|61
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|119
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|122
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|79
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|27
|29
|0
|3
|65
|114
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|45
|121
Saturday's Games
S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24
Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0
Montana 49, Indiana St. 14
South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21
S. Utah 17, W. Illinois 10
North Dakota 27, N. Arizona 24
Sacramento St. 37, N. Iowa 21
S. Dakota St. 45, Butler 17
Arkansas 38, Missouri St. 27
Illinois St. 35, E. Illinois 7
Arizona 31, N. Dakota St. 28
Saturday, Sept. 24
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|124
|68
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|102
|108
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|41
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|87
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|80
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|182
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|1
|96
|99
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|31
|14
|2
|1
|78
|55
|Air Force
|0
|1
|14
|17
|2
|1
|103
|44
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|31
|2
|1
|82
|41
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|110
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|123
Friday's Games
Wyoming 17, Air Force 14
Saturday's Games
UNLV 58, North Texas 27
Boise St. 30, UT Martin 7
Washington St. 38, Colorado St. 7
Iowa 27, Nevada 0
New Mexico 27, UTEP 10
Utah 35, San Diego St. 7
Southern Cal 45, Fresno St. 17
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 24, Duquesne 14
Friday, Sept. 23
Nevada at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|2
|23
|40
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|27
|7
|1
|2
|71
|68
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|109
|30
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|76
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|116
|CCSU
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|3
|19
|112
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|138
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|3
|45
|141
Friday's Games
Harvard 28, Merrimack 21
Saturday's Games
Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10
Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9
St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Wagner 7
SE Louisiana 70, CCSU 6
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 24, Duquesne 14
Saturday, Sept. 24
Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|23
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|89
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|114
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|90
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|54
|107
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|128
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|101
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 31, Murray St. 0
SE Missouri 42, Nicholls 16
Boise St. 30, UT Martin 7
Lindenwood (Mo.) 37, Keiser 3
Samford 33, Tennessee Tech 28
Middle Tennessee 49, Tennessee St. 6
Illinois St. 35, E. Illinois 7
Saturday, Sept. 24
Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|41
|28
|3
|0
|152
|59
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|137
|77
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|122
|55
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|136
|54
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|79
|38
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|87
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|51
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|83
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|43
|Stanford
|0
|1
|28
|41
|1
|1
|69
|51
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|67
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|128
Saturday's Games
UCLA 32, South Alabama 31
Notre Dame 24, California 17
Oregon 41, BYU 20
Minnesota 49, Colorado 7
Washington St. 38, Colorado St. 7
Washington 39, Michigan St. 28
Oregon St. 68, Montana St. 28
Utah 35, San Diego St. 7
Southern Cal 45, Fresno St. 17
Arizona 31, N. Dakota St. 28
E. Michigan 30, Arizona St. 21
Saturday, Sept. 24
UCLA at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Arizona at California, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|2
|44
|94
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|125
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|62
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|84
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|2
|68
|78
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|64
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|79
Saturday's Games
Richmond 30, Lehigh 6
Fordham 48, Albany (NY) 45
Monmouth (NJ) 45, Georgetown 6
Penn 25, Colgate 14
Cent. Michigan 41, Bucknell 0
Holy Cross 38, Yale 14
William & Mary 34, Lafayette 7
Saturday, Sept. 24
Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|81
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|58
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|72
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|67
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|50
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|140
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|153
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|98
|71
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|80
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|115
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|81
Saturday's Games
Princeton 39, Stetson 14
Dayton 46, Kentucky St. 3
Dartmouth 35, Valparaiso 13
Idaho 42, Drake 14
W. Carolina 77, Presbyterian 21
Morehead St. 49, Kentucky Christian 14
Columbia 38, Marist 3
Davidson 56, St. Andrews 6
S. Dakota St. 45, Butler 17
UC Davis 43, San Diego 13
Saturday, Sept. 24
Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|48
|7
|3
|0
|130
|10
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|16
|3
|0
|94
|29
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|156
|43
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|168
|114
|Florida
|0
|1
|16
|26
|2
|1
|76
|80
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|98
|81
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|37
|92
|1
|2
|72
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|44
|30
|3
|0
|113
|81
|LSU
|1
|0
|31
|16
|2
|1
|119
|57
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|138
|26
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|13
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|73
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|16
|31
|2
|1
|104
|71
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|62
|26
Saturday's Games
Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0
Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17
Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
Penn St. 41, Auburn 12
Mississippi 42, Georgia Tech 0
Vanderbilt 38, N. Illinois 28
Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7
LSU 31, Mississippi St. 16
Tennessee 63, Akron 6
Arkansas 38, Missouri St. 27
Florida 31, South Florida 28
Texas A&M 17, Miami 9
Saturday, Sept. 24
Missouri at Auburn, Noon
Bowling Green at Mississippi St., Noon
Kent St. at Georgia, Noon
Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|0
|110
|34
|Furman
|1
|0
|27
|14
|2
|1
|91
|49
|Mercer
|1
|0
|17
|0
|2
|1
|96
|55
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|20
|34
|1
|2
|30
|63
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|60
|78
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|146
|94
|ETSU
|0
|2
|31
|47
|1
|2
|75
|54
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|86
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|7
|84
Saturday's Games
Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7
Cornell 28, VMI 22
W. Carolina 77, Presbyterian 21
Mercer 17, The Citadel 0
Chattanooga 41, North Alabama 14
Samford 33, Tennessee Tech 28
Furman 27, ETSU 14
Thursday, Sept. 22
Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon
Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|150
|84
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|55
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|72
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|94
|60
|Lamar
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|3
|44
|94
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|122
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|158
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri 42, Nicholls 16
N. Colorado 21, Lamar 14
SE Louisiana 70, CCSU 6
Southern Miss. 64, Northwestern St. 10
Sam Houston St. 27, Texas A&M Commerce 17
Incarnate Word 31, Prairie View 14
Alcorn St. 30, McNeese St. 19
Saturday, Sept. 24
Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
North American University at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Mississippi College at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|125
|27
|3
|0
|141
|30
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|3
|59
|1
|2
|50
|128
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|125
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|103
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|98
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|23
|1
|2
|67
|75
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|47
|40
|1
|2
|74
|99
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|108
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|102
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|24
|66
|1
|2
|74
|145
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1
|2
|103
|89
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. 66, Grambling St. 24
Austin Peay 28, Alabama A&M 3
Texas Southern 24, Southern U. 0
Incarnate Word 31, Prairie View 14
Delta St. 28, MVSU 17
Oklahoma St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
Alcorn St. 30, McNeese St. 19
Saturday, Sept. 24
MVSU at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|32
|28
|2
|1
|110
|105
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|107
|81
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|14
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|84
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|58
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|72
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|83
|112
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|61
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|63
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|102
|92
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|122
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|98
|69
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|92
|Troy
|0
|1
|28
|32
|1
|2
|76
|77
Saturday's Games
Baylor 42, Texas State 7
Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26
Virginia 16, Old Dominion 14
UCLA 32, South Alabama 31
Appalachian St. 32, Troy 28
UAB 35, Georgia Southern 21
Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Bowling Green 34, Marshall 31
Southern Miss. 64, Northwestern St. 10
Charlotte 42, Georgia St. 41
Memphis 44, Arkansas St. 32
Rice 33, Louisiana-Lafayette 21
Thursday, Sept. 22
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
James Madison at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Troy, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|2
|1
|66
|61
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|68
|96
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|78
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|58
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|121
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|103
|110
Saturday's Games
Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17
S. Utah 17, W. Illinois 10
Tarleton St. 41, E. New Mexico 6
Sam Houston St. 27, Texas A&M Commerce 17
Weber St. 44, Utah Tech 14
Saturday, Sept. 24
Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Warner University at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
W. New Mexico at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|1
|96
|82
|Liberty
|2
|1
|86
|78
|Army
|1
|2
|115
|89
|Notre Dame
|1
|2
|55
|64
|Umass
|1
|2
|40
|100
|Uconn
|1
|3
|62
|141
|New Mexico St.
|0
|4
|32
|147
Saturday's Games
Army 49, Villanova 10
Michigan 59, Uconn 0
Notre Dame 24, California 17
Umass 20, Stony Brook 3
Wisconsin 66, New Mexico St. 7
Oregon 41, BYU 20
Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36
Saturday, Sept. 24
Umass at Temple, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
