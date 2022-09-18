All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Memphis1037132110494
Tulane00003011120
Cincinnati00002112558
East Carolina00002110852
SMU00002112060
Tulsa00002112992
UCF00002111044
Houston00001297116
South Florida00001291101
Temple0000124460
Navy011337022051

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17

Rutgers 16, Temple 14

Tulane 17, Kansas St. 10

Kansas 48, Houston 30

East Carolina 49, Campbell 10

Tulsa 54, Jacksonville St. 17

Memphis 44, Arkansas St. 32

Maryland 34, SMU 27

UCF 40, FAU 14

Florida 31, South Florida 28

Saturday, Sept. 24

TCU at SMU, Noon

South Florida at Louisville, Noon

Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA

Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA

Umass at Temple, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.

Navy at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson1041103012442
Florida St.1035313010661
Syracuse103173011150
NC State00003010337
Wake Forest00003012671
Boston College011027126966
Louisville023866125880

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Virginia Tech102710217137
Duke00003011043
North Carolina000030154113
Miami00002110937
Pittsburgh0000219978
Virginia0000215355
Georgia Tech0110411245100

Friday's Games

Florida St. 35, Louisville 31

Saturday's Games

Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

Virginia 16, Old Dominion 14

Mississippi 42, Georgia Tech 0

Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36

Duke 49, NC A&T 20

NC State 27, Texas Tech 14

Boston College 38, Maine 17

Pittsburgh 34, W. Michigan 13

Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20

Texas A&M 17, Miami 9

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

South Florida at Louisville, Noon

Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon

Duke at Kansas, Noon

Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, Noon

Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Austin Peay00003115941
Jacksonville St.00003112891
E. Kentucky000021133116
Cent. Arkansas00001248102
North Alabama0000127775
Kennesaw St.0000022790

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay 28, Alabama A&M 3

Cent. Arkansas 31, Idaho St. 16

E. Kentucky 40, Charleston Southern 17

Chattanooga 41, North Alabama 14

Tulsa 54, Jacksonville St. 17

Saturday, Sept. 24

Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kansas1055423015982
Iowa St.0000309527
Oklahoma00003012730
Oklahoma St.00003015568
TCU0000209730
Baylor00002113143
Kansas St.0000218429
Texas00002111250
Texas Tech00002111067
West Virginia01425512138100

Saturday's Games

Baylor 42, Texas State 7

Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

West Virginia 65, Towson 7

Iowa St. 43, Ohio 10

Tulane 17, Kansas St. 10

Kansas 48, Houston 30

Oklahoma St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

NC State 27, Texas Tech 14

Texas 41, UTSA 20

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Baylor at Iowa St., Noon

Duke at Kansas, Noon

TCU at SMU, Noon

Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana00003012021
Sacramento St.0000209354
Weber St.00003012026
Montana St.00002113198
E. Washington0000115099
Cal Poly00001256100
Idaho0000128173
N. Arizona0000123770
N. Colorado0000126593
UC Davis0000127871
Idaho St.00000344121
Portland St.0000022373

Saturday's Games

Montana 49, Indiana St. 14

South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21

Cent. Arkansas 31, Idaho St. 16

Idaho 42, Drake 14

North Dakota 27, N. Arizona 24

Sacramento St. 37, N. Iowa 21

N. Colorado 21, Lamar 14

Weber St. 44, Utah Tech 14

Oregon St. 68, Montana St. 28

UC Davis 43, San Diego 13

Saturday, Sept. 24

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Idaho at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell0000126096
Gardner-Webb00001210782
Bryant00000396117
Charleston Southern00000358147
NC A&T00000336120
Robert Morris0000023453

Saturday's Games

Brown 44, Bryant 38

E. Kentucky 40, Charleston Southern 17

Elon 30, Gardner-Webb 24

Duke 49, NC A&T 20

East Carolina 49, Campbell 10

Saturday, Sept. 24

ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon

Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon

Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Indiana102320309172
Penn St.1035313012253
Maryland00003012158
Michigan00003016617
Ohio St.00003014343
Rutgers00003010442
Michigan St.00002111552

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Northwestern103128127890
Minnesota00003014917
Illinois012023218232
Iowa0000214113
Wisconsin00002111824
Purdue0131351211667
Nebraska01283113122142

Saturday's Games

Michigan 59, Uconn 0

Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30

S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

Rutgers 16, Temple 14

Minnesota 49, Colorado 7

Wisconsin 66, New Mexico St. 7

Penn St. 41, Auburn 12

Ohio St. 77, Toledo 21

Iowa 27, Nevada 0

Maryland 34, SMU 27

Washington 39, Michigan St. 28

Thursday, Sept. 22

Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Maryland at Michigan, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA

Minnesota at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware104221309137
New Hampshire205944218689
Rhode Island115656219177
Hampton0000309045
William & Mary00003011252
Elon0000218766
Richmond0000217861
Towson0000215099
Villanova0000219387
Monmouth (NJ)0121311211589
Albany (NY)0123280378145
Maine00000335100
Stony Brook011435021755

Saturday's Games

Richmond 30, Lehigh 6

Army 49, Villanova 10

Monmouth (NJ) 45, Georgetown 6

Delaware 42, Rhode Island 21

Fordham 48, Albany (NY) 45

West Virginia 65, Towson 7

Hampton 17, Norfolk St. 7

William & Mary 34, Lafayette 7

Umass 20, Stony Brook 3

Elon 30, Gardner-Webb 24

NC Central 45, New Hampshire 27

Boston College 38, Maine 17

Saturday, Sept. 24

Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, Noon

Stony Brook at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Towson, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Delaware, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
FAU10431322137103
North Texas10311322127146
Middle Tennessee0000219069
Rice0000219997
UAB00002110842
W. Kentucky00002111777
FIU0000115078
Louisiana Tech00001296117
UTSA00001296116
Charlotte01134313100181
UTEP0113311356116

Saturday's Games

Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30

UNLV 58, North Texas 27

UAB 35, Georgia Southern 21

Middle Tennessee 49, Tennessee St. 6

Charlotte 42, Georgia St. 41

UCF 40, FAU 14

Rice 33, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

New Mexico 27, UTEP 10

Texas 41, UTSA 20

Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20

Friday, Sept. 23

Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown0000104438
Columbia000010383
Cornell0000102822
Dartmouth0000103513
Harvard0000102821
Penn0000102514
Princeton0000103914
Yale0000011438

Friday's Games

Harvard 28, Merrimack 21

Saturday's Games

Brown 44, Bryant 38

Penn 25, Colgate 14

Princeton 39, Stetson 14

Dartmouth 35, Valparaiso 13

Cornell 28, VMI 22

Holy Cross 38, Yale 14

Columbia 38, Marist 3

Saturday, Sept. 24

Harvard at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Akron00001236138
Bowling Green000012108135
Kent St.0000128688
Miami (Ohio)0000126189
Ohio00001261127
Buffalo00000367106

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Michigan103730126399
E. Michigan00002193104
Toledo00002111387
Ball St.013037127196
Cent. Michigan00001210996
N. Illinois00001297103

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17

Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10

Cent. Michigan 41, Bucknell 0

Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26

Ball St. 31, Murray St. 0

Iowa St. 43, Ohio 10

Vanderbilt 38, N. Illinois 28

Bowling Green 34, Marshall 31

Tennessee 63, Akron 6

Ohio St. 77, Toledo 21

Pittsburgh 34, W. Michigan 13

E. Michigan 30, Arizona St. 21

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent St. at Georgia, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Bowling Green at Mississippi St., Noon

Buffalo at E. Michigan, Noon

Fordham at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central00003011440
Delaware St.0000217854
SC State0000114365
Morgan St.0000125297
Howard0000139296
Norfolk St.00000317135

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9

Hampton 17, Norfolk St. 7

Delaware St. 35, Va. Lynchburg 19

Howard 31, Morehouse 0

NC Central 45, New Hampshire 27

Saturday, Sept. 24

St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 4 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Dakota102927217389
Illinois St.0000216366
Missouri St.0000218982
N. Dakota St.00002112748
S. Dakota St.0000217246
Youngstown St.0000218061
Indiana St.00001231119
S. Illinois00001291122
South Dakota0000124579
N. Iowa0127290365114
W. Illinois00000345121

Saturday's Games

S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0

Montana 49, Indiana St. 14

South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21

S. Utah 17, W. Illinois 10

North Dakota 27, N. Arizona 24

Sacramento St. 37, N. Iowa 21

S. Dakota St. 45, Butler 17

Arkansas 38, Missouri St. 27

Illinois St. 35, E. Illinois 7

Arizona 31, N. Dakota St. 28

Saturday, Sept. 24

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UNLV00002112468
Nevada000022102108
San Jose St.0000113741
Fresno St.0000128487
San Diego St.0000126580
Hawaii00001361182

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wyoming101714319699
Boise St.103114217855
Air Force0114172110344
New Mexico011431218241
Utah St.00001238110
Colorado St.00000333123

Friday's Games

Wyoming 17, Air Force 14

Saturday's Games

UNLV 58, North Texas 27

Boise St. 30, UT Martin 7

Washington St. 38, Colorado St. 7

Iowa 27, Nevada 0

New Mexico 27, UTEP 10

Utah 35, San Diego St. 7

Southern Cal 45, Fresno St. 17

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 24, Duquesne 14

Friday, Sept. 23

Nevada at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacred Heart101410122340
St. Francis (Pa.)10277127168
Stonehill00002010930
Merrimack0000128376
Duquesne00001369116
CCSU0110140319112
LIU Brooklyn00000331138
Wagner017270345141

Friday's Games

Harvard 28, Merrimack 21

Saturday's Games

Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10

Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9

St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Wagner 7

SE Louisiana 70, CCSU 6

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 24, Duquesne 14

Saturday, Sept. 24

Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Lindenwood (Mo.)0000205823
SE Missouri0000218689
Tennessee Tech00001264114
UT Martin0000127990
E. Illinois00000354107
Murray St.00000313128
Tennessee St.00000338101

Saturday's Games

Ball St. 31, Murray St. 0

SE Missouri 42, Nicholls 16

Boise St. 30, UT Martin 7

Lindenwood (Mo.) 37, Keiser 3

Samford 33, Tennessee Tech 28

Middle Tennessee 49, Tennessee St. 6

Illinois St. 35, E. Illinois 7

Saturday, Sept. 24

Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal1041283015259
Oregon St.00003013777
UCLA00003012255
Washington00003013654
Washington St.0000307938
Arizona0000218687
California0000217151
Oregon00002111483
Utah00002113443
Stanford012841116951
Arizona St.0000127867
Colorado00000330128

Saturday's Games

UCLA 32, South Alabama 31

Notre Dame 24, California 17

Oregon 41, BYU 20

Minnesota 49, Colorado 7

Washington St. 38, Colorado St. 7

Washington 39, Michigan St. 28

Oregon St. 68, Montana St. 28

Utah 35, San Diego St. 7

Southern Cal 45, Fresno St. 17

Arizona 31, N. Dakota St. 28

E. Michigan 30, Arizona St. 21

Saturday, Sept. 24

UCLA at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Arizona at California, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Lehigh102119124494
Fordham000030148125
Holy Cross00003010662
Colgate0000124584
Georgetown011921126878
Lafayette0000122764
Bucknell0000032779

Saturday's Games

Richmond 30, Lehigh 6

Fordham 48, Albany (NY) 45

Monmouth (NJ) 45, Georgetown 6

Penn 25, Colgate 14

Cent. Michigan 41, Bucknell 0

Holy Cross 38, Yale 14

William & Mary 34, Lafayette 7

Saturday, Sept. 24

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Butler0000219381
Davidson00002111058
Dayton0000218472
Stetson0000218367
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000114550
Morehead St.00001275140
Presbyterian00001242153
San Diego0000129871
Valparaiso0000125480
Drake00000342115
Marist0000021581

Saturday's Games

Princeton 39, Stetson 14

Dayton 46, Kentucky St. 3

Dartmouth 35, Valparaiso 13

Idaho 42, Drake 14

W. Carolina 77, Presbyterian 21

Morehead St. 49, Kentucky Christian 14

Columbia 38, Marist 3

Davidson 56, St. Andrews 6

S. Dakota St. 45, Butler 17

UC Davis 43, San Diego 13

Saturday, Sept. 24

Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia104873013010
Kentucky102616309429
Tennessee00003015643
Vanderbilt000031168114
Florida011626217680
Missouri0000219881
South Carolina0237921272106

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arkansas1044303011381
LSU1031162111957
Alabama00003013826
Mississippi00003012913
Auburn0000217873
Mississippi St.0116312110471
Texas A&M0000216226

Saturday's Games

Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0

Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17

Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

Penn St. 41, Auburn 12

Mississippi 42, Georgia Tech 0

Vanderbilt 38, N. Illinois 28

Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7

LSU 31, Mississippi St. 16

Tennessee 63, Akron 6

Arkansas 38, Missouri St. 27

Florida 31, South Florida 28

Texas A&M 17, Miami 9

Saturday, Sept. 24

Missouri at Auburn, Noon

Bowling Green at Mississippi St., Noon

Kent St. at Georgia, Noon

Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga103103011034
Furman102714219149
Mercer10170219655
The Citadel112034123063
Samford0000216078
W. Carolina00002114694
ETSU023147127554
VMI0000125686
Wofford0103103784

Saturday's Games

Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7

Cornell 28, VMI 22

W. Carolina 77, Presbyterian 21

Mercer 17, The Citadel 0

Chattanooga 41, North Alabama 14

Samford 33, Tennessee Tech 28

Furman 27, ETSU 14

Thursday, Sept. 22

Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon

Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word00003015084
Houston Baptist0000116655
SE Louisiana0000128672
Texas A&M Commerce0000129460
Lamar011428034494
McNeese St.00000346122
Nicholls00000330125
Northwestern St.00000331158

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri 42, Nicholls 16

N. Colorado 21, Lamar 14

SE Louisiana 70, CCSU 6

Southern Miss. 64, Northwestern St. 10

Sam Houston St. 27, Texas A&M Commerce 17

Incarnate Word 31, Prairie View 14

Alcorn St. 30, McNeese St. 19

Saturday, Sept. 24

Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

North American University at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.20125273014130
Alabama St.0000215171
Florida A&M013591250128
Alabama A&M00000320125
Bethune-Cookman00000222103
MVSU0000033098

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View104023126775
Texas Southern114740127499
Ark.-Pine Bluff000021131108
Alcorn St.00001257102
Grambling St.0124661274145
Southern U.010241210389

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. 66, Grambling St. 24

Austin Peay 28, Alabama A&M 3

Texas Southern 24, Southern U. 0

Incarnate Word 31, Prairie View 14

Delta St. 28, MVSU 17

Oklahoma St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Alcorn St. 30, McNeese St. 19

Saturday, Sept. 24

MVSU at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Appalachian St.10322821110105
Coastal Carolina00003010781
James Madison00002010714
Georgia Southern00002112584
Marshall00002111258
Old Dominion0000125572
Georgia St.00000383112

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette0000219461
South Alabama00002111763
Arkansas St.00001210292
Louisiana-Monroe00001252122
Southern Miss.0000129869
Texas State0000126292
Troy012832127677

Saturday's Games

Baylor 42, Texas State 7

Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26

Virginia 16, Old Dominion 14

UCLA 32, South Alabama 31

Appalachian St. 32, Troy 28

UAB 35, Georgia Southern 21

Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Bowling Green 34, Marshall 31

Southern Miss. 64, Northwestern St. 10

Charlotte 42, Georgia St. 41

Memphis 44, Arkansas St. 32

Rice 33, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

Thursday, Sept. 22

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

James Madison at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Troy, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian102814216661
S. Utah0000216896
Tarleton St.0000218778
Sam Houston St.0000123058
Stephen F. Austin00001265121
Utah Tech000012103110

Saturday's Games

Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17

S. Utah 17, W. Illinois 10

Tarleton St. 41, E. New Mexico 6

Sam Houston St. 27, Texas A&M Commerce 17

Weber St. 44, Utah Tech 14

Saturday, Sept. 24

Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Warner University at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
BYU219682
Liberty218678
Army1211589
Notre Dame125564
Umass1240100
Uconn1362141
New Mexico St.0432147

Saturday's Games

Army 49, Villanova 10

Michigan 59, Uconn 0

Notre Dame 24, California 17

Umass 20, Stony Brook 3

Wisconsin 66, New Mexico St. 7

Oregon 41, BYU 20

Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36

Saturday, Sept. 24

Umass at Temple, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

