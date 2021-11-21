All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati70287118110440176
Houston80310176101420221
East Carolina5223416174343280
SMU4325821583430307
UCF4318618574369289
Tulsa4317817656279298
Memphis2517219656328323
Navy2517020628186312
Temple167929238182412
South Florida1618026029265399
Tulane1615722629303375

Friday's Games

Houston 31, Memphis 13

Saturday's Games

Tulane 45, South Florida 14

Cincinnati 48, SMU 14

East Carolina 38, Navy 35

Tulsa 44, Temple 10

UCF 49, Uconn 17

Friday, Nov. 26

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 4 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Houston at Uconn, Noon

Navy at Temple, Noon

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest6232125792474339
Clemson6219616083292180
NC State5222914883363206
Louisville4426619165362272
Florida St.4419623056310294
Boston College2512116065286225
Syracuse2516321456285285

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh6127317392483265
Miami4323822665362331
Virginia4325424565391353
North Carolina4428027065407345
Virginia Tech3416316856269251
Georgia Tech2622226338288357
Duke0710932638264430

Thursday's Games

Louisville 62, Duke 22

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 34, Wofford 14

Florida St. 26, Boston College 23

Clemson 48, Wake Forest 27

Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0

Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38

NC State 41, Syracuse 17

Miami 38, Virginia Tech 26

Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon

Florida St. at Florida, Noon

Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College, TBA

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:45 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma71289215101428266
Oklahoma St.71273105101345164
Baylor6224115892374209
Kansas St.4420618474299231
Iowa St.4426519365346233
Texas Tech3521629465336358
TCU3521729456330371
West Virginia3517121356288264
Texas2628429847401356
Kansas1714935729221472

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma 28, Iowa St. 21

West Virginia 31, Texas 23

TCU 31, Kansas 28

Baylor 20, Kansas St. 10

Oklahoma St. 23, Texas Tech 0

Friday, Nov. 26

Kansas St. at Texas, Noon

TCU at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Texas Tech at Baylor, Noon

West Virginia at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.8028012292345205
Montana St.7120810992321145
E. Washington6235219392512296
Montana6223611592322143
UC Davis5318416683316217
Weber St.5326213565344215
N. Arizona4422723556271330
Portland St.4422322556303325
Idaho3519724947279347
N. Colorado2610226438164329
Cal Poly1711730329169431
Idaho St.17130232110168375
S. Utah08141311110209432

Saturday's Games

Montana 29, Montana St. 10

Idaho 14, Idaho St. 0

Weber St. 48, N. Colorado 17

Sacramento St. 27, UC Davis 7

E. Washington 42, Portland St. 28

N. Arizona 45, Cal Poly 21

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.70234114101348200
Monmouth (NJ)6127015374354302
Hampton3416719356308347
NC A&T3415218056251285
Charleston Southern3417218146245289
North Alabama3424423938310366
Robert Morris3517927646201337
Gardner-Webb2518323347326335
Campbell2516619838282321

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris 20, Campbell 17

Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7

North Alabama 35, Hampton 27

Gardner-Webb 35, NC A&T 27

Kennesaw St. 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio St.80391147101519209
Michigan71265145101406179
Michigan St.6222521992353281
Penn St.4417812174288171
Maryland2615833356287373
Rutgers2610722156230255
Indiana088727229200355

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa6219914892280186
Wisconsin6223011283297174
Minnesota5321916674290206
Purdue5319419174286239
Illinois3512715647195249
Nebraska1721821138314244
Northwestern1710325938185301

Saturday's Games

Ohio St. 56, Michigan St. 7

Penn St. 28, Rutgers 0

Purdue 32, Northwestern 14

Iowa 33, Illinois 23

Minnesota 35, Indiana 14

Michigan 59, Maryland 18

Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28

Friday, Nov. 26

Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Maryland at Rutgers, Noon

Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA

Wisconsin at Minnesota, TBA

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison71279122101435170
Villanova7123012292349166
Elon5320919665265287
Rhode Island4415221274277279
Maine4419522065275297
Richmond4418518265264220
William & Mary4419419065245243
Stony Brook4418817056233252
Delaware3516019256217257
Towson3515623247215315
New Hampshire2613519838182326
Albany (NY)1713718429208288

Saturday's Games

Maine 33, New Hampshire 20

Stony Brook 36, Albany (NY) 14

Villanova 21, Delaware 13

James Madison 56, Towson 10

Elon 43, Rhode Island 28

Richmond 20, William & Mary 17

CONFERENCE USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Kentucky6131016374466303
Marshall5222613074387220
Old Dominion4317816856286297
Charlotte3420027056292352
FAU3418419656288282
Middle Tennessee3420918956330293
FIU07114321110227439

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA70274146110420221
UAB5223313674311249
UTEP4317615774277255
North Texas4318117556298307
Louisiana Tech2516222338305373
Rice2515122938223403
Southern Miss.1610820329175318

Friday's Games

Southern Miss. 35, Louisiana Tech 19

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 52, FAU 17

Marshall 49, Charlotte 28

Old Dominion 24, Middle Tennessee 17

UTSA 34, UAB 31

UTEP 38, Rice 28

North Texas 49, FIU 7

Friday, Nov. 26

UTEP at UAB, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Louisiana Tech at Rice, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 2 p.m.

FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Dartmouth6119910591306147
Princeton6120814691334174
Harvard5221212482324149
Columbia4315716773251225
Yale4323320655299247
Penn1612718537191215
Brown1621133328295424
Cornell1613621728201289

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth 52, Brown 31

Harvard 34, Yale 31

Columbia 34, Cornell 26

Princeton 34, Penn 14

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.5226025065353368
Miami (Ohio)5221012865302238
Ohio3420620238261343
Buffalo2521624247348339
Bowling Green1617027838236358
Akron1614824729224425

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Illinois6123221283348360
Cent. Michigan5224419474365304
E. Michigan4321920574362303
Toledo4323216765361238
W. Michigan3421923165328322
Ball St.3418918956273315

Tuesday's Games

Toledo 35, Ohio 23

E. Michigan 22, W. Michigan 21

Miami (Ohio) 34, Bowling Green 7

Wednesday's Games

N. Illinois 33, Buffalo 27

Cent. Michigan 37, Ball St. 17

Saturday's Games

Kent St. 38, Akron 0

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Ohio at Bowling Green, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 27

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., Noon

Akron at Toledo, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SC State501237865268304
NC Central4116913565268287
Norfolk St.2315914865365338
Delaware St.2310711656258278
Howard1412013538260328
Morgan St.147113729154347

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. 28, Georgetown 21

Va. Lynchburg at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central 34, Delaware St. 28

SC State 31, Norfolk St. 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.71261120101388133
Missouri St.6226620183380282
S. Dakota St.5326116483410201
S. Illinois5324823374373288
South Dakota5321818874314226
N. Iowa4420216265290197
Indiana St.3512026456175330
North Dakota3517216156269223
Illinois St.2612218747202246
Youngstown St.2618927137247354
W. Illinois2618429229268427

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 15, Illinois St. 10

Youngstown St. 35, S. Illinois 18

N. Iowa 41, W. Illinois 3

S. Dakota St. 24, North Dakota 21

N. Dakota St. 52, South Dakota 24

Missouri St. 55, Dixie St. 24

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.61158115101305191
Fresno St.5219115683363234
Nevada4324519074388283
San Jose St.3413918056231278
Hawaii2516121557336394
UNLV2517220229235346

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force5222117083324215
Utah St.5222221283351306
Boise St.5220311474334201
Wyoming2512613965264232
Colorado St.2519419138274287
New Mexico166221038136306

Friday's Games

Air Force 41, Nevada 39

San Diego St. 28, UNLV 20

Saturday's Games

Wyoming 44, Utah St. 17

Boise St. 37, New Mexico 0

Hawaii 50, Colorado St. 45

Thursday, Nov. 25

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Boise St. at San Diego St., Noon

Utah St. at New Mexico, 1 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Hawaii at Wyoming, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacred Heart611638483225154
Duquesne5220815173295229
Bryant5222512374330249
St. Francis (Pa.)4318410656252210
CCSU4318116447232339
Merrimack2514321756306302
LIU Brooklyn2512224928139405
Wagner0793225011141424

Saturday's Games

Duquesne 44, Wagner 0

CCSU 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

Sacred Heart 38, LIU Brooklyn 14

Bryant 58, Merrimack 14

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin6122814192351268
Murray St.5318520965237278
Austin Peay4322513065358274
Tennessee St.4314018056217296
SE Missouri4423418347297341
Tennessee Tech1510518738202350
E. Illinois16105192110160312

Saturday's Games

Mississippi St. 55, Tennessee St. 10

Murray St. 20, E. Illinois 13

SE Missouri 31, UT Martin 14

Austin Peay 48, Tennessee Tech 20

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon6224620592360264
Oregon St.5325621674364273
Washington St.5321520765301278
California3415612546247211
Washington3517618547245232
Stanford2718329738231344

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah7130716983395245
Arizona St.5322318574318236
UCLA5327723074396307
Southern Cal3525328446299322
Colorado3517024547212292
Arizona17142256110191339

Friday's Games

Washington St. 44, Arizona 18

Saturday's Games

Colorado 20, Washington 17

UCLA 62, Southern Cal 33

California 41, Stanford 11

Utah 38, Oregon 7

Oregon St. 24, Arizona St. 10

Friday, Nov. 26

Colorado at Utah, 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Notre Dame at Stanford, TBA

Oregon St. at Oregon, TBA

Arizona at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross602537692390209
Colgate5116612056206287
Fordham4223920765370351
Lehigh3312112138127285
Lafayette2412513738182259
Georgetown1511618528190306
Bucknell0664238110104417

Saturday's Games

Colgate 45, Fordham 31

Lehigh 17, Lafayette 10

Morgan St. 28, Georgetown 21

Holy Cross 45, Bucknell 6

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson7132720382379274
San Diego7124914474283277
St. Thomas (Minn.)6223512573250178
Morehead St.6225321274360348
Dayton5329123664311301
Marist5319715855228229
Valparaiso4427022647298346
Stetson2616023947263332
Butler1712928038262377
Drake177514329127229
Presbyterian0825247229404590

Saturday's Games

Butler 28, Marist 21

Davidson 45, Drake 14

San Diego 41, Stetson 16

St. Thomas (Minn.) 54, Presbyterian 15

Morehead St. 51, Valparaiso 38

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia803216611044383
Kentucky5321919583348244
Missouri3416425465339382
Tennessee3423324865421309
South Carolina3516723065256261
Florida2621121256358298
Vanderbilt078827229168385

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama61274173101488217
Mississippi5221520392400279
Texas A&M4319114483328164
Mississippi St.4320718774350272
Arkansas3417622074344271
Auburn3415718065333242
LSU2516120056298280

Saturday's Games

Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7

Kentucky 56, New Mexico St. 16

Mississippi St. 55, Tennessee St. 10

Texas A&M 52, Prairie View 3

Alabama 42, Arkansas 35

Missouri 24, Florida 23

South Carolina 21, Auburn 17

Tennessee 60, South Alabama 14

Mississippi 31, Vanderbilt 17

LSU 27, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Thursday, Nov. 25

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon

Florida St. at Florida, Noon

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU71284214101390237
Mercer6223417973317227
Chattanooga5323013065293188
Furman4420519665267259
VMI4425826065344365
W. Carolina4429429547356454
Samford3528631747417434
The Citadel3519127547271378
Wofford08177293110225380

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 34, Wofford 14

W. Carolina 52, VMI 24

ETSU 38, Mercer 35

Furman 41, Samford 34

The Citadel 24, Chattanooga 21

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word7131318692436273
SE Louisiana6238126983528352
Nicholls5329523165367314
McNeese St.3519618047270280
Northwestern St.3518028338214375
Houston Baptist08134350011191459

Thursday's Games

Nicholls 45, SE Louisiana 42

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. 24, McNeese St. 20

Incarnate Word 55, Houston Baptist 14

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.80252107101321152
Florida A&M7123811492319166
Alabama A&M5329227573379351
Alabama St.3518322646197301
MVSU2516220837192317
Bethune-Cookman2619325629270399

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View6122714573276264
Alcorn St.5323822365286284
Southern U.3419620046264310
Grambling St.2514418637160278
Texas Southern2624928338359397
Ark.-Pine Bluff1715830929218415

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M 52, Prairie View 3

Alabama A&M 52, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24

Jackson St. 24, Alcorn St. 10

Alabama St. 24, Texas Southern 21

Florida A&M 46, Bethune-Cookman 21

Thursday, Nov. 25

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

MVSU at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Appalachian St.6127114092402224
Coastal Carolina5227615592458219
Georgia St.5220717765278322
Troy3416122056264276
Georgia Southern2517720838240350

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette70218116101354206
South Alabama2518318356278290
Louisiana-Monroe2516827447235381
Texas State2515522738253374
Arkansas St.1615427029281439

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina 35, Texas State 21

Georgia St. 28, Arkansas St. 20

Appalachian St. 45, Troy 7

BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Liberty 14

Tennessee 60, South Alabama 14

LSU 27, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Friday, Nov. 26

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Troy at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 4 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.80330143100424173
Stephen F. Austin6224214383383197
E. Kentucky5221416774304275
Jacksonville St.3315817556242312
Tarleton St.3415015865296240
Cent. Arkansas3421620756379316
Abilene Christian3520620856311280
Lamar0810633429170401
Dixie St.0350137110204436

Saturday's Games

E. Kentucky 39, Jacksonville St. 31

Sam Houston St. 35, Abilene Christian 9

Stephen F. Austin 42, Lamar 6

Tarleton St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 3

Missouri St. 55, Dixie St. 24

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Army73359235
Liberty74365229
Umass110169473
Notre Dame101378205
BYU92367260
New Mexico St.110227458
Uconn110170417

Saturday's Games

Army 33, Umass 17

Kentucky 56, New Mexico St. 16

Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0

Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Liberty 14

UCF 49, Uconn 17

BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17

Saturday, Nov. 27

Army at Liberty, Noon

Houston at Uconn, Noon

Notre Dame at Stanford, TBA

Umass at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.

BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

