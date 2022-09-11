All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Memphis103713116062
SMU0000209326
Tulane0000209410
Cincinnati0000118741
East Carolina0000115942
Houston0000116768
South Florida0000116370
Temple0000113044
Tulsa0000117575
UCF0000117030
Navy011337022051

Friday's Games

Louisville 20, UCF 14

Saturday's Games

Temple 30, Lafayette 14

Memphis 37, Navy 13

Cincinnati 63, Kennesaw St. 10

Texas Tech 33, Houston 30

East Carolina 39, Old Dominion 21

Tulsa 38, N. Illinois 35

Tulane 52, Alcorn St. 0

South Florida 42, Howard 20

SMU 45, Lamar 16

Saturday, Sept. 17

Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, Noon

Rutgers at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Kansas at Houston, 4 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson104110207622
Syracuse10317207921
Florida St.0000207130
NC State0000207623
Wake Forest0000208935
Louisville01731112745
Boston College011027023149

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Virginia Tech102710114430
Duke0000206123
Miami00002010020
North Carolina000030154113
Georgia Tech011041114558
Pittsburgh0000116565
Virginia0000113741

Friday's Games

Louisville 20, UCF 14

Saturday's Games

Miami 30, Southern Miss. 7

Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25

Duke 31, Northwestern 23

North Carolina 35, Georgia St. 28

NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3

Tennessee 34, Pittsburgh 27

Clemson 35, Furman 12

Illinois 24, Virginia 3

Georgia Tech 35, W. Carolina 17

Syracuse 48, Uconn 14

Virginia Tech 27, Boston College 10

Friday, Sept. 16

Florida St. at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Syracuse, Noon

Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.00003011137
Austin Peay00002113138
E. Kentucky0000119399
North Alabama0000116334
Cent. Arkansas0000021786
Kennesaw St.0000022790

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 63, Kennesaw St. 10

Austin Peay 41, MVSU 0

E. Kentucky 59, Bowling Green 57

North Alabama 49, Virginia-Wise 17

Mississippi 59, Cent. Arkansas 3

Jacksonville St. 34, Murray St. 3

Saturday, Sept. 17

Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kansas1055422011152
Iowa St.0000205217
Kansas St.0000207412
Oklahoma0000207816
Oklahoma St.0000209261
TCU0000209730
Texas Tech0000209640
Baylor0000118936
Texas0000117130
West Virginia014255027393

Saturday's Games

Alabama 20, Texas 19

Kansas St. 40, Missouri 12

Texas Tech 33, Houston 30

Iowa St. 10, Iowa 7

Kansas 55, West Virginia 42

Oklahoma 33, Kent St. 3

Oklahoma St. 34, Arizona St. 17

TCU 59, Tarleton St. 17

BYU 26, Baylor 20

Saturday, Sept. 17

Oklahoma at Nebraska, Noon

Texas State at Baylor, Noon

Towson at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Ohio at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Kansas at Houston, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana000020717
Montana St.00002010330
Sacramento St.0000105633
Weber St.0000207612
Cal Poly0000113562
E. Washington0000115099
N. Arizona0000111343
Idaho0000023959
Idaho St.0000022890
N. Colorado0000024479
Portland St.0000022373
UC Davis0000023558

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 63, Morehead St. 13

Montana 24, South Dakota 7

Washington 52, Portland St. 6

Wyoming 33, N. Colorado 10

Cal Poly 28, San Diego 27

N. Arizona 10, Sam Houston St. 3

Weber St. 35, Utah St. 7

S. Dakota St. 24, UC Davis 22

San Diego St. 38, Idaho St. 7

Indiana 35, Idaho 22

Oregon 70, E. Washington 14

Saturday, Sept. 17

Montana at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Cal Poly at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell0000115047
Gardner-Webb0000118352
Bryant0000025873
Charleston Southern00000241107
NC A&T0000021671
Robert Morris0000023453

Saturday's Games

NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3

N. Dakota St. 43, NC A&T 3

Rhode Island 35, Bryant 21

Miami (Ohio) 31, Robert Morris 14

Coastal Carolina 31, Gardner-Webb 27

William & Mary 37, Campbell 21

Saturday, Sept. 17

Bryant at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Indiana102320205842
Penn St.103531208141
Maryland0000208731
Michigan00002010717
Michigan St.0000208713
Ohio St.0000206622
Rutgers0000208828

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Northwestern103128115459
Minnesota00002010010
Illinois012023218232
Iowa0000111413
Purdue013135118735
Wisconsin0000115217
Nebraska0128311210893

Saturday's Games

Ohio St. 45, Arkansas St. 12

Penn St. 46, Ohio 10

Duke 31, Northwestern 23

Minnesota 62, W. Illinois 10

Washington St. 17, Wisconsin 14

Maryland 56, Charlotte 21

Rutgers 66, Wagner 7

Michigan St. 52, Akron 0

Iowa St. 10, Iowa 7

Purdue 56, Indiana St. 0

Illinois 24, Virginia 3

Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42

Indiana 35, Idaho 22

Michigan 56, Hawaii 10

Saturday, Sept. 17

S. Illinois at Northwestern, Noon

Purdue at Syracuse, Noon

Oklahoma at Nebraska, Noon

W. Kentucky at Indiana, Noon

Uconn at Michigan, Noon

Rutgers at Temple, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
New Hampshire205944205944
Rhode Island103514207035
Delaware0000204916
Hampton0000207338
Towson0000204334
Villanova0000208338
William & Mary0000207845
Elon0000115742
Richmond0000114855
Albany (NY)012328023397
Maine0000021862
Monmouth (NJ)012131027083
Stony Brook011435011435

Saturday's Games

Fordham 52, Monmouth (NJ) 49

Colgate 21, Maine 18

Villanova 38, LIU Brooklyn 21

Richmond 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

Hampton 42, Tuskegee 10

Delaware 35, Delaware St. 9

William & Mary 37, Campbell 21

Rhode Island 35, Bryant 21

Elon 26, Wofford 0

Towson 29, Morgan St. 21

New Hampshire 28, Albany (NY) 23

Saturday, Sept. 17

Richmond at Lehigh, Noon

Villanova at Army, Noon

Georgetown at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Delaware at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Towson at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.

NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
FAU1043132112363
North Texas1031132110088
W. Kentucky0000208744
FIU0000115078
Louisiana Tech0000117669
Middle Tennessee0000114163
Rice0000116676
UAB0000117321
UTSA0000117675
UTEP011331124689
Charlotte0113430358140

Saturday's Games

UTSA 41, Army 38

Maryland 56, Charlotte 21

Middle Tennessee 34, Colorado St. 19

FAU 42, SE Louisiana 9

Liberty 21, UAB 14

Louisiana Tech 52, Stephen F. Austin 17

Texas State 41, FIU 12

North Texas 59, Texas Southern 27

Rice 52, McNeese St. 10

UTEP 20, New Mexico St. 13

Saturday, Sept. 17

W. Kentucky at Indiana, Noon

North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown000000
Columbia000000
Cornell000000
Dartmouth000000
Harvard000000
Penn000000
Princeton000000
Yale000000

Friday's Games

Merrimack at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bryant at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Cornell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Akron0000113075
Miami (Ohio)0000114451
Ohio0000115184
Bowling Green00000274104
Buffalo0000024168
Kent St.0000022378

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Michigan103730115065
Toledo0000209210
E. Michigan0000116383
N. Illinois0000116965
Ball St.013037024096
Cent. Michigan0000026896

Saturday's Games

Penn St. 46, Ohio 10

South Alabama 38, Cent. Michigan 24

W. Michigan 37, Ball St. 30

E. Kentucky 59, Bowling Green 57

Michigan St. 52, Akron 0

Miami (Ohio) 31, Robert Morris 14

Holy Cross 37, Buffalo 31

Toledo 55, Umass 10

Oklahoma 33, Kent St. 3

Tulsa 38, N. Illinois 35

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, E. Michigan 21

Saturday, Sept. 17

Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Kent St., Noon

Bucknell at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central0000206913
Delaware St.0000114335
SC State0000114365
Howard0000036196
Morgan St.0000022888
Norfolk St.00000210118

Saturday's Games

James Madison 63, Norfolk St. 7

SC State 33, Bethune-Cookman 9

NC Central 41, Winston-Salem 0

Delaware 35, Delaware St. 9

Towson 29, Morgan St. 21

South Florida 42, Howard 20

Saturday, Sept. 17

Sacred Heart at Morgan St., Noon

Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.

NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Dakota102927114665
Missouri St.0000206244
N. Dakota St.0000209917
Youngstown St.0000208030
Illinois St.0000112859
Indiana St.0000111770
S. Dakota St.0000112729
N. Iowa012729024477
S. Illinois0000026098
South Dakota000002758
W. Illinois00000235104

Thursday's Games

Missouri St. 35, UT Martin 30

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 62, W. Illinois 10

Youngstown St. 49, Dayton 16

N. Dakota St. 43, NC A&T 3

Montana 24, South Dakota 7

North Dakota 29, N. Iowa 27

Purdue 56, Indiana St. 0

S. Dakota St. 24, UC Davis 22

SE Missouri 34, S. Illinois 31

Illinois St. 28, Valparaiso 21

Saturday, Sept. 17

Youngstown St. at Kentucky, Noon

S. Illinois at Northwestern, Noon

Montana at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Cal Poly at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Nevada00002110281
Fresno St.0000116742
San Diego St.0000115845
San Jose St.0000113741
UNLV0000116641
Hawaii00000337168

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.103114114848
Air Force0000208927
Wyoming0000217985
New Mexico011431115531
Utah St.00001238110
Colorado St.0000022685

Friday's Games

Boise St. 31, New Mexico 14

Saturday's Games

Air Force 41, Colorado 10

Middle Tennessee 34, Colorado St. 19

Wyoming 33, N. Colorado 10

California 20, UNLV 14

Incarnate Word 55, Nevada 41

Weber St. 35, Utah St. 7

Auburn 24, San Jose St. 16

San Diego St. 38, Idaho St. 7

Michigan 56, Hawaii 10

Oregon St. 35, Fresno St. 32

Friday, Sept. 16

Air Force at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacred Heart101410111416
Stonehill00002010930
Merrimack0000116248
Duquesne0000125592
CCSU011014021342
LIU Brooklyn0000022175
St. Francis (Pa.)0000024461
Wagner00000238114

Friday's Games

Merrimack 45, Assumption 17

Saturday's Games

Duquesne 34, Thomas More 14

Villanova 38, LIU Brooklyn 21

Stonehill 76, Post 0

Rutgers 66, Wagner 7

Richmond 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

Sacred Heart 14, CCSU 10

Friday, Sept. 16

Merrimack at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

LIU Brooklyn at Kent St., Noon

Sacred Heart at Morgan St., Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.

CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Lindenwood (Mo.)0000102120
SE Missouri0000114473
Tennessee Tech0000113681
UT Martin0000117260
E. Illinois0000024772
Murray St.0000021397
Tennessee St.0000023252

Thursday's Games

Missouri St. 35, UT Martin 30

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. 16, Tennessee St. 3

Jacksonville St. 34, Murray St. 3

Chattanooga 38, E. Illinois 20

Tennessee Tech 26, Texas A&M Commerce 25

SE Missouri 34, S. Illinois 31

Lindenwood (Mo.) 21, Houston Baptist 20

Saturday, Sept. 17

Murray St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal1041282010742
California0000205427
Oregon St.0000206949
UCLA0000209024
Washington0000209726
Washington St.0000204131
Arizona0000115559
Arizona St.0000115737
Oregon0000117363
Stanford012841116951
Utah0000119936
Colorado0000022379

Saturday's Games

Utah 73, S. Utah 7

Washington St. 17, Wisconsin 14

Air Force 41, Colorado 10

Washington 52, Portland St. 6

California 20, UNLV 14

UCLA 45, Alabama St. 7

Southern Cal 41, Stanford 28

Oklahoma St. 34, Arizona St. 17

Oregon 70, E. Washington 14

Oregon St. 35, Fresno St. 32

Mississippi St. 39, Arizona 17

Saturday, Sept. 17

South Alabama at UCLA, 2 p.m.

California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Lehigh102119113864
Fordham00002010080
Holy Cross0000206848
Colgate0000113159
Georgetown011921116233
Lafayette0000112030
Bucknell0000022738

Saturday's Games

Fordham 52, Monmouth (NJ) 49

Colgate 21, Maine 18

VMI 24, Bucknell 14

Temple 30, Lafayette 14

Lehigh 21, Georgetown 19

Holy Cross 37, Buffalo 31

Saturday, Sept. 17

Richmond at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Butler0000207636
Stetson0000206928
Davidson0000115452
Dayton0000113869
Presbyterian0000112176
San Diego0000118528
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000114550
Valparaiso0000114145
Drake0000022873
Marist0000011243
Morehead St.00000226126

Saturday's Games

Presbyterian 21, Va. Lynchburg 13

Missouri S&T 17, Drake 14

St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Michigan Tech 6

Youngstown St. 49, Dayton 16

Montana St. 63, Morehead St. 13

Cal Poly 28, San Diego 27

Stetson 45, Louisiana College 14

Butler 45, Taylor 10

Davidson 37, Barton 17

Illinois St. 28, Valparaiso 21

Saturday, Sept. 17

Princeton at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.

Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kentucky102616206329
Georgia000020823
Tennessee0000209337
Vanderbilt00002113086
Florida011626114552
Missouri0000116464
South Carolina013044116558

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arkansas104430207554
Alabama0000207519
Auburn0000206632
Mississippi0000208713
Mississippi St.0000208840
LSU0000118841
Texas A&M0000114517

Saturday's Games

Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25

Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30

Kansas St. 40, Missouri 12

Alabama 20, Texas 19

Appalachian St. 17, Texas A&M 14

Tennessee 34, Pittsburgh 27

Georgia 33, Samford 0

Mississippi 59, Cent. Arkansas 3

Kentucky 26, Florida 16

LSU 65, Southern U. 17

Auburn 24, San Jose St. 16

Mississippi St. 39, Arizona 17

Saturday, Sept. 17

Georgia at South Carolina, Noon

Youngstown St. at Kentucky, Noon

Abilene Christian at Missouri, Noon

Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 6 p.m.

Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga10310206920
The Citadel102017113046
ETSU011720116127
Furman0000116435
Mercer0000117955
Samford0000112750
VMI0000113458
W. Carolina0000116973
Wofford0103102057

Saturday's Games

VMI 24, Bucknell 14

Clemson 35, Furman 12

The Citadel 20, ETSU 17

Georgia 33, Samford 0

Elon 26, Wofford 0

Georgia Tech 35, W. Carolina 17

Chattanooga 38, E. Illinois 20

Saturday, Sept. 17

Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

Cornell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Furman at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word00002011970
Houston Baptist0000116655
Texas A&M Commerce0000117733
Lamar011428023073
McNeese St.0000022792
Nicholls0000021483
Northwestern St.0000022194
SE Louisiana0000021666

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 55, Nevada 41

FAU 42, SE Louisiana 9

Lindenwood (Mo.) 21, Houston Baptist 20

SMU 45, Lamar 16

Grambling St. 47, Northwestern St. 21

Tennessee Tech 26, Texas A&M Commerce 25

Rice 52, McNeese St. 10

Louisiana-Monroe 35, Nicholls 7

Saturday, Sept. 17

Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.

CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.1059320756
Alabama St.0000215171
Florida A&M013591250128
Alabama A&M0000021797
Bethune-Cookman00000222103
MVSU0000021370

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View104023115344
Ark.-Pine Bluff00002012445
Grambling St.0000115079
Southern U.00001110365
Alcorn St.0000022783
Texas Southern012340025099

Saturday's Games

SC State 33, Bethune-Cookman 9

Austin Peay 41, MVSU 0

UCLA 45, Alabama St. 7

Florida A&M 23, Albany St. (Ga.) 13

Grambling St. 47, Northwestern St. 21

Ark.-Pine Bluff 76, North American University 3

Jackson St. 16, Tennessee St. 3

Troy 38, Alabama A&M 17

Tulane 52, Alcorn St. 0

North Texas 59, Texas Southern 27

LSU 65, Southern U. 17

Abilene Christian 21, Prairie View 13

Saturday, Sept. 17

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Delta St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina0000206955
Georgia Southern00002010449
James Madison00002010714
Marshall0000208124
Appalachian St.0000117877
Old Dominion0000114156
Georgia St.0000024270

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette0000207328
South Alabama0000208631
Arkansas St.0000117048
Louisiana-Monroe0000114559
Texas State0000115550
Troy0000114845
Southern Miss.0000023459

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 35, Georgia St. 28

Miami 30, Southern Miss. 7

Ohio St. 45, Arkansas St. 12

South Alabama 38, Cent. Michigan 24

Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21

Appalachian St. 17, Texas A&M 14

James Madison 63, Norfolk St. 7

Coastal Carolina 31, Gardner-Webb 27

East Carolina 39, Old Dominion 21

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, E. Michigan 21

Troy 38, Alabama A&M 17

Texas State 41, FIU 12

Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42

Louisiana-Monroe 35, Nicholls 7

Saturday, Sept. 17

Texas State at Baylor, Noon

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

South Alabama at UCLA, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian102814204927
S. Utah0000115186
Tarleton St.0000114672
Utah Tech0000118966
Stephen F. Austin00001265121
Sam Houston St.000002341

Saturday's Games

Utah 73, S. Utah 7

N. Arizona 10, Sam Houston St. 3

Louisiana Tech 52, Stephen F. Austin 17

Abilene Christian 21, Prairie View 13

TCU 59, Tarleton St. 17

Utah Tech 56, Chadron St. 10

Saturday, Sept. 17

Abilene Christian at Missouri, Noon

S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

E. New Mexico at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
BYU207641
Liberty205041
Uconn126282
Army026679
New Mexico St.032581
Notre Dame023147
Umass022097

Saturday's Games

UTSA 41, Army 38

Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21

Liberty 21, UAB 14

Syracuse 48, Uconn 14

Toledo 55, Umass 10

UTEP 20, New Mexico St. 13

BYU 26, Baylor 20

Saturday, Sept. 17

Villanova at Army, Noon

Uconn at Michigan, Noon

California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you