All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|1
|60
|62
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|26
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|87
|41
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|42
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|68
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|70
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|44
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|75
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|30
|Navy
|0
|1
|13
|37
|0
|2
|20
|51
Friday's Games
Louisville 20, UCF 14
Saturday's Games
Temple 30, Lafayette 14
Memphis 37, Navy 13
Cincinnati 63, Kennesaw St. 10
Texas Tech 33, Houston 30
East Carolina 39, Old Dominion 21
Tulsa 38, N. Illinois 35
Tulane 52, Alcorn St. 0
South Florida 42, Howard 20
SMU 45, Lamar 16
Saturday, Sept. 17
Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, Noon
Rutgers at Temple, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
Kansas at Houston, 4 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.
South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|41
|10
|2
|0
|76
|22
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|7
|2
|0
|79
|21
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|30
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|23
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|35
|Louisville
|0
|1
|7
|31
|1
|1
|27
|45
|Boston College
|0
|1
|10
|27
|0
|2
|31
|49
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|27
|10
|1
|1
|44
|30
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|23
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|20
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|154
|113
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|1
|45
|58
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|65
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|41
Friday's Games
Louisville 20, UCF 14
Saturday's Games
Miami 30, Southern Miss. 7
Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25
Duke 31, Northwestern 23
North Carolina 35, Georgia St. 28
NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3
Tennessee 34, Pittsburgh 27
Clemson 35, Furman 12
Illinois 24, Virginia 3
Georgia Tech 35, W. Carolina 17
Syracuse 48, Uconn 14
Virginia Tech 27, Boston College 10
Friday, Sept. 16
Florida St. at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Syracuse, Noon
Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|37
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|38
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|93
|99
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|34
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|86
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 63, Kennesaw St. 10
Austin Peay 41, MVSU 0
E. Kentucky 59, Bowling Green 57
North Alabama 49, Virginia-Wise 17
Mississippi 59, Cent. Arkansas 3
Jacksonville St. 34, Murray St. 3
Saturday, Sept. 17
Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|55
|42
|2
|0
|111
|52
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|17
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|12
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|16
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|61
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|30
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|40
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|89
|36
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|30
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|42
|55
|0
|2
|73
|93
Saturday's Games
Alabama 20, Texas 19
Kansas St. 40, Missouri 12
Texas Tech 33, Houston 30
Iowa St. 10, Iowa 7
Kansas 55, West Virginia 42
Oklahoma 33, Kent St. 3
Oklahoma St. 34, Arizona St. 17
TCU 59, Tarleton St. 17
BYU 26, Baylor 20
Saturday, Sept. 17
Oklahoma at Nebraska, Noon
Texas State at Baylor, Noon
Towson at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Ohio at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
Kansas at Houston, 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|7
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|30
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|33
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|12
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|62
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|99
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|43
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|59
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|90
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|79
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|73
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|58
Saturday's Games
Montana St. 63, Morehead St. 13
Montana 24, South Dakota 7
Washington 52, Portland St. 6
Wyoming 33, N. Colorado 10
Cal Poly 28, San Diego 27
N. Arizona 10, Sam Houston St. 3
Weber St. 35, Utah St. 7
S. Dakota St. 24, UC Davis 22
San Diego St. 38, Idaho St. 7
Indiana 35, Idaho 22
Oregon 70, E. Washington 14
Saturday, Sept. 17
Montana at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Cal Poly at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|47
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|52
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|58
|73
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|107
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|71
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|53
Saturday's Games
NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3
N. Dakota St. 43, NC A&T 3
Rhode Island 35, Bryant 21
Miami (Ohio) 31, Robert Morris 14
Coastal Carolina 31, Gardner-Webb 27
William & Mary 37, Campbell 21
Saturday, Sept. 17
Bryant at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|2
|0
|58
|42
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|2
|0
|81
|41
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|31
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|17
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|22
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|28
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|1
|54
|59
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|10
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|1
|82
|32
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|13
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|1
|1
|87
|35
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|17
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|2
|108
|93
Saturday's Games
Ohio St. 45, Arkansas St. 12
Penn St. 46, Ohio 10
Duke 31, Northwestern 23
Minnesota 62, W. Illinois 10
Washington St. 17, Wisconsin 14
Maryland 56, Charlotte 21
Rutgers 66, Wagner 7
Michigan St. 52, Akron 0
Iowa St. 10, Iowa 7
Purdue 56, Indiana St. 0
Illinois 24, Virginia 3
Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42
Indiana 35, Idaho 22
Michigan 56, Hawaii 10
Saturday, Sept. 17
S. Illinois at Northwestern, Noon
Purdue at Syracuse, Noon
Oklahoma at Nebraska, Noon
W. Kentucky at Indiana, Noon
Uconn at Michigan, Noon
Rutgers at Temple, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|59
|44
|2
|0
|59
|44
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|35
|14
|2
|0
|70
|35
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|49
|16
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|38
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|43
|34
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|38
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|45
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|42
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|55
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|0
|2
|33
|97
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|62
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|21
|31
|0
|2
|70
|83
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|1
|14
|35
Saturday's Games
Fordham 52, Monmouth (NJ) 49
Colgate 21, Maine 18
Villanova 38, LIU Brooklyn 21
Richmond 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 21
Hampton 42, Tuskegee 10
Delaware 35, Delaware St. 9
William & Mary 37, Campbell 21
Rhode Island 35, Bryant 21
Elon 26, Wofford 0
Towson 29, Morgan St. 21
New Hampshire 28, Albany (NY) 23
Saturday, Sept. 17
Richmond at Lehigh, Noon
Villanova at Army, Noon
Georgetown at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Delaware at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Towson at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.
NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|2
|1
|123
|63
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|1
|100
|88
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|44
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|78
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|69
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|63
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|76
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|21
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|75
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|1
|2
|46
|89
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|0
|3
|58
|140
Saturday's Games
UTSA 41, Army 38
Maryland 56, Charlotte 21
Middle Tennessee 34, Colorado St. 19
FAU 42, SE Louisiana 9
Liberty 21, UAB 14
Louisiana Tech 52, Stephen F. Austin 17
Texas State 41, FIU 12
North Texas 59, Texas Southern 27
Rice 52, McNeese St. 10
UTEP 20, New Mexico St. 13
Saturday, Sept. 17
W. Kentucky at Indiana, Noon
North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday's Games
Merrimack at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bryant at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Cornell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|75
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|51
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|84
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|74
|104
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|68
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|78
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|1
|1
|50
|65
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|10
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|83
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|65
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|30
|37
|0
|2
|40
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|68
|96
Saturday's Games
Penn St. 46, Ohio 10
South Alabama 38, Cent. Michigan 24
W. Michigan 37, Ball St. 30
E. Kentucky 59, Bowling Green 57
Michigan St. 52, Akron 0
Miami (Ohio) 31, Robert Morris 14
Holy Cross 37, Buffalo 31
Toledo 55, Umass 10
Oklahoma 33, Kent St. 3
Tulsa 38, N. Illinois 35
Louisiana-Lafayette 49, E. Michigan 21
Saturday, Sept. 17
Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati at Cincinnati, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Kent St., Noon
Bucknell at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|13
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|35
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|65
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|61
|96
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|88
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|118
Saturday's Games
James Madison 63, Norfolk St. 7
SC State 33, Bethune-Cookman 9
NC Central 41, Winston-Salem 0
Delaware 35, Delaware St. 9
Towson 29, Morgan St. 21
South Florida 42, Howard 20
Saturday, Sept. 17
Sacred Heart at Morgan St., Noon
Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.
NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|29
|27
|1
|1
|46
|65
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|44
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|17
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|30
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|59
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|70
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|29
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|27
|29
|0
|2
|44
|77
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|98
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|58
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|104
Thursday's Games
Missouri St. 35, UT Martin 30
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 62, W. Illinois 10
Youngstown St. 49, Dayton 16
N. Dakota St. 43, NC A&T 3
Montana 24, South Dakota 7
North Dakota 29, N. Iowa 27
Purdue 56, Indiana St. 0
S. Dakota St. 24, UC Davis 22
SE Missouri 34, S. Illinois 31
Illinois St. 28, Valparaiso 21
Saturday, Sept. 17
Youngstown St. at Kentucky, Noon
S. Illinois at Northwestern, Noon
Montana at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Cal Poly at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|81
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|42
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|45
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|41
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|41
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|168
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|31
|14
|1
|1
|48
|48
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|27
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|85
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|31
|1
|1
|55
|31
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|110
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|85
Friday's Games
Boise St. 31, New Mexico 14
Saturday's Games
Air Force 41, Colorado 10
Middle Tennessee 34, Colorado St. 19
Wyoming 33, N. Colorado 10
California 20, UNLV 14
Incarnate Word 55, Nevada 41
Weber St. 35, Utah St. 7
Auburn 24, San Jose St. 16
San Diego St. 38, Idaho St. 7
Michigan 56, Hawaii 10
Oregon St. 35, Fresno St. 32
Friday, Sept. 16
Air Force at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|14
|16
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|109
|30
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|48
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|92
|CCSU
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|2
|13
|42
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|75
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|61
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|114
Friday's Games
Merrimack 45, Assumption 17
Saturday's Games
Duquesne 34, Thomas More 14
Villanova 38, LIU Brooklyn 21
Stonehill 76, Post 0
Rutgers 66, Wagner 7
Richmond 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 21
Sacred Heart 14, CCSU 10
Friday, Sept. 16
Merrimack at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
LIU Brooklyn at Kent St., Noon
Sacred Heart at Morgan St., Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.
CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|20
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|73
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|81
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|60
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|72
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|97
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|52
Thursday's Games
Missouri St. 35, UT Martin 30
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. 16, Tennessee St. 3
Jacksonville St. 34, Murray St. 3
Chattanooga 38, E. Illinois 20
Tennessee Tech 26, Texas A&M Commerce 25
SE Missouri 34, S. Illinois 31
Lindenwood (Mo.) 21, Houston Baptist 20
Saturday, Sept. 17
Murray St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|41
|28
|2
|0
|107
|42
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|27
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|49
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|26
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|31
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|59
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|37
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|63
|Stanford
|0
|1
|28
|41
|1
|1
|69
|51
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|99
|36
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|79
Saturday's Games
Utah 73, S. Utah 7
Washington St. 17, Wisconsin 14
Air Force 41, Colorado 10
Washington 52, Portland St. 6
California 20, UNLV 14
UCLA 45, Alabama St. 7
Southern Cal 41, Stanford 28
Oklahoma St. 34, Arizona St. 17
Oregon 70, E. Washington 14
Oregon St. 35, Fresno St. 32
Mississippi St. 39, Arizona 17
Saturday, Sept. 17
South Alabama at UCLA, 2 p.m.
California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|1
|38
|64
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|80
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|48
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|59
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|1
|62
|33
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|30
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|38
Saturday's Games
Fordham 52, Monmouth (NJ) 49
Colgate 21, Maine 18
VMI 24, Bucknell 14
Temple 30, Lafayette 14
Lehigh 21, Georgetown 19
Holy Cross 37, Buffalo 31
Saturday, Sept. 17
Richmond at Lehigh, Noon
Georgetown at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|36
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|28
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|52
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|69
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|76
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|28
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|50
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|45
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|73
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|43
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|126
Saturday's Games
Presbyterian 21, Va. Lynchburg 13
Missouri S&T 17, Drake 14
St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Michigan Tech 6
Youngstown St. 49, Dayton 16
Montana St. 63, Morehead St. 13
Cal Poly 28, San Diego 27
Stetson 45, Louisiana College 14
Butler 45, Taylor 10
Davidson 37, Barton 17
Illinois St. 28, Valparaiso 21
Saturday, Sept. 17
Princeton at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.
Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|16
|2
|0
|63
|29
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|3
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|37
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|130
|86
|Florida
|0
|1
|16
|26
|1
|1
|45
|52
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|64
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|30
|44
|1
|1
|65
|58
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|44
|30
|2
|0
|75
|54
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|19
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|32
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|40
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|41
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|17
Saturday's Games
Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25
Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30
Kansas St. 40, Missouri 12
Alabama 20, Texas 19
Appalachian St. 17, Texas A&M 14
Tennessee 34, Pittsburgh 27
Georgia 33, Samford 0
Mississippi 59, Cent. Arkansas 3
Kentucky 26, Florida 16
LSU 65, Southern U. 17
Auburn 24, San Jose St. 16
Mississippi St. 39, Arizona 17
Saturday, Sept. 17
Georgia at South Carolina, Noon
Youngstown St. at Kentucky, Noon
Abilene Christian at Missouri, Noon
Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at LSU, 6 p.m.
Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|2
|0
|69
|20
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|20
|17
|1
|1
|30
|46
|ETSU
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|1
|61
|27
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|35
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|55
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|50
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|58
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|73
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|2
|0
|57
Saturday's Games
VMI 24, Bucknell 14
Clemson 35, Furman 12
The Citadel 20, ETSU 17
Georgia 33, Samford 0
Elon 26, Wofford 0
Georgia Tech 35, W. Carolina 17
Chattanooga 38, E. Illinois 20
Saturday, Sept. 17
Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Cornell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Mercer, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Furman at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|70
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|55
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|77
|33
|Lamar
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|2
|30
|73
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|92
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|83
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|94
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|66
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 55, Nevada 41
FAU 42, SE Louisiana 9
Lindenwood (Mo.) 21, Houston Baptist 20
SMU 45, Lamar 16
Grambling St. 47, Northwestern St. 21
Tennessee Tech 26, Texas A&M Commerce 25
Rice 52, McNeese St. 10
Louisiana-Monroe 35, Nicholls 7
Saturday, Sept. 17
Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.
CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|59
|3
|2
|0
|75
|6
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|3
|59
|1
|2
|50
|128
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|97
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|103
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|23
|1
|1
|53
|44
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|124
|45
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|79
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|103
|65
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|83
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|23
|40
|0
|2
|50
|99
Saturday's Games
SC State 33, Bethune-Cookman 9
Austin Peay 41, MVSU 0
UCLA 45, Alabama St. 7
Florida A&M 23, Albany St. (Ga.) 13
Grambling St. 47, Northwestern St. 21
Ark.-Pine Bluff 76, North American University 3
Jackson St. 16, Tennessee St. 3
Troy 38, Alabama A&M 17
Tulane 52, Alcorn St. 0
North Texas 59, Texas Southern 27
LSU 65, Southern U. 17
Abilene Christian 21, Prairie View 13
Saturday, Sept. 17
Grambling St. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Delta St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|55
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|104
|49
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|14
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|24
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|77
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|56
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|28
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|31
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|48
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|59
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|50
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|45
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|59
Saturday's Games
North Carolina 35, Georgia St. 28
Miami 30, Southern Miss. 7
Ohio St. 45, Arkansas St. 12
South Alabama 38, Cent. Michigan 24
Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21
Appalachian St. 17, Texas A&M 14
James Madison 63, Norfolk St. 7
Coastal Carolina 31, Gardner-Webb 27
East Carolina 39, Old Dominion 21
Louisiana-Lafayette 49, E. Michigan 21
Troy 38, Alabama A&M 17
Texas State 41, FIU 12
Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42
Louisiana-Monroe 35, Nicholls 7
Saturday, Sept. 17
Texas State at Baylor, Noon
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
South Alabama at UCLA, 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|2
|0
|49
|27
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|86
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|72
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|89
|66
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|121
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|41
Saturday's Games
Utah 73, S. Utah 7
N. Arizona 10, Sam Houston St. 3
Louisiana Tech 52, Stephen F. Austin 17
Abilene Christian 21, Prairie View 13
TCU 59, Tarleton St. 17
Utah Tech 56, Chadron St. 10
Saturday, Sept. 17
Abilene Christian at Missouri, Noon
S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
E. New Mexico at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|0
|76
|41
|Liberty
|2
|0
|50
|41
|Uconn
|1
|2
|62
|82
|Army
|0
|2
|66
|79
|New Mexico St.
|0
|3
|25
|81
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|31
|47
|Umass
|0
|2
|20
|97
Saturday's Games
UTSA 41, Army 38
Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21
Liberty 21, UAB 14
Syracuse 48, Uconn 14
Toledo 55, Umass 10
UTEP 20, New Mexico St. 13
BYU 26, Baylor 20
Saturday, Sept. 17
Villanova at Army, Noon
Uconn at Michigan, Noon
California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
