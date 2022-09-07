All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Houston0000103735
SMU0000104810
Tulane0000104210
UCF0000105610
Cincinnati0000012431
East Carolina0000012021
Memphis0000012349
Navy000001714
South Florida0000012150
Temple000001030
Tulsa0000013740

Thursday's Games

UCF 56, SC State 10

Friday's Games

Duke 30, Temple 0

Saturday's Games

Delaware 14, Navy 7

NC State 21, East Carolina 20

Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24

Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37

Houston 37, UTSA 35

BYU 50, South Florida 21

Tulane 42, Umass 10

SMU 48, North Texas 10

Mississippi St. 49, Memphis 23

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson104110104110
Syracuse1031710317
Florida St.0000207130
NC State0000102120
Wake Forest0000104410
Boston College0000012122
Louisville0173101731

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duke000010300
Miami0000107013
North Carolina00002011985
Pittsburgh0000103831
Virginia0000103417
Georgia Tech011041011041
Virginia Tech0000011720

Saturday's Games

Florida St. 47, Duquesne 7

North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31

Wake Forest 44, VMI 10

Friday's Games

Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17

Duke 30, Temple 0

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21

NC State 21, East Carolina 20

Virginia 34, Richmond 17

Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13

Syracuse 31, Louisville 7

Sunday's Games

Florida St. 24, LSU 23

Monday's Games

Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon

Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.0000207734
Austin Peay0000119038
Cent. Arkansas0000011427
E. Kentucky0000013442
Kennesaw St.0000011727
North Alabama0000011417

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27

Jacksonville St. 42, Stephen F. Austin 17

Thursday's Games

Indiana St. 17, North Alabama 14

Samford 27, Kennesaw St. 17

Missouri St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 14

Friday's Games

E. Michigan 42, E. Kentucky 34

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17

Austin Peay 63, Presbyterian 0

Saturday, Sept. 10

Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Baylor0000106910
Iowa St.0000104210
Kansas0000105610
Kansas St.000010340
Oklahoma0000104513
Oklahoma St.0000105844
TCU0000103813
Texas0000105210
Texas Tech0000106310
West Virginia0000013138

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma St. 58, Cent. Michigan 44

Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31

Friday's Games

Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10

TCU 38, Colorado 13

Saturday's Games

Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10

Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13

Kansas St. 34, South Dakota 0

Baylor 69, Albany (NY) 10

Texas 52, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Texas Tech 63, Murray St. 10

Saturday, Sept. 10

Missouri at Kansas St., Noon

Alabama at Texas, Noon

Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington0000103629
Montana000010470
Montana St.0000104017
Sacramento St.0000105633
Weber St.000010415
Cal Poly000001735
Idaho0000011724
Idaho St.0000012152
N. Arizona000001340
N. Colorado0000013446
Portland St.0000011721
UC Davis0000011334

Saturday's Games

UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21

Thursday's Games

Weber St. 41, W. Oregon 5

Arizona St. 40, N. Arizona 3

Fresno St. 35, Cal Poly 7

San Jose St. 21, Portland St. 17

Saturday's Games

Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0

Houston Baptist 46, N. Colorado 34

E. Washington 36, Tennessee St. 29

California 34, UC Davis 13

Montana St. 40, McNeese St. 17

Washington St. 24, Idaho 17

Sacramento St. 56, Utah Tech 33

Saturday, Sept. 10

Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell0000102910
Gardner-Webb0000105621
Bryant0000013738
Charleston Southern0000013852
NC A&T0000011328
Robert Morris0000012022

Thursday's Games

Campbell 29, The Citadel 10

Gardner-Webb 56, Limestone 21

FIU 38, Bryant 37

Saturday's Games

Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20

W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38

NC Central 28, NC A&T 13

Saturday, Sept. 10

Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Indiana102320102320
Penn St.103531103531
Maryland0000103110
Michigan000010517
Michigan St.0000103513
Ohio St.0000102110
Rutgers0000102221

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Northwestern103128103128
Iowa00001073
Minnesota000010380
Wisconsin000010380
Illinois012023115829
Nebraska012831116648
Purdue013135013135

Saturday's Games

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6

Thursday's Games

Penn St. 35, Purdue 31

Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 0

Friday's Games

Michigan St. 35, W. Michigan 13

Indiana 23, Illinois 20

Saturday's Games

Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7

Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21

Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17

Wisconsin 38, Illinois St. 0

Ohio St. 21, Notre Dame 10

Saturday, Sept. 10

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon

Ohio at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
New Hampshire103121103121
Rhode Island103514103514
Delaware000010147
Hampton0000103128
Towson0000101413
Villanova0000104517
William & Mary0000104124
Albany (NY)0000011069
Elon0000013142
Maine000001041
Monmouth (NJ)012131012131
Richmond0000011734
Stony Brook011435011435

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire 31, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Rhode Island 35, Stony Brook 14

Friday's Games

Villanova 45, Lehigh 17

William & Mary 41, Charlotte 24

Saturday's Games

Delaware 14, Navy 7

Virginia 34, Richmond 17

Hampton 31, Howard 28

Towson 14, Bucknell 13

Baylor 69, Albany (NY) 10

Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31

New Mexico 41, Maine 0

Saturday, Sept. 10

Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Tuskegee at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
FAU104313118154
North Texas103113114161
FIU0000103837
UAB000010590
W. Kentucky0000208744
Charlotte011343023784
Louisiana Tech0000012452
Middle Tennessee000001744
Rice0000011466
UTEP011331022676
UTSA0000013537

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27

FAU 43, Charlotte 13

North Texas 31, UTEP 13

Thursday's Games

FIU 38, Bryant 37

UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0

Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24

Friday's Games

William & Mary 41, Charlotte 24

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13

Houston 37, UTSA 35

Ohio 41, FAU 38

Southern Cal 66, Rice 14

James Madison 44, Middle Tennessee 7

SMU 48, North Texas 10

Sunday's Games

W. Kentucky 49, Hawaii 17

Saturday, Sept. 10

UTSA at Army, Noon

Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.

UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.

FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown000000
Columbia000000
Cornell000000
Dartmouth000000
Harvard000000
Penn000000
Princeton000000
Yale000000

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Akron0000103023
Ohio0000104138
Bowling Green0000011745
Buffalo0000011031
Kent St.0000012045
Miami (Ohio)0000011337

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Michigan0000104234
N. Illinois0000103427
Toledo000010370
Ball St.0000011059
Cent. Michigan0000014458
W. Michigan0000011335

Thursday's Games

Akron 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 23

Toledo 37, LIU Brooklyn 0

Oklahoma St. 58, Cent. Michigan 44

Tennessee 59, Ball St. 10

N. Illinois 34, E. Illinois 27

Friday's Games

E. Michigan 42, E. Kentucky 34

Michigan St. 35, W. Michigan 13

Saturday's Games

Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17

Ohio 41, FAU 38

Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13

Washington 45, Kent St. 20

Saturday, Sept. 10

Ohio at Penn St., Noon

South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware St.000010340
NC Central0000102813
Howard0000024154
Morgan St.000001759
Norfolk St.000001355
SC State0000011056

Saturday's Games

Alabama St. 23, Howard 13

Thursday's Games

UCF 56, SC State 10

Saturday's Games

Delaware St. 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Marshall 55, Norfolk St. 3

Hampton 31, Howard 28

Georgia Southern 59, Morgan St. 7

NC Central 28, NC A&T 13

Saturday, Sept. 10

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Indiana St.0000101714
Missouri St.0000102714
N. Dakota St.0000105614
Youngstown St.0000103114
Illinois St.000001038
N. Iowa0000011748
North Dakota0000011738
S. Dakota St.00000137
S. Illinois0000012964
South Dakota000001034
W. Illinois0000012542

Thursday's Games

Indiana St. 17, North Alabama 14

UT Martin 42, W. Illinois 25

Missouri St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 14

Saturday's Games

Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3

Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17

Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14

N. Dakota St. 56, Drake 14

Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17

Incarnate Word 64, S. Illinois 29

Wisconsin 38, Illinois St. 0

Kansas St. 34, South Dakota 0

Thursday, Sept. 8

UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fresno St.000010357
Nevada0000206126
San Jose St.0000102117
UNLV0000105221
Hawaii00000227112
San Diego St.0000012038

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force0000104817
New Mexico000010410
Utah St.0000113175
Wyoming0000114675
Boise St.0000011734
Colorado St.000001751

Saturday's Games

UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21

Utah St. 31, Uconn 20

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6

Nevada 23, New Mexico St. 12

Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10

Thursday's Games

San Jose St. 21, Portland St. 17

Fresno St. 35, Cal Poly 7

Saturday's Games

Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7

Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17

Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20

Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37

Nevada 38, Texas State 14

Alabama 55, Utah St. 0

New Mexico 41, Maine 0

Oregon St. 34, Boise St. 17

Sunday's Games

W. Kentucky 49, Hawaii 17

Friday, Sept. 9

Boise St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at California, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stonehill0000103330
CCSU000001328
Duquesne0000022178
LIU Brooklyn000001037
Merrimack0000011731
Sacred Heart00000106
St. Francis (Pa.)0000012330
Wagner0000013148

Saturday's Games

Florida St. 47, Duquesne 7

Thursday's Games

Fordham 48, Wagner 31

Akron 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 23

Toledo 37, LIU Brooklyn 0

Friday's Games

Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17

Saturday's Games

Uconn 28, CCSU 3

Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0

Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14

Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 30

Friday, Sept. 9

Assumption at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Thomas More at Duquesne, Noon

Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Post at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin0000104225
E. Illinois0000012734
Lindenwood (Mo.)000000
Murray St.0000011063
SE Missouri0000011042
Tennessee St.0000012936
Tennessee Tech0000011056

Thursday's Games

UT Martin 42, W. Illinois 25

N. Illinois 34, E. Illinois 27

Friday's Games

Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday's Games

Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10

E. Washington 36, Tennessee St. 29

Texas Tech 63, Murray St. 10

Thursday, Sept. 8

UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona0000103820
Arizona St.000010403
California0000103413
Oregon St.0000103417
Southern Cal0000106614
Stanford0000104110
UCLA0000104517
Washington0000104520
Washington St.0000102417
Colorado0000011338
Oregon000001349
Utah0000012629

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. 40, N. Arizona 3

Friday's Games

TCU 38, Colorado 13

Saturday's Games

UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17

Georgia 49, Oregon 3

Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20

California 34, UC Davis 13

Southern Cal 66, Rice 14

Florida 29, Utah 26

Stanford 41, Colgate 10

Washington St. 24, Idaho 17

Washington 45, Kent St. 20

Oregon St. 34, Boise St. 17

Saturday, Sept. 10

S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at California, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fordham0000104831
Georgetown0000104312
Holy Cross0000103117
Lafayette00001060
Bucknell0000011314
Colgate0000011041
Lehigh0000011745

Thursday's Games

Fordham 48, Wagner 31

Friday's Games

Villanova 45, Lehigh 17

Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17

Saturday's Games

Georgetown 43, Marist 12

Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0

Towson 14, Bucknell 13

Stanford 41, Colgate 10

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Georgetown, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Butler0000103126
Dayton0000102220
San Diego000010580
Stetson0000102414
Valparaiso0000102017
Davidson0000011735
Drake0000011456
Marist0000011243
Morehead St.0000011363
Presbyterian000001063
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000011344

Saturday's Games

Mercer 63, Morehead St. 13

Thursday's Games

S. Utah 44, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13

Saturday's Games

Georgetown 43, Marist 12

Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20

Butler 31, St. Thomas (FL) 26

Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17

N. Dakota St. 56, Drake 14

Stetson 24, Concordia (Mich.) 14

Valparaiso 20, Indiana Wesleyan 17

Austin Peay 63, Presbyterian 0

San Diego 58, La Verne 0

Saturday, Sept. 10

Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Drake, 2 p.m.

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.

Louisiana College at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Barton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Florida0000102926
Georgia000010493
Kentucky0000103713
Missouri0000105224
South Carolina0000103514
Tennessee0000105910
Vanderbilt00002010541

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama000010550
Arkansas0000103124
Auburn0000104216
Mississippi0000102810
Mississippi St.0000104923
Texas A&M000010310
LSU0000012324

Saturday's Games

Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10

Thursday's Games

Tennessee 59, Ball St. 10

Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston St. 0

Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24

Georgia 49, Oregon 3

Mississippi 28, Troy 10

Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31

Auburn 42, Mercer 16

Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13

Florida 29, Utah 26

Mississippi St. 49, Memphis 23

South Carolina 35, Georgia St. 14

Alabama 55, Utah St. 0

Sunday's Games

Florida St. 24, LSU 23

Saturday, Sept. 10

Missouri at Kansas St., Noon

South Carolina at Arkansas, Noon

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon

Alabama at Texas, Noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga1031010310
ETSU000010447
Furman000010520
Samford0000102717
W. Carolina0000105238
Mercer0000117955
The Citadel0000011029
VMI0000011044
Wofford0103101031

Saturday's Games

Mercer 63, Morehead St. 13

Thursday's Games

Campbell 29, The Citadel 10

Samford 27, Kennesaw St. 17

Furman 52, North Greenville 0

ETSU 44, Mars Hill 7

Wake Forest 44, VMI 10

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38

Chattanooga 31, Wofford 0

Auburn 42, Mercer 16

Saturday, Sept. 10

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 4 p.m.

Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Houston Baptist0000104634
Incarnate Word0000106429
Texas A&M Commerce000010527
Lamar011428011428
McNeese St.0000011740
Nicholls000001748
Northwestern St.000001047
SE Louisiana000001724

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce 52, Lincoln University (CA) 7

Abilene Christian 28, Lamar 14

Saturday's Games

Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0

Houston Baptist 46, N. Colorado 34

South Alabama 48, Nicholls 7

Incarnate Word 64, S. Illinois 29

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, SE Louisiana 7

Montana St. 40, McNeese St. 17

Saturday, Sept. 10

Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.1059310593
Alabama St.0000204426
Alabama A&M000001059
Bethune-Cookman0000011370
Florida A&M013590227115
MVSU0000011329

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View104023104023
Ark.-Pine Bluff0000104842
Southern U.000010860
Alcorn St.0000012731
Grambling St.000001358
Texas Southern012340012340

Saturday's Games

Alabama St. 23, Howard 13

North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24

Thursday's Games

UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0

Tarleton St. 29, MVSU 13

Saturday's Games

Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13

Alabama St. 21, Miles 13

Ark.-Pine Bluff 48, Lane 42

Southern U. 86, Florida Memorial University 0

Prairie View 40, Texas Southern 23

Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn St. 27

Arkansas St. 58, Grambling St. 3

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. 59, Florida A&M 3

Saturday, Sept. 10

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

North American University at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina0000103828
Georgia Southern000010597
James Madison000010447
Marshall000010553
Old Dominion0000102017
Appalachian St.0000016163
Georgia St.0000011435

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arkansas St.000010583
Louisiana-Lafayette000010247
South Alabama000010487
Louisiana-Monroe0000011052
Southern Miss.0000012729
Texas State0000011438
Troy0000011028

Friday's Games

Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61

Marshall 55, Norfolk St. 3

Mississippi 28, Troy 10

South Alabama 48, Nicholls 7

Nevada 38, Texas State 14

James Madison 44, Middle Tennessee 7

Georgia Southern 59, Morgan St. 7

Liberty 29, Southern Miss. 27

Coastal Carolina 38, Army 28

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, SE Louisiana 7

Arkansas St. 58, Grambling St. 3

South Carolina 35, Georgia St. 14

Texas 52, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Saturday, Sept. 10

Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon

Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon

North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian102814102814
S. Utah0000104413
Tarleton St.0000102913
Stephen F. Austin0000114869
Sam Houston St.000001031
Utah Tech0000013356

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. 42, Stephen F. Austin 17

Thursday's Games

Abilene Christian 28, Lamar 14

S. Utah 44, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13

Tarleton St. 29, MVSU 13

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston St. 0

Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn St. 27

Sacramento St. 56, Utah Tech 33

Saturday, Sept. 10

S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Chadron St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
BYU105021
Liberty102927
Uconn114834
Army012838
New Mexico St.021261
Notre Dame011021
Umass011042

Saturday's Games

Utah St. 31, Uconn 20

Nevada 23, New Mexico St. 12

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 0

Saturday's Games

Uconn 28, CCSU 3

BYU 50, South Florida 21

Coastal Carolina 38, Army 28

Liberty 29, Southern Miss. 27

Tulane 42, Umass 10

Ohio St. 21, Notre Dame 10

Saturday, Sept. 10

UTSA at Army, Noon

Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

