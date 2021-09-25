All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|45
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|128
|96
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|172
|92
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|45
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|87
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|103
|120
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|91
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|104
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|125
|121
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|72
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|60
|88
Saturday's Games
Temple 41, Wagner 7
SMU 42, TCU 34
UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.
UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.
South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Memphis at Temple, Noon
Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
UCF at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|2
|0
|72
|31
|4
|0
|155
|57
|Clemson
|1
|0
|14
|8
|2
|1
|66
|21
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|165
|65
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|122
|71
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|81
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|31
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|3
|69
|96
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|3
|1
|94
|61
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|69
|56
|2
|1
|128
|73
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|210
|92
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|71
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|124
|105
|Virginia
|0
|2
|56
|96
|2
|2
|141
|110
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|8
|14
|1
|2
|74
|53
Friday's Games
Wake Forest 37, Virginia 17
Syracuse 24, Liberty 21
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7
Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10
Boston College 41, Missouri 34
Miami 69, CCSU 0
Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, Noon
Duke at North Carolina, Noon
Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.
Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|1
|0
|45
|7
|3
|0
|140
|34
|Texas
|1
|0
|70
|35
|3
|1
|187
|93
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|47
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|139
|51
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|72
|59
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|35
|70
|3
|1
|155
|134
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|40
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|77
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|51
|Kansas
|0
|1
|7
|45
|1
|2
|46
|108
Saturday's Games
SMU 42, TCU 34
Texas 70, Texas Tech 35
Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Texas at TCU, Noon
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|160
|103
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|14
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|132
|51
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|36
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|128
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|98
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|95
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|65
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|100
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|121
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|83
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|80
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|84
Saturday's Games
Cal Poly at Montana, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
N. Colorado at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Montana at E. Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|2
|97
|132
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|107
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|80
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|1
|52
|62
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|61
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|102
|72
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|68
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|74
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|96
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris 22, Howard 16
Holy Cross 45, Monmouth (NJ) 15
North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Robert Morris at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Campbell at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Maryland
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|112
|41
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|3
|0
|118
|52
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|4
|0
|126
|60
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|2
|1
|114
|86
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|141
|34
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|34
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|1
|2
|86
|86
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|3
|0
|91
|30
|Illinois
|1
|1
|47
|42
|1
|3
|91
|121
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|48
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|2
|2
|102
|85
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|2
|2
|118
|63
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|103
|80
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|2
|57
|64
Saturday's Games
Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10
Northwestern 35, Ohio 6
Penn St. 38, Villanova 17
Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13
Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Iowa at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Minnesota at Purdue, Noon
Michigan at Wisconsin, Noon
Charlotte at Illinois, Noon
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|55
|7
|3
|0
|160
|41
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|16
|14
|3
|0
|106
|59
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|53
|35
|3
|1
|79
|125
|Villanova
|1
|0
|34
|27
|3
|1
|153
|71
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|1
|85
|84
|Delaware
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|1
|74
|79
|Richmond
|0
|1
|27
|34
|2
|2
|106
|72
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|21
|27
|1
|2
|52
|78
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|26
|1
|2
|52
|61
|Elon
|0
|1
|31
|34
|1
|3
|87
|125
|Maine
|0
|2
|31
|89
|1
|3
|76
|156
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|14
|16
|0
|3
|44
|106
Saturday's Games
Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10
Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7
Penn St. 38, Villanova 17
William & Mary 34, Elon 31
N. Illinois 41, Maine 14
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Stony Brook at Rhode Island, Noon
Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.
James Madison at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|42
|39
|3
|1
|120
|97
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|55
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|161
|90
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|94
|59
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|94
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|113
|118
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|52
|69
|1
|3
|116
|119
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|1
|0
|27
|13
|3
|0
|118
|43
|UAB
|1
|0
|40
|6
|2
|1
|78
|62
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|85
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|116
|116
|North Texas
|0
|1
|6
|40
|1
|2
|62
|89
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|53
|52
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|140
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. 31, Marshall 30
Friday's Games
Charlotte 42, Middle Tennessee 39
Saturday's Games
Cent. Michigan 31, FIU 27
UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.
UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.
New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Charlotte at Illinois, Noon
FIU at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.
UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|49
|17
|2
|0
|93
|26
|Yale
|1
|0
|23
|17
|1
|1
|40
|37
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|38
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|21
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|6
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|95
|0
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|49
|0
|2
|41
|94
|Cornell
|0
|1
|17
|23
|0
|2
|38
|54
Friday's Games
Harvard 49, Brown 17
Saturday's Games
Yale 23, Cornell 17
Princeton 63, Stetson 0
Columbia 35, Georgetown 24
Dartmouth 41, Sacred Heart 3
Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Dartmouth at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Yale at Lehigh, Noon
Columbia at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.
Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|66
|80
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|119
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|63
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|81
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|110
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|1
|0
|22
|12
|2
|2
|106
|76
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|143
|98
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|109
|91
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|121
|110
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|116
|148
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|12
|22
|1
|3
|68
|132
Saturday's Games
Cent. Michigan 31, FIU 27
Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10
Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10
Northwestern 35, Ohio 6
E. Michigan 59, Texas State 21
Toledo 22, Ball St. 12
W. Michigan 23, San Jose St. 3
N. Illinois 41, Maine 14
Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
W. Michigan at Buffalo, Noon
Toledo at Umass, Noon
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|53
|71
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|117
|132
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|129
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|62
|170
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|121
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|79
|134
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris 22, Howard 16
Norfolk St. 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 16
Merrimack 47, Delaware St. 10
NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., Noon
Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.
NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|44
|0
|3
|0
|138
|30
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|13
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|59
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|35
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|62
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|55
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|38
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|0
|44
|2
|2
|55
|110
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|57
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|83
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|84
|135
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. 44, Indiana St. 0
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
South Dakota at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|1
|0
|38
|30
|4
|1
|210
|108
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|13
|2
|2
|72
|80
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|99
|55
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|65
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|13
|17
|1
|3
|99
|141
|UNLV
|0
|1
|30
|38
|0
|4
|76
|158
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|27
|3
|2
|2
|132
|73
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|52
|72
|3
|1
|126
|119
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|71
|Air Force
|0
|1
|45
|49
|2
|1
|103
|66
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|76
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|72
Friday's Games
Fresno St. 38, UNLV 30
Saturday's Games
Boise St. 27, Utah St. 3
W. Michigan 23, San Jose St. 3
Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Nevada at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Air Force at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|1
|0
|17
|6
|1
|2
|52
|86
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|3
|52
|172
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|39
|24
|1
|3
|80
|114
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|163
|85
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|78
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|6
|17
|2
|2
|51
|65
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|156
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|4
|57
|170
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 16
Temple 41, Wagner 7
Miami 69, CCSU 0
Duquesne 56, Va. Lynchburg 7
Dartmouth 41, Sacred Heart 3
Merrimack 47, Delaware St. 10
Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., Noon
Duquesne at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.
Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|28
|14
|1
|4
|83
|134
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|106
|109
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|96
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|69
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|67
|61
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|63
|158
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|4
|28
|162
Saturday's Games
E. Illinois 28, Tennessee Tech 14
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|1
|0
|42
|28
|2
|1
|90
|75
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|59
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|57
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|86
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|47
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|27
|69
|1
|3
|94
|119
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|2
|112
|89
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|73
|56
|2
|1
|103
|63
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|95
|51
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|77
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|47
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|49
|83
Saturday's Games
Utah 24, Washington St. 13
UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m.
California at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Southern Cal at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 5:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|1
|0
|30
|3
|1
|3
|40
|105
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|124
|95
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|53
|93
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|106
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|123
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|78
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|4
|9
|140
Saturday's Games
Colgate 30, Lehigh 3
Holy Cross 45, Monmouth (NJ) 15
Columbia 35, Georgetown 24
Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Yale at Lehigh, Noon
Harvard at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.
Colgate at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|0
|28
|16
|2
|1
|80
|87
|Dayton
|1
|0
|63
|43
|2
|1
|83
|108
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|0
|36
|0
|2
|1
|51
|53
|Valparaiso
|1
|0
|24
|21
|1
|3
|52
|141
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|93
|Butler
|0
|1
|0
|36
|2
|2
|133
|133
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|43
|63
|2
|2
|195
|181
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|107
|136
|Drake
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|3
|73
|110
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|37
|San Diego
|0
|1
|16
|28
|0
|4
|50
|161
Saturday's Games
Davidson 28, San Diego 16
Dayton 63, Presbyterian 43
Valparaiso 24, Drake 21
St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Butler 0
Princeton 63, Stetson 0
Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Drake at Butler, Noon
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|2
|0
|102
|13
|4
|0
|168
|23
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|35
|28
|3
|0
|108
|61
|Florida
|0
|1
|29
|31
|2
|1
|106
|65
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|13
|40
|2
|1
|79
|57
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|128
|47
|Missouri
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|2
|155
|128
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|0
|62
|1
|3
|50
|147
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|31
|29
|3
|0
|123
|56
|LSU
|1
|0
|28
|25
|3
|1
|138
|91
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|48
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|158
|62
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|85
|17
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|142
|38
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|25
|28
|2
|2
|113
|103
Saturday's Games
Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0
LSU 28, Mississippi St. 25
Boston College 41, Missouri 34
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Arkansas at Georgia, Noon
Tennessee at Missouri, Noon
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, TBA
Florida at Kentucky, TBA
Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at LSU, 9 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|VMI
|1
|0
|31
|23
|3
|1
|117
|128
|Mercer
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|1
|107
|51
|Samford
|1
|0
|42
|37
|2
|1
|121
|84
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|23
|Furman
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|2
|65
|87
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|63
|58
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|103
|Wofford
|0
|1
|23
|31
|1
|2
|57
|84
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|37
|42
|0
|3
|65
|149
Saturday's Games
VMI 31, Wofford 23
Mercer 24, Furman 3
ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|1
|154
|87
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|147
|83
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|0
|31
|1
|3
|74
|131
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|57
|109
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|69
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|92
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 31, McNeese St. 0
North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|30
|27
|2
|0
|72
|68
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|2
|1
|52
|34
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|75
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|6
|7
|1
|2
|57
|52
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|27
|30
|0
|3
|69
|131
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|93
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|17
|2
|1
|86
|84
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|39
|38
|2
|2
|87
|99
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|38
|39
|1
|2
|95
|100
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|92
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|110
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|0
|2
|24
|106
Thursday's Games
Alcorn St. 39, Ark.-Pine Bluff 38
Saturday's Games
Delta St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Southern U. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
North American University at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|182
|64
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|131
|84
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|33
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|46
|108
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|111
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|81
|47
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|76
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|52
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|93
|128
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|98
|147
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. 31, Marshall 30
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina 53, Umass 3
E. Michigan 59, Texas State 21
Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|20
|10
|2
|1
|100
|51
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|30
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|105
|72
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|47
|72
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|64
|67
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|106
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|81
|Tarleton St.
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|2
|99
|67
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|120
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
N.M. Highlands at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|0
|156
|76
|BYU
|3
|0
|77
|50
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|141
|93
|Liberty
|3
|1
|135
|61
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|81
|127
|Uconn
|0
|4
|49
|184
|Umass
|0
|4
|66
|191
Friday's Games
Syracuse 24, Liberty 21
Saturday's Games
Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10
Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13
Coastal Carolina 53, Umass 3
Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Toledo at Umass, Noon
Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.
Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.
Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.