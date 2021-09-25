All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati00003012945
Memphis00003012896
SMU00004017292
Houston00002111045
UCF00002113487
Temple000022103120
East Carolina0000127891
South Florida00001258104
Tulane000012125121
Navy0000021072
Tulsa0000036088

Saturday's Games

Temple 41, Wagner 7

SMU 42, TCU 34

UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.

UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.

South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Memphis at Temple, Noon

Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest2072314015557
Clemson10148216621
Boston College00004016565
Syracuse00003112271
Louisville0000219681
NC State00002110031
Florida St.011435036996

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Virginia Tech101710319461
North Carolina1169562112873
Pittsburgh00003121092
Duke00002110371
Miami000022124105
Virginia02569622141110
Georgia Tech01814127453

Friday's Games

Wake Forest 37, Virginia 17

Syracuse 24, Liberty 21

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7

Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10

Boston College 41, Missouri 34

Miami 69, CCSU 0

Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, Noon

Duke at North Carolina, Noon

Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Baylor104573014034
Texas1070353118793
Kansas St.0000309347
Oklahoma00003013951
Oklahoma St.0000307259
Texas Tech01357031155134
Iowa St.0000218140
TCU00002111377
West Virginia00002111751
Kansas017451246108

Saturday's Games

SMU 42, TCU 34

Texas 70, Texas Tech 35

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Texas at TCU, Noon

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington000030160103
Montana0000205514
UC Davis00003013251
Montana St.00002111336
Cal Poly00001252128
Idaho0000128298
N. Arizona0000124495
N. Colorado0000126265
Portland St.00001280100
S. Utah00001268121
Sacramento St.0000126583
Weber St.0000128280
Idaho St.0000022484

Saturday's Games

Cal Poly at Montana, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

N. Colorado at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Monmouth (NJ)1041142297132
Hampton00002197107
Kennesaw St.0000218380
Charleston Southern011441115262
Robert Morris0000112261
Campbell00001210272
Gardner-Webb0000129168
NC A&T0000023574
North Alabama0000035296

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris 22, Howard 16

Holy Cross 45, Monmouth (NJ) 15

North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Robert Morris at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Maryland1020173011241
Michigan St.1038213011852
Penn St.1016104012660
Ohio St.1045312111486
Michigan00003014134
Rutgers00003012334
Indiana01634128686

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa10346309130
Illinois1147421391121
Purdue0000219248
Minnesota0131452210285
Nebraska0122302211863
Northwestern0121382210380
Wisconsin011016125764

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10

Northwestern 35, Ohio 6

Penn St. 38, Villanova 17

Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13

Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Iowa at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Minnesota at Purdue, Noon

Michigan at Wisconsin, Noon

Charlotte at Illinois, Noon

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison105573016041
Rhode Island1016143010659
New Hampshire2053353179125
Villanova1034273115371
William & Mary103431318584
Delaware103424217479
Richmond0127342210672
Stony Brook012127125278
Towson011426125261
Elon0131341387125
Maine0231891376156
Albany (NY)0114160344106

Saturday's Games

Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10

Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7

Penn St. 38, Villanova 17

William & Mary 34, Elon 31

N. Illinois 41, Maine 14

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Stony Brook at Rhode Island, Noon

Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.

James Madison at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte1042393112097
FAU0000219755
Marshall00002216190
W. Kentucky0000119459
Old Dominion0000127494
FIU000013113118
Middle Tennessee02526913116119

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA1027133011843
UAB10406217862
UTEP0000218185
Louisiana Tech000012116116
North Texas01640126289
Southern Miss.0000125352
Rice00000324140

Thursday's Games

Appalachian St. 31, Marshall 30

Friday's Games

Charlotte 42, Middle Tennessee 39

Saturday's Games

Cent. Michigan 31, FIU 27

UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.

UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Charlotte at Illinois, Noon

FIU at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.

UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Harvard104917209326
Yale102317114037
Columbia0000207238
Dartmouth0000206921
Penn000010306
Princeton000020950
Brown011749024194
Cornell011723023854

Friday's Games

Harvard 49, Brown 17

Saturday's Games

Yale 23, Cornell 17

Princeton 63, Stetson 0

Columbia 35, Georgetown 24

Dartmouth 41, Sacred Heart 3

Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Dartmouth at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Columbia at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bowling Green0000226680
Akron00001269119
Buffalo0000129763
Kent St.0000127781
Miami (Ohio)00001392110
Ohio00000455141

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo1022122210676
E. Michigan00003114398
W. Michigan00003110991
Cent. Michigan000022121110
N. Illinois000022116148
Ball St.0112221368132

Saturday's Games

Cent. Michigan 31, FIU 27

Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10

Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10

Northwestern 35, Ohio 6

E. Michigan 59, Texas State 21

Toledo 22, Ball St. 12

W. Michigan 23, San Jose St. 3

N. Illinois 41, Maine 14

Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

W. Michigan at Buffalo, Noon

Toledo at Umass, Noon

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central0000215371
Norfolk St.000022117132
Delaware St.00001362129
Howard00000462170
Morgan St.00000327121
SC State00000379134

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris 22, Howard 16

Norfolk St. 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 16

Merrimack 47, Delaware St. 10

NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., Noon

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.

NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
S. Dakota St.104403013830
N. Dakota St.00003012713
Illinois St.0000218059
N. Iowa0000218835
North Dakota0000219762
S. Illinois00002112555
South Dakota0000219638
Indiana St.010442255110
Missouri St.0000115957
Youngstown St.0000115883
W. Illinois00000384135

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. 44, Indiana St. 0

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

South Dakota at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fresno St.10383041210108
San Jose St.101713227280
San Diego St.0000309955
Nevada0000218865
Hawaii0113171399141
UNLV0130380476158

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.102732213273
Utah St.11527231126119
Wyoming00003011471
Air Force0145492110366
New Mexico0000216176
Colorado St.0000126672

Friday's Games

Fresno St. 38, UNLV 30

Saturday's Games

Boise St. 27, Utah St. 3

W. Michigan 23, San Jose St. 3

Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Nevada at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant10176125286
CCSU1021191352172
St. Francis (Pa.)1039241380114
Merrimack00003116385
Duquesne0000218778
Sacred Heart01617225165
LIU Brooklyn00000317156
Wagner0243600457170

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 16

Temple 41, Wagner 7

Miami 69, CCSU 0

Duquesne 56, Va. Lynchburg 7

Dartmouth 41, Sacred Heart 3

Merrimack 47, Delaware St. 10

Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., Noon

Duquesne at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Illinois1028141483134
Austin Peay000021106109
UT Martin0000218996
Murray St.0000125269
Tennessee St.0000126761
SE Missouri00000363158
Tennessee Tech0114280428162

Saturday's Games

E. Illinois 28, Tennessee Tech 14

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stanford104228219075
Oregon00003011459
Oregon St.00002110857
California0000129186
Washington0000126947
Washington St.0227691394119

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah1024132211289
Southern Cal1173562110363
Arizona St.0000219551
UCLA00002111977
Colorado0000124247
Arizona0000034983

Saturday's Games

Utah 24, Washington St. 13

UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m.

California at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Southern Cal at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Colgate103031340105
Holy Cross00003112495
Georgetown0000125393
Bucknell0000039106
Fordham00000344123
Lafayette0000033078
Lehigh01330049140

Saturday's Games

Colgate 30, Lehigh 3

Holy Cross 45, Monmouth (NJ) 15

Columbia 35, Georgetown 24

Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Harvard at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.

Colgate at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson102816218087
Dayton1063432183108
St. Thomas (Minn.)10360215153
Valparaiso1024211352141
Stetson00002110393
Butler0103622133133
Presbyterian01436322195181
Morehead St.000012107136
Drake0121241373110
Marist0000011437
San Diego0116280450161

Saturday's Games

Davidson 28, San Diego 16

Dayton 63, Presbyterian 43

Valparaiso 24, Drake 21

St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Butler 0

Princeton 63, Stetson 0

Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Drake at Butler, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia20102134016823
Kentucky1035283010861
Florida0129312110665
South Carolina011340217957
Tennessee00002112847
Missouri01283522155128
Vanderbilt010621350147

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama1031293012356
LSU1028253113891
Arkansas00003012348
Mississippi00003015862
Texas A&M0000308517
Auburn00002114238
Mississippi St.01252822113103

Saturday's Games

Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

LSU 28, Mississippi St. 25

Boston College 41, Missouri 34

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Arkansas at Georgia, Noon

Tennessee at Missouri, Noon

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, TBA

Florida at Kentucky, TBA

Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 9 p.m.

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
VMI10312331117128
Mercer102432110751
Samford1042372112184
ETSU00003010623
Furman01324226587
Chattanooga0000126358
The Citadel00001280103
Wofford012331125784
W. Carolina0137420365149

Saturday's Games

VMI 31, Wofford 23

Mercer 24, Furman 3

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word103103115487
SE Louisiana00002114783
McNeese St.010311374131
Houston Baptist00000357109
Nicholls0000024169
Northwestern St.0000033492

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 31, McNeese St. 0

North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama A&M103027207268
Jackson St.1076215234
Alabama St.0000111475
Florida A&M0167125752
Bethune-Cookman0127300369131
MVSU0000021393

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View104017218684
Alcorn St.103938228799
Ark.-Pine Bluff0138391295100
Grambling St.0000121692
Southern U.00001268110
Texas Southern0117400224106

Thursday's Games

Alcorn St. 39, Ark.-Pine Bluff 38

Saturday's Games

Delta St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Southern U. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

North American University at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina00004018264
Appalachian St.00003113184
Troy0000218933
Georgia Southern00001246108
Georgia St.00001247111

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
South Alabama0000308147
Louisiana-Lafayette0000219476
Louisiana-Monroe0000112252
Arkansas St.00001293128
Texas State00001398147

Thursday's Games

Appalachian St. 31, Marshall 30

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina 53, Umass 3

E. Michigan 59, Texas State 21

Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stephen F. Austin1020102110051
Sam Houston St.0000209430
Abilene Christian00002110572
Jacksonville St.0000214772
Lamar0000216467
Cent. Arkansas000012100106
E. Kentucky0000125581
Tarleton St.011020129967
Dixie St.00000337120

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

N.M. Highlands at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Army4015676
BYU307750
Notre Dame4014193
Liberty3113561
New Mexico St.1381127
Uconn0449184
Umass0466191

Friday's Games

Syracuse 24, Liberty 21

Saturday's Games

Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10

Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13

Coastal Carolina 53, Umass 3

Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.

Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

