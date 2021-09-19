All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|45
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|128
|96
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|130
|58
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|45
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|87
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|91
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|104
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|113
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|125
|121
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|72
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|60
|88
Saturday's Games
Wagner at Temple, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.
UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.
South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Memphis at Temple, Noon
Tulane at East Carolina, TBA
South Florida at SMU, TBA
Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
UCF at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|35
|14
|3
|0
|118
|40
|Clemson
|1
|0
|14
|8
|2
|1
|66
|21
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|124
|31
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|81
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|31
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|98
|50
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|3
|69
|96
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|1
|73
|51
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|69
|56
|2
|1
|128
|73
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|71
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|133
|85
|Virginia
|0
|1
|39
|59
|2
|1
|124
|73
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|8
|14
|1
|2
|74
|53
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|105
Friday's Games
Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Pittsburgh, Noon
Richmond at Virginia Tech, Noon
Missouri at Boston College, Noon
CCSU at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Syracuse at Florida St., TBA
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, TBA
Boston College at Clemson, TBA
Louisiana Tech at NC State, TBA
Duke at North Carolina, TBA
Louisville at Wake Forest, TBA
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|1
|0
|45
|7
|3
|0
|140
|34
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|47
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|139
|51
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|72
|59
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|35
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|64
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|40
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|58
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|51
|Kansas
|0
|1
|7
|45
|1
|2
|46
|108
Saturday's Games
SMU at TCU, Noon
Texas Tech at Texas, Noon
Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Texas at TCU, TBA
Baylor at Oklahoma St., TBA
Oklahoma at Kansas St., TBA
Kansas at Iowa St., TBA
Texas Tech at West Virginia, TBA
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|160
|103
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|14
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|132
|51
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|36
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|128
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|98
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|95
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|65
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|100
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|121
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|83
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|80
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|84
Saturday's Games
Cal Poly at Montana, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
N. Colorado at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Montana at E. Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|1
|82
|87
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|107
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|80
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|1
|52
|62
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|102
|72
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|68
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|74
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|96
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
Saturday's Games
Howard at Robert Morris, Noon
Holy Cross at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Robert Morris at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Campbell at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Maryland
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|112
|41
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|3
|0
|118
|52
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|3
|0
|88
|43
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|2
|1
|114
|86
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|141
|34
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|34
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|1
|2
|86
|86
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|3
|0
|91
|30
|Illinois
|1
|1
|47
|42
|1
|3
|91
|121
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|2
|1
|92
|71
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|48
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|2
|2
|118
|63
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|1
|44
|23
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|2
|68
|74
Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon
Ohio at Northwestern, Noon
Villanova at Penn St., Noon
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, Noon
Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Iowa at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Minnesota at Purdue, Noon
Indiana at Penn St., TBA
Michigan at Wisconsin, TBA
Ohio St. at Rutgers, TBA
Charlotte at Illinois, TBA
Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|55
|7
|3
|0
|160
|41
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|53
|35
|3
|0
|72
|48
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|16
|14
|3
|0
|106
|59
|Villanova
|1
|0
|34
|27
|3
|0
|136
|33
|Delaware
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|1
|74
|79
|Richmond
|0
|1
|27
|34
|2
|1
|96
|51
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|53
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|91
|Maine
|0
|2
|31
|89
|1
|2
|62
|115
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|21
|27
|1
|2
|52
|78
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|26
|1
|2
|52
|61
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|14
|16
|0
|3
|44
|106
Saturday's Games
Richmond at Virginia Tech, Noon
New Hampshire at Pittsburgh, Noon
Villanova at Penn St., Noon
William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.
Maine at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Stony Brook at Rhode Island, Noon
Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.
James Madison at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|58
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|55
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|59
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|94
|59
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|87
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|13
|27
|1
|2
|77
|77
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|94
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|1
|0
|27
|13
|3
|0
|118
|43
|UAB
|1
|0
|40
|6
|2
|1
|78
|62
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|85
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|116
|116
|North Texas
|0
|1
|6
|40
|1
|2
|62
|89
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|53
|52
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|140
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
FIU at Cent. Michigan, Noon
UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.
UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.
New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Charlotte at Illinois, TBA
Louisiana Tech at NC State, TBA
FIU at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|14
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|18
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|9
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|6
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|32
|0
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|45
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|31
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
Friday's Games
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cornell at Yale, Noon
Stetson at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Dartmouth at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Yale at Lehigh, Noon
Columbia at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.
Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|119
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|70
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|63
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|81
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|87
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|49
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|77
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|88
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|110
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|90
|83
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|134
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|64
Saturday's Games
FIU at Cent. Michigan, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Army, Noon
Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon
Ohio at Northwestern, Noon
Texas State at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Maine at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
W. Michigan at Buffalo, Noon
Toledo at Umass, Noon
Army at Ball St., TBA
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|53
|71
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|82
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|89
|116
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|148
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|121
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|79
|134
Saturday's Games
Howard at Robert Morris, Noon
Norfolk St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., Noon
Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.
NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|13
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|30
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|59
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|55
|66
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|35
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|62
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|55
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|38
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|57
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|83
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|84
|135
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
South Dakota at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|99
|55
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|172
|78
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|65
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|44
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|124
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|120
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|49
|45
|3
|0
|123
|92
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|71
|Air Force
|0
|1
|45
|49
|2
|1
|103
|66
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|76
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|105
|70
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|72
Friday's Games
UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boise St. at Utah St., Noon
San Jose St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Air Force at New Mexico, TBA
Nevada at Boise St., TBA
New Mexico St. at San Jose St., TBA
UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|1
|0
|17
|6
|1
|2
|52
|86
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|2
|52
|103
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|39
|24
|1
|2
|64
|86
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|116
|75
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|6
|17
|2
|1
|48
|24
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|71
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|156
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|3
|50
|129
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Wagner at Temple, Noon
CCSU at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., Noon
Duquesne at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.
Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|106
|109
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|96
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|69
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|67
|61
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|120
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|63
|158
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|134
Saturday's Games
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|1
|0
|42
|28
|2
|1
|90
|75
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|59
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|57
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|86
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|47
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|14
|45
|1
|2
|81
|95
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|73
|56
|2
|1
|103
|63
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|95
|51
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|77
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|47
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|88
|76
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|49
|83
Saturday's Games
Washington St. at Utah, 2:30 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m.
California at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Oregon at Stanford, TBA
Washington at Oregon St., TBA
Southern Cal at Colorado, TBA
Arizona St. at UCLA, TBA
Washington St. at California, TBA
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|80
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|58
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|106
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|102
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|123
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|78
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|110
Saturday's Games
Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Yale at Lehigh, Noon
Harvard at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.
Colgate at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|30
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|133
|97
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|152
|118
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|71
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|65
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|53
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|86
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|107
|136
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|37
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|133
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|120
Saturday's Games
Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Stetson at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Drake at Butler, Noon
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|40
|13
|3
|0
|106
|23
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|35
|28
|3
|0
|108
|61
|Florida
|0
|1
|29
|31
|2
|1
|106
|65
|Missouri
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|1
|121
|87
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|13
|40
|2
|1
|79
|57
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|128
|47
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|85
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|31
|29
|3
|0
|123
|56
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|48
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|158
|62
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|85
|17
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|142
|38
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|66
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|75
Saturday's Games
Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon
LSU at Mississippi St., Noon
Missouri at Boston College, Noon
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Uconn at Vanderbilt, TBA
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, TBA
Arkansas at Georgia, TBA
Auburn at LSU, TBA
Florida at Kentucky, TBA
Troy at South Carolina, TBA
Mississippi at Alabama, TBA
Tennessee at Missouri, TBA
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|1
|0
|42
|37
|2
|1
|121
|84
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|23
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|62
|63
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|105
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|48
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|53
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|63
|58
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|103
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|37
|42
|0
|3
|65
|149
Saturday's Games
Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|123
|87
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|147
|83
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|100
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|57
|109
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|69
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|92
Saturday's Games
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, Noon
North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|30
|27
|2
|0
|72
|68
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|2
|1
|52
|34
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|75
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|6
|7
|1
|2
|57
|52
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|27
|30
|0
|3
|69
|131
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|93
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|17
|2
|1
|86
|84
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|61
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|61
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|92
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|110
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|0
|2
|24
|106
Thursday's Games
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delta St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Southern U. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
North American University at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|61
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|54
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|33
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|46
|108
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|111
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|81
|47
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|76
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|52
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|93
|128
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|88
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Umass at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Texas State at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., TBA
Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, TBA
Troy at South Carolina, TBA
Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|20
|10
|2
|1
|100
|51
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|30
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|105
|72
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|47
|72
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|64
|67
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|106
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|81
|Tarleton St.
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|2
|99
|67
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|120
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
N.M. Highlands at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|3
|0
|133
|66
|BYU
|3
|0
|77
|50
|Liberty
|3
|0
|114
|37
|Notre Dame
|3
|0
|100
|80
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|81
|127
|Uconn
|0
|4
|49
|184
|Umass
|0
|3
|63
|138
Friday's Games
Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Army, Noon
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, Noon
Umass at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Toledo at Umass, Noon
Army at Ball St., TBA
Uconn at Vanderbilt, TBA
New Mexico St. at San Jose St., TBA
Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.