American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati00003012945
Memphis00003012896
SMU00003013058
Houston00002111045
UCF00002113487
East Carolina0000127891
South Florida00001258104
Temple00001262113
Tulane000012125121
Navy0000021072
Tulsa0000036088

Saturday's Games

Wagner at Temple, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.

UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.

South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Memphis at Temple, Noon

Tulane at East Carolina, TBA

South Florida at SMU, TBA

Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

UCF at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest1035143011840
Clemson10148216621
Boston College00003012431
Louisville0000219681
NC State00002110031
Syracuse0000219850
Florida St.011435036996

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Virginia Tech101710217351
North Carolina1169562112873
Duke00002110371
Pittsburgh00002113385
Virginia0139592112473
Georgia Tech01814127453
Miami00001255105

Friday's Games

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Pittsburgh, Noon

Richmond at Virginia Tech, Noon

Missouri at Boston College, Noon

CCSU at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Syracuse at Florida St., TBA

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, TBA

Boston College at Clemson, TBA

Louisiana Tech at NC State, TBA

Duke at North Carolina, TBA

Louisville at Wake Forest, TBA

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Baylor104573014034
Kansas St.0000309347
Oklahoma00003013951
Oklahoma St.0000307259
TCU0000207935
Texas Tech00003012064
Iowa St.0000218140
Texas00002111758
West Virginia00002111751
Kansas017451246108

Saturday's Games

SMU at TCU, Noon

Texas Tech at Texas, Noon

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Texas at TCU, TBA

Baylor at Oklahoma St., TBA

Oklahoma at Kansas St., TBA

Kansas at Iowa St., TBA

Texas Tech at West Virginia, TBA

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington000030160103
Montana0000205514
UC Davis00003013251
Montana St.00002111336
Cal Poly00001252128
Idaho0000128298
N. Arizona0000124495
N. Colorado0000126265
Portland St.00001280100
S. Utah00001268121
Sacramento St.0000126583
Weber St.0000128280
Idaho St.0000022484

Saturday's Games

Cal Poly at Montana, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

N. Colorado at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Monmouth (NJ)104114218287
Hampton00002197107
Kennesaw St.0000218380
Charleston Southern011441115262
Campbell00001210272
Gardner-Webb0000129168
NC A&T0000023574
North Alabama0000035296
Robert Morris000001045

Saturday's Games

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Holy Cross at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Robert Morris at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Maryland1020173011241
Michigan St.1038213011852
Penn St.101610308843
Ohio St.1045312111486
Michigan00003014134
Rutgers00003012334
Indiana01634128686

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa10346309130
Illinois1147421391121
Minnesota013145219271
Purdue0000219248
Nebraska0122302211863
Wisconsin011016114423
Northwestern012138126874

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon

Ohio at Northwestern, Noon

Villanova at Penn St., Noon

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, Noon

Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Iowa at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Minnesota at Purdue, Noon

Indiana at Penn St., TBA

Michigan at Wisconsin, TBA

Ohio St. at Rutgers, TBA

Charlotte at Illinois, TBA

Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison105573016041
New Hampshire205335307248
Rhode Island1016143010659
Villanova1034273013633
Delaware103424217479
Richmond012734219651
William & Mary0000215153
Elon0000125691
Maine0231891262115
Stony Brook012127125278
Towson011426125261
Albany (NY)0114160344106

Saturday's Games

Richmond at Virginia Tech, Noon

New Hampshire at Pittsburgh, Noon

Villanova at Penn St., Noon

William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.

Maine at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Stony Brook at Rhode Island, Noon

Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.

James Madison at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte0000217858
FAU0000219755
Marshall00002113159
W. Kentucky0000119459
FIU0000128687
Middle Tennessee011327127777
Old Dominion0000127494

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA1027133011843
UAB10406217862
UTEP0000218185
Louisiana Tech000012116116
North Texas01640126289
Southern Miss.0000125352
Rice00000324140

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

FIU at Cent. Michigan, Noon

UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.

UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Charlotte at Illinois, TBA

Louisiana Tech at NC State, TBA

FIU at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Columbia0000103714
Dartmouth0000102818
Harvard000010449
Penn000010306
Princeton000010320
Brown0000012445
Cornell0000012131
Yale0000011720

Friday's Games

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Stetson at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Dartmouth at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Columbia at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Akron00001269119
Bowling Green0000125270
Buffalo0000129763
Kent St.0000127781
Miami (Ohio)0000128287
Ohio00000349106

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Michigan0000218477
W. Michigan0000218688
Ball St.00001256110
Cent. Michigan0000129083
N. Illinois00001275134
Toledo0000128464

Saturday's Games

FIU at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Army, Noon

Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon

Ohio at Northwestern, Noon

Texas State at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Maine at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

W. Michigan at Buffalo, Noon

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Army at Ball St., TBA

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central0000215371
Delaware St.0000125282
Norfolk St.00001289116
Howard00000346148
Morgan St.00000327121
SC State00000379134

Saturday's Games

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Norfolk St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., Noon

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.

NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.00003012713
S. Dakota St.0000209430
Illinois St.0000218059
Indiana St.0000215566
N. Iowa0000218835
North Dakota0000219762
S. Illinois00002112555
South Dakota0000219638
Missouri St.0000115957
Youngstown St.0000115883
W. Illinois00000384135

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

South Dakota at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.0000309955
Fresno St.00003117278
Nevada0000218865
San Jose St.0000115244
Hawaii00001286124
UNLV00000346120

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah St.1049453012392
Wyoming00003011471
Air Force0145492110366
New Mexico0000216176
Boise St.00001210570
Colorado St.0000126672

Friday's Games

UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boise St. at Utah St., Noon

San Jose St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Air Force at New Mexico, TBA

Nevada at Boise St., TBA

New Mexico St. at San Jose St., TBA

UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant10176125286
CCSU1021191252103
St. Francis (Pa.)103924126486
Merrimack00002111675
Sacred Heart01617214824
Duquesne0000113171
LIU Brooklyn00000317156
Wagner0243600350129

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Wagner at Temple, Noon

CCSU at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

St. Francis (Pa.) at Morgan St., Noon

Duquesne at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Austin Peay000021106109
UT Martin0000218996
Murray St.0000125269
Tennessee St.0000126761
E. Illinois00000455120
SE Missouri00000363158
Tennessee Tech00000314134

Saturday's Games

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stanford104228219075
Oregon00003011459
Oregon St.00002110857
California0000129186
Washington0000126947
Washington St.011445128195

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal1173562110363
Arizona St.0000219551
UCLA00002111977
Colorado0000124247
Utah0000128876
Arizona0000034983

Saturday's Games

Washington St. at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m.

California at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Oregon at Stanford, TBA

Washington at Oregon St., TBA

Southern Cal at Colorado, TBA

Arizona St. at UCLA, TBA

Washington St. at California, TBA

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross0000217980
Georgetown0000112958
Bucknell0000039106
Colgate00000310102
Fordham00000344123
Lafayette0000033078
Lehigh0000036110

Saturday's Games

Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Harvard at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.

Colgate at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stetson00002010330
Butler00002113397
Presbyterian000021152118
Davidson0000115271
Dayton0000112065
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000111553
Drake0000125286
Morehead St.000012107136
Marist0000011437
San Diego00000334133
Valparaiso00000328120

Saturday's Games

Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Stetson at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Drake at Butler, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia1040133010623
Kentucky1035283010861
Florida0129312110665
Missouri0128352112187
South Carolina011340217957
Tennessee00002112847
Vanderbilt0000125085

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama1031293012356
Arkansas00003012348
Mississippi00003015862
Texas A&M0000308517
Auburn00002114238
LSU00002111066
Mississippi St.0000218875

Saturday's Games

Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon

LSU at Mississippi St., Noon

Missouri at Boston College, Noon

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Uconn at Vanderbilt, TBA

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, TBA

Arkansas at Georgia, TBA

Auburn at LSU, TBA

Florida at Kentucky, TBA

Troy at South Carolina, TBA

Mississippi at Alabama, TBA

Tennessee at Missouri, TBA

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Samford1042372112184
ETSU00003010623
Furman0000216263
VMI00002186105
Mercer0000118348
Wofford0000113453
Chattanooga0000126358
The Citadel00001280103
W. Carolina0137420365149

Saturday's Games

Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word00002112387
SE Louisiana00002114783
McNeese St.00001274100
Houston Baptist00000357109
Nicholls0000024169
Northwestern St.0000033492

Saturday's Games

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, Noon

North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama A&M103027207268
Jackson St.1076215234
Alabama St.0000111475
Florida A&M0167125752
Bethune-Cookman0127300369131
MVSU0000021393

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View104017218684
Ark.-Pine Bluff0000115761
Alcorn St.0000124861
Grambling St.0000121692
Southern U.00001268110
Texas Southern0117400224106

Thursday's Games

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delta St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Southern U. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

North American University at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina00003012961
Appalachian St.00002110054
Troy0000218933
Georgia Southern00001246108
Georgia St.00001247111

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
South Alabama0000308147
Louisiana-Lafayette0000219476
Louisiana-Monroe0000112252
Arkansas St.00001293128
Texas State0000127788

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Umass at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Texas State at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, TBA

Troy at South Carolina, TBA

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stephen F. Austin1020102110051
Sam Houston St.0000209430
Abilene Christian00002110572
Jacksonville St.0000214772
Lamar0000216467
Cent. Arkansas000012100106
E. Kentucky0000125581
Tarleton St.011020129967
Dixie St.00000337120

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

N.M. Highlands at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Army3013366
BYU307750
Liberty3011437
Notre Dame3010080
New Mexico St.1381127
Uconn0449184
Umass0363138

Friday's Games

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Army, Noon

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, Noon

Umass at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

BYU at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Army at Ball St., TBA

Uconn at Vanderbilt, TBA

New Mexico St. at San Jose St., TBA

Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.

