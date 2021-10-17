All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|108
|24
|6
|0
|261
|82
|SMU
|2
|0
|72
|41
|6
|0
|244
|133
|Houston
|3
|0
|113
|52
|5
|1
|223
|97
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|77
|105
|3
|4
|178
|227
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|68
|49
|3
|3
|177
|168
|Temple
|1
|1
|37
|83
|3
|3
|140
|203
|Memphis
|1
|2
|95
|86
|4
|3
|251
|213
|UCF
|1
|2
|71
|106
|3
|3
|205
|193
|Navy
|1
|3
|95
|124
|1
|5
|105
|196
|South Florida
|0
|2
|48
|73
|1
|5
|133
|212
|Tulane
|0
|2
|51
|92
|1
|5
|197
|241
Thursday's Games
Memphis 35, Navy 17
Saturday's Games
Tulsa 32, South Florida 31
Cincinnati 56, UCF 21
Thursday, Oct. 21
Tulane at SMU, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Cincinnati at Navy, Noon
East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|4
|0
|149
|102
|6
|0
|232
|128
|NC State
|2
|0
|60
|28
|5
|1
|194
|86
|Clemson
|3
|1
|71
|62
|4
|2
|123
|75
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|105
|121
|2
|4
|160
|182
|Louisville
|1
|2
|98
|94
|3
|3
|194
|175
|Boston College
|0
|2
|20
|52
|4
|2
|185
|117
|Syracuse
|0
|3
|81
|90
|3
|4
|203
|161
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|80
|28
|5
|1
|290
|120
|Virginia
|3
|2
|168
|157
|5
|2
|253
|171
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|199
|185
|4
|3
|258
|202
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|105
|115
|3
|3
|171
|154
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|24
|38
|3
|3
|130
|121
|Duke
|0
|3
|34
|117
|3
|4
|189
|221
|Miami
|0
|2
|70
|75
|2
|4
|194
|180
Friday's Games
Clemson 17, Syracuse 14
Saturday's Games
Virginia 48, Duke 0
North Carolina 45, Miami 42
Pittsburgh 28, Virginia Tech 7
NC State 33, Boston College 7
Saturday, Oct. 23
Umass at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Army, Noon
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Clemson at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|4
|0
|160
|123
|7
|0
|299
|174
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|0
|87
|58
|6
|0
|159
|117
|Baylor
|3
|1
|135
|80
|6
|1
|268
|131
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|121
|58
|4
|2
|202
|98
|Texas Tech
|2
|2
|130
|156
|5
|2
|250
|220
|Texas
|2
|2
|174
|149
|4
|3
|291
|207
|TCU
|1
|2
|110
|115
|3
|3
|223
|192
|Kansas St.
|0
|3
|71
|101
|3
|3
|164
|148
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|53
|84
|2
|4
|170
|135
|Kansas
|0
|3
|28
|145
|1
|5
|100
|260
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma St. 32, Texas 24
Baylor 38, BYU 24
Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14
Iowa St. 33, Kansas St. 20
Oklahoma 52, TCU 31
Saturday, Oct. 23
Oklahoma at Kansas, TBA
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., TBA
West Virginia at TCU, TBA
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|4
|0
|218
|87
|7
|0
|378
|190
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|128
|38
|6
|1
|241
|74
|Sacramento St.
|3
|0
|92
|62
|4
|2
|157
|145
|UC Davis
|3
|1
|93
|64
|6
|1
|225
|115
|N. Arizona
|2
|1
|117
|69
|3
|3
|161
|164
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|103
|95
|3
|4
|183
|195
|Montana
|1
|2
|88
|69
|4
|2
|174
|97
|Idaho
|1
|2
|83
|133
|2
|4
|165
|231
|Weber St.
|1
|2
|59
|37
|2
|4
|141
|117
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|44
|145
|2
|5
|106
|210
|Idaho St.
|1
|3
|75
|119
|1
|5
|99
|203
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|21
|122
|1
|5
|73
|250
|S. Utah
|0
|4
|89
|170
|1
|6
|157
|289
Friday's Games
Montana St. 13, Weber St. 7
Saturday's Games
E. Washington 71, Idaho 21
Sacramento St. 28, Montana 21
N. Arizona 59, S. Utah 35
Portland St. 31, Idaho St. 10
UC Davis 32, N. Colorado 3
Saturday, Oct. 23
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Weber St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|48
|15
|5
|1
|162
|101
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|0
|129
|48
|4
|3
|213
|197
|Campbell
|2
|1
|107
|93
|3
|3
|209
|165
|NC A&T
|2
|1
|79
|62
|3
|3
|151
|150
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|73
|77
|2
|3
|139
|129
|Robert Morris
|1
|2
|76
|107
|2
|3
|98
|168
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|107
|117
|1
|6
|173
|244
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|2
|45
|96
|2
|4
|188
|198
|Hampton
|0
|2
|20
|69
|2
|4
|161
|223
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) 34, Campbell 17
Kennesaw St. 14, NC A&T 0
Charleston Southern 35, Hampton 5
North Alabama 42, Robert Morris 31
Saturday, Oct. 23
Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Campbell, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|90
|59
|6
|0
|231
|93
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|60
|33
|5
|1
|170
|83
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
|Indiana
|0
|3
|21
|78
|2
|4
|134
|161
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|64
|6
|1
|196
|102
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|81
|81
|4
|2
|152
|121
|Purdue
|2
|1
|50
|36
|4
|2
|142
|84
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|49
|101
|3
|3
|131
|143
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|51
|54
|3
|3
|118
|116
|Illinois
|1
|3
|56
|79
|2
|5
|124
|172
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. 20, Indiana 15
Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7
Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23
Purdue 24, Iowa 7
Wisconsin 20, Army 14
Saturday, Oct. 23
Northwestern at Michigan, Noon
Illinois at Penn St., Noon
Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Villanova
|3
|0
|79
|64
|5
|1
|198
|108
|James Madison
|3
|1
|124
|59
|5
|1
|229
|93
|Rhode Island
|3
|1
|72
|77
|5
|1
|162
|122
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|81
|82
|4
|2
|132
|135
|Elon
|2
|1
|84
|64
|3
|3
|140
|155
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|74
|58
|3
|3
|121
|186
|Towson
|2
|1
|63
|47
|3
|3
|122
|130
|Delaware
|2
|2
|86
|95
|3
|3
|126
|150
|Maine
|1
|3
|81
|138
|2
|4
|126
|205
|Stony Brook
|1
|3
|89
|92
|2
|5
|134
|174
|Richmond
|0
|3
|37
|73
|2
|4
|116
|111
|Albany (NY)
|0
|4
|63
|84
|0
|6
|93
|174
Saturday's Games
Maine 27, William & Mary 16
Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21
James Madison 19, Richmond 3
Villanova 17, Albany (NY) 10
Stony Brook 34, Delaware 17
Towson 28, Rhode Island 7
Saturday, Oct. 23
Maine at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Elon, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|87
|72
|4
|2
|179
|154
|Marshall
|2
|1
|97
|68
|4
|3
|258
|158
|FAU
|1
|1
|72
|52
|3
|3
|176
|138
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|89
|72
|2
|4
|245
|212
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|2
|4
|163
|188
|FIU
|0
|2
|54
|103
|1
|5
|167
|221
|Old Dominion
|0
|3
|54
|91
|1
|6
|162
|220
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|3
|0
|124
|59
|7
|0
|270
|134
|UTEP
|3
|0
|73
|37
|6
|1
|174
|135
|UAB
|3
|0
|105
|20
|5
|2
|183
|133
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|27
|36
|2
|4
|170
|186
|Rice
|1
|1
|24
|64
|2
|4
|96
|238
|North Texas
|0
|3
|44
|113
|1
|5
|135
|210
|Southern Miss.
|0
|3
|32
|84
|1
|6
|99
|199
Friday's Games
Marshall 49, North Texas 21
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 43, Old Dominion 20
UAB 34, Southern Miss. 0
UTSA 45, Rice 0
UTEP 19, Louisiana Tech 3
Thursday, Oct. 21
FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Middle Tennessee at Uconn, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Rice at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at North Texas, 4 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|55
|24
|5
|0
|162
|66
|Harvard
|2
|0
|73
|27
|5
|0
|185
|52
|Princeton
|2
|0
|80
|49
|5
|0
|206
|77
|Columbia
|1
|1
|30
|38
|4
|1
|124
|96
|Yale
|1
|1
|40
|41
|2
|3
|106
|82
|Penn
|0
|2
|21
|54
|2
|3
|85
|84
|Brown
|0
|2
|59
|105
|1
|4
|143
|196
|Cornell
|0
|2
|27
|47
|1
|4
|92
|119
Friday's Games
Cornell 34, Colgate 20
Saturday's Games
Uconn 21, Yale 15
Princeton 56, Brown 42
Harvard 30, Lafayette 3
Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21
Columbia 23, Penn 14
Friday, Oct. 22
Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Penn at Yale, Noon
Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|2
|1
|106
|122
|3
|4
|199
|240
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|74
|51
|3
|4
|166
|161
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|82
|98
|3
|4
|214
|195
|Akron
|1
|2
|73
|88
|2
|5
|149
|266
|Ohio
|1
|2
|87
|74
|1
|6
|142
|215
|Bowling Green
|0
|3
|66
|96
|2
|5
|132
|176
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|3
|0
|83
|66
|5
|2
|199
|214
|W. Michigan
|2
|1
|108
|93
|5
|2
|217
|184
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|95
|73
|4
|3
|179
|199
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|73
|78
|4
|3
|194
|188
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|64
|77
|4
|3
|207
|175
|Toledo
|1
|2
|65
|60
|3
|4
|194
|131
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 27, Ohio 26
Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31
Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21
N. Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26
Cent. Michigan 26, Toledo 23
W. Michigan 64, Kent St. 31
Saturday, Oct. 23
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, Noon
Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Howard
|1
|0
|27
|0
|2
|4
|111
|187
|SC State
|1
|0
|37
|14
|2
|4
|165
|213
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|206
|190
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|151
|162
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|99
|152
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|14
|64
|0
|6
|55
|212
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. 42, Va. Lynchburg 14
SC State 37, Morgan St. 14
Saturday, Oct. 23
Norfolk St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
NC Central at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
SC State at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|70
|30
|6
|0
|197
|43
|S. Illinois
|4
|0
|139
|116
|6
|1
|264
|171
|South Dakota
|3
|1
|115
|75
|5
|2
|211
|113
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|142
|91
|4
|2
|201
|148
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|126
|59
|5
|1
|275
|96
|N. Iowa
|1
|2
|75
|75
|3
|3
|163
|110
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|83
|105
|2
|3
|141
|188
|Indiana St.
|1
|3
|54
|146
|3
|4
|109
|212
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|112
|144
|1
|6
|196
|279
|Illinois St.
|0
|3
|37
|96
|2
|4
|117
|155
|North Dakota
|0
|3
|51
|67
|2
|4
|148
|129
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. 41, W. Illinois 17
S. Illinois 31, North Dakota 28
N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 0
Missouri St. 37, Indiana St. 7
South Dakota 34, N. Iowa 21
Saturday, Oct. 23
Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|50
|20
|6
|0
|197
|96
|Nevada
|2
|0
|75
|48
|5
|1
|218
|141
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|79
|57
|5
|2
|251
|135
|Hawaii
|1
|2
|57
|75
|3
|4
|184
|220
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|44
|64
|3
|4
|136
|162
|UNLV
|0
|2
|54
|66
|0
|6
|117
|210
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado St.
|2
|0
|68
|21
|3
|3
|148
|117
|Air Force
|3
|1
|131
|90
|6
|1
|220
|114
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|80
|96
|4
|2
|174
|177
|Boise St.
|1
|2
|75
|68
|3
|4
|206
|155
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|14
|41
|4
|2
|152
|134
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|24
|105
|2
|5
|98
|201
Friday's Games
San Diego St. 19, San Jose St. 13
Saturday's Games
Fresno St. 17, Wyoming 0
Colorado St. 36, New Mexico 7
Utah St. 28, UNLV 24
Air Force 24, Boise St. 17
Nevada 34, Hawaii 17
Thursday, Oct. 21
San Jose St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Colorado St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
New Mexico at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|76
|48
|4
|1
|163
|126
|Bryant
|2
|1
|69
|62
|4
|3
|174
|188
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|53
|44
|4
|3
|115
|114
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|1
|111
|52
|3
|4
|179
|156
|CCSU
|1
|1
|38
|46
|1
|5
|89
|221
|Merrimack
|1
|2
|67
|62
|4
|3
|230
|147
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|2
|15
|98
|0
|5
|32
|254
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|6
|91
|259
Saturday's Games
Merrimack 43, LIU Brooklyn 5
Bryant 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 17
Sacred Heart 27, CCSU 17
Saturday, Oct. 23
LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon
Bryant at Wagner, Noon
Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|2
|0
|76
|41
|5
|1
|199
|168
|Murray St.
|2
|1
|78
|85
|3
|3
|130
|154
|Tennessee St.
|2
|1
|58
|82
|3
|3
|125
|143
|SE Missouri
|2
|2
|125
|88
|2
|5
|188
|246
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|55
|65
|2
|5
|96
|215
|E. Illinois
|1
|2
|51
|64
|1
|6
|106
|184
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|36
|54
|2
|4
|169
|198
Saturday's Games
Murray St. 32, SE Missouri 31
Tennessee St. 20, Tennessee Tech 13
UT Martin 28, E. Illinois 17
Saturday, Oct. 23
Va. Lynchburg at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Murray St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|2
|1
|89
|67
|5
|1
|203
|126
|Oregon St.
|2
|1
|96
|82
|4
|2
|204
|139
|Washington St.
|3
|2
|113
|130
|4
|3
|180
|180
|Stanford
|2
|3
|138
|149
|3
|4
|186
|196
|Washington
|1
|2
|72
|75
|2
|4
|141
|122
|California
|0
|3
|47
|76
|1
|5
|138
|162
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|3
|0
|101
|60
|4
|2
|189
|136
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|126
|81
|5
|2
|219
|132
|UCLA
|3
|1
|116
|99
|5
|2
|235
|176
|Southern Cal
|2
|3
|163
|157
|3
|3
|193
|164
|Colorado
|1
|2
|61
|72
|2
|4
|103
|119
|Arizona
|0
|3
|35
|109
|0
|6
|84
|192
Friday's Games
Oregon 24, California 17
Saturday's Games
Colorado 34, Arizona 0
Washington St. 34, Stanford 31
UCLA 24, Washington 17
Utah 35, Arizona St. 21
Friday, Oct. 22
Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at California, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|48
|14
|4
|2
|185
|147
|Fordham
|2
|0
|108
|62
|4
|3
|239
|206
|Colgate
|2
|0
|58
|24
|2
|5
|98
|191
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|68
|42
|2
|5
|125
|164
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|35
|76
|1
|4
|88
|169
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|21
|93
|1
|5
|51
|209
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|6
|9
|194
Friday's Games
Cornell 34, Colgate 20
Saturday's Games
Fordham 66, Bucknell 21
Harvard 30, Lafayette 3
Holy Cross 48, Georgetown 14
Saturday, Oct. 23
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Colgate vs. Holy Cross at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|3
|0
|133
|79
|4
|1
|185
|150
|Morehead St.
|3
|0
|114
|76
|4
|2
|221
|212
|Marist
|3
|0
|81
|44
|3
|2
|112
|115
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|1
|118
|47
|4
|2
|133
|100
|San Diego
|3
|1
|108
|83
|3
|4
|142
|216
|Dayton
|2
|2
|146
|118
|3
|3
|166
|183
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|61
|68
|1
|5
|89
|188
|Drake
|1
|3
|47
|68
|2
|5
|99
|154
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|108
|171
|2
|4
|260
|289
|Stetson
|0
|3
|38
|107
|2
|4
|141
|200
|Butler
|0
|4
|32
|125
|2
|5
|165
|222
Saturday's Games
Marist 20, Dayton 17
St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Stetson 7
Morehead St. 31, Butler 8
San Diego 13, Drake 10
Davidson 70, Presbyterian 35
Saturday, Oct. 23
Morehead St. at Marist, Noon
Dayton at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|203
|36
|7
|0
|269
|46
|Kentucky
|4
|1
|126
|102
|6
|1
|199
|135
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|147
|113
|4
|3
|275
|160
|Florida
|2
|3
|164
|114
|4
|3
|241
|148
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|64
|121
|4
|3
|153
|152
|Missouri
|0
|3
|66
|132
|3
|4
|241
|260
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|20
|125
|2
|5
|100
|238
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|3
|1
|160
|100
|6
|1
|315
|141
|Mississippi
|2
|1
|104
|119
|5
|1
|262
|181
|Auburn
|2
|1
|72
|76
|5
|2
|248
|138
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|108
|98
|5
|2
|193
|115
|LSU
|2
|2
|117
|133
|4
|3
|227
|199
|Mississippi St.
|1
|2
|60
|99
|3
|3
|148
|174
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|94
|137
|4
|3
|217
|185
Saturday's Games
Auburn 38, Arkansas 23
Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14
LSU 49, Florida 42
Georgia 30, Kentucky 13
South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20
Alabama 49, Mississippi St. 9
Mississippi 31, Tennessee 26
Saturday, Oct. 23
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at Little Rock, Ark., Noon
LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|3
|1
|146
|111
|6
|1
|252
|134
|VMI
|3
|1
|137
|99
|5
|2
|223
|204
|Mercer
|3
|1
|110
|114
|4
|2
|193
|162
|Furman
|2
|1
|69
|58
|4
|2
|131
|121
|Chattanooga
|2
|1
|100
|70
|3
|3
|163
|128
|Samford
|2
|2
|159
|161
|3
|3
|238
|208
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|70
|96
|2
|4
|150
|199
|Wofford
|0
|4
|88
|127
|1
|5
|122
|180
|W. Carolina
|0
|3
|78
|121
|0
|6
|140
|280
Saturday's Games
Samford 27, Wofford 24
Chattanooga 21, ETSU 16
VMI 45, Mercer 7
Furman 24, The Citadel 14
Saturday, Oct. 23
Chattanooga at Samford, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|3
|0
|107
|48
|5
|1
|230
|135
|SE Louisiana
|3
|0
|157
|107
|5
|1
|304
|190
|McNeese St.
|1
|2
|70
|86
|2
|4
|144
|186
|Nicholls
|1
|2
|117
|113
|2
|4
|189
|196
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|65
|90
|1
|5
|99
|182
|Houston Baptist
|0
|3
|58
|130
|0
|6
|115
|239
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 38, Nicholls 21
McNeese St. 35, Northwestern St. 17
SE Louisiana 61, Houston Baptist 24
Saturday, Oct. 23
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|96
|28
|5
|1
|165
|73
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|69
|38
|4
|2
|150
|90
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|80
|95
|3
|3
|94
|170
|MVSU
|1
|2
|57
|76
|2
|4
|87
|185
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3
|104
|160
|3
|3
|191
|236
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|4
|94
|123
|0
|7
|171
|266
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|126
|73
|5
|1
|172
|140
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|87
|70
|4
|2
|135
|131
|Southern U.
|2
|1
|103
|67
|3
|3
|171
|177
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|101
|96
|3
|4
|117
|188
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|72
|105
|2
|4
|182
|219
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|77
|135
|1
|5
|134
|196
Saturday's Games
Prairie View 35, Bethune-Cookman 29
Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31
Grambling St. 34, Texas Southern 20
Southern U. 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
Jackson St. 28, Alabama St. 7
Alcorn St. 24, MVSU 12
Saturday, Oct. 23
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at Little Rock, Ark., Noon
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|111
|26
|6
|0
|293
|90
|Troy
|2
|1
|74
|81
|4
|3
|177
|137
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|58
|57
|4
|2
|189
|141
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|71
|66
|2
|4
|142
|211
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|117
|129
|2
|5
|163
|237
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|89
|51
|5
|1
|183
|127
|Texas State
|1
|1
|61
|62
|2
|4
|159
|209
|South Alabama
|1
|2
|90
|67
|4
|2
|171
|114
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|56
|130
|3
|3
|109
|210
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|53
|111
|1
|5
|180
|280
Tuesday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Appalachian St. 13
Thursday's Games
South Alabama 41, Georgia Southern 14
Saturday's Games
Troy 31, Texas State 28
Louisiana-Monroe 31, Liberty 28
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Texas State at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|107
|62
|5
|0
|201
|92
|E. Kentucky
|3
|0
|88
|53
|5
|2
|178
|161
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|3
|112
|161
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|116
|89
|4
|3
|221
|161
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|2
|64
|59
|3
|3
|205
|113
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|54
|60
|3
|3
|183
|128
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|2
|112
|104
|2
|4
|212
|210
|Lamar
|0
|3
|24
|121
|2
|4
|88
|188
|Dixie St.
|0
|1
|20
|41
|0
|6
|78
|247
Saturday's Games
Abilene Christian 24, Lamar 17
E. Kentucky 38, Cent. Arkansas 35
Tarleton St. 41, Dixie St. 20
Saturday, Oct. 23
Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Midwestern St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|2
|186
|124
|Umass
|1
|5
|100
|249
|Notre Dame
|5
|1
|186
|146
|BYU
|5
|2
|187
|161
|Liberty
|5
|2
|240
|117
|New Mexico St.
|1
|6
|161
|260
|Uconn
|1
|7
|133
|280
Saturday's Games
Uconn 21, Yale 15
Baylor 38, BYU 24
Louisiana-Monroe 31, Liberty 28
Wisconsin 20, Army 14
Friday, Oct. 22
Middle Tennessee at Uconn, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Wake Forest at Army, Noon
Umass at Florida St., Noon
BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.