All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati20108246026182
SMU20724160244133
Houston30113525122397
Tulsa217710534178227
East Carolina11684933177168
Temple11378333140203
Memphis12958643251213
UCF127110633205193
Navy139512415105196
South Florida02487315133212
Tulane02519215197241

Thursday's Games

Memphis 35, Navy 17

Saturday's Games

Tulsa 32, South Florida 31

Cincinnati 56, UCF 21

Thursday, Oct. 21

Tulane at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Cincinnati at Navy, Noon

East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest4014910260232128
NC State2060285119486
Clemson3171624212375
Florida St.2210512124160182
Louisville12989433194175
Boston College02205242185117
Syracuse03819034203161

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh20802851290120
Virginia3216815752253171
North Carolina3319918543258202
Georgia Tech2210511533171154
Virginia Tech11243833130121
Duke033411734189221
Miami02707524194180

Friday's Games

Clemson 17, Syracuse 14

Saturday's Games

Virginia 48, Duke 0

North Carolina 45, Miami 42

Pittsburgh 28, Virginia Tech 7

NC State 33, Boston College 7

Saturday, Oct. 23

Umass at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Army, Noon

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma4016012370299174
Oklahoma St.30875860159117
Baylor311358061268131
Iowa St.21121584220298
Texas Tech2213015652250220
Texas2217414943291207
TCU1211011533223192
Kansas St.037110133164148
West Virginia03538424170135
Kansas032814515100260

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma St. 32, Texas 24

Baylor 38, BYU 24

Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14

Iowa St. 33, Kansas St. 20

Oklahoma 52, TCU 31

Saturday, Oct. 23

Oklahoma at Kansas, TBA

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., TBA

West Virginia at TCU, TBA

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington402188770378190
Montana St.40128386124174
Sacramento St.30926242157145
UC Davis31936461225115
N. Arizona211176933161164
Portland St.221039534183195
Montana1288694217497
Idaho128313324165231
Weber St.12593724141117
N. Colorado134414525106210
Idaho St.13751191599203
Cal Poly03211221573250
S. Utah048917016157289

Friday's Games

Montana St. 13, Weber St. 7

Saturday's Games

E. Washington 71, Idaho 21

Sacramento St. 28, Montana 21

N. Arizona 59, S. Utah 35

Portland St. 31, Idaho St. 10

UC Davis 32, N. Colorado 3

Saturday, Oct. 23

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.20481551162101
Monmouth (NJ)301294843213197
Campbell211079333209165
NC A&T21796233151150
Charleston Southern12737723139129
Robert Morris12761072398168
North Alabama1210711716173244
Gardner-Webb02459624188198
Hampton02206924161223

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) 34, Campbell 17

Kennesaw St. 14, NC A&T 0

Charleston Southern 35, Hampton 5

North Alabama 42, Robert Morris 31

Saturday, Oct. 23

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Campbell, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan3090596023193
Michigan St.401126970240131
Ohio St.301636151291123
Penn St.2160335117083
Maryland125113442180174
Rutgers044612434169158
Indiana03217824134161

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa311156461196102
Minnesota21818142152121
Purdue2150364214284
Northwestern124910133131143
Wisconsin12515433118116
Illinois13567925124172
Nebraska1415012235246155

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. 20, Indiana 15

Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7

Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

Purdue 24, Iowa 7

Wisconsin 20, Army 14

Saturday, Oct. 23

Northwestern at Michigan, Noon

Illinois at Penn St., Noon

Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Villanova30796451198108
James Madison31124595122993
Rhode Island31727751162122
William & Mary21818242132135
Elon21846433140155
New Hampshire21745833121186
Towson21634733122130
Delaware22869533126150
Maine138113824126205
Stony Brook13899225134174
Richmond03377324116111
Albany (NY)0463840693174

Saturday's Games

Maine 27, William & Mary 16

Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21

James Madison 19, Richmond 3

Villanova 17, Albany (NY) 10

Stony Brook 34, Delaware 17

Towson 28, Rhode Island 7

Saturday, Oct. 23

Maine at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Elon, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte20877242179154
Marshall21976843258158
FAU11725233176138
W. Kentucky11897224245212
Middle Tennessee12869724163188
FIU025410315167221
Old Dominion03549116162220

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA301245970270134
UTEP30733761174135
UAB301052052183133
Louisiana Tech11273624170186
Rice1124642496238
North Texas034411315135210
Southern Miss.0332841699199

Friday's Games

Marshall 49, North Texas 21

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 43, Old Dominion 20

UAB 34, Southern Miss. 0

UTSA 45, Rice 0

UTEP 19, Louisiana Tech 3

Thursday, Oct. 21

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Middle Tennessee at Uconn, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Rice at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at North Texas, 4 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Dartmouth2055245016266
Harvard2073275018552
Princeton2080495020677
Columbia1130384112496
Yale1140412310682
Penn022154238584
Brown025910514143196
Cornell0227471492119

Friday's Games

Cornell 34, Colgate 20

Saturday's Games

Uconn 21, Yale 15

Princeton 56, Brown 42

Harvard 30, Lafayette 3

Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21

Columbia 23, Penn 14

Friday, Oct. 22

Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Penn at Yale, Noon

Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.2110612234199240
Miami (Ohio)21745134166161
Buffalo12829834214195
Akron12738825149266
Ohio12877416142215
Bowling Green03669625132176

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Illinois30836652199214
W. Michigan211089352217184
Ball St.21957343179199
Cent. Michigan21737843194188
E. Michigan12647743207175
Toledo12656034194131

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 27, Ohio 26

Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31

Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21

N. Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26

Cent. Michigan 26, Toledo 23

W. Michigan 64, Kent St. 31

Saturday, Oct. 23

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Howard1027024111187
SC State10371424165213
Norfolk St.000042206190
Delaware St.000033151162
NC Central00002499152
Morgan St.0214640655212

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. 42, Va. Lynchburg 14

SC State 37, Morgan St. 14

Saturday, Oct. 23

Norfolk St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.3070306019743
S. Illinois4013911661264171
South Dakota311157552211113
Missouri St.311429142201148
S. Dakota St.21126595127596
N. Iowa12757533163110
Youngstown St.128310523141188
Indiana St.135414634109212
W. Illinois1311214416196279
Illinois St.03379624117155
North Dakota03516724148129

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. 41, W. Illinois 17

S. Illinois 31, North Dakota 28

N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 0

Missouri St. 37, Indiana St. 7

South Dakota 34, N. Iowa 21

Saturday, Oct. 23

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.2050206019796
Nevada20754851218141
Fresno St.21795752251135
Hawaii12577534184220
San Jose St.12446434136162
UNLV02546606117210

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Colorado St.20682133148117
Air Force311319061220114
Utah St.21809642174177
Boise St.12756834206155
Wyoming02144142152134
New Mexico03241052598201

Friday's Games

San Diego St. 19, San Jose St. 13

Saturday's Games

Fresno St. 17, Wyoming 0

Colorado St. 36, New Mexico 7

Utah St. 28, UNLV 24

Air Force 24, Boise St. 17

Nevada 34, Hawaii 17

Thursday, Oct. 21

San Jose St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Colorado St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

New Mexico at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duquesne20764841163126
Bryant21696243174188
Sacred Heart21534443115114
St. Francis (Pa.)211115234179156
CCSU1138461589221
Merrimack12676243230147
LIU Brooklyn0215980532254
Wagner0243600691259

Saturday's Games

Merrimack 43, LIU Brooklyn 5

Bryant 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 17

Sacred Heart 27, CCSU 17

Saturday, Oct. 23

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon

Bryant at Wagner, Noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin20764151199168
Murray St.21788533130154
Tennessee St.21588233125143
SE Missouri221258825188246
Tennessee Tech1255652596215
E. Illinois12516416106184
Austin Peay02365424169198

Saturday's Games

Murray St. 32, SE Missouri 31

Tennessee St. 20, Tennessee Tech 13

UT Martin 28, E. Illinois 17

Saturday, Oct. 23

Va. Lynchburg at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon21896751203126
Oregon St.21968242204139
Washington St.3211313043180180
Stanford2313814934186196
Washington12727524141122
California03477615138162

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah301016042189136
Arizona St.311268152219132
UCLA311169952235176
Southern Cal2316315733193164
Colorado12617224103119
Arizona03351090684192

Friday's Games

Oregon 24, California 17

Saturday's Games

Colorado 34, Arizona 0

Washington St. 34, Stanford 31

UCLA 24, Washington 17

Utah 35, Arizona St. 21

Friday, Oct. 22

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at California, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross10481442185147
Fordham201086243239206
Colgate2058242598191
Lafayette11684225125164
Georgetown0235761488169
Bucknell0221931551209
Lehigh01330069194

Friday's Games

Cornell 34, Colgate 20

Saturday's Games

Fordham 66, Bucknell 21

Harvard 30, Lafayette 3

Holy Cross 48, Georgetown 14

Saturday, Oct. 23

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Colgate vs. Holy Cross at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson301337941185150
Morehead St.301147642221212
Marist30814432112115
St. Thomas (Minn.)311184742133100
San Diego311088334142216
Dayton2214611833166183
Valparaiso1261681589188
Drake1347682599154
Presbyterian0310817124260289
Stetson033810724141200
Butler043212525165222

Saturday's Games

Marist 20, Dayton 17

St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Stetson 7

Morehead St. 31, Butler 8

San Diego 13, Drake 10

Davidson 70, Presbyterian 35

Saturday, Oct. 23

Morehead St. at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia50203367026946
Kentucky4112610261199135
Tennessee2214711343275160
Florida2316411443241148
South Carolina136412143153152
Missouri036613234241260
Vanderbilt032012525100238

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama3116010061315141
Mississippi2110411951262181
Auburn21727652248138
Texas A&M221089852193115
LSU2211713343227199
Mississippi St.12609933148174
Arkansas139413743217185

Saturday's Games

Auburn 38, Arkansas 23

Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14

LSU 49, Florida 42

Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20

Alabama 49, Mississippi St. 9

Mississippi 31, Tennessee 26

Saturday, Oct. 23

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at Little Rock, Ark., Noon

LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU3114611161252134
VMI311379952223204
Mercer3111011442193162
Furman21695842131121
Chattanooga211007033163128
Samford2215916133238208
The Citadel12709624150199
Wofford048812715122180
W. Carolina037812106140280

Saturday's Games

Samford 27, Wofford 24

Chattanooga 21, ETSU 16

VMI 45, Mercer 7

Furman 24, The Citadel 14

Saturday, Oct. 23

Chattanooga at Samford, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word301074851230135
SE Louisiana3015710751304190
McNeese St.12708624144186
Nicholls1211711324189196
Northwestern St.1265901599182
Houston Baptist035813006115239

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 38, Nicholls 21

McNeese St. 35, Northwestern St. 17

SE Louisiana 61, Houston Baptist 24

Saturday, Oct. 23

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.3096285116573
Florida A&M2169384215090
Alabama St.2280953394170
MVSU1257762487185
Alabama A&M1310416033191236
Bethune-Cookman049412307171266

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View401267351172140
Alcorn St.30877042135131
Southern U.211036733171177
Grambling St.221019634117188
Texas Southern127210524182219
Ark.-Pine Bluff047713515134196

Saturday's Games

Prairie View 35, Bethune-Cookman 29

Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31

Grambling St. 34, Texas Southern 20

Southern U. 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Jackson St. 28, Alabama St. 7

Alcorn St. 24, MVSU 12

Saturday, Oct. 23

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at Little Rock, Ark., Noon

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina20111266029390
Troy21748143177137
Appalachian St.11585742189141
Georgia St.11716624142211
Georgia Southern1311712925163237

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette30895151183127
Texas State11616224159209
South Alabama12906742171114
Louisiana-Monroe125613033109210
Arkansas St.025311115180280

Tuesday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Appalachian St. 13

Thursday's Games

South Alabama 41, Georgia Southern 14

Saturday's Games

Troy 31, Texas State 28

Louisiana-Monroe 31, Liberty 28

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Texas State at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.30107625020192
E. Kentucky30885352178161
Jacksonville St.10282433112161
Abilene Christian221168943221161
Stephen F. Austin12645933205113
Tarleton St.12546033183128
Cent. Arkansas1211210424212210
Lamar03241212488188
Dixie St.0120410678247

Saturday's Games

Abilene Christian 24, Lamar 17

E. Kentucky 38, Cent. Arkansas 35

Tarleton St. 41, Dixie St. 20

Saturday, Oct. 23

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Midwestern St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Army42186124
Umass15100249
Notre Dame51186146
BYU52187161
Liberty52240117
New Mexico St.16161260
Uconn17133280

Saturday's Games

Uconn 21, Yale 15

Baylor 38, BYU 24

Louisiana-Monroe 31, Liberty 28

Wisconsin 20, Army 14

Friday, Oct. 22

Middle Tennessee at Uconn, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Wake Forest at Army, Noon

Umass at Florida St., Noon

BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you