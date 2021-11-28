All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati80322131120475189
Houston80310176111465238
UCF5320319884386302
East Carolina5324719675356315
Tulsa5321220766313329
SMU4428924984461341
Memphis3520522466361351
Navy3520822038224326
Temple179333039196450
South Florida17193277210278416
Tulane17185259210331408

Friday's Games

UCF 17, South Florida 13

Cincinnati 35, East Carolina 13

Saturday's Games

Navy 38, Temple 14

Houston 45, Uconn 17

Tulsa 34, SMU 31

Memphis 33, Tulane 28

Saturday, Dec. 4

Cincinnati vs. Houston, American Athletic Conference Championship at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest72362267102515349
Clemson6219616093322180
NC State6226317893397236
Louisville4426619166383324
Florida St.4419623057331318
Boston College2613120166296266
Syracuse2617724557299316

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh71304187102514279
Miami5328523675409341
Virginia4427827466415382
Virginia Tech4419219266298275
North Carolina4531030466437379
Georgia Tech2622226339288402
Duke0811937339274477

Friday's Games

NC State 34, North Carolina 30

Saturday's Games

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10

Florida 24, Florida St. 21

Miami 47, Duke 10

Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24

Pittsburgh 31, Syracuse 14

Kentucky 52, Louisville 21

Clemson 30, South Carolina 0

Saturday, Dec. 4

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma St.81310138111382197
Baylor72268182102401233
Oklahoma72322252102461303
Iowa St.5431320775394247
Kansas St.4522320675316253
West Virginia4520524166322292
Texas Tech3624032166360385
TCU3623134257344419
Texas3630631557423373
Kansas18177391210249506

Friday's Games

Texas 22, Kansas St. 17

Iowa St. 48, TCU 14

Saturday's Games

Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 34, Kansas 28

Oklahoma St. 37, Oklahoma 33

Saturday, Dec. 4

Oklahoma St. vs. Baylor, Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.8028012292345205
Montana St.7120810992321145
E. Washington62352193102531305
Montana6223611592322143
UC Davis5318416684340273
Weber St.5326213565344215
N. Arizona4422723556271330
Portland St.4422322556303325
Idaho3519724947279347
N. Colorado2610226438164329
Cal Poly1711730329169431
Idaho St.17130232110168375
S. Utah08141311110209432

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24

E. Washington 19, N. Iowa 9

Friday, Dec. 3

Montana vs. E. Washington, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Missoula, Mont., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Montana St. vs. UT Martin, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Bozeman, Mont., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. S. Dakota St., NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Sacramento, Calif., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.70234114111396221
Monmouth (NJ)6127015374354302
Hampton3416719356308347
NC A&T3415218056251285
Charleston Southern3417218146245289
North Alabama3424423938310366
Robert Morris3517927646201337
Gardner-Webb2518323347326335
Campbell2516619838282321

Saturday's Games

Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21

Saturday, Dec. 4

ETSU vs. Kennesaw St., NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Johnson City, Tenn., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan81307172111448206
Ohio St.81418189102546251
Michigan St.72255246102383308
Penn St.4520515175315201
Maryland3619834966327389
Rutgers2712326157246295
Indiana0994316210207399

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa72227169102308207
Minnesota6324217984313219
Purdue6323819884330246
Wisconsin6324313584310197
Illinois4517417057242263
Nebraska1823923939335272
Northwestern1811730639199348

Friday's Games

Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

Saturday's Games

Michigan 42, Ohio St. 27

Maryland 40, Rutgers 16

Illinois 47, Northwestern 14

Michigan St. 30, Penn St. 27

Purdue 44, Indiana 7

Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 13

Saturday, Dec. 4

Iowa vs. Michigan, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison71279122101435170
Villanova7123012292349166
Elon5320919665265287
Rhode Island4415221274277279
Maine4419522065275297
Richmond4418518265264220
William & Mary4419419065245243
Stony Brook4418817056233252
Delaware3516019256217257
Towson3515623247215315
New Hampshire2613519838182326
Albany (NY)1713718429208288

Friday's Games

Villanova vs. Holy Cross, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Villanova, Pa., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

James Madison vs. SE Louisiana, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Harrisonburg, Va., 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Kentucky7136318484519324
Marshall5324718375408273
Old Dominion5323420266342331
Middle Tennessee4423620666357310
Charlotte3523432657326408
FAU3520122357305309
FIU08131358111244476

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA71297191111443266
UAB6227516184353274
North Texas5322619866343330
UTEP4420119975302297
Rice3518626048258434
Louisiana Tech2619325839336408
Southern Miss.2614522039212335

Friday's Games

UAB 42, UTEP 25

Saturday's Games

Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31

Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34

North Texas 45, UTSA 23

Southern Miss. 37, FIU 17

W. Kentucky 53, Marshall 21

Middle Tennessee 27, FAU 17

Friday, Dec. 3

UTSA vs. W. Kentucky, Conference USA Championship at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Dartmouth6119910591306147
Princeton6120814691334174
Harvard5221212482324149
Columbia4315716773251225
Yale4323320655299247
Penn1612718537191215
Brown1621133328295424
Cornell1613621728201289

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.6230829775401415
Miami (Ohio)5325717666349286
Ohio3521622339271364
Bowling Green2619128848257368
Buffalo2621926248351359
Akron17162296210238474

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cent. Michigan6227520484396314
N. Illinois6225325484369402
Toledo5328118175410252
E. Michigan4422923675372334
W. Michigan4426125275370343
Ball St.4420919266293318

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3

W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21

Friday's Games

Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10

Cent. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 10

Saturday's Games

Kent St. 48, Miami (Ohio) 47

Toledo 49, Akron 14

Saturday, Dec. 4

N. Illinois vs. Kent St., MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SC State501237865268304
NC Central4116913565268287
Norfolk St.2315914865365338
Delaware St.2310711656258278
Howard1412013538260328
Morgan St.147113729154347

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.71261120101388133
Missouri St.6226620184411314
S. Illinois6327024384395298
S. Dakota St.5326116493466225
South Dakota5422821075324248
N. Iowa4420216266299216
Indiana St.3512026456175330
North Dakota3517216156269223
Illinois St.2612218747202246
Youngstown St.2618927137247354
W. Illinois2618429229268427

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24

UT Martin 32, Missouri St. 31

E. Washington 19, N. Iowa 9

S. Illinois 22, South Dakota 10

Saturday, Dec. 4

N. Dakota St. vs. S. Illinois, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Fargo, N.D., 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. S. Dakota St., NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Sacramento, Calif., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.71185131111332207
Fresno St.6223116593403243
Nevada5329720084440293
Hawaii3519922967374408
San Jose St.3514822057240318
UNLV26186250210249394

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force6226918493372229
Utah St.6225722293386316
Boise St.5321914175350228
Wyoming2614017766278270
Colorado St.2620424339284339
New Mexico177224539146341

Thursday's Games

Fresno St. 40, San Jose St. 9

Friday's Games

San Diego St. 27, Boise St. 16

Utah St. 35, New Mexico 10

Air Force 48, UNLV 14

Saturday's Games

Hawaii 38, Wyoming 14

Nevada 52, Colorado St. 10

Saturday, Dec. 4

San Diego St. vs. Utah St., Mountain West Championship at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacred Heart611638484235167
Duquesne5220815173295229
Bryant5222512374330249
St. Francis (Pa.)4318410656252210
CCSU4318116447232339
Merrimack2514321756306302
LIU Brooklyn2512224928139405
Wagner0793225011141424

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin61228141102383299
Murray St.5318520965237278
Austin Peay4322513065358274
Tennessee St.4314018056217296
SE Missouri4423418347297341
Tennessee Tech1510518738202350
E. Illinois16105192110160312

Saturday's Games

UT Martin 32, Missouri St. 31

Saturday, Dec. 4

Montana St. vs. UT Martin, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Bozeman, Mont., 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon72284234102398293
Washington St.6325522075341291
Oregon St.5428525475393311
California3517016747261253
Washington3618922548258272
Stanford2718329739245389

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah8133518293423258
Arizona St.6326120084356251
UCLA6331924484438321
Southern Cal3525328447330357
Colorado3618327348225320
Arizona18157294111206377

Friday's Games

Utah 28, Colorado 13

Washington St. 40, Washington 13

Saturday's Games

Oregon 38, Oregon St. 29

Arizona St. 38, Arizona 15

Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14

BYU 35, Southern Cal 31

UCLA 42, California 14

Friday, Dec. 3

Utah vs. Oregon, Pac-12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross6025376102403219
Colgate5116612056206287
Fordham4223920765370351
Lehigh3312112138127285
Lafayette2412513738182259
Georgetown1511618528190306
Bucknell0664238110104417

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

Friday, Dec. 3

Villanova vs. Holy Cross, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Villanova, Pa., 7 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson7132720383400322
San Diego7124914474283277
St. Thomas (Minn.)6223512573250178
Morehead St.6225321274360348
Dayton5329123664311301
Marist5319715855228229
Valparaiso4427022647298346
Stetson2616023947263332
Butler1712928038262377
Drake177514329127229
Presbyterian0825247229404590

Saturday's Games

Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia803216612048883
Kentucky5321919593400265
Tennessee4427826975466330
Missouri3518128866356416
South Carolina3516723066256291
Florida2621121266382319
Vanderbilt08109317210189430

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama71298195111512239
Mississippi62246224102431300
Arkansas4421023784378288
Texas A&M4421517184352191
Mississippi St.4422821875371303
Auburn3517920466355266
LSU3518822466325304

Thursday's Games

Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 21

Friday's Games

Arkansas 34, Missouri 17

Saturday's Games

Florida 24, Florida St. 21

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Alabama 24, Auburn 22

Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 21

LSU 27, Texas A&M 24

Clemson 30, South Carolina 0

Kentucky 52, Louisville 21

Saturday, Dec. 4

Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU71284214101390237
Mercer6223417973317227
Chattanooga5323013065293188
Furman4420519665267259
VMI4425826065344365
W. Carolina4429429547356454
Samford3528631747417434
The Citadel3519127547271378
Wofford08177293110225380

Saturday's Games

ETSU vs. Kennesaw St., NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Johnson City, Tenn., 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word71313186102471301
SE Louisiana6238126993566366
Nicholls5329523165367314
McNeese St.3519618047270280
Northwestern St.3518028338214375
Houston Baptist08134350011191459

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28

SE Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14

Saturday, Dec. 4

James Madison vs. SE Louisiana, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Harrisonburg, Va., 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Incarnate Word, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Huntsville, Texas, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.80252107101321152
Florida A&M7123811493333204
Alabama A&M5329227573379351
Alabama St.3518322656240310
MVSU3518622747216336
Bethune-Cookman2619325629270399

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View6224616974295288
Alcorn St.5323822365286284
Grambling St.3517321247189304
Southern U.3522222947290339
Texas Southern2624928338359397
Ark.-Pine Bluff1715830929218415

Thursday's Games

Alabama St. 43, Tuskegee 9

Saturday's Games

MVSU 24, Prairie View 19

Grambling St. 29, Southern U. 26

SE Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14

Saturday, Dec. 4

Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Appalachian St.71298143102429227
Coastal Carolina62303176102485240
Georgia St.6224418775315332
Troy3517125757274313
Georgia Southern2618023539243377

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette80239132111375222
Texas State3517924948277396
South Alabama2620421057299317
Louisiana-Monroe2618429548251402
Arkansas St.17176294210303463

Friday's Games

Coastal Carolina 27, South Alabama 21

Saturday's Games

Georgia St. 37, Troy 10

Texas State 24, Arkansas St. 22

Appalachian St. 27, Georgia Southern 3

Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Louisiana-Monroe 16

Saturday, Dec. 4

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Appalachian St., Sun Belt Championship at Lafayette, La., 3:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.80330143100424173
Stephen F. Austin6224214384411232
E. Kentucky5221416774304275
Jacksonville St.3315817556242312
Tarleton St.3415015865296240
Cent. Arkansas3421620756379316
Abilene Christian3520620856311280
Lamar0810633429170401
Dixie St.0350137110204436

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28

Saturday, Dec. 4

Sam Houston St. vs. Incarnate Word, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Huntsville, Texas, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Army83390251
New Mexico St.210271485
Liberty75381260
Umass111196517
Notre Dame111423219
BYU102402291
Uconn111187462

Saturday's Games

Army 31, Liberty 16

Houston 45, Uconn 17

New Mexico St. 44, Umass 27

Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14

BYU 35, Southern Cal 31

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you