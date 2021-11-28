All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|8
|0
|322
|131
|12
|0
|475
|189
|Houston
|8
|0
|310
|176
|11
|1
|465
|238
|UCF
|5
|3
|203
|198
|8
|4
|386
|302
|East Carolina
|5
|3
|247
|196
|7
|5
|356
|315
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|212
|207
|6
|6
|313
|329
|SMU
|4
|4
|289
|249
|8
|4
|461
|341
|Memphis
|3
|5
|205
|224
|6
|6
|361
|351
|Navy
|3
|5
|208
|220
|3
|8
|224
|326
|Temple
|1
|7
|93
|330
|3
|9
|196
|450
|South Florida
|1
|7
|193
|277
|2
|10
|278
|416
|Tulane
|1
|7
|185
|259
|2
|10
|331
|408
Friday's Games
UCF 17, South Florida 13
Cincinnati 35, East Carolina 13
Saturday's Games
Navy 38, Temple 14
Houston 45, Uconn 17
Tulsa 34, SMU 31
Memphis 33, Tulane 28
Saturday, Dec. 4
Cincinnati vs. Houston, American Athletic Conference Championship at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|7
|2
|362
|267
|10
|2
|515
|349
|Clemson
|6
|2
|196
|160
|9
|3
|322
|180
|NC State
|6
|2
|263
|178
|9
|3
|397
|236
|Louisville
|4
|4
|266
|191
|6
|6
|383
|324
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|196
|230
|5
|7
|331
|318
|Boston College
|2
|6
|131
|201
|6
|6
|296
|266
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|177
|245
|5
|7
|299
|316
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|1
|304
|187
|10
|2
|514
|279
|Miami
|5
|3
|285
|236
|7
|5
|409
|341
|Virginia
|4
|4
|278
|274
|6
|6
|415
|382
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|192
|192
|6
|6
|298
|275
|North Carolina
|4
|5
|310
|304
|6
|6
|437
|379
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|222
|263
|3
|9
|288
|402
|Duke
|0
|8
|119
|373
|3
|9
|274
|477
Friday's Games
NC State 34, North Carolina 30
Saturday's Games
Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0
Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10
Florida 24, Florida St. 21
Miami 47, Duke 10
Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24
Pittsburgh 31, Syracuse 14
Kentucky 52, Louisville 21
Clemson 30, South Carolina 0
Saturday, Dec. 4
Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|1
|310
|138
|11
|1
|382
|197
|Baylor
|7
|2
|268
|182
|10
|2
|401
|233
|Oklahoma
|7
|2
|322
|252
|10
|2
|461
|303
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|313
|207
|7
|5
|394
|247
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|223
|206
|7
|5
|316
|253
|West Virginia
|4
|5
|205
|241
|6
|6
|322
|292
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|240
|321
|6
|6
|360
|385
|TCU
|3
|6
|231
|342
|5
|7
|344
|419
|Texas
|3
|6
|306
|315
|5
|7
|423
|373
|Kansas
|1
|8
|177
|391
|2
|10
|249
|506
Friday's Games
Texas 22, Kansas St. 17
Iowa St. 48, TCU 14
Saturday's Games
Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24
West Virginia 34, Kansas 28
Oklahoma St. 37, Oklahoma 33
Saturday, Dec. 4
Oklahoma St. vs. Baylor, Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|8
|0
|280
|122
|9
|2
|345
|205
|Montana St.
|7
|1
|208
|109
|9
|2
|321
|145
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|352
|193
|10
|2
|531
|305
|Montana
|6
|2
|236
|115
|9
|2
|322
|143
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|184
|166
|8
|4
|340
|273
|Weber St.
|5
|3
|262
|135
|6
|5
|344
|215
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|227
|235
|5
|6
|271
|330
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|223
|225
|5
|6
|303
|325
|Idaho
|3
|5
|197
|249
|4
|7
|279
|347
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|102
|264
|3
|8
|164
|329
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|117
|303
|2
|9
|169
|431
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|130
|232
|1
|10
|168
|375
|S. Utah
|0
|8
|141
|311
|1
|10
|209
|432
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24
E. Washington 19, N. Iowa 9
Friday, Dec. 3
Montana vs. E. Washington, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Missoula, Mont., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Montana St. vs. UT Martin, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Bozeman, Mont., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. S. Dakota St., NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Sacramento, Calif., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|0
|234
|114
|11
|1
|396
|221
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|1
|270
|153
|7
|4
|354
|302
|Hampton
|3
|4
|167
|193
|5
|6
|308
|347
|NC A&T
|3
|4
|152
|180
|5
|6
|251
|285
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|172
|181
|4
|6
|245
|289
|North Alabama
|3
|4
|244
|239
|3
|8
|310
|366
|Robert Morris
|3
|5
|179
|276
|4
|6
|201
|337
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|5
|183
|233
|4
|7
|326
|335
|Campbell
|2
|5
|166
|198
|3
|8
|282
|321
Saturday's Games
Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21
Saturday, Dec. 4
ETSU vs. Kennesaw St., NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Johnson City, Tenn., 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|8
|1
|307
|172
|11
|1
|448
|206
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|418
|189
|10
|2
|546
|251
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|255
|246
|10
|2
|383
|308
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|205
|151
|7
|5
|315
|201
|Maryland
|3
|6
|198
|349
|6
|6
|327
|389
|Rutgers
|2
|7
|123
|261
|5
|7
|246
|295
|Indiana
|0
|9
|94
|316
|2
|10
|207
|399
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|7
|2
|227
|169
|10
|2
|308
|207
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|242
|179
|8
|4
|313
|219
|Purdue
|6
|3
|238
|198
|8
|4
|330
|246
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|243
|135
|8
|4
|310
|197
|Illinois
|4
|5
|174
|170
|5
|7
|242
|263
|Nebraska
|1
|8
|239
|239
|3
|9
|335
|272
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|117
|306
|3
|9
|199
|348
Friday's Games
Iowa 28, Nebraska 21
Saturday's Games
Michigan 42, Ohio St. 27
Maryland 40, Rutgers 16
Illinois 47, Northwestern 14
Michigan St. 30, Penn St. 27
Purdue 44, Indiana 7
Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 13
Saturday, Dec. 4
Iowa vs. Michigan, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|1
|279
|122
|10
|1
|435
|170
|Villanova
|7
|1
|230
|122
|9
|2
|349
|166
|Elon
|5
|3
|209
|196
|6
|5
|265
|287
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|152
|212
|7
|4
|277
|279
|Maine
|4
|4
|195
|220
|6
|5
|275
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|185
|182
|6
|5
|264
|220
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|194
|190
|6
|5
|245
|243
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|188
|170
|5
|6
|233
|252
|Delaware
|3
|5
|160
|192
|5
|6
|217
|257
|Towson
|3
|5
|156
|232
|4
|7
|215
|315
|New Hampshire
|2
|6
|135
|198
|3
|8
|182
|326
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|137
|184
|2
|9
|208
|288
Friday's Games
Villanova vs. Holy Cross, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Villanova, Pa., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
James Madison vs. SE Louisiana, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Harrisonburg, Va., 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|7
|1
|363
|184
|8
|4
|519
|324
|Marshall
|5
|3
|247
|183
|7
|5
|408
|273
|Old Dominion
|5
|3
|234
|202
|6
|6
|342
|331
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|4
|236
|206
|6
|6
|357
|310
|Charlotte
|3
|5
|234
|326
|5
|7
|326
|408
|FAU
|3
|5
|201
|223
|5
|7
|305
|309
|FIU
|0
|8
|131
|358
|1
|11
|244
|476
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|7
|1
|297
|191
|11
|1
|443
|266
|UAB
|6
|2
|275
|161
|8
|4
|353
|274
|North Texas
|5
|3
|226
|198
|6
|6
|343
|330
|UTEP
|4
|4
|201
|199
|7
|5
|302
|297
|Rice
|3
|5
|186
|260
|4
|8
|258
|434
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|6
|193
|258
|3
|9
|336
|408
|Southern Miss.
|2
|6
|145
|220
|3
|9
|212
|335
Friday's Games
UAB 42, UTEP 25
Saturday's Games
Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31
Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34
North Texas 45, UTSA 23
Southern Miss. 37, FIU 17
W. Kentucky 53, Marshall 21
Middle Tennessee 27, FAU 17
Friday, Dec. 3
UTSA vs. W. Kentucky, Conference USA Championship at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|199
|105
|9
|1
|306
|147
|Princeton
|6
|1
|208
|146
|9
|1
|334
|174
|Harvard
|5
|2
|212
|124
|8
|2
|324
|149
|Columbia
|4
|3
|157
|167
|7
|3
|251
|225
|Yale
|4
|3
|233
|206
|5
|5
|299
|247
|Penn
|1
|6
|127
|185
|3
|7
|191
|215
|Brown
|1
|6
|211
|333
|2
|8
|295
|424
|Cornell
|1
|6
|136
|217
|2
|8
|201
|289
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|6
|2
|308
|297
|7
|5
|401
|415
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|3
|257
|176
|6
|6
|349
|286
|Ohio
|3
|5
|216
|223
|3
|9
|271
|364
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|191
|288
|4
|8
|257
|368
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|219
|262
|4
|8
|351
|359
|Akron
|1
|7
|162
|296
|2
|10
|238
|474
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|275
|204
|8
|4
|396
|314
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|253
|254
|8
|4
|369
|402
|Toledo
|5
|3
|281
|181
|7
|5
|410
|252
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|229
|236
|7
|5
|372
|334
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|261
|252
|7
|5
|370
|343
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|209
|192
|6
|6
|293
|318
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3
W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21
Friday's Games
Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10
Cent. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 10
Saturday's Games
Kent St. 48, Miami (Ohio) 47
Toledo 49, Akron 14
Saturday, Dec. 4
N. Illinois vs. Kent St., MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|123
|78
|6
|5
|268
|304
|NC Central
|4
|1
|169
|135
|6
|5
|268
|287
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|159
|148
|6
|5
|365
|338
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|107
|116
|5
|6
|258
|278
|Howard
|1
|4
|120
|135
|3
|8
|260
|328
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|2
|9
|154
|347
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|261
|120
|10
|1
|388
|133
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|266
|201
|8
|4
|411
|314
|S. Illinois
|6
|3
|270
|243
|8
|4
|395
|298
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|261
|164
|9
|3
|466
|225
|South Dakota
|5
|4
|228
|210
|7
|5
|324
|248
|N. Iowa
|4
|4
|202
|162
|6
|6
|299
|216
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|120
|264
|5
|6
|175
|330
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|172
|161
|5
|6
|269
|223
|Illinois St.
|2
|6
|122
|187
|4
|7
|202
|246
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|189
|271
|3
|7
|247
|354
|W. Illinois
|2
|6
|184
|292
|2
|9
|268
|427
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24
UT Martin 32, Missouri St. 31
E. Washington 19, N. Iowa 9
S. Illinois 22, South Dakota 10
Saturday, Dec. 4
N. Dakota St. vs. S. Illinois, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Fargo, N.D., 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. S. Dakota St., NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Sacramento, Calif., 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|7
|1
|185
|131
|11
|1
|332
|207
|Fresno St.
|6
|2
|231
|165
|9
|3
|403
|243
|Nevada
|5
|3
|297
|200
|8
|4
|440
|293
|Hawaii
|3
|5
|199
|229
|6
|7
|374
|408
|San Jose St.
|3
|5
|148
|220
|5
|7
|240
|318
|UNLV
|2
|6
|186
|250
|2
|10
|249
|394
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|6
|2
|269
|184
|9
|3
|372
|229
|Utah St.
|6
|2
|257
|222
|9
|3
|386
|316
|Boise St.
|5
|3
|219
|141
|7
|5
|350
|228
|Wyoming
|2
|6
|140
|177
|6
|6
|278
|270
|Colorado St.
|2
|6
|204
|243
|3
|9
|284
|339
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|72
|245
|3
|9
|146
|341
Thursday's Games
Fresno St. 40, San Jose St. 9
Friday's Games
San Diego St. 27, Boise St. 16
Utah St. 35, New Mexico 10
Air Force 48, UNLV 14
Saturday's Games
Hawaii 38, Wyoming 14
Nevada 52, Colorado St. 10
Saturday, Dec. 4
San Diego St. vs. Utah St., Mountain West Championship at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|6
|1
|163
|84
|8
|4
|235
|167
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|208
|151
|7
|3
|295
|229
|Bryant
|5
|2
|225
|123
|7
|4
|330
|249
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|3
|184
|106
|5
|6
|252
|210
|CCSU
|4
|3
|181
|164
|4
|7
|232
|339
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|143
|217
|5
|6
|306
|302
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|5
|122
|249
|2
|8
|139
|405
|Wagner
|0
|7
|93
|225
|0
|11
|141
|424
Saturday's Games
Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|6
|1
|228
|141
|10
|2
|383
|299
|Murray St.
|5
|3
|185
|209
|6
|5
|237
|278
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|225
|130
|6
|5
|358
|274
|Tennessee St.
|4
|3
|140
|180
|5
|6
|217
|296
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|234
|183
|4
|7
|297
|341
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|105
|187
|3
|8
|202
|350
|E. Illinois
|1
|6
|105
|192
|1
|10
|160
|312
Saturday's Games
UT Martin 32, Missouri St. 31
Saturday, Dec. 4
Montana St. vs. UT Martin, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Bozeman, Mont., 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|7
|2
|284
|234
|10
|2
|398
|293
|Washington St.
|6
|3
|255
|220
|7
|5
|341
|291
|Oregon St.
|5
|4
|285
|254
|7
|5
|393
|311
|California
|3
|5
|170
|167
|4
|7
|261
|253
|Washington
|3
|6
|189
|225
|4
|8
|258
|272
|Stanford
|2
|7
|183
|297
|3
|9
|245
|389
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|8
|1
|335
|182
|9
|3
|423
|258
|Arizona St.
|6
|3
|261
|200
|8
|4
|356
|251
|UCLA
|6
|3
|319
|244
|8
|4
|438
|321
|Southern Cal
|3
|5
|253
|284
|4
|7
|330
|357
|Colorado
|3
|6
|183
|273
|4
|8
|225
|320
|Arizona
|1
|8
|157
|294
|1
|11
|206
|377
Friday's Games
Utah 28, Colorado 13
Washington St. 40, Washington 13
Saturday's Games
Oregon 38, Oregon St. 29
Arizona St. 38, Arizona 15
Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14
BYU 35, Southern Cal 31
UCLA 42, California 14
Friday, Dec. 3
Utah vs. Oregon, Pac-12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|253
|76
|10
|2
|403
|219
|Colgate
|5
|1
|166
|120
|5
|6
|206
|287
|Fordham
|4
|2
|239
|207
|6
|5
|370
|351
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|121
|3
|8
|127
|285
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|125
|137
|3
|8
|182
|259
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|116
|185
|2
|8
|190
|306
|Bucknell
|0
|6
|64
|238
|1
|10
|104
|417
Saturday's Games
Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10
Friday, Dec. 3
Villanova vs. Holy Cross, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Villanova, Pa., 7 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|7
|1
|327
|203
|8
|3
|400
|322
|San Diego
|7
|1
|249
|144
|7
|4
|283
|277
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|2
|235
|125
|7
|3
|250
|178
|Morehead St.
|6
|2
|253
|212
|7
|4
|360
|348
|Dayton
|5
|3
|291
|236
|6
|4
|311
|301
|Marist
|5
|3
|197
|158
|5
|5
|228
|229
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|270
|226
|4
|7
|298
|346
|Stetson
|2
|6
|160
|239
|4
|7
|263
|332
|Butler
|1
|7
|129
|280
|3
|8
|262
|377
|Drake
|1
|7
|75
|143
|2
|9
|127
|229
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|252
|472
|2
|9
|404
|590
Saturday's Games
Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|321
|66
|12
|0
|488
|83
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|219
|195
|9
|3
|400
|265
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|278
|269
|7
|5
|466
|330
|Missouri
|3
|5
|181
|288
|6
|6
|356
|416
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|167
|230
|6
|6
|256
|291
|Florida
|2
|6
|211
|212
|6
|6
|382
|319
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|109
|317
|2
|10
|189
|430
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|7
|1
|298
|195
|11
|1
|512
|239
|Mississippi
|6
|2
|246
|224
|10
|2
|431
|300
|Arkansas
|4
|4
|210
|237
|8
|4
|378
|288
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|215
|171
|8
|4
|352
|191
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|228
|218
|7
|5
|371
|303
|Auburn
|3
|5
|179
|204
|6
|6
|355
|266
|LSU
|3
|5
|188
|224
|6
|6
|325
|304
Thursday's Games
Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 21
Friday's Games
Arkansas 34, Missouri 17
Saturday's Games
Florida 24, Florida St. 21
Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0
Alabama 24, Auburn 22
Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 21
LSU 27, Texas A&M 24
Clemson 30, South Carolina 0
Kentucky 52, Louisville 21
Saturday, Dec. 4
Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|7
|1
|284
|214
|10
|1
|390
|237
|Mercer
|6
|2
|234
|179
|7
|3
|317
|227
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|230
|130
|6
|5
|293
|188
|Furman
|4
|4
|205
|196
|6
|5
|267
|259
|VMI
|4
|4
|258
|260
|6
|5
|344
|365
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|294
|295
|4
|7
|356
|454
|Samford
|3
|5
|286
|317
|4
|7
|417
|434
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|191
|275
|4
|7
|271
|378
|Wofford
|0
|8
|177
|293
|1
|10
|225
|380
Saturday's Games
ETSU vs. Kennesaw St., NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Johnson City, Tenn., 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|1
|313
|186
|10
|2
|471
|301
|SE Louisiana
|6
|2
|381
|269
|9
|3
|566
|366
|Nicholls
|5
|3
|295
|231
|6
|5
|367
|314
|McNeese St.
|3
|5
|196
|180
|4
|7
|270
|280
|Northwestern St.
|3
|5
|180
|283
|3
|8
|214
|375
|Houston Baptist
|0
|8
|134
|350
|0
|11
|191
|459
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28
SE Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14
Saturday, Dec. 4
James Madison vs. SE Louisiana, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Harrisonburg, Va., 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. vs. Incarnate Word, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Huntsville, Texas, 3 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|252
|107
|10
|1
|321
|152
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|238
|114
|9
|3
|333
|204
|Alabama A&M
|5
|3
|292
|275
|7
|3
|379
|351
|Alabama St.
|3
|5
|183
|226
|5
|6
|240
|310
|MVSU
|3
|5
|186
|227
|4
|7
|216
|336
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|193
|256
|2
|9
|270
|399
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|2
|246
|169
|7
|4
|295
|288
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|238
|223
|6
|5
|286
|284
|Grambling St.
|3
|5
|173
|212
|4
|7
|189
|304
|Southern U.
|3
|5
|222
|229
|4
|7
|290
|339
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|249
|283
|3
|8
|359
|397
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|7
|158
|309
|2
|9
|218
|415
Thursday's Games
Alabama St. 43, Tuskegee 9
Saturday's Games
MVSU 24, Prairie View 19
Grambling St. 29, Southern U. 26
SE Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14
Saturday, Dec. 4
Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|298
|143
|10
|2
|429
|227
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|2
|303
|176
|10
|2
|485
|240
|Georgia St.
|6
|2
|244
|187
|7
|5
|315
|332
|Troy
|3
|5
|171
|257
|5
|7
|274
|313
|Georgia Southern
|2
|6
|180
|235
|3
|9
|243
|377
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|0
|239
|132
|11
|1
|375
|222
|Texas State
|3
|5
|179
|249
|4
|8
|277
|396
|South Alabama
|2
|6
|204
|210
|5
|7
|299
|317
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|184
|295
|4
|8
|251
|402
|Arkansas St.
|1
|7
|176
|294
|2
|10
|303
|463
Friday's Games
Coastal Carolina 27, South Alabama 21
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. 37, Troy 10
Texas State 24, Arkansas St. 22
Appalachian St. 27, Georgia Southern 3
Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Louisiana-Monroe 16
Saturday, Dec. 4
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Appalachian St., Sun Belt Championship at Lafayette, La., 3:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|0
|330
|143
|10
|0
|424
|173
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|2
|242
|143
|8
|4
|411
|232
|E. Kentucky
|5
|2
|214
|167
|7
|4
|304
|275
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|3
|158
|175
|5
|6
|242
|312
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|150
|158
|6
|5
|296
|240
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|216
|207
|5
|6
|379
|316
|Abilene Christian
|3
|5
|206
|208
|5
|6
|311
|280
|Lamar
|0
|8
|106
|334
|2
|9
|170
|401
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|1
|10
|204
|436
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28
Saturday, Dec. 4
Sam Houston St. vs. Incarnate Word, NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round at Huntsville, Texas, 3 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|8
|3
|390
|251
|New Mexico St.
|2
|10
|271
|485
|Liberty
|7
|5
|381
|260
|Umass
|1
|11
|196
|517
|Notre Dame
|11
|1
|423
|219
|BYU
|10
|2
|402
|291
|Uconn
|1
|11
|187
|462
Saturday's Games
Army 31, Liberty 16
Houston 45, Uconn 17
New Mexico St. 44, Umass 27
Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14
BYU 35, Southern Cal 31