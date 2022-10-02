All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|31
|21
|4
|1
|201
|103
|Memphis
|2
|0
|61
|16
|4
|1
|172
|131
|Tulane
|1
|0
|27
|24
|4
|1
|162
|71
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|68
|51
|3
|2
|176
|103
|Navy
|1
|1
|36
|57
|1
|3
|53
|84
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|54
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|154
|102
|Houston
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|3
|155
|170
|Temple
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|3
|75
|84
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|21
|31
|2
|3
|177
|158
|South Florida
|0
|1
|28
|48
|1
|4
|122
|190
Friday's Games
Tulane 27, Houston 24
Saturday's Games
Memphis 24, Temple 3
Air Force 13, Navy 10
East Carolina 48, South Florida 28
Cincinnati 31, Tulsa 21
Wednesday, Oct. 5
SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Houston at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
South Florida at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|3
|0
|122
|75
|5
|0
|205
|107
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|53
|27
|5
|0
|192
|70
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|100
|76
|4
|1
|171
|106
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|76
|72
|4
|1
|202
|143
|Boston College
|1
|2
|58
|104
|2
|3
|117
|143
|NC State
|0
|1
|20
|30
|4
|1
|164
|77
|Louisville
|0
|3
|71
|100
|2
|3
|132
|117
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|38
|17
|4
|1
|175
|95
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|41
|10
|4
|1
|227
|168
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|36
|62
|2
|3
|81
|148
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|37
|51
|2
|3
|91
|111
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|21
|26
|3
|2
|165
|128
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|140
|82
|Virginia
|0
|2
|37
|60
|2
|3
|90
|115
Saturday's Games
Boston College 34, Louisville 33
Wake Forest 31, Florida St. 21
North Carolina 41, Virginia Tech 10
Syracuse 59, Wagner 0
Duke 38, Virginia 17
Clemson 30, NC State 20
Georgia Tech 26, Pittsburgh 21
Saturday, Oct. 8
Louisville at Virginia, Noon
Clemson at Boston College, TBA
Florida St. at NC State, TBA
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|35
|28
|5
|1
|215
|140
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|49
|20
|2
|3
|124
|157
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|4
|2
|210
|110
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|2
|188
|175
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|3
|79
|147
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|105
|118
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. 35, Kennesaw St. 28
Cent. Arkansas 49, Austin Peay 20
E. Kentucky 35, S. Utah 28
Saturday, Oct. 8
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|2
|0
|69
|53
|5
|0
|208
|120
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|0
|36
|25
|4
|0
|191
|93
|TCU
|1
|0
|55
|24
|4
|0
|194
|88
|Kansas St.
|2
|0
|78
|62
|4
|1
|162
|91
|Baylor
|1
|1
|56
|60
|3
|2
|187
|103
|Texas
|1
|1
|72
|57
|3
|2
|184
|107
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|65
|71
|3
|2
|175
|138
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|35
|45
|3
|2
|130
|72
|Oklahoma
|0
|2
|58
|96
|3
|2
|185
|126
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|62
|93
|2
|3
|191
|148
Saturday's Games
TCU 55, Oklahoma 24
Kansas St. 37, Texas Tech 28
Oklahoma St. 36, Baylor 25
Kansas 14, Iowa St. 11
Texas 38, West Virginia 20
Saturday, Oct. 8
TCU at Kansas, Noon
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|2
|0
|81
|36
|5
|0
|201
|57
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|49
|21
|4
|0
|183
|85
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|17
|12
|4
|0
|137
|38
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|79
|59
|4
|1
|210
|157
|Idaho
|2
|0
|82
|45
|3
|2
|163
|118
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|70
|69
|2
|3
|135
|162
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|51
|80
|1
|3
|74
|153
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|2
|85
|137
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|21
|49
|1
|3
|77
|149
|N. Arizona
|0
|2
|37
|62
|1
|4
|74
|132
|UC Davis
|0
|2
|36
|58
|1
|4
|114
|129
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|34
|63
|0
|5
|78
|184
Saturday's Games
Montana 28, Idaho St. 20
Portland St. 35, N. Arizona 27
Sacramento St. 49, Cal Poly 21
Idaho 55, N. Colorado 35
Montana St. 41, UC Davis 24
Sunday's Games
E. Washington at Florida, Noon
Saturday, Oct. 8
Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Portland St., 5 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|3
|101
|160
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|108
|114
|Bryant
|0
|1
|13
|24
|1
|4
|140
|170
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|128
|155
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|77
|171
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|46
|112
Saturday's Games
Campbell 48, NC Central 18
Marshall 28, Gardner-Webb 7
Delaware St. 14, Robert Morris 9
NC A&T 24, Bryant 13
Saturday, Oct. 8
Gardner-Webb at Robert Morris, Noon
S. Connecticut at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|61
|41
|5
|0
|227
|58
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|101
|31
|5
|0
|244
|74
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|52
|38
|5
|0
|172
|74
|Maryland
|1
|1
|54
|47
|4
|1
|175
|105
|Indiana
|1
|1
|44
|55
|3
|2
|136
|152
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|20
|76
|3
|2
|124
|118
|Michigan St.
|0
|2
|20
|61
|2
|3
|135
|113
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|1
|1
|54
|33
|4
|1
|147
|42
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|44
|27
|4
|1
|193
|44
|Iowa
|1
|1
|41
|37
|3
|2
|82
|50
|Purdue
|1
|1
|51
|45
|3
|2
|164
|103
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|63
|52
|2
|3
|157
|163
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|38
|45
|1
|4
|99
|124
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|31
|86
|2
|3
|149
|110
Saturday's Games
Purdue 20, Minnesota 10
Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10
Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Ohio St. 49, Rutgers 10
Penn St. 17, Northwestern 7
Maryland 27, Michigan St. 13
Nebraska 35, Indiana 21
Friday, Oct. 7
Nebraska at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Purdue at Maryland, Noon
Michigan at Indiana, Noon
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|3
|0
|101
|34
|5
|0
|150
|50
|Elon
|2
|0
|65
|58
|4
|1
|152
|124
|New Hampshire
|3
|0
|96
|58
|3
|2
|130
|147
|William & Mary
|1
|1
|58
|45
|4
|1
|170
|97
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|70
|73
|3
|2
|199
|138
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|3
|2
|153
|132
|Richmond
|1
|1
|78
|37
|3
|2
|156
|98
|Villanova
|1
|1
|87
|69
|3
|2
|180
|156
|Hampton
|0
|1
|3
|35
|3
|1
|93
|80
|Towson
|0
|2
|24
|61
|2
|3
|74
|160
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|1
|3
|123
|171
|Maine
|0
|1
|20
|45
|0
|4
|55
|145
|Stony Brook
|0
|3
|31
|113
|0
|4
|34
|133
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7
Villanova 45, Maine 20
Elon 30, Richmond 27
William & Mary 27, Stony Brook 10
Delaware 24, Towson 10
Rhode Island 38, Brown 10
W. Michigan 44, New Hampshire 7
Saturday, Oct. 8
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Maine at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Towson at Elon, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rice
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|2
|154
|155
|UTSA
|1
|0
|45
|30
|3
|2
|193
|170
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|73
|0
|3
|2
|217
|111
|North Texas
|2
|0
|76
|41
|3
|3
|206
|218
|UTEP
|1
|1
|54
|66
|3
|3
|124
|161
|FAU
|1
|1
|71
|58
|2
|4
|191
|176
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|30
|45
|3
|2
|165
|145
|FIU
|0
|1
|0
|73
|2
|2
|71
|158
|UAB
|0
|1
|24
|28
|2
|2
|132
|70
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|110
|155
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|48
|84
|1
|5
|155
|278
Friday's Games
UTSA 45, Middle Tennessee 30
Saturday's Games
North Texas 45, FAU 28
UTEP 41, Charlotte 35
Troy 34, W. Kentucky 27
Rice 28, UAB 24
FIU 21, New Mexico St. 7
Saturday, Oct. 8
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|1
|0
|23
|17
|3
|0
|60
|31
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|6
|3
|0
|92
|37
|Harvard
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|1
|84
|79
|Yale
|1
|0
|38
|14
|2
|1
|86
|78
|Columbia
|0
|1
|6
|24
|2
|1
|86
|33
|Cornell
|0
|1
|14
|38
|2
|1
|76
|91
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|2
|82
|111
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|17
|23
|1
|2
|83
|74
Friday's Games
Penn 23, Dartmouth 17
Saturday's Games
Yale 34, Howard 26
Princeton 24, Columbia 6
Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21
Cornell 34, Colgate 31
Rhode Island 38, Brown 10
Friday, Oct. 7
Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Dartmouth at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Wagner at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Brown at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Penn at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|3
|153
|208
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|74
|51
|2
|3
|141
|157
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|31
|24
|2
|3
|139
|151
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|20
|24
|2
|3
|98
|127
|Ohio
|0
|1
|24
|31
|2
|3
|144
|210
|Akron
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|4
|76
|190
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|2
|165
|121
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|2
|3
|113
|140
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|74
|75
|2
|3
|138
|168
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|31
|50
|3
|2
|144
|167
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|17
|38
|1
|4
|140
|167
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|38
|44
|1
|4
|158
|178
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 44, N. Illinois 38
E. Michigan 20, Umass 13
Buffalo 24, Miami (Ohio) 20
Bowling Green 31, Akron 28
Toledo 38, Cent. Michigan 17
Kent St. 31, Ohio 24
W. Michigan 44, New Hampshire 7
Saturday, Oct. 8
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, Noon
Buffalo at Bowling Green, Noon
Akron at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|191
|102
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|105
|89
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|96
|107
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|156
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|118
|130
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|57
|211
Thursday's Games
South Carolina 50, SC State 10
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 10
Campbell 48, NC Central 18
Yale 34, Howard 26
Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14
Delaware St. 14, Robert Morris 9
Saturday, Oct. 8
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at SC State, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|61
|31
|4
|1
|188
|79
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|62
|24
|4
|1
|134
|70
|S. Illinois
|2
|0
|53
|31
|3
|2
|144
|153
|North Dakota
|2
|1
|94
|92
|3
|2
|138
|154
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|99
|60
|2
|3
|137
|145
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|14
|19
|2
|2
|77
|85
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|14
|27
|2
|2
|94
|88
|Missouri St.
|0
|2
|45
|76
|2
|3
|134
|158
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|14
|20
|1
|3
|45
|139
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|3
|62
|113
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|27
|86
|0
|5
|72
|207
Saturday's Games
North Dakota 48, Missouri St. 31
N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 14
S. Dakota St. 34, W. Illinois 10
N. Iowa 20, Indiana St. 14
S. Illinois 19, Illinois St. 14
Saturday, Oct. 8
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|2
|0
|65
|44
|4
|1
|189
|112
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|33
|16
|3
|1
|104
|63
|Nevada
|0
|1
|20
|48
|2
|3
|122
|156
|San Diego St.
|0
|1
|13
|35
|2
|3
|95
|129
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|98
|106
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|87
|227
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|66
|27
|3
|2
|123
|95
|Air Force
|1
|1
|62
|37
|4
|1
|164
|74
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|33
|47
|3
|3
|136
|170
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|34
|62
|2
|3
|102
|110
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|4
|88
|182
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|43
|164
Thursday's Games
BYU 38, Utah St. 26
Friday's Games
Boise St. 35, San Diego St. 13
UNLV 31, New Mexico 20
Saturday's Games
Air Force 13, Navy 10
Uconn 19, Fresno St. 14
San Jose St. 33, Wyoming 16
Friday, Oct. 7
UNLV at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Air Force at Utah St., 7 p.m.
Wyoming at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.
Hawaii at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|24
|20
|3
|0
|133
|50
|Merrimack
|1
|0
|24
|23
|3
|2
|133
|112
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|3
|2
|92
|85
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|66
|20
|3
|2
|155
|107
|Duquesne
|0
|1
|20
|24
|1
|4
|89
|140
|CCSU
|0
|2
|23
|53
|0
|5
|58
|196
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|23
|24
|0
|5
|83
|193
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|4
|45
|200
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 39, CCSU 13
Stonehill 24, Duquesne 20
Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14
Merrimack 24, LIU Brooklyn 23
Syracuse 59, Wagner 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Merrimack at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Brown at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Columbia, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|49
|28
|4
|1
|170
|144
|UT Martin
|2
|0
|101
|54
|3
|2
|180
|144
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|35
|21
|1
|3
|89
|128
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|2
|54
|105
|2
|2
|112
|128
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|28
|45
|1
|3
|92
|159
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|21
|35
|0
|5
|48
|211
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|65
|129
Saturday's Games
Lane 28, Tennessee St. 27
SE Missouri 49, Lindenwood (Mo.) 28
UT Martin 45, Tennessee Tech 28
SE Louisiana 48, Murray St. 14
Saturday, Oct. 8
UT Martin at Murray St., 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|100
|67
|5
|0
|211
|98
|UCLA
|2
|0
|85
|49
|5
|0
|207
|104
|Oregon
|2
|0
|89
|68
|4
|1
|203
|151
|Utah
|2
|0
|76
|29
|4
|1
|210
|72
|Washington
|1
|1
|72
|62
|4
|1
|208
|116
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|69
|53
|4
|1
|148
|91
|Arizona
|1
|1
|74
|69
|3
|2
|160
|156
|California
|1
|1
|58
|59
|3
|2
|129
|110
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|30
|59
|3
|2
|167
|136
|Stanford
|0
|3
|77
|126
|1
|3
|118
|136
|Arizona St.
|0
|2
|38
|76
|1
|4
|116
|143
|Colorado
|0
|2
|37
|88
|0
|5
|67
|216
Friday's Games
UCLA 40, Washington 32
Saturday's Games
Utah 42, Oregon St. 16
Washington St. 28, California 9
Arizona 43, Colorado 20
Southern Cal 42, Arizona St. 25
Oregon 45, Stanford 27
Saturday, Oct. 8
Utah at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|35
|10
|5
|0
|171
|93
|Fordham
|1
|0
|59
|38
|4
|1
|259
|222
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|14
|2
|3
|51
|90
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|4
|68
|158
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|4
|86
|153
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|57
|80
|1
|4
|112
|179
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|14
|24
|0
|4
|41
|103
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7
Fordham 59, Georgetown 38
Cornell 34, Colgate 31
Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21
Lafayette 24, Bucknell 14
Saturday, Oct. 8
Fordham at Lehigh, Noon
Princeton at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Penn at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Bucknell at Worcester, Mass., 4 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|0
|87
|24
|4
|1
|197
|82
|Dayton
|1
|0
|27
|14
|3
|1
|111
|86
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|0
|38
|24
|3
|1
|126
|80
|Stetson
|1
|0
|38
|26
|3
|1
|121
|93
|Valparaiso
|1
|0
|28
|21
|2
|2
|82
|101
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|40
|48
|2
|3
|115
|188
|Marist
|1
|1
|54
|63
|1
|3
|69
|144
|Butler
|0
|1
|0
|31
|2
|2
|93
|112
|San Diego
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|119
|99
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|34
|70
|1
|4
|76
|223
|Drake
|0
|2
|39
|57
|0
|5
|81
|172
Saturday's Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Marist 24
Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 10
Dayton 27, Drake 14
Davidson 31, Butler 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Davidson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
San Diego at Drake, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|2
|0
|74
|29
|5
|0
|195
|54
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|38
|33
|4
|0
|194
|76
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|45
|38
|4
|1
|144
|74
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|37
|92
|3
|2
|178
|136
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|3
|55
|3
|2
|171
|169
|Florida
|0
|2
|49
|64
|2
|2
|109
|118
|Missouri
|0
|2
|36
|43
|2
|3
|134
|124
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|104
|29
|5
|0
|242
|55
|Mississippi
|1
|0
|22
|19
|5
|0
|186
|59
|LSU
|2
|0
|52
|33
|4
|1
|178
|74
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|58
|55
|4
|1
|191
|109
|Auburn
|1
|1
|34
|35
|3
|2
|112
|108
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|47
|63
|3
|2
|109
|89
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|91
|102
|3
|2
|160
|153
Thursday's Games
South Carolina 50, SC State 10
Saturday's Games
Mississippi 22, Kentucky 19
Alabama 49, Arkansas 26
Mississippi St. 42, Texas A&M 24
LSU 21, Auburn 17
Georgia 26, Missouri 22
Sunday's Games
E. Washington at Florida, Noon
Saturday, Oct. 8
Arkansas at Mississippi St., Noon
Missouri at Florida, Noon
Tennessee at LSU, Noon
Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Alabama, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|55
|16
|4
|1
|134
|81
|Mercer
|2
|0
|59
|7
|4
|1
|183
|76
|Samford
|2
|0
|69
|39
|4
|1
|129
|117
|Furman
|1
|1
|54
|48
|3
|2
|142
|102
|W. Carolina
|1
|1
|50
|52
|3
|2
|196
|146
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|20
|34
|1
|3
|30
|112
|ETSU
|0
|3
|47
|71
|2
|3
|136
|81
|VMI
|0
|1
|17
|38
|1
|3
|73
|124
|Wofford
|0
|2
|7
|73
|0
|5
|36
|150
Saturday's Games
Mercer 42, Wofford 7
Samford 34, Furman 27
Chattanooga 24, ETSU 16
W. Carolina 38, VMI 17
Appalachian St. 49, The Citadel 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Wofford at Samford, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Mercer, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|41
|35
|3
|2
|175
|121
|Houston Baptist
|1
|0
|37
|34
|2
|2
|103
|123
|Northwestern St.
|2
|0
|71
|60
|2
|3
|102
|218
|Incarnate Word
|1
|1
|83
|61
|4
|1
|233
|145
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|157
|63
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|20
|48
|1
|4
|98
|187
|Lamar
|0
|3
|75
|100
|0
|5
|105
|166
|Nicholls
|0
|1
|33
|36
|0
|5
|84
|213
Saturday's Games
Houston Baptist 37, Lamar 34
Northwestern St. 36, Nicholls 33
Incarnate Word 48, McNeese St. 20
SE Louisiana 48, Murray St. 14
Saturday, Oct. 8
Northwestern St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|174
|34
|4
|0
|190
|37
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|75
|91
|3
|2
|122
|160
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|31
|38
|3
|2
|82
|109
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|63
|54
|1
|3
|85
|157
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|60
|65
|1
|4
|80
|190
|MVSU
|0
|2
|14
|83
|0
|5
|44
|181
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|99
|52
|3
|2
|126
|104
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|2
|95
|123
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|59
|27
|2
|2
|162
|92
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|60
|56
|1
|4
|111
|167
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|24
|97
|2
|3
|155
|205
|Grambling St.
|0
|3
|57
|136
|1
|4
|107
|215
Saturday's Games
Alabama A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 27
Florida A&M 34, MVSU 7
Southern U. 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
Prairie View 34, Grambling St. 14
Alabama St. 16, Texas Southern 13
Saturday, Oct. 8
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at SC State, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Prairie View, 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|75
|54
|5
|0
|182
|135
|James Madison
|2
|0
|72
|41
|4
|0
|179
|55
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|29
|26
|2
|3
|108
|136
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|60
|60
|3
|2
|187
|137
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|30
|34
|3
|2
|189
|141
|Marshall
|0
|1
|7
|16
|3
|2
|147
|81
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|1
|4
|138
|167
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|20
|17
|4
|1
|175
|94
|Troy
|1
|1
|44
|39
|3
|2
|126
|111
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|71
|57
|2
|3
|173
|149
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|1
|49
|62
|2
|3
|101
|184
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|93
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|34
|41
|2
|3
|128
|102
|Texas State
|0
|1
|13
|40
|2
|3
|109
|132
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. 31, Army 14
James Madison 40, Texas State 13
Marshall 28, Gardner-Webb 7
Appalachian St. 49, The Citadel 0
South Alabama 20, Louisiana-Lafayette 17
Liberty 38, Old Dominion 24
Coastal Carolina 34, Georgia Southern 30
Arkansas St. 45, Louisiana-Monroe 28
Troy 34, W. Kentucky 27
Saturday, Oct. 8
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
James Madison at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|54
|24
|4
|1
|126
|78
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|31
|17
|3
|2
|127
|148
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|17
|16
|2
|2
|47
|74
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|130
|106
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|16
|17
|2
|3
|179
|138
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|57
|1
|4
|130
|167
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 16
E. Kentucky 35, S. Utah 28
Abilene Christian 26, Utah Tech 10
Saturday, Oct. 8
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|4
|1
|172
|132
|Liberty
|4
|1
|145
|114
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|100
|96
|Uconn
|2
|4
|91
|196
|Army
|1
|3
|129
|120
|Umass
|1
|4
|53
|148
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|84
|194
Thursday's Games
BYU 38, Utah St. 26
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. 31, Army 14
E. Michigan 20, Umass 13
Uconn 19, Fresno St. 14
Liberty 38, Old Dominion 24
FIU 21, New Mexico St. 7
Saturday, Oct. 8
Liberty at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at FIU, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
