All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|135
|44
|7
|0
|288
|102
|SMU
|3
|0
|127
|67
|7
|0
|299
|159
|Houston
|4
|0
|144
|76
|6
|1
|254
|121
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|77
|105
|3
|4
|178
|227
|UCF
|2
|2
|95
|113
|4
|3
|229
|200
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|92
|80
|3
|4
|201
|199
|Temple
|1
|2
|51
|117
|3
|4
|154
|237
|South Florida
|1
|2
|82
|87
|2
|5
|167
|226
|Memphis
|1
|3
|102
|110
|4
|4
|258
|237
|Navy
|1
|4
|115
|151
|1
|6
|125
|223
|Tulane
|0
|3
|77
|147
|1
|6
|223
|296
Thursday's Games
SMU 55, Tulane 26
Friday's Games
UCF 24, Memphis 7
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 27, Navy 20
Houston 31, East Carolina 24
South Florida 34, Temple 14
Thursday, Oct. 28
South Florida at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Navy at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
UCF at Temple, Noon
Cincinnati at Tulane, Noon
SMU at Houston, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|4
|0
|149
|102
|7
|0
|302
|184
|NC State
|2
|1
|90
|59
|5
|2
|224
|117
|Clemson
|3
|2
|88
|89
|4
|3
|140
|102
|Louisville
|2
|2
|126
|108
|4
|3
|222
|189
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|105
|121
|3
|4
|219
|185
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|122
|126
|4
|4
|244
|197
|Boston College
|0
|3
|34
|80
|4
|3
|199
|145
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|107
|45
|6
|1
|317
|137
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|2
|301
|211
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|199
|185
|4
|3
|258
|202
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|145
|163
|3
|4
|211
|202
|Miami
|1
|2
|101
|105
|3
|4
|225
|210
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|60
|79
|3
|4
|166
|162
|Duke
|0
|3
|34
|117
|3
|4
|189
|221
Saturday's Games
Florida St. 59, Umass 3
Wake Forest 70, Army 56
Syracuse 41, Virginia Tech 36
Pittsburgh 27, Clemson 17
Louisville 28, Boston College 14
Virginia 48, Georgia Tech 40
Miami 31, NC State 30
Saturday, Oct. 30
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, Noon
Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon
Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|5
|0
|195
|146
|8
|0
|334
|197
|Baylor
|3
|1
|135
|80
|6
|1
|268
|131
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|108
|82
|6
|1
|180
|141
|Iowa St.
|3
|1
|145
|79
|5
|2
|226
|119
|Texas
|2
|2
|174
|149
|4
|3
|291
|207
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|154
|181
|5
|3
|274
|245
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|96
|125
|4
|3
|189
|172
|TCU
|1
|3
|127
|144
|3
|4
|240
|221
|West Virginia
|1
|3
|82
|101
|3
|4
|199
|152
|Kansas
|0
|4
|51
|180
|1
|6
|123
|295
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23
Kansas St. 25, Texas Tech 24
Iowa St. 24, Oklahoma St. 21
West Virginia 29, TCU 17
Saturday, Oct. 30
Texas at Baylor, Noon
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|155
|47
|7
|1
|268
|83
|Sacramento St.
|4
|0
|136
|62
|5
|2
|201
|145
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|252
|122
|7
|1
|412
|225
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|117
|77
|7
|1
|249
|128
|Montana
|2
|2
|122
|83
|5
|2
|208
|111
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|117
|113
|3
|4
|161
|208
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|103
|95
|3
|4
|183
|195
|Weber St.
|2
|2
|94
|71
|3
|4
|176
|151
|N. Colorado
|2
|3
|61
|154
|3
|5
|123
|219
|Idaho
|1
|3
|97
|167
|2
|5
|179
|265
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|84
|146
|1
|6
|108
|230
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|34
|146
|1
|6
|86
|274
|S. Utah
|0
|5
|98
|187
|1
|7
|166
|308
Saturday's Games
Montana St. 27, Idaho St. 9
Weber St. 35, E. Washington 34
Montana 34, Idaho 14
N. Colorado 17, S. Utah 9
UC Davis 24, Cal Poly 13
Sacramento St. 44, N. Arizona 0
Saturday, Oct. 30
S. Utah at Montana, 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|78
|22
|6
|1
|192
|108
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|0
|129
|48
|4
|3
|213
|197
|Campbell
|2
|2
|114
|123
|3
|4
|216
|195
|NC A&T
|2
|2
|88
|92
|3
|4
|160
|180
|North Alabama
|2
|2
|152
|139
|2
|6
|218
|266
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|2
|73
|113
|3
|4
|216
|215
|Hampton
|1
|2
|50
|78
|3
|4
|191
|232
|Charleston Southern
|1
|3
|95
|122
|2
|4
|161
|174
|Robert Morris
|1
|3
|93
|135
|2
|4
|115
|196
Saturday's Games
Gardner-Webb 28, Robert Morris 17
Hampton 30, NC A&T 9
North Alabama 45, Charleston Southern 22
Kennesaw St. 30, Campbell 7
Saturday, Oct. 30
Hampton at Robert Morris, Noon
Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Campbell at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|123
|66
|7
|0
|264
|100
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|217
|68
|6
|1
|345
|130
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|78
|53
|5
|2
|188
|103
|Maryland
|1
|3
|67
|168
|4
|3
|196
|208
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
|Indiana
|0
|4
|28
|132
|2
|5
|141
|215
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|64
|6
|1
|196
|102
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|115
|97
|5
|2
|186
|137
|Purdue
|2
|2
|63
|66
|4
|3
|155
|114
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|81
|67
|4
|3
|148
|129
|Illinois
|2
|3
|76
|97
|3
|5
|144
|190
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|56
|134
|3
|4
|138
|176
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Saturday's Games
Illinois 20, Penn St. 18
Michigan 33, Northwestern 7
Wisconsin 30, Purdue 13
Minnesota 34, Maryland 16
Ohio St. 54, Indiana 7
Saturday, Oct. 30
Michigan at Michigan St., Noon
Indiana at Maryland, Noon
Rutgers at Illinois, Noon
Iowa at Wisconsin, Noon
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Villanova
|4
|0
|123
|64
|6
|1
|242
|108
|James Madison
|4
|1
|146
|69
|6
|1
|251
|103
|William & Mary
|3
|1
|121
|96
|5
|2
|172
|149
|Elon
|3
|1
|108
|74
|4
|3
|164
|165
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|72
|121
|5
|2
|162
|166
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|84
|82
|3
|4
|131
|210
|Towson
|2
|2
|77
|87
|3
|4
|136
|170
|Delaware
|2
|3
|96
|117
|3
|4
|136
|172
|Maine
|2
|3
|100
|154
|3
|4
|145
|221
|Stony Brook
|2
|3
|116
|106
|3
|5
|161
|188
|Richmond
|0
|4
|51
|100
|2
|5
|130
|138
|Albany (NY)
|0
|5
|79
|103
|0
|7
|109
|193
Saturday's Games
Elon 24, New Hampshire 10
Maine 19, Albany (NY) 16
James Madison 22, Delaware 10
Stony Brook 27, Richmond 14
William & Mary 40, Towson 14
Villanova 44, Rhode Island 0
Saturday, Oct. 30
Dixie St. at Delaware, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Towson, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|96
|110
|4
|3
|188
|192
|FAU
|2
|1
|110
|61
|4
|3
|214
|147
|Marshall
|2
|1
|97
|68
|4
|3
|258
|158
|W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|123
|91
|3
|4
|279
|231
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|3
|4
|207
|201
|FIU
|0
|3
|73
|137
|1
|6
|186
|255
|Old Dominion
|0
|3
|54
|91
|1
|6
|162
|220
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|169
|75
|8
|0
|315
|150
|UTEP
|3
|0
|73
|37
|6
|1
|174
|135
|UAB
|3
|1
|129
|50
|5
|3
|207
|163
|Rice
|2
|1
|54
|88
|3
|4
|126
|262
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|43
|81
|2
|5
|186
|231
|North Texas
|0
|3
|44
|113
|1
|6
|161
|245
|Southern Miss.
|0
|3
|32
|84
|1
|6
|99
|199
Thursday's Games
FAU 38, Charlotte 9
Friday's Games
Middle Tennessee 44, Uconn 13
Saturday's Games
Rice 30, UAB 24
Liberty 35, North Texas 26
UTSA 45, Louisiana Tech 16
W. Kentucky 34, FIU 19
Saturday, Oct. 30
North Texas at Rice, 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
UTEP at FAU, 6 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|3
|0
|98
|65
|6
|0
|224
|93
|Columbia
|2
|1
|49
|38
|5
|1
|143
|96
|Dartmouth
|2
|1
|55
|43
|5
|1
|162
|85
|Harvard
|2
|1
|89
|45
|5
|1
|201
|70
|Yale
|2
|1
|82
|69
|3
|3
|148
|110
|Brown
|1
|2
|108
|150
|2
|4
|192
|241
|Penn
|0
|3
|49
|96
|2
|4
|113
|126
|Cornell
|0
|3
|72
|96
|1
|5
|137
|168
Friday's Games
Columbia 19, Dartmouth 0
Saturday's Games
Yale 42, Penn 28
Princeton 18, Harvard 16
Brown 49, Cornell 45
Friday, Oct. 29
Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Dartmouth at Harvard, Noon
Columbia at Yale, Noon
Brown at Penn, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|98
|68
|4
|4
|190
|178
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|127
|108
|4
|4
|259
|205
|Akron
|1
|3
|83
|133
|2
|6
|159
|311
|Ohio
|1
|3
|114
|108
|1
|7
|169
|249
|Bowling Green
|0
|4
|90
|151
|2
|6
|156
|231
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|119
|101
|5
|3
|262
|199
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|112
|97
|4
|4
|196
|223
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|Toledo
|2
|2
|99
|75
|4
|4
|228
|146
Saturday's Games
E. Michigan 55, Bowling Green 24
N. Illinois 39, Cent. Michigan 38
Kent St. 34, Ohio 27
Miami (Ohio) 24, Ball St. 17
Buffalo 45, Akron 10
Toledo 34, W. Michigan 15
Saturday, Oct. 30
Bowling Green at Buffalo, Noon
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|5
|2
|251
|221
|NC Central
|1
|0
|28
|17
|3
|4
|127
|169
|SC State
|2
|0
|50
|21
|3
|4
|178
|220
|Howard
|1
|1
|58
|45
|2
|5
|142
|232
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|7
|13
|3
|4
|158
|175
|Morgan St.
|0
|3
|31
|92
|0
|7
|72
|240
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. 45, Howard 31
NC Central 28, Morgan St. 17
SC State 13, Delaware St. 7
Saturday, Oct. 30
Howard at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
SC State at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|97
|50
|7
|0
|224
|63
|S. Illinois
|4
|0
|139
|116
|6
|1
|264
|171
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|129
|95
|5
|3
|225
|133
|Missouri St.
|3
|2
|162
|118
|4
|3
|221
|175
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|2
|143
|85
|5
|2
|292
|122
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|101
|92
|4
|3
|189
|127
|Indiana St.
|2
|3
|82
|163
|4
|4
|137
|229
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|57
|110
|3
|4
|137
|169
|North Dakota
|1
|3
|85
|77
|3
|4
|182
|139
|Youngstown St.
|1
|3
|100
|133
|2
|4
|158
|216
|W. Illinois
|1
|4
|122
|178
|1
|7
|206
|313
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 28, Youngstown St. 17
Illinois St. 20, South Dakota 14
North Dakota 34, W. Illinois 10
N. Iowa 26, S. Dakota St. 17
N. Dakota St. 27, Missouri St. 20
Saturday, Oct. 30
S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
North Dakota at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|70
|34
|7
|0
|217
|110
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|113
|89
|6
|2
|285
|167
|Nevada
|2
|1
|107
|82
|5
|2
|250
|175
|San Jose St.
|2
|2
|71
|84
|4
|4
|163
|182
|Hawaii
|1
|2
|57
|75
|4
|4
|232
|254
|UNLV
|0
|3
|74
|93
|0
|7
|137
|237
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|3
|1
|106
|120
|5
|2
|200
|201
|Colorado St.
|2
|1
|92
|47
|3
|4
|172
|143
|Air Force
|3
|2
|145
|110
|6
|2
|234
|134
|Boise St.
|1
|2
|75
|68
|3
|4
|206
|155
|New Mexico
|1
|3
|38
|108
|3
|5
|112
|204
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|17
|55
|4
|3
|155
|148
Thursday's Games
San Jose St. 27, UNLV 20
Friday's Games
Utah St. 26, Colorado St. 24
Saturday's Games
New Mexico 14, Wyoming 3
Fresno St. 34, Nevada 32
San Diego St. 20, Air Force 14
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 48, New Mexico St. 34
Friday, Oct. 29
UNLV at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|3
|1
|100
|72
|5
|3
|205
|198
|Sacred Heart
|3
|1
|84
|57
|5
|3
|146
|127
|Duquesne
|2
|1
|89
|79
|4
|2
|176
|157
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|1
|111
|52
|3
|4
|179
|156
|Merrimack
|1
|2
|67
|62
|4
|3
|230
|147
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|2
|45
|111
|1
|5
|62
|267
|CCSU
|1
|2
|51
|76
|1
|6
|102
|251
|Wagner
|0
|3
|53
|91
|0
|7
|101
|290
Saturday's Games
Bryant 31, Wagner 10
Sacred Heart 31, Duquesne 13
LIU Brooklyn 30, CCSU 13
Saturday, Oct. 30
Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 3 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|114
|71
|6
|1
|237
|198
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|86
|82
|4
|3
|153
|143
|Murray St.
|2
|2
|84
|132
|3
|4
|136
|201
|SE Missouri
|2
|3
|155
|126
|2
|6
|218
|284
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|83
|60
|3
|4
|216
|204
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|55
|65
|3
|5
|152
|228
|E. Illinois
|1
|3
|51
|92
|1
|7
|106
|212
Saturday's Games
Tennessee Tech 56, Va. Lynchburg 13
Tennessee St. 28, E. Illinois 0
UT Martin 38, SE Missouri 30
Austin Peay 47, Murray St. 6
Saturday, Oct. 30
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|3
|1
|123
|98
|6
|1
|237
|157
|Oregon St.
|3
|1
|138
|116
|5
|2
|246
|173
|Washington St.
|3
|2
|113
|130
|4
|4
|199
|201
|Washington
|2
|2
|93
|91
|3
|4
|162
|138
|Stanford
|2
|3
|138
|149
|3
|4
|186
|196
|California
|1
|3
|73
|79
|2
|5
|164
|165
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|126
|81
|5
|2
|221
|132
|Utah
|3
|1
|135
|102
|4
|3
|223
|178
|UCLA
|3
|2
|147
|133
|5
|3
|266
|210
|Southern Cal
|2
|3
|163
|157
|3
|4
|209
|195
|Colorado
|1
|3
|64
|98
|2
|5
|106
|145
|Arizona
|0
|4
|51
|130
|0
|7
|100
|213
Friday's Games
Washington 21, Arizona 16
Saturday's Games
BYU 21, Washington St. 19
Oregon 34, UCLA 31
California 26, Colorado 3
Oregon St. 42, Utah 34
Notre Dame 31, Southern Cal 16
Saturday, Oct. 30
Washington St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|90
|24
|5
|2
|227
|157
|Fordham
|3
|0
|143
|90
|5
|3
|274
|234
|Colgate
|2
|1
|68
|66
|2
|6
|108
|233
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|68
|42
|2
|5
|125
|164
|Georgetown
|1
|2
|64
|97
|2
|4
|117
|190
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|42
|122
|1
|6
|72
|238
|Lehigh
|0
|2
|31
|65
|0
|7
|37
|229
Saturday's Games
Georgetown 29, Bucknell 21
Fordham 35, Lehigh 28
Holy Cross 42, Colgate 10
Saturday, Oct. 30
Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon
Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|4
|0
|182
|114
|5
|1
|234
|185
|Morehead St.
|4
|0
|141
|100
|5
|2
|248
|236
|San Diego
|4
|1
|177
|111
|4
|4
|211
|244
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|1
|118
|47
|4
|2
|133
|100
|Marist
|3
|1
|105
|71
|3
|3
|136
|142
|Valparaiso
|2
|2
|106
|96
|2
|5
|134
|216
|Dayton
|2
|3
|174
|163
|3
|4
|194
|228
|Stetson
|1
|3
|40
|107
|3
|4
|143
|200
|Drake
|1
|4
|47
|70
|2
|6
|99
|156
|Presbyterian
|0
|4
|136
|240
|2
|5
|288
|358
|Butler
|0
|5
|67
|174
|2
|6
|200
|271
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. 27, Marist 24
Stetson 2, Drake 0
Valparaiso 45, Dayton 28
Davidson 49, Butler 35
San Diego 69, Presbyterian 28
Saturday, Oct. 30
Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Davidson at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|203
|36
|7
|0
|269
|46
|Kentucky
|4
|1
|126
|102
|6
|1
|199
|135
|Florida
|2
|3
|164
|114
|4
|3
|241
|148
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|171
|165
|4
|4
|299
|212
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|78
|165
|4
|4
|167
|196
|Missouri
|0
|3
|66
|132
|3
|4
|241
|260
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|26
|170
|2
|6
|106
|283
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|1
|212
|124
|7
|1
|367
|165
|Mississippi
|3
|1
|135
|136
|6
|1
|293
|198
|Auburn
|2
|1
|72
|76
|5
|2
|248
|138
|Texas A&M
|3
|2
|152
|112
|6
|2
|237
|129
|Mississippi St.
|2
|2
|105
|105
|4
|3
|193
|180
|LSU
|2
|3
|134
|164
|4
|4
|244
|230
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|94
|137
|5
|3
|262
|188
Saturday's Games
Arkansas 45, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
Mississippi 31, LSU 17
Mississippi St. 45, Vanderbilt 6
Alabama 52, Tennessee 24
Texas A&M 44, South Carolina 14
Saturday, Oct. 30
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|4
|1
|163
|124
|7
|1
|269
|147
|Mercer
|4
|1
|155
|128
|5
|2
|238
|176
|VMI
|3
|1
|137
|99
|5
|2
|223
|204
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|155
|83
|4
|3
|218
|141
|Furman
|2
|2
|82
|75
|4
|3
|144
|138
|Samford
|2
|3
|172
|216
|3
|4
|251
|263
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|101
|141
|2
|5
|181
|244
|W. Carolina
|1
|3
|123
|152
|1
|6
|185
|311
|Wofford
|0
|5
|102
|172
|1
|6
|136
|225
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 55, Samford 13
ETSU 17, Furman 13
W. Carolina 45, The Citadel 31
Mercer 45, Wofford 14
Saturday, Oct. 30
Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|4
|0
|208
|121
|6
|1
|355
|204
|Incarnate Word
|3
|1
|127
|76
|5
|2
|250
|163
|McNeese St.
|2
|2
|98
|106
|3
|4
|172
|206
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|161
|127
|3
|4
|233
|210
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|79
|141
|1
|6
|113
|233
|Houston Baptist
|0
|4
|72
|174
|0
|7
|129
|283
Saturday's Games
McNeese St. 28, Incarnate Word 20
SE Louisiana 51, Northwestern St. 14
Nicholls 44, Houston Baptist 14
Saturday, Oct. 30
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 1 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|138
|40
|6
|1
|207
|85
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|100
|66
|5
|2
|181
|118
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|80
|95
|3
|3
|94
|170
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3
|104
|160
|3
|3
|191
|236
|MVSU
|1
|3
|85
|107
|2
|5
|115
|216
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|5
|106
|165
|0
|8
|183
|308
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|0
|174
|94
|6
|1
|220
|161
|Alcorn St.
|4
|0
|131
|97
|5
|2
|179
|158
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|101
|96
|3
|4
|117
|188
|Southern U.
|2
|2
|124
|115
|3
|4
|192
|225
|Texas Southern
|1
|3
|99
|149
|2
|5
|209
|263
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|77
|135
|1
|6
|137
|241
Saturday's Games
Arkansas 45, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
Jackson St. 42, Bethune-Cookman 12
Florida A&M 31, MVSU 28
Prairie View 48, Southern U. 21
Alcorn St. 44, Texas Southern 27
Saturday, Oct. 30
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|1
|138
|56
|6
|1
|320
|120
|Appalachian St.
|2
|1
|88
|84
|5
|2
|219
|168
|Troy
|2
|1
|74
|81
|4
|3
|177
|137
|Georgia St.
|2
|1
|99
|82
|3
|4
|170
|227
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|117
|129
|2
|5
|163
|237
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|0
|117
|78
|6
|1
|211
|154
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|2
|97
|161
|4
|3
|150
|241
|Texas State
|1
|2
|77
|90
|2
|5
|175
|237
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|121
|108
|4
|3
|202
|155
|Arkansas St.
|0
|3
|80
|139
|1
|6
|207
|308
Wednesday's Games
Appalachian St. 30, Coastal Carolina 27
Thursday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 28, Arkansas St. 27
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. 28, Texas State 16
Louisiana-Monroe 41, South Alabama 31
Thursday, Oct. 28
Troy at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|0
|149
|69
|6
|0
|243
|99
|E. Kentucky
|3
|0
|88
|53
|5
|2
|178
|161
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|116
|89
|4
|3
|221
|161
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|101
|79
|4
|3
|242
|133
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|2
|161
|142
|3
|4
|261
|248
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|1
|35
|66
|3
|4
|119
|203
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|54
|60
|4
|3
|200
|142
|Lamar
|0
|4
|62
|170
|2
|5
|126
|237
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|40
|78
|0
|7
|98
|284
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. 42, Jacksonville St. 7
Tarleton St. 17, Midwestern St. 14
Cent. Arkansas 49, Lamar 38
Stephen F. Austin 37, Dixie St. 20
Saturday, Oct. 30
Dixie St. at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Lamar at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|3
|242
|194
|Umass
|1
|6
|103
|308
|Notre Dame
|6
|1
|217
|162
|BYU
|6
|2
|208
|180
|Liberty
|6
|2
|275
|143
|New Mexico St.
|1
|7
|195
|308
|Uconn
|1
|8
|146
|324
Friday's Games
Middle Tennessee 44, Uconn 13
Saturday's Games
Wake Forest 70, Army 56
Florida St. 59, Umass 3
BYU 21, Washington St. 19
Liberty 35, North Texas 26
Notre Dame 31, Southern Cal 16
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 48, New Mexico St. 34
Saturday, Oct. 30
Umass at Liberty, Noon
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.