All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati301354470288102
SMU301276770299159
Houston401447661254121
Tulsa217710534178227
UCF229511343229200
East Carolina12928034201199
Temple125111734154237
South Florida12828725167226
Memphis1310211044258237
Navy1411515116125223
Tulane037714716223296

Thursday's Games

SMU 55, Tulane 26

Friday's Games

UCF 24, Memphis 7

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 27, Navy 20

Houston 31, East Carolina 24

South Florida 34, Temple 14

Thursday, Oct. 28

South Florida at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Navy at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

UCF at Temple, Noon

Cincinnati at Tulane, Noon

SMU at Houston, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest4014910270302184
NC State21905952224117
Clemson32888943140102
Louisville2212610843222189
Florida St.2210512134219185
Syracuse1312212644244197
Boston College03348043199145

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh301074561317137
Virginia4221619762301211
North Carolina3319918543258202
Georgia Tech2314516334211202
Miami1210110534225210
Virginia Tech12607934166162
Duke033411734189221

Saturday's Games

Florida St. 59, Umass 3

Wake Forest 70, Army 56

Syracuse 41, Virginia Tech 36

Pittsburgh 27, Clemson 17

Louisville 28, Boston College 14

Virginia 48, Georgia Tech 40

Miami 31, NC State 30

Saturday, Oct. 30

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, Noon

Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon

Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma5019514680334197
Baylor311358061268131
Oklahoma St.311088261180141
Iowa St.311457952226119
Texas2217414943291207
Texas Tech2315418153274245
Kansas St.139612543189172
TCU1312714434240221
West Virginia138210134199152
Kansas045118016123295

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23

Kansas St. 25, Texas Tech 24

Iowa St. 24, Oklahoma St. 21

West Virginia 29, TCU 17

Saturday, Oct. 30

Texas at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana St.50155477126883
Sacramento St.401366252201145
E. Washington4125212271412225
UC Davis411177771249128
Montana221228352208111
N. Arizona2211711334161208
Portland St.221039534183195
Weber St.22947134176151
N. Colorado236115435123219
Idaho139716725179265
Idaho St.148414616108230
Cal Poly04341461686274
S. Utah059818717166308

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 27, Idaho St. 9

Weber St. 35, E. Washington 34

Montana 34, Idaho 14

N. Colorado 17, S. Utah 9

UC Davis 24, Cal Poly 13

Sacramento St. 44, N. Arizona 0

Saturday, Oct. 30

S. Utah at Montana, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.30782261192108
Monmouth (NJ)301294843213197
Campbell2211412334216195
NC A&T22889234160180
North Alabama2215213926218266
Gardner-Webb127311334216215
Hampton12507834191232
Charleston Southern139512224161174
Robert Morris139313524115196

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb 28, Robert Morris 17

Hampton 30, NC A&T 9

North Alabama 45, Charleston Southern 22

Kennesaw St. 30, Campbell 7

Saturday, Oct. 30

Hampton at Robert Morris, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan401236670264100
Michigan St.401126970240131
Ohio St.402176861345130
Penn St.22785352188103
Maryland136716843196208
Rutgers044612434169158
Indiana042813225141215

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa311156461196102
Minnesota311159752186137
Purdue22636643155114
Wisconsin22816743148129
Illinois23769735144190
Northwestern135613434138176
Nebraska1415012235246155

Saturday's Games

Illinois 20, Penn St. 18

Michigan 33, Northwestern 7

Wisconsin 30, Purdue 13

Minnesota 34, Maryland 16

Ohio St. 54, Indiana 7

Saturday, Oct. 30

Michigan at Michigan St., Noon

Indiana at Maryland, Noon

Rutgers at Illinois, Noon

Iowa at Wisconsin, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Villanova401236461242108
James Madison411466961251103
William & Mary311219652172149
Elon311087443164165
Rhode Island327212152162166
New Hampshire22848234131210
Towson22778734136170
Delaware239611734136172
Maine2310015434145221
Stony Brook2311610635161188
Richmond045110025130138
Albany (NY)057910307109193

Saturday's Games

Elon 24, New Hampshire 10

Maine 19, Albany (NY) 16

James Madison 22, Delaware 10

Stony Brook 27, Richmond 14

William & Mary 40, Towson 14

Villanova 44, Rhode Island 0

Saturday, Oct. 30

Dixie St. at Delaware, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Towson, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte219611043188192
FAU211106143214147
Marshall21976843258158
W. Kentucky211239134279231
Middle Tennessee12869734207201
FIU037313716186255
Old Dominion03549116162220

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA401697580315150
UTEP30733761174135
UAB311295053207163
Rice21548834126262
Louisiana Tech12438125186231
North Texas034411316161245
Southern Miss.0332841699199

Thursday's Games

FAU 38, Charlotte 9

Friday's Games

Middle Tennessee 44, Uconn 13

Saturday's Games

Rice 30, UAB 24

Liberty 35, North Texas 26

UTSA 45, Louisiana Tech 16

W. Kentucky 34, FIU 19

Saturday, Oct. 30

North Texas at Rice, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

UTEP at FAU, 6 p.m.

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Princeton3098656022493
Columbia2149385114396
Dartmouth2155435116285
Harvard2189455120170
Yale21826933148110
Brown1210815024192241
Penn03499624113126
Cornell03729615137168

Friday's Games

Columbia 19, Dartmouth 0

Saturday's Games

Yale 42, Penn 28

Princeton 18, Harvard 16

Brown 49, Cornell 45

Friday, Oct. 29

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Dartmouth at Harvard, Noon

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Brown at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.3114014944233267
Miami (Ohio)31986844190178
Buffalo2212710844259205
Akron138313326159311
Ohio1311410817169249
Bowling Green049015126156231

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Illinois4012210462238252
E. Michigan2211910153262199
W. Michigan2212312753232218
Ball St.221129744196223
Cent. Michigan2211111744232227
Toledo22997544228146

Saturday's Games

E. Michigan 55, Bowling Green 24

N. Illinois 39, Cent. Michigan 38

Kent St. 34, Ohio 27

Miami (Ohio) 24, Ball St. 17

Buffalo 45, Akron 10

Toledo 34, W. Michigan 15

Saturday, Oct. 30

Bowling Green at Buffalo, Noon

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Norfolk St.10453152251221
NC Central10281734127169
SC State20502134178220
Howard11584525142232
Delaware St.0171334158175
Morgan St.0331920772240

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. 45, Howard 31

NC Central 28, Morgan St. 17

SC State 13, Delaware St. 7

Saturday, Oct. 30

Howard at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

SC State at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.4097507022463
S. Illinois4013911661264171
South Dakota321299553225133
Missouri St.3216211843221175
S. Dakota St.221438552292122
N. Iowa221019243189127
Indiana St.238216344137229
Illinois St.135711034137169
North Dakota13857734182139
Youngstown St.1310013324158216
W. Illinois1412217817206313

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 28, Youngstown St. 17

Illinois St. 20, South Dakota 14

North Dakota 34, W. Illinois 10

N. Iowa 26, S. Dakota St. 17

N. Dakota St. 27, Missouri St. 20

Saturday, Oct. 30

S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.30703470217110
Fresno St.311138962285167
Nevada211078252250175
San Jose St.22718444163182
Hawaii12577544232254
UNLV03749307137237

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah St.3110612052200201
Colorado St.21924734172143
Air Force3214511062234134
Boise St.12756834206155
New Mexico133810835112204
Wyoming03175543155148

Thursday's Games

San Jose St. 27, UNLV 20

Friday's Games

Utah St. 26, Colorado St. 24

Saturday's Games

New Mexico 14, Wyoming 3

Fresno St. 34, Nevada 32

San Diego St. 20, Air Force 14

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 48, New Mexico St. 34

Friday, Oct. 29

UNLV at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant311007253205198
Sacred Heart31845753146127
Duquesne21897942176157
St. Francis (Pa.)211115234179156
Merrimack12676243230147
LIU Brooklyn12451111562267
CCSU12517616102251
Wagner03539107101290

Saturday's Games

Bryant 31, Wagner 10

Sacred Heart 31, Duquesne 13

LIU Brooklyn 30, CCSU 13

Saturday, Oct. 30

Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin301147161237198
Tennessee St.31868243153143
Murray St.228413234136201
SE Missouri2315512626218284
Austin Peay12836034216204
Tennessee Tech12556535152228
E. Illinois13519217106212

Saturday's Games

Tennessee Tech 56, Va. Lynchburg 13

Tennessee St. 28, E. Illinois 0

UT Martin 38, SE Missouri 30

Austin Peay 47, Murray St. 6

Saturday, Oct. 30

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon311239861237157
Oregon St.3113811652246173
Washington St.3211313044199201
Washington22939134162138
Stanford2313814934186196
California13737925164165

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona St.311268152221132
Utah3113510243223178
UCLA3214713353266210
Southern Cal2316315734209195
Colorado13649825106145
Arizona045113007100213

Friday's Games

Washington 21, Arizona 16

Saturday's Games

BYU 21, Washington St. 19

Oregon 34, UCLA 31

California 26, Colorado 3

Oregon St. 42, Utah 34

Notre Dame 31, Southern Cal 16

Saturday, Oct. 30

Washington St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross20902452227157
Fordham301439053274234
Colgate21686626108233
Lafayette11684225125164
Georgetown12649724117190
Bucknell03421221672238
Lehigh0231650737229

Saturday's Games

Georgetown 29, Bucknell 21

Fordham 35, Lehigh 28

Holy Cross 42, Colgate 10

Saturday, Oct. 30

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson4018211451234185
Morehead St.4014110052248236
San Diego4117711144211244
St. Thomas (Minn.)311184742133100
Marist311057133136142
Valparaiso221069625134216
Dayton2317416334194228
Stetson134010734143200
Drake1447702699156
Presbyterian0413624025288358
Butler056717426200271

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. 27, Marist 24

Stetson 2, Drake 0

Valparaiso 45, Dayton 28

Davidson 49, Butler 35

San Diego 69, Presbyterian 28

Saturday, Oct. 30

Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia50203367026946
Kentucky4112610261199135
Florida2316411443241148
Tennessee2317116544299212
South Carolina147816544167196
Missouri036613234241260
Vanderbilt042617026106283

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama4121212471367165
Mississippi3113513661293198
Auburn21727652248138
Texas A&M3215211262237129
Mississippi St.2210510543193180
LSU2313416444244230
Arkansas139413753262188

Saturday's Games

Arkansas 45, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Mississippi 31, LSU 17

Mississippi St. 45, Vanderbilt 6

Alabama 52, Tennessee 24

Texas A&M 44, South Carolina 14

Saturday, Oct. 30

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU4116312471269147
Mercer4115512852238176
VMI311379952223204
Chattanooga311558343218141
Furman22827543144138
Samford2317221634251263
The Citadel1310114125181244
W. Carolina1312315216185311
Wofford0510217216136225

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga 55, Samford 13

ETSU 17, Furman 13

W. Carolina 45, The Citadel 31

Mercer 45, Wofford 14

Saturday, Oct. 30

Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Louisiana4020812161355204
Incarnate Word311277652250163
McNeese St.229810634172206
Nicholls2216112734233210
Northwestern St.137914116113233
Houston Baptist047217407129283

Saturday's Games

McNeese St. 28, Incarnate Word 20

SE Louisiana 51, Northwestern St. 14

Nicholls 44, Houston Baptist 14

Saturday, Oct. 30

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 1 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.40138406120785
Florida A&M311006652181118
Alabama St.2280953394170
Alabama A&M1310416033191236
MVSU138510725115216
Bethune-Cookman0510616508183308

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View501749461220161
Alcorn St.401319752179158
Grambling St.221019634117188
Southern U.2212411534192225
Texas Southern139914925209263
Ark.-Pine Bluff047713516137241

Saturday's Games

Arkansas 45, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Jackson St. 42, Bethune-Cookman 12

Florida A&M 31, MVSU 28

Prairie View 48, Southern U. 21

Alcorn St. 44, Texas Southern 27

Saturday, Oct. 30

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina211385661320120
Appalachian St.21888452219168
Troy21748143177137
Georgia St.21998234170227
Georgia Southern1311712925163237

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette401177861211154
Louisiana-Monroe229716143150241
Texas State12779025175237
South Alabama1312110843202155
Arkansas St.038013916207308

Wednesday's Games

Appalachian St. 30, Coastal Carolina 27

Thursday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 28, Arkansas St. 27

Saturday's Games

Georgia St. 28, Texas State 16

Louisiana-Monroe 41, South Alabama 31

Thursday, Oct. 28

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.40149696024399
E. Kentucky30885352178161
Abilene Christian221168943221161
Stephen F. Austin221017943242133
Cent. Arkansas2216114234261248
Jacksonville St.11356634119203
Tarleton St.12546043200142
Lamar046217025126237
Dixie St.0240780798284

Saturday's Games

Sam Houston St. 42, Jacksonville St. 7

Tarleton St. 17, Midwestern St. 14

Cent. Arkansas 49, Lamar 38

Stephen F. Austin 37, Dixie St. 20

Saturday, Oct. 30

Dixie St. at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Lamar at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Army43242194
Umass16103308
Notre Dame61217162
BYU62208180
Liberty62275143
New Mexico St.17195308
Uconn18146324

Friday's Games

Middle Tennessee 44, Uconn 13

Saturday's Games

Wake Forest 70, Army 56

Florida St. 59, Umass 3

BYU 21, Washington St. 19

Liberty 35, North Texas 26

Notre Dame 31, Southern Cal 16

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 48, New Mexico St. 34

Saturday, Oct. 30

Umass at Liberty, Noon

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you