All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|37
|13
|3
|1
|148
|128
|Navy
|1
|1
|36
|57
|1
|2
|43
|71
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|170
|82
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|135
|47
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|54
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|2
|128
|75
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|131
|143
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|154
|102
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|72
|60
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|156
|127
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|94
|142
Saturday's Games
TCU 42, SMU 34
Louisville 41, South Florida 3
Temple 28, Umass 0
Memphis 44, North Texas 34
Cincinnati 45, Indiana 24
UCF 27, Georgia Tech 10
Mississippi 35, Tulsa 27
Navy 23, East Carolina 20
Houston 34, Rice 27
Southern Miss. 27, Tulane 24
Friday, Sept. 30
Tulane at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Temple at Memphis, Noon
Navy at Air Force, Noon
SMU at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|92
|55
|4
|0
|175
|87
|Florida St.
|2
|0
|79
|45
|4
|0
|150
|75
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|53
|27
|4
|0
|133
|70
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|144
|47
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|45
|51
|3
|1
|171
|122
|Louisville
|0
|2
|38
|66
|2
|2
|99
|83
|Boston College
|0
|2
|24
|71
|1
|3
|83
|110
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|27
|10
|2
|2
|81
|70
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|78
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|186
|158
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|144
|102
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|140
|82
|Virginia
|0
|1
|20
|22
|2
|2
|73
|77
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|3
|55
|127
Thursday's Games
West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
Friday's Games
Syracuse 22, Virginia 20
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24
Louisville 41, South Florida 3
Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45
Kansas 35, Duke 27
Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32
Middle Tennessee 45, Miami 31
UCF 27, Georgia Tech 10
NC State 41, Uconn 10
Florida St. 44, Boston College 14
Saturday, Oct. 1
Louisville at Boston College, Noon
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
NC State at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|31
|20
|4
|1
|190
|61
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|180
|112
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|2
|2
|153
|147
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|112
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|137
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|105
|118
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri 35, Cent. Arkansas 27
Austin Peay 31, E. Kentucky 20
Jacksonville St. 52, Nicholls 21
Kennesaw St. 24, Wofford 22
Tarleton St. 43, North Alabama 28
Saturday, Oct. 1
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|55
|42
|4
|0
|194
|109
|Baylor
|1
|0
|31
|24
|3
|1
|162
|67
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|1
|125
|63
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|37
|34
|3
|1
|147
|101
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|68
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|139
|64
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|24
|31
|3
|1
|119
|58
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|34
|41
|3
|1
|161
|71
|Texas
|0
|1
|34
|37
|2
|2
|146
|87
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|42
|55
|2
|2
|171
|110
Thursday's Games
West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
Saturday's Games
Kansas 35, Duke 27
Baylor 31, Iowa St. 24
TCU 42, SMU 34
Texas Tech 37, Texas 34
Kansas St. 41, Oklahoma 34
Saturday, Oct. 1
Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon
Oklahoma at TCU, Noon
Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|1
|0
|53
|16
|4
|0
|173
|37
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|17
|12
|4
|0
|137
|38
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|1
|169
|133
|Idaho
|1
|0
|27
|10
|2
|2
|108
|83
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|35
|14
|2
|2
|100
|107
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|134
|64
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|100
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|2
|85
|137
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|10
|27
|1
|3
|47
|97
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|12
|17
|1
|3
|90
|88
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|4
|58
|156
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|16
|53
|0
|3
|39
|126
Saturday's Games
N. Colorado 35, Idaho St. 14
Montana 53, Portland St. 16
Montana St. 38, E. Washington 35
Idaho 27, N. Arizona 10
Sacramento St. 41, Colorado St. 10
Weber St. 17, UC Davis 12
Saturday, Oct. 1
E. Washington at Florida, Noon
Montana at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|96
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|127
|146
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|127
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|77
|147
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|77
|171
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|98
Saturday's Games
ETSU 45, Robert Morris 3
Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19
Bryant 31, LIU Brooklyn 29
Mercer 45, Gardner-Webb 14
NC A&T 41, SC State 27
Saturday, Oct. 1
Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
NC Central at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Bryant at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|1
|0
|34
|27
|4
|0
|200
|44
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|21
|4
|0
|195
|64
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|4
|0
|155
|67
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|1
|115
|117
|Maryland
|0
|1
|27
|34
|3
|1
|148
|92
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|10
|27
|3
|1
|114
|69
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|7
|34
|2
|2
|122
|86
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|34
|7
|4
|0
|183
|24
|Iowa
|1
|0
|27
|10
|3
|1
|68
|23
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|3
|92
|107
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|3
|1
|113
|32
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|2
|2
|144
|93
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|21
|52
|2
|2
|139
|76
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|122
|142
Thursday's Games
Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0
Saturday's Games
Michigan 34, Maryland 27
Penn St. 33, Cent. Michigan 14
Minnesota 34, Michigan St. 7
Cincinnati 45, Indiana 24
Iowa 27, Rutgers 10
Ohio St. 52, Wisconsin 21
Miami (Ohio) 17, Northwestern 14
Purdue 28, FAU 26
Saturday, Oct. 1
Illinois at Wisconsin, Noon
Michigan at Iowa, Noon
Purdue at Minnesota, Noon
Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|77
|24
|4
|0
|126
|40
|Elon
|1
|0
|35
|31
|3
|1
|122
|97
|New Hampshire
|3
|0
|96
|58
|3
|1
|123
|103
|Richmond
|1
|0
|51
|7
|3
|1
|129
|68
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|70
|73
|2
|2
|164
|131
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|2
|2
|115
|122
|Hampton
|0
|1
|3
|35
|3
|1
|93
|80
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|31
|35
|3
|1
|143
|87
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|37
|2
|2
|64
|136
|Villanova
|0
|1
|42
|49
|2
|2
|135
|136
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|1
|3
|123
|171
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|100
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|21
|86
|0
|3
|24
|106
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24
Richmond 51, Stony Brook 7
Elon 35, William & Mary 31
Albany (NY) 45, CCSU 26
Monmouth (NJ) 49, Villanova 42
New Hampshire 37, Towson 14
Delaware 35, Hampton 3
Saturday, Oct. 1
Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, Noon
Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at Delaware, 3 p.m.
William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|73
|0
|3
|1
|190
|77
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|2
|3
|163
|131
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|3
|161
|190
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|135
|100
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|42
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|126
|131
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|148
|140
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|2
|3
|83
|126
|FIU
|0
|1
|0
|73
|1
|2
|50
|151
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|110
|155
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|1
|4
|120
|237
Friday's Games
UTEP 27, Boise St. 10
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 73, FIU 0
UTSA 52, Texas Southern 24
Middle Tennessee 45, Miami 31
Memphis 44, North Texas 34
Houston 34, Rice 27
South Alabama 38, Louisiana Tech 14
South Carolina 56, Charlotte 20
Purdue 28, FAU 26
Friday, Sept. 30
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.
UTEP at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
UAB at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|0
|63
|49
|Yale
|1
|0
|38
|14
|1
|1
|52
|52
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|9
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|37
|14
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|31
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|1
|72
|73
|Cornell
|0
|1
|14
|38
|1
|1
|42
|60
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|51
Saturday's Games
Harvard 35, Brown 28
Columbia 42, Georgetown 6
Penn 12, Lafayette 0
Yale 38, Cornell 14
Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31
Princeton 29, Lehigh 17
Friday, Sept. 30
Penn at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Howard at Yale, Noon
Cornell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|50
|31
|1
|3
|117
|137
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|78
|103
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|120
|179
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|159
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|122
|180
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|108
|127
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|1
|3
|69
|133
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|31
|50
|2
|2
|124
|154
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|127
|104
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|30
|37
|1
|3
|94
|130
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|123
|129
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|120
|134
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 50, E. Michigan 31
Georgia 39, Kent St. 22
Penn St. 33, Cent. Michigan 14
Mississippi St. 45, Bowling Green 14
Ohio 59, Fordham 52
San Diego St. 17, Toledo 14
Georgia Southern 34, Ball St. 23
Liberty 21, Akron 12
Kentucky 31, N. Illinois 23
Miami (Ohio) 17, Northwestern 14
San Jose St. 34, W. Michigan 6
Saturday, Oct. 1
Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|173
|54
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|91
|80
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|97
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|70
|106
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|96
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|43
|180
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk St. 26
Merrimack 26, Delaware St. 13
NC Central 59, Va. Lynchburg 14
NC A&T 41, SC State 27
Saturday, Oct. 1
Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., Noon
SC State at South Carolina, Noon
Howard at Yale, Noon
Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
NC Central at Campbell, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|34
|17
|3
|1
|161
|65
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|3
|1
|100
|60
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|34
|17
|2
|2
|125
|139
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|46
|61
|2
|2
|90
|123
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|79
|46
|1
|3
|117
|131
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|63
|66
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|61
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|14
|28
|2
|2
|103
|110
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|119
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|3
|62
|113
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|17
|52
|0
|4
|62
|173
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. 34, South Dakota 17
S. Dakota St. 28, Missouri St. 14
S. Illinois 34, North Dakota 17
N. Iowa 52, W. Illinois 17
Saturday, Oct. 1
Missouri St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|1
|0
|34
|24
|3
|1
|158
|92
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|47
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|82
|94
|Nevada
|0
|1
|20
|48
|2
|3
|122
|156
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|87
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|87
|227
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|2
|120
|137
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|31
|14
|2
|2
|88
|82
|Air Force
|1
|1
|62
|37
|3
|1
|151
|64
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|31
|2
|2
|82
|79
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|3
|62
|144
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|43
|164
Friday's Games
Air Force 48, Nevada 20
UTEP 27, Boise St. 10
Saturday's Games
San Diego St. 17, Toledo 14
Sacramento St. 41, Colorado St. 10
UNLV 34, Utah St. 24
LSU 38, New Mexico 0
New Mexico St. 45, Hawaii 26
BYU 38, Wyoming 24
San Jose St. 34, W. Michigan 6
Thursday, Sept. 29
Utah St. at BYU, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Navy at Air Force, Noon
Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|2
|2
|61
|71
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|27
|7
|2
|2
|116
|94
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|109
|30
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|109
|89
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|116
|CCSU
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|4
|45
|157
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|60
|169
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|3
|45
|141
Saturday's Games
Bryant 31, LIU Brooklyn 29
Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31
St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk St. 26
Merrimack 26, Delaware St. 13
Albany (NY) 45, CCSU 26
Saturday, Oct. 1
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Duquesne at Stonehill, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|56
|26
|2
|2
|135
|116
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|35
|21
|1
|3
|89
|128
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|121
|116
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|26
|56
|2
|1
|84
|79
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|114
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|21
|35
|0
|4
|34
|163
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|101
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri 35, Cent. Arkansas 27
E. Illinois 35, Murray St. 21
UT Martin 56, Lindenwood (Mo.) 26
Saturday, Oct. 1
SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Lane at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|58
|42
|4
|0
|169
|73
|UCLA
|1
|0
|45
|17
|4
|0
|167
|72
|Washington
|1
|0
|40
|22
|4
|0
|176
|76
|California
|1
|0
|49
|31
|3
|1
|120
|82
|Oregon
|1
|0
|44
|41
|3
|1
|158
|124
|Utah
|1
|0
|34
|13
|3
|1
|168
|56
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|14
|17
|3
|1
|151
|94
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|41
|44
|3
|1
|120
|82
|Arizona
|0
|1
|31
|49
|2
|2
|117
|136
|Stanford
|0
|2
|50
|81
|1
|2
|91
|91
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|13
|34
|1
|3
|91
|101
|Colorado
|0
|1
|17
|45
|0
|4
|47
|173
Saturday's Games
UCLA 45, Colorado 17
Oregon 44, Washington St. 41
California 49, Arizona 31
Southern Cal 17, Oregon St. 14
Washington 40, Stanford 22
Utah 34, Arizona St. 13
Friday, Sept. 30
Washington at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Oregon St. at Utah, 2 p.m.
California at Washington St., 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|35
|10
|4
|0
|141
|72
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|3
|61
|123
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|200
|184
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|3
|55
|119
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|3
|74
|120
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|76
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|79
Saturday's Games
Columbia 42, Georgetown 6
Holy Cross 35, Colgate 10
Penn 12, Lafayette 0
Ohio 59, Fordham 52
Princeton 29, Lehigh 17
Saturday, Oct. 1
Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, Noon
Georgetown at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|0
|56
|24
|3
|1
|166
|82
|Stetson
|1
|0
|38
|26
|3
|1
|121
|93
|Valparaiso
|1
|0
|28
|21
|2
|2
|82
|101
|Marist
|1
|0
|30
|25
|1
|2
|45
|106
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|81
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|72
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|56
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|26
|38
|1
|3
|101
|178
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|24
|56
|1
|3
|66
|209
|San Diego
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|119
|99
|Drake
|0
|1
|25
|30
|0
|4
|67
|145
Saturday's Games
Stetson 38, Morehead St. 26
Valparaiso 28, San Diego 21
Marist 30, Drake 25
St. Thomas (Minn.) 43, Lincoln University (CA) 6
Davidson 56, Presbyterian 24
Saturday, Oct. 1
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist, Noon
Drake at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Butler at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|48
|7
|4
|0
|169
|32
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|16
|4
|0
|125
|52
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|38
|33
|4
|0
|194
|76
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|3
|55
|3
|2
|171
|169
|Florida
|0
|2
|49
|64
|2
|2
|109
|118
|Missouri
|0
|1
|14
|17
|2
|2
|112
|98
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|37
|92
|2
|2
|128
|126
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|55
|3
|4
|0
|193
|29
|Auburn
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|1
|95
|87
|LSU
|1
|0
|31
|16
|3
|1
|157
|57
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|23
|21
|3
|1
|85
|47
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|65
|53
|3
|1
|134
|104
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|164
|40
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|16
|31
|3
|1
|149
|85
Saturday's Games
Auburn 17, Missouri 14
Mississippi St. 45, Bowling Green 14
Georgia 39, Kent St. 22
Tennessee 38, Florida 33
Mississippi 35, Tulsa 27
Kentucky 31, N. Illinois 23
Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21
South Carolina 56, Charlotte 20
Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3
LSU 38, New Mexico 0
Saturday, Oct. 1
Kentucky at Mississippi, Noon
SC State at South Carolina, Noon
E. Washington at Florida, Noon
Alabama at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|1
|110
|65
|Furman
|1
|0
|27
|14
|3
|1
|115
|68
|Mercer
|1
|0
|17
|0
|3
|1
|141
|69
|Samford
|1
|0
|35
|12
|3
|1
|95
|90
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|20
|34
|1
|2
|30
|63
|ETSU
|0
|2
|31
|47
|2
|2
|120
|57
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|12
|35
|2
|2
|158
|129
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|86
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|4
|29
|108
Thursday's Games
Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0
Saturday's Games
Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19
ETSU 45, Robert Morris 3
Samford 35, W. Carolina 12
Kennesaw St. 24, Wofford 22
Mercer 45, Gardner-Webb 14
Saturday, Oct. 1
Mercer at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Samford at Furman, 2 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|41
|35
|2
|2
|127
|107
|Northwestern St.
|1
|0
|35
|27
|1
|3
|66
|185
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|35
|41
|3
|1
|185
|125
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|157
|63
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|89
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|78
|139
|Lamar
|0
|2
|41
|63
|0
|4
|71
|129
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|177
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. 52, Nicholls 21
Northwestern St. 35, Lamar 27
Texas A&M Commerce 63, North American University 3
SE Louisiana 41, Incarnate Word 35
Texas State 34, Houston Baptist 0
McNeese St. 32, Mississippi College 17
Saturday, Oct. 1
Houston Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|174
|34
|4
|0
|190
|37
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|36
|19
|1
|2
|58
|122
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|41
|84
|2
|2
|88
|153
|Alabama St.
|0
|1
|15
|25
|2
|2
|66
|96
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|25
|38
|0
|4
|45
|163
|MVSU
|0
|1
|7
|49
|0
|4
|37
|147
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|2
|95
|123
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|65
|38
|2
|2
|92
|90
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|47
|40
|1
|3
|98
|151
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|152
|146
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1
|2
|103
|89
|Grambling St.
|0
|2
|43
|102
|1
|3
|93
|181
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman 36, Grambling St. 19
Jackson St. 49, MVSU 7
UTSA 52, Texas Southern 24
Prairie View 25, Alabama St. 15
Florida A&M 38, Alabama A&M 25
Alcorn St. 38, Ark.-Pine Bluff 21
Saturday, Oct. 1
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|41
|24
|4
|0
|148
|105
|James Madison
|1
|0
|32
|28
|3
|0
|139
|42
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|29
|26
|2
|2
|84
|98
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|60
|60
|2
|2
|138
|137
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|159
|107
|Marshall
|0
|1
|7
|16
|2
|2
|119
|74
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|4
|107
|153
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|21
|17
|2
|2
|73
|139
|Troy
|1
|1
|44
|39
|2
|2
|92
|84
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|155
|77
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|17
|21
|2
|2
|111
|82
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|93
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|96
|92
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|26
|29
|1
|3
|128
|121
Thursday's Games
Coastal Carolina 41, Georgia St. 24
Saturday's Games
James Madison 32, Appalachian St. 28
Georgia Southern 34, Ball St. 23
Old Dominion 29, Arkansas St. 26
South Alabama 38, Louisiana Tech 14
Troy 16, Marshall 7
Texas State 34, Houston Baptist 0
Southern Miss. 27, Tulane 24
Louisiana-Monroe 21, Louisiana-Lafayette 17
Saturday, Oct. 1
Georgia St. at Army, Noon
Texas State at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|3
|1
|100
|68
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|31
|17
|3
|1
|99
|113
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|130
|106
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|163
|121
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|58
|Utah Tech
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|3
|120
|141
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 98, Warner University 0
Tarleton St. 43, North Alabama 28
S. Utah 31, Utah Tech 17
Abilene Christian 34, W. New Mexico 7
Saturday, Oct. 1
Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|3
|1
|134
|106
|Liberty
|3
|1
|107
|90
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|100
|96
|Army
|1
|2
|115
|89
|Umass
|1
|3
|40
|128
|New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|77
|173
|Uconn
|1
|4
|72
|182
Saturday's Games
Temple 28, Umass 0
Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32
Liberty 21, Akron 12
NC State 41, Uconn 10
New Mexico St. 45, Hawaii 26
BYU 38, Wyoming 24
Thursday, Sept. 29
Utah St. at BYU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Georgia St. at Army, Noon
Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.