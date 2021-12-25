All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|9
|0
|357
|151
|13
|0
|510
|209
|Houston
|8
|1
|330
|211
|11
|2
|485
|273
|UCF
|5
|3
|203
|198
|9
|4
|415
|319
|East Carolina
|5
|3
|247
|196
|7
|5
|356
|315
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|212
|207
|7
|6
|343
|346
|SMU
|4
|4
|289
|249
|8
|4
|461
|341
|Memphis
|3
|5
|205
|224
|6
|6
|361
|351
|Navy
|3
|5
|208
|220
|4
|8
|241
|339
|Temple
|1
|7
|93
|330
|3
|9
|196
|450
|South Florida
|1
|7
|193
|277
|2
|10
|278
|416
|Tulane
|1
|7
|185
|259
|2
|10
|331
|408
Thursday's Games
UCF 29, Florida 17
Monday's Games
Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl at Birmingham, Ala.: Auburn vs. Houston, Noon
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Fenway Bowl at Boston: Virginia vs. SMU, 11 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|2
|196
|160
|9
|3
|322
|180
|NC State
|6
|2
|263
|178
|9
|3
|397
|236
|Wake Forest
|7
|3
|383
|312
|10
|3
|536
|394
|Louisville
|4
|4
|266
|191
|6
|6
|383
|324
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|196
|230
|5
|7
|331
|318
|Boston College
|2
|6
|131
|201
|6
|6
|296
|266
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|177
|245
|5
|7
|299
|316
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|8
|1
|349
|208
|11
|2
|559
|300
|Miami
|5
|3
|285
|236
|7
|5
|409
|341
|Virginia
|4
|4
|278
|274
|6
|6
|415
|382
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|192
|192
|6
|6
|298
|275
|North Carolina
|4
|5
|310
|304
|6
|6
|437
|379
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|222
|263
|3
|9
|288
|402
|Duke
|0
|8
|119
|373
|3
|9
|274
|477
Monday's Games
Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: East Carolina vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
First Responder Bowl at Dallas: Louisville vs. Air Force, 3:15 p.m.
Holiday Bowl at San Diego: NC State vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Fenway Bowl at Boston: Virginia vs. SMU, 11 a.m.
Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland, 2:15 p.m.
Cheez-It Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Iowa St. vs. Clemson, 5:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: South Carolina vs. North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.
Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Michigan St. vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m.
Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Miami vs. Washington St., Noon
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|8
|2
|289
|198
|11
|2
|422
|249
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|2
|326
|159
|11
|2
|398
|218
|Oklahoma
|7
|2
|322
|252
|10
|2
|461
|303
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|313
|207
|7
|5
|394
|247
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|223
|206
|7
|5
|316
|253
|West Virginia
|4
|5
|205
|241
|6
|6
|322
|292
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|240
|321
|6
|6
|360
|385
|TCU
|3
|6
|231
|342
|5
|7
|344
|419
|Texas
|3
|6
|306
|315
|5
|7
|423
|373
|Kansas
|1
|8
|177
|391
|2
|10
|249
|506
Tuesday's Games
Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi St., 6:45 p.m.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Phoenix: Minnesota vs. West Virginia, 10:15 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cheez-It Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Iowa St. vs. Clemson, 5:45 p.m.
Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
Sugar Bowl at New Orleans: Mississippi vs. Baylor, 8:45 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|8
|0
|280
|122
|9
|3
|364
|229
|Montana St.
|7
|1
|208
|109
|12
|2
|420
|188
|Montana
|7
|2
|293
|156
|10
|3
|385
|212
|E. Washington
|6
|3
|393
|250
|10
|3
|572
|362
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|184
|166
|8
|4
|340
|273
|Weber St.
|5
|3
|262
|135
|6
|5
|344
|215
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|227
|235
|5
|6
|271
|330
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|223
|225
|5
|6
|303
|325
|Idaho
|3
|5
|197
|249
|4
|7
|279
|347
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|102
|264
|3
|8
|164
|329
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|117
|303
|2
|9
|169
|431
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|130
|232
|1
|10
|168
|375
|S. Utah
|0
|8
|141
|311
|1
|10
|209
|432
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|0
|234
|114
|11
|2
|427
|253
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|1
|270
|153
|7
|4
|354
|302
|Hampton
|3
|4
|167
|193
|5
|6
|308
|347
|NC A&T
|3
|4
|152
|180
|5
|6
|251
|285
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|172
|181
|4
|6
|245
|289
|North Alabama
|3
|4
|244
|239
|3
|8
|310
|366
|Robert Morris
|3
|5
|179
|276
|4
|6
|201
|337
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|5
|183
|233
|4
|7
|326
|335
|Campbell
|2
|5
|166
|198
|3
|8
|282
|321
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|9
|1
|349
|175
|12
|1
|490
|209
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|418
|189
|10
|2
|546
|251
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|255
|246
|10
|2
|383
|308
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|205
|151
|7
|5
|315
|201
|Maryland
|3
|6
|198
|349
|6
|6
|327
|389
|Rutgers
|2
|7
|123
|261
|5
|7
|246
|295
|Indiana
|0
|9
|94
|316
|2
|10
|207
|399
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|7
|3
|230
|211
|10
|3
|311
|249
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|242
|179
|8
|4
|313
|219
|Purdue
|6
|3
|238
|198
|8
|4
|330
|246
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|243
|135
|8
|4
|310
|197
|Illinois
|4
|5
|174
|170
|5
|7
|242
|263
|Nebraska
|1
|8
|239
|239
|3
|9
|335
|272
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|117
|306
|3
|9
|199
|348
Tuesday's Games
Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Phoenix: Minnesota vs. West Virginia, 10:15 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland, 2:15 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Purdue vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Michigan St. vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas: Arizona St. vs. Wisconsin, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m.
Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Michigan vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Arkansas vs. Penn St., Noon
Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Kentucky vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.
Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: Utah vs. Ohio St., 5 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|1
|279
|122
|12
|2
|536
|216
|Villanova
|7
|1
|230
|122
|10
|3
|391
|217
|Elon
|5
|3
|209
|196
|6
|5
|265
|287
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|152
|212
|7
|4
|277
|279
|Maine
|4
|4
|195
|220
|6
|5
|275
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|185
|182
|6
|5
|264
|220
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|194
|190
|6
|5
|245
|243
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|188
|170
|5
|6
|233
|252
|Delaware
|3
|5
|160
|192
|5
|6
|217
|257
|Towson
|3
|5
|156
|232
|4
|7
|215
|315
|New Hampshire
|2
|6
|135
|198
|3
|8
|182
|326
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|137
|184
|2
|9
|208
|288
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|7
|2
|404
|233
|9
|5
|619
|411
|Marshall
|5
|3
|247
|183
|7
|6
|429
|309
|Old Dominion
|5
|3
|234
|202
|6
|7
|359
|361
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|4
|236
|206
|7
|6
|388
|334
|Charlotte
|3
|5
|234
|326
|5
|7
|326
|408
|FAU
|3
|5
|201
|223
|5
|7
|305
|309
|FIU
|0
|8
|131
|358
|1
|11
|244
|476
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|8
|1
|346
|232
|12
|2
|516
|345
|UAB
|6
|2
|275
|161
|9
|4
|384
|302
|North Texas
|5
|3
|226
|198
|6
|7
|357
|357
|UTEP
|4
|4
|201
|199
|7
|6
|326
|328
|Rice
|3
|5
|186
|260
|4
|8
|258
|434
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|6
|193
|258
|3
|9
|336
|408
|Southern Miss.
|2
|6
|145
|220
|3
|9
|212
|335
Tuesday's Games
San Diego St. 38, UTSA 24
Thursday's Games
Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|199
|105
|9
|1
|306
|147
|Princeton
|6
|1
|208
|146
|9
|1
|334
|174
|Harvard
|5
|2
|212
|124
|8
|2
|324
|149
|Columbia
|4
|3
|157
|167
|7
|3
|251
|225
|Yale
|4
|3
|233
|206
|5
|5
|299
|247
|Penn
|1
|6
|127
|185
|3
|7
|191
|215
|Brown
|1
|6
|211
|333
|2
|8
|295
|424
|Cornell
|1
|6
|136
|217
|2
|8
|201
|289
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|6
|3
|331
|338
|7
|7
|462
|508
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|3
|257
|176
|7
|6
|376
|300
|Ohio
|3
|5
|216
|223
|3
|9
|271
|364
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|191
|288
|4
|8
|257
|368
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|219
|262
|4
|8
|351
|359
|Akron
|1
|7
|162
|296
|2
|10
|238
|474
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|7
|2
|294
|277
|9
|5
|451
|472
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|275
|204
|8
|4
|396
|314
|Toledo
|5
|3
|281
|181
|7
|6
|434
|283
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|261
|252
|7
|5
|370
|343
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|229
|236
|7
|6
|392
|390
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|209
|192
|6
|7
|313
|369
Tuesday's Games
Wyoming 52, Kent St. 38
Thursday's Games
Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. 51, Ball St. 20
Monday's Games
Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Boise St. vs. Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|123
|78
|7
|5
|299
|314
|NC Central
|4
|1
|169
|135
|6
|5
|268
|287
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|159
|148
|6
|5
|365
|338
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|107
|116
|5
|6
|258
|278
|Howard
|1
|4
|120
|135
|3
|8
|260
|328
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|2
|9
|154
|347
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|1
|299
|127
|13
|1
|473
|157
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|266
|201
|8
|4
|411
|314
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|261
|164
|11
|4
|542
|296
|S. Illinois
|6
|4
|277
|281
|8
|5
|402
|336
|South Dakota
|5
|4
|228
|210
|7
|5
|324
|248
|N. Iowa
|4
|4
|202
|162
|6
|6
|299
|216
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|120
|264
|5
|6
|175
|330
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|172
|161
|5
|6
|269
|223
|Illinois St.
|2
|6
|122
|187
|4
|7
|202
|246
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|189
|271
|3
|7
|247
|354
|W. Illinois
|2
|6
|184
|292
|2
|9
|268
|427
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|7
|2
|198
|177
|12
|2
|383
|277
|Fresno St.
|6
|2
|231
|165
|10
|3
|434
|267
|Nevada
|5
|3
|297
|200
|8
|4
|440
|293
|Hawaii
|3
|5
|199
|229
|6
|7
|374
|408
|San Jose St.
|3
|5
|148
|220
|5
|7
|240
|318
|UNLV
|2
|6
|186
|250
|2
|10
|249
|394
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|7
|2
|303
|235
|11
|3
|456
|342
|Air Force
|6
|2
|269
|184
|9
|3
|372
|229
|Boise St.
|5
|3
|219
|141
|7
|5
|350
|228
|Wyoming
|2
|6
|140
|177
|7
|6
|330
|308
|Colorado St.
|2
|6
|204
|243
|3
|9
|284
|339
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|72
|245
|3
|9
|146
|341
Tuesday's Games
Wyoming 52, Kent St. 38
San Diego St. 38, UTSA 24
Monday's Games
Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
First Responder Bowl at Dallas: Louisville vs. Air Force, 3:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Boise St. vs. Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|6
|1
|163
|84
|8
|4
|235
|167
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|208
|151
|7
|3
|295
|229
|Bryant
|5
|2
|225
|123
|7
|4
|330
|249
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|3
|184
|106
|5
|6
|252
|210
|CCSU
|4
|3
|181
|164
|4
|7
|232
|339
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|143
|217
|5
|6
|306
|302
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|5
|122
|249
|2
|8
|139
|405
|Wagner
|0
|7
|93
|225
|0
|11
|141
|424
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|6
|1
|228
|141
|10
|3
|390
|325
|Murray St.
|5
|3
|185
|209
|6
|5
|237
|278
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|225
|130
|6
|5
|358
|274
|Tennessee St.
|4
|3
|140
|180
|5
|6
|217
|296
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|234
|183
|4
|7
|297
|341
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|105
|187
|3
|8
|202
|350
|E. Illinois
|1
|6
|105
|192
|1
|10
|160
|312
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|7
|3
|294
|272
|10
|3
|408
|331
|Washington St.
|6
|3
|255
|220
|7
|5
|341
|291
|Oregon St.
|5
|4
|285
|254
|7
|6
|406
|335
|California
|4
|5
|194
|181
|5
|7
|285
|267
|Washington
|3
|6
|189
|225
|4
|8
|258
|272
|Stanford
|2
|7
|183
|297
|3
|9
|245
|389
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|9
|1
|373
|192
|10
|3
|461
|268
|Arizona St.
|6
|3
|261
|200
|8
|4
|356
|251
|UCLA
|6
|3
|319
|244
|8
|4
|438
|321
|Colorado
|3
|6
|183
|273
|4
|8
|225
|320
|Southern Cal
|3
|6
|267
|308
|4
|8
|344
|381
|Arizona
|1
|8
|157
|294
|1
|11
|206
|377
Tuesday's Games
Holiday Bowl at San Diego: NC State vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, 9:15 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas: Arizona St. vs. Wisconsin, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Miami vs. Washington St., Noon
Saturday's Games
Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: Utah vs. Ohio St., 5 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|253
|76
|10
|3
|419
|240
|Colgate
|5
|1
|166
|120
|5
|6
|206
|287
|Fordham
|4
|2
|239
|207
|6
|5
|370
|351
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|121
|3
|8
|127
|285
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|125
|137
|3
|8
|182
|259
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|116
|185
|2
|8
|190
|306
|Bucknell
|0
|6
|64
|238
|1
|10
|104
|417
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|7
|1
|327
|203
|8
|3
|400
|322
|San Diego
|7
|1
|249
|144
|7
|4
|283
|277
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|2
|235
|125
|7
|3
|250
|178
|Morehead St.
|6
|2
|253
|212
|7
|4
|360
|348
|Dayton
|5
|3
|291
|236
|6
|4
|311
|301
|Marist
|5
|3
|197
|158
|5
|5
|228
|229
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|270
|226
|4
|7
|298
|346
|Stetson
|2
|6
|160
|239
|4
|7
|263
|332
|Butler
|1
|7
|129
|280
|3
|8
|262
|377
|Drake
|1
|7
|75
|143
|2
|9
|127
|229
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|252
|472
|2
|9
|404
|590
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|1
|345
|107
|12
|1
|512
|124
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|219
|195
|9
|3
|400
|265
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|278
|269
|7
|5
|466
|330
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|167
|230
|6
|6
|256
|291
|Missouri
|3
|5
|181
|288
|6
|7
|378
|440
|Florida
|2
|6
|211
|212
|6
|7
|399
|348
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|109
|317
|2
|10
|189
|430
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|8
|1
|339
|219
|12
|1
|553
|263
|Mississippi
|6
|2
|246
|224
|10
|2
|431
|300
|Arkansas
|4
|4
|210
|237
|8
|4
|378
|288
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|215
|171
|8
|4
|352
|191
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|228
|218
|7
|5
|371
|303
|Auburn
|3
|5
|179
|204
|6
|6
|355
|266
|LSU
|3
|5
|188
|224
|6
|6
|325
|304
Wednesday's Games
Army 24, Missouri 22
Thursday's Games
UCF 29, Florida 17
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl at Birmingham, Ala.: Auburn vs. Houston, Noon
Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi St., 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: South Carolina vs. North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.
Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Purdue vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Michigan vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: Arkansas vs. Penn St., Noon
Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Kentucky vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.
Sugar Bowl at New Orleans: Mississippi vs. Baylor, 8:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|7
|1
|284
|214
|11
|2
|425
|295
|Mercer
|6
|2
|234
|179
|7
|3
|317
|227
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|230
|130
|6
|5
|293
|188
|Furman
|4
|4
|205
|196
|6
|5
|267
|259
|VMI
|4
|4
|258
|260
|6
|5
|344
|365
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|294
|295
|4
|7
|356
|454
|Samford
|3
|5
|286
|317
|4
|7
|417
|434
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|191
|275
|4
|7
|271
|378
|Wofford
|0
|8
|177
|293
|1
|10
|225
|380
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|1
|313
|186
|10
|3
|513
|350
|SE Louisiana
|6
|2
|381
|269
|9
|4
|586
|425
|Nicholls
|5
|3
|295
|231
|6
|5
|367
|314
|McNeese St.
|3
|5
|196
|180
|4
|7
|270
|280
|Northwestern St.
|3
|5
|180
|283
|3
|8
|214
|375
|Houston Baptist
|0
|8
|134
|350
|0
|11
|191
|459
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|9
|0
|279
|117
|11
|2
|358
|193
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|238
|114
|9
|3
|333
|204
|Alabama A&M
|5
|3
|292
|275
|7
|3
|379
|351
|Alabama St.
|3
|5
|183
|226
|5
|6
|240
|310
|MVSU
|3
|5
|186
|227
|4
|7
|216
|336
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|193
|256
|2
|9
|270
|399
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|3
|256
|196
|7
|5
|305
|315
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|238
|223
|6
|5
|286
|284
|Grambling St.
|3
|5
|173
|212
|4
|7
|189
|304
|Southern U.
|3
|5
|222
|229
|4
|7
|290
|339
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|249
|283
|3
|8
|359
|397
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|7
|158
|309
|2
|9
|218
|415
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|7
|2
|314
|167
|10
|4
|483
|310
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|2
|303
|176
|11
|2
|532
|281
|Georgia St.
|6
|2
|244
|187
|8
|5
|366
|352
|Troy
|3
|5
|171
|257
|5
|7
|274
|313
|Georgia Southern
|2
|6
|180
|235
|3
|9
|243
|377
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|0
|263
|148
|13
|1
|435
|259
|Texas State
|3
|5
|179
|249
|4
|8
|277
|396
|South Alabama
|2
|6
|204
|210
|5
|7
|299
|317
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|184
|295
|4
|8
|251
|402
|Arkansas St.
|1
|7
|176
|294
|2
|10
|303
|463
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. 51, Ball St. 20
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|0
|330
|143
|11
|1
|492
|257
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|2
|242
|143
|8
|4
|411
|232
|E. Kentucky
|5
|2
|214
|167
|7
|4
|304
|275
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|3
|158
|175
|5
|6
|242
|312
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|150
|158
|6
|5
|296
|240
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|216
|207
|5
|6
|379
|316
|Abilene Christian
|3
|5
|206
|208
|5
|6
|311
|280
|Lamar
|0
|8
|106
|334
|2
|9
|170
|401
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|1
|10
|204
|436
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|9
|4
|427
|290
|New Mexico St.
|2
|10
|271
|485
|Liberty
|8
|5
|437
|280
|Umass
|1
|11
|196
|517
|Notre Dame
|11
|1
|423
|219
|BYU
|10
|3
|430
|322
|Uconn
|1
|11
|187
|462
Wednesday's Games
Army 24, Missouri 22
Saturday, Jan. 1
Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.