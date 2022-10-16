All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tulane30966461231111
Cincinnati20594551229127
UCF20111325124886
East Carolina2212412043232172
Memphis221389643249211
Houston11575933188202
SMU11597533213177
Navy2212311824140145
Temple0216942488154
Tulsa02428424198211
South Florida038312116177263

Thursday's Games

UCF 70, Temple 13

Friday's Games

SMU 40, Navy 34

Saturday's Games

Tulane 45, South Florida 31

East Carolina 47, Memphis 45

Friday, Oct. 21

Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Cincinnati at SMU, Noon

Houston at Navy, Noon

Memphis at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson5018710670270138
Syracuse3077366021679
Wake Forest11767251247153
Florida St.2314512943216159
NC State12487152192118
Louisville1310511733166134
Boston College136113524120174

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Carolina301066961292227
Georgia Tech21598233104168
Pittsburgh11665542210157
Miami11444133184123
Duke12937843230156
Virginia Tech138011625134176
Virginia03549424107149

Saturday's Games

Miami 20, Virginia Tech 14

Syracuse 24, NC State 9

Clemson 34, Florida St. 28

North Carolina 38, Duke 35

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.20825961262171
Cent. Arkansas201004434224233
Austin Peay11516952262127
Kennesaw St.129212024143232
E. Kentucky01203133205200
North Alabama02658715170205

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas 51, Kennesaw St. 24

Austin Peay 52, Murray St. 17

Sam Houston St. 25, E. Kentucky 17

Jacksonville St. 47, North Alabama 31

Saturday, Oct. 22

SE Louisiana at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
TCU301369560275159
Kansas St.30887151172100
Texas311457852257128
Oklahoma St.211179951272167
Kansas2214214352281210
Baylor129610333227146
Texas Tech129611233206179
West Virginia1210513333234188
Oklahoma1311018743237217
Iowa St.04657934160106

Thursday's Games

West Virginia 43, Baylor 40

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma 52, Kansas 42

Texas 24, Iowa St. 21

TCU 43, Oklahoma St. 40

Saturday, Oct. 22

Kansas at Baylor, Noon

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.301565660290120
Weber St.30104406022466
Montana St.401537961284177
Idaho301126842193141
Montana21104665122487
Portland St.125812224129201
UC Davis12928524170156
N. Arizona139514725132217
N. Colorado139116125156254
Idaho St.138013116124252
Cal Poly038112015137220
E. Washington038413515151286

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 37, N. Colorado 14

Idaho St. 40, Cal Poly 31

Idaho 30, Montana 23

Weber St. 42, Portland St. 7

UC Davis 56, N. Arizona 27

Sacramento St. 52, E. Washington 28

Saturday, Oct. 22

UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell20753842183152
NC A&T10241333146167
Gardner-Webb1048025196176
Charleston Southern11525715129228
Bryant02364825219204
Robert Morris0210890656201

Saturday's Games

Campbell 41, Robert Morris 10

NC A&T 45, Edward Waters 7

Liberty 21, Gardner-Webb 20

Charleston Southern 24, Bryant 23

Saturday, Oct. 22

NC A&T at Robert Morris, Noon

Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan40133687029985
Ohio St.30150516029394
Penn St.21697951189115
Maryland2212111152242169
Indiana138712434179221
Michigan St.137413834189190
Rutgers03339033137132

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois3189536118262
Purdue3112511152238169
Nebraska2211410834208219
Minnesota1258534220770
Iowa124746338859
Northwestern12458715106166
Wisconsin1310112734219151

Saturday's Games

Illinois 26, Minnesota 14

Michigan 41, Penn St. 17

Maryland 38, Indiana 33

Michigan St. 34, Wisconsin 28

Purdue 43, Nebraska 37

Saturday, Oct. 22

Indiana at Rutgers, Noon

Iowa at Ohio St., Noon

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
New Hampshire401207252168161
Delaware31122615117177
Elon311028552189151
William & Mary21856651197118
Rhode Island21736642170142
Richmond21984742176108
Maine21899724124197
Monmouth (NJ)2213614243265207
Hampton126510342155148
Villanova12978933190176
Towson0334882484187
Albany (NY)039110415191247
Stony Brook04451370662202

Saturday's Games

Maine 38, Monmouth (NJ) 28

Rhode Island 17, Elon 10

New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0

Richmond 20, Villanova 10

Hampton 38, Albany (NY) 37

Fordham 45, Stony Brook 14

Saturday, Oct. 22

Rhode Island at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Elon at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA301066852254208
North Texas301236843253245
UAB21996242207104
W. Kentucky211364843280159
FAU21887234208190
Rice11424133168172
Louisiana Tech11687824178233
UTEP128510734155202
Middle Tennessee036112134196221
FIU02101032493221
Charlotte036811816175312

Friday's Games

UTSA 30, FIU 10

Saturday's Games

UAB 34, Charlotte 20

W. Kentucky 35, Middle Tennessee 17

North Texas 47, Louisiana Tech 27

FAU 17, Rice 14

Friday, Oct. 21

UAB at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Penn2057315015373
Princeton2059255015058
Harvard20705641160132
Yale20623541139108
Columbia0220583212874
Cornell02427332123141
Brown02477023128166
Dartmouth02384714104112

Friday's Games

Princeton 35, Brown 19

Saturday's Games

Yale 29, Bucknell 9

Cornell 19, Lehigh 15

Penn 34, Columbia 14

New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0

Harvard 41, Howard 25

Friday, Oct. 21

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Cornell at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Yale at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Buffalo301125843213171
Ohio211127943232258
Bowling Green21557934177259
Miami (Ohio)12606534138168
Kent St.128610325194230
Akron038311416131273

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo301428052269184
Ball St.21919143180205
E. Michigan128611243199229
Cent. Michigan12617625184205
N. Illinois1210910625229240
W. Michigan127410825150218

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green 17, Miami (Ohio) 13

Cent. Michigan 28, Akron 21

Buffalo 34, Umass 7

Ball St. 25, Uconn 21

N. Illinois 39, E. Michigan 10

Toledo 52, Kent St. 31

Ohio 33, W. Michigan 14

Saturday, Oct. 22

Akron at Kent St., Noon

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central10592051250122
Delaware St.102874213396
Norfolk St.1131491688260
Morgan St.02418324137190
SC State000024130176
Howard000015143171

Thursday's Games

NC Central 59, Morgan St. 20

Saturday's Games

SC State 36, Va. Lynchburg 0

Delaware St. 28, Norfolk St. 7

Harvard 41, Howard 25

Saturday, Oct. 22

Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
S. Dakota St.40113486118594
S. Illinois401215952212181
N. Dakota St.311138052240128
North Dakota3112912242173184
Illinois St.21495042112116
N. Iowa221208334199182
Youngstown St.129210433172165
Missouri St.036611424155196
Indiana St.03829915113218
South Dakota0330741575153
W. Illinois03341160679237

Saturday's Games

Youngstown St. 48, Indiana St. 42

Illinois St. 12, South Dakota 10

S. Illinois 30, W. Illinois 7

S. Dakota St. 23, N. Dakota St. 21

N. Iowa 41, Utah Tech 14

Saturday, Oct. 22

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Jose St.2183404215487
UNLV227912643203194
San Diego St.11294933111143
Fresno St.11375024135156
Hawaii11453225132259
Nevada03509625152204

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.301064742163115
Wyoming21606143163184
Utah St.21757434139222
Air Force221317852233115
Colorado St.1130311573195
New Mexico03488925125158

Saturday's Games

Utah St. 17, Colorado St. 13

New Mexico St. 21, New Mexico 9

Air Force 42, UNLV 7

Fresno St. 17, San Jose St. 10

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 31, Nevada 16

Saturday, Oct. 22

UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Merrimack301066152215150
Sacred Heart20543742132112
St. Francis (Pa.)301232742212114
Stonehill1151603116090
Duquesne02415215110168
CCSU0223530678223
LIU Brooklyn0230810690250
Wagner0224810669282

Saturday's Games

Sacred Heart 40, Stonehill 27

Merrimack 54, Wagner 17

St. Francis (Pa.) 57, LIU Brooklyn 7

Friday, Oct. 21

LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Duquesne at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri20834851204164
UT Martin301467042225160
Tennessee St.10301424136160
E. Illinois11695824158192
Lindenwood (Mo.)129113942201211
Tennessee Tech036210915126223
Murray St.0237800781308

Saturday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 37, E. Illinois 34

Austin Peay 52, Murray St. 17

Tennessee St. 30, Tennessee Tech 14

Saturday, Oct. 22

UT Martin at Tennessee, Noon

Murray St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UCLA301278160249136
Oregon301389051252173
Southern Cal4117212461283155
Utah3115111352285156
Oregon St.22829652219173
Washington2215914652295200
California12717933142130
Arizona St.128311424161181
Colorado12571011587229
Washington St.139310743172145
Arizona1313516734221254
Stanford0410415424161178

Saturday's Games

Colorado 20, California 13

Washington 49, Arizona 39

Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

Utah 43, Southern Cal 42

Oregon St. 24, Washington St. 10

Saturday, Oct. 22

UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross2092106022893
Fordham20996661344264
Lafayette1024142453113
Lehigh11495916111217
Colgate01103515103195
Georgetown02578015140238
Bucknell0214810650189

Saturday's Games

Army 42, Colgate 17

Yale 29, Bucknell 9

Cornell 19, Lehigh 15

Fordham 45, Stony Brook 14

Saturday, Oct. 22

Georgetown at Colgate, Noon

Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Thomas (Minn.)30915451179110
Davidson311317752241135
Butler21575642150137
Dayton21515242135124
San Diego21714133169112
Valparaiso21946833148148
Stetson11697132152138
Marist2210611824121199
Morehead St.12667624141216
Presbyterian045813916100292
Drake046310507105220

Saturday's Games

Dayton 24, Marist 7

Davidson 28, Morehead St. 26

Butler 26, Valparaiso 25

St. Thomas (Minn.) 26, Drake 14

San Diego 28, Presbyterian 3

Saturday, Oct. 22

Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Drake, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia40171397029264
Tennessee301309560286138
Kentucky22867952185115
South Carolina126110642202150
Florida1310812643220197
Vanderbilt033116234199276
Missouri03536724151148

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Mississippi301228170286121
Alabama3117710161315127
LSU3111010852236149
Mississippi St.221159952248153
Texas A&M12678733129113
Arkansas1310814243229228
Auburn137812534156198

Saturday's Games

Mississippi 48, Auburn 34

Tennessee 52, Alabama 49

Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0

Arkansas 52, BYU 35

LSU 45, Florida 35

Kentucky 27, Mississippi St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 22

UT Martin at Tennessee, Noon

Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Mercer401634661287115
Chattanooga3096295117594
Samford30975351157131
Furman311229852210152
W. Carolina139614834242242
The Citadel1346861556164
Wofford13521171681194
ETSU1412414734213157
VMI035112315107209

Saturday's Games

Wofford 31, The Citadel 16

Chattanooga 41, VMI 13

Furman 47, W. Carolina 40

Mercer 55, ETSU 33

Saturday, Oct. 22

Mercer at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Texas A&M Commerce20714342228106
Northwestern St.301087034166263
Incarnate Word211397861338176
SE Louisiana11696633203152
Nicholls11525316117279
Houston Baptist12649024130179
McNeese St.02358815113227
Lamar037812806122222

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 49, Nicholls 14

Northwestern St. 37, Houston Baptist 10

Texas A&M Commerce 40, McNeese St. 15

Saturday, Oct. 22

SE Missouri at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Faulkner at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.40182306026457
Florida A&M319510752162190
Alabama A&M21979624117221
Alabama St.22677343118144
Bethune-Cookman127110215110246
MVSU04301370760235

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern U.311255742228122
Prairie View311129733139149
Alcorn St.21854933142151
Texas Southern22847324135184
Ark.-Pine Bluff034112124172229
Grambling St.048012716154272

Saturday's Games

Florida A&M 20, Grambling St. 16

Alabama St. 24, MVSU 9

Jackson St. 48, Bethune-Cookman 8

Southern U. 21, Alcorn St. 17

Sunday's Games

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Old Dominion20784733157157
Coastal Carolina3112412461231205
James Madison3115210651259120
Georgia St.11657424179200
Georgia Southern1210811343267220
Appalachian St.12849633211173
Marshall02203933160104

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
South Alabama20615151216128
Troy31886352170135
Southern Miss.11304633155139
Louisiana-Lafayette12575433151115
Texas State12638134159173
Arkansas St.1311011925212211
Louisiana-Monroe1310413125156253

Wednesday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Marshall 13

Saturday's Games

Old Dominion 49, Coastal Carolina 21

Troy 17, Texas State 14

Georgia Southern 45, James Madison 38

South Alabama 41, Louisiana-Monroe 34

Southern Miss. 20, Arkansas St. 19

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, Noon

Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian20472852185137
Sam Houston St.101716327291
Tarleton St.11668142196187
Stephen F. Austin11574143261200
S. Utah12898034185211
Utah Tech02275715144208

Saturday's Games

Abilene Christian 21, S. Utah 18

N. Iowa 41, Utah Tech 14

Sam Houston St. 25, E. Kentucky 17

Stephen F. Austin 41, Tarleton St. 24

Saturday, Oct. 22

Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Liberty61208158
BYU43227212
Notre Dame33142132
Uconn35145233
Army24181182
New Mexico St.25105203
Umass1684224

Saturday's Games

Army 42, Colgate 17

Buffalo 34, Umass 7

Ball St. 25, Uconn 21

Liberty 21, Gardner-Webb 20

Arkansas 52, BYU 35

Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

New Mexico St. 21, New Mexico 9

Saturday, Oct. 22

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, Noon

UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you