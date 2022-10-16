All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|3
|0
|96
|64
|6
|1
|231
|111
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|59
|45
|5
|1
|229
|127
|UCF
|2
|0
|111
|32
|5
|1
|248
|86
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|124
|120
|4
|3
|232
|172
|Memphis
|2
|2
|138
|96
|4
|3
|249
|211
|Houston
|1
|1
|57
|59
|3
|3
|188
|202
|SMU
|1
|1
|59
|75
|3
|3
|213
|177
|Navy
|2
|2
|123
|118
|2
|4
|140
|145
|Temple
|0
|2
|16
|94
|2
|4
|88
|154
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|42
|84
|2
|4
|198
|211
|South Florida
|0
|3
|83
|121
|1
|6
|177
|263
Thursday's Games
UCF 70, Temple 13
Friday's Games
SMU 40, Navy 34
Saturday's Games
Tulane 45, South Florida 31
East Carolina 47, Memphis 45
Friday, Oct. 21
Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Cincinnati at SMU, Noon
Houston at Navy, Noon
Memphis at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
UCF at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|5
|0
|187
|106
|7
|0
|270
|138
|Syracuse
|3
|0
|77
|36
|6
|0
|216
|79
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|76
|72
|5
|1
|247
|153
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|145
|129
|4
|3
|216
|159
|NC State
|1
|2
|48
|71
|5
|2
|192
|118
|Louisville
|1
|3
|105
|117
|3
|3
|166
|134
|Boston College
|1
|3
|61
|135
|2
|4
|120
|174
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|3
|0
|106
|69
|6
|1
|292
|227
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|59
|82
|3
|3
|104
|168
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|66
|55
|4
|2
|210
|157
|Miami
|1
|1
|44
|41
|3
|3
|184
|123
|Duke
|1
|2
|93
|78
|4
|3
|230
|156
|Virginia Tech
|1
|3
|80
|116
|2
|5
|134
|176
|Virginia
|0
|3
|54
|94
|2
|4
|107
|149
Saturday's Games
Miami 20, Virginia Tech 14
Syracuse 24, NC State 9
Clemson 34, Florida St. 28
North Carolina 38, Duke 35
Thursday, Oct. 20
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|82
|59
|6
|1
|262
|171
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|100
|44
|3
|4
|224
|233
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|5
|2
|262
|127
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|92
|120
|2
|4
|143
|232
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|3
|205
|200
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|65
|87
|1
|5
|170
|205
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas 51, Kennesaw St. 24
Austin Peay 52, Murray St. 17
Sam Houston St. 25, E. Kentucky 17
Jacksonville St. 47, North Alabama 31
Saturday, Oct. 22
SE Louisiana at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|3
|0
|136
|95
|6
|0
|275
|159
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|88
|71
|5
|1
|172
|100
|Texas
|3
|1
|145
|78
|5
|2
|257
|128
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|1
|117
|99
|5
|1
|272
|167
|Kansas
|2
|2
|142
|143
|5
|2
|281
|210
|Baylor
|1
|2
|96
|103
|3
|3
|227
|146
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|96
|112
|3
|3
|206
|179
|West Virginia
|1
|2
|105
|133
|3
|3
|234
|188
|Oklahoma
|1
|3
|110
|187
|4
|3
|237
|217
|Iowa St.
|0
|4
|65
|79
|3
|4
|160
|106
Thursday's Games
West Virginia 43, Baylor 40
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma 52, Kansas 42
Texas 24, Iowa St. 21
TCU 43, Oklahoma St. 40
Saturday, Oct. 22
Kansas at Baylor, Noon
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|3
|0
|156
|56
|6
|0
|290
|120
|Weber St.
|3
|0
|104
|40
|6
|0
|224
|66
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|153
|79
|6
|1
|284
|177
|Idaho
|3
|0
|112
|68
|4
|2
|193
|141
|Montana
|2
|1
|104
|66
|5
|1
|224
|87
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|58
|122
|2
|4
|129
|201
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|92
|85
|2
|4
|170
|156
|N. Arizona
|1
|3
|95
|147
|2
|5
|132
|217
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|91
|161
|2
|5
|156
|254
|Idaho St.
|1
|3
|80
|131
|1
|6
|124
|252
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|81
|120
|1
|5
|137
|220
|E. Washington
|0
|3
|84
|135
|1
|5
|151
|286
Saturday's Games
Montana St. 37, N. Colorado 14
Idaho St. 40, Cal Poly 31
Idaho 30, Montana 23
Weber St. 42, Portland St. 7
UC Davis 56, N. Arizona 27
Sacramento St. 52, E. Washington 28
Saturday, Oct. 22
UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 11 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|2
|0
|75
|38
|4
|2
|183
|152
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|24
|13
|3
|3
|146
|167
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|48
|0
|2
|5
|196
|176
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|52
|57
|1
|5
|129
|228
|Bryant
|0
|2
|36
|48
|2
|5
|219
|204
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|10
|89
|0
|6
|56
|201
Saturday's Games
Campbell 41, Robert Morris 10
NC A&T 45, Edward Waters 7
Liberty 21, Gardner-Webb 20
Charleston Southern 24, Bryant 23
Saturday, Oct. 22
NC A&T at Robert Morris, Noon
Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|133
|68
|7
|0
|299
|85
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|150
|51
|6
|0
|293
|94
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|69
|79
|5
|1
|189
|115
|Maryland
|2
|2
|121
|111
|5
|2
|242
|169
|Indiana
|1
|3
|87
|124
|3
|4
|179
|221
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|74
|138
|3
|4
|189
|190
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|33
|90
|3
|3
|137
|132
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|3
|1
|89
|53
|6
|1
|182
|62
|Purdue
|3
|1
|125
|111
|5
|2
|238
|169
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|114
|108
|3
|4
|208
|219
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|58
|53
|4
|2
|207
|70
|Iowa
|1
|2
|47
|46
|3
|3
|88
|59
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|45
|87
|1
|5
|106
|166
|Wisconsin
|1
|3
|101
|127
|3
|4
|219
|151
Saturday's Games
Illinois 26, Minnesota 14
Michigan 41, Penn St. 17
Maryland 38, Indiana 33
Michigan St. 34, Wisconsin 28
Purdue 43, Nebraska 37
Saturday, Oct. 22
Indiana at Rutgers, Noon
Iowa at Ohio St., Noon
Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|4
|0
|120
|72
|5
|2
|168
|161
|Delaware
|3
|1
|122
|61
|5
|1
|171
|77
|Elon
|3
|1
|102
|85
|5
|2
|189
|151
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|85
|66
|5
|1
|197
|118
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|73
|66
|4
|2
|170
|142
|Richmond
|2
|1
|98
|47
|4
|2
|176
|108
|Maine
|2
|1
|89
|97
|2
|4
|124
|197
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|136
|142
|4
|3
|265
|207
|Hampton
|1
|2
|65
|103
|4
|2
|155
|148
|Villanova
|1
|2
|97
|89
|3
|3
|190
|176
|Towson
|0
|3
|34
|88
|2
|4
|84
|187
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|91
|104
|1
|5
|191
|247
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|45
|137
|0
|6
|62
|202
Saturday's Games
Maine 38, Monmouth (NJ) 28
Rhode Island 17, Elon 10
New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0
Richmond 20, Villanova 10
Hampton 38, Albany (NY) 37
Fordham 45, Stony Brook 14
Saturday, Oct. 22
Rhode Island at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Elon at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Maine at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|3
|0
|106
|68
|5
|2
|254
|208
|North Texas
|3
|0
|123
|68
|4
|3
|253
|245
|UAB
|2
|1
|99
|62
|4
|2
|207
|104
|W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|136
|48
|4
|3
|280
|159
|FAU
|2
|1
|88
|72
|3
|4
|208
|190
|Rice
|1
|1
|42
|41
|3
|3
|168
|172
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|68
|78
|2
|4
|178
|233
|UTEP
|1
|2
|85
|107
|3
|4
|155
|202
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|3
|61
|121
|3
|4
|196
|221
|FIU
|0
|2
|10
|103
|2
|4
|93
|221
|Charlotte
|0
|3
|68
|118
|1
|6
|175
|312
Friday's Games
UTSA 30, FIU 10
Saturday's Games
UAB 34, Charlotte 20
W. Kentucky 35, Middle Tennessee 17
North Texas 47, Louisiana Tech 27
FAU 17, Rice 14
Friday, Oct. 21
UAB at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at UTEP, 4 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|2
|0
|57
|31
|5
|0
|153
|73
|Princeton
|2
|0
|59
|25
|5
|0
|150
|58
|Harvard
|2
|0
|70
|56
|4
|1
|160
|132
|Yale
|2
|0
|62
|35
|4
|1
|139
|108
|Columbia
|0
|2
|20
|58
|3
|2
|128
|74
|Cornell
|0
|2
|42
|73
|3
|2
|123
|141
|Brown
|0
|2
|47
|70
|2
|3
|128
|166
|Dartmouth
|0
|2
|38
|47
|1
|4
|104
|112
Friday's Games
Princeton 35, Brown 19
Saturday's Games
Yale 29, Bucknell 9
Cornell 19, Lehigh 15
Penn 34, Columbia 14
New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0
Harvard 41, Howard 25
Friday, Oct. 21
Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Cornell at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Yale at Penn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|112
|58
|4
|3
|213
|171
|Ohio
|2
|1
|112
|79
|4
|3
|232
|258
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|55
|79
|3
|4
|177
|259
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|60
|65
|3
|4
|138
|168
|Kent St.
|1
|2
|86
|103
|2
|5
|194
|230
|Akron
|0
|3
|83
|114
|1
|6
|131
|273
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|3
|0
|142
|80
|5
|2
|269
|184
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|91
|91
|4
|3
|180
|205
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|86
|112
|4
|3
|199
|229
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|61
|76
|2
|5
|184
|205
|N. Illinois
|1
|2
|109
|106
|2
|5
|229
|240
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|74
|108
|2
|5
|150
|218
Saturday's Games
Bowling Green 17, Miami (Ohio) 13
Cent. Michigan 28, Akron 21
Buffalo 34, Umass 7
Ball St. 25, Uconn 21
N. Illinois 39, E. Michigan 10
Toledo 52, Kent St. 31
Ohio 33, W. Michigan 14
Saturday, Oct. 22
Akron at Kent St., Noon
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Toledo at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|59
|20
|5
|1
|250
|122
|Delaware St.
|1
|0
|28
|7
|4
|2
|133
|96
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|31
|49
|1
|6
|88
|260
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|41
|83
|2
|4
|137
|190
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|130
|176
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|143
|171
Thursday's Games
NC Central 59, Morgan St. 20
Saturday's Games
SC State 36, Va. Lynchburg 0
Delaware St. 28, Norfolk St. 7
Harvard 41, Howard 25
Saturday, Oct. 22
Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|113
|48
|6
|1
|185
|94
|S. Illinois
|4
|0
|121
|59
|5
|2
|212
|181
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|113
|80
|5
|2
|240
|128
|North Dakota
|3
|1
|129
|122
|4
|2
|173
|184
|Illinois St.
|2
|1
|49
|50
|4
|2
|112
|116
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|120
|83
|3
|4
|199
|182
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|92
|104
|3
|3
|172
|165
|Missouri St.
|0
|3
|66
|114
|2
|4
|155
|196
|Indiana St.
|0
|3
|82
|99
|1
|5
|113
|218
|South Dakota
|0
|3
|30
|74
|1
|5
|75
|153
|W. Illinois
|0
|3
|34
|116
|0
|6
|79
|237
Saturday's Games
Youngstown St. 48, Indiana St. 42
Illinois St. 12, South Dakota 10
S. Illinois 30, W. Illinois 7
S. Dakota St. 23, N. Dakota St. 21
N. Iowa 41, Utah Tech 14
Saturday, Oct. 22
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
S. Illinois at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|2
|1
|83
|40
|4
|2
|154
|87
|UNLV
|2
|2
|79
|126
|4
|3
|203
|194
|San Diego St.
|1
|1
|29
|49
|3
|3
|111
|143
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|37
|50
|2
|4
|135
|156
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|45
|32
|2
|5
|132
|259
|Nevada
|0
|3
|50
|96
|2
|5
|152
|204
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|106
|47
|4
|2
|163
|115
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|60
|61
|4
|3
|163
|184
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|75
|74
|3
|4
|139
|222
|Air Force
|2
|2
|131
|78
|5
|2
|233
|115
|Colorado St.
|1
|1
|30
|31
|1
|5
|73
|195
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|48
|89
|2
|5
|125
|158
Saturday's Games
Utah St. 17, Colorado St. 13
New Mexico St. 21, New Mexico 9
Air Force 42, UNLV 7
Fresno St. 17, San Jose St. 10
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 31, Nevada 16
Saturday, Oct. 22
UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Utah St. at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|3
|0
|106
|61
|5
|2
|215
|150
|Sacred Heart
|2
|0
|54
|37
|4
|2
|132
|112
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|0
|123
|27
|4
|2
|212
|114
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|51
|60
|3
|1
|160
|90
|Duquesne
|0
|2
|41
|52
|1
|5
|110
|168
|CCSU
|0
|2
|23
|53
|0
|6
|78
|223
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|2
|30
|81
|0
|6
|90
|250
|Wagner
|0
|2
|24
|81
|0
|6
|69
|282
Saturday's Games
Sacred Heart 40, Stonehill 27
Merrimack 54, Wagner 17
St. Francis (Pa.) 57, LIU Brooklyn 7
Friday, Oct. 21
LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Duquesne at CCSU, Noon
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|5
|1
|204
|164
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|4
|2
|225
|160
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|30
|14
|2
|4
|136
|160
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|69
|58
|2
|4
|158
|192
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|2
|91
|139
|4
|2
|201
|211
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|3
|62
|109
|1
|5
|126
|223
|Murray St.
|0
|2
|37
|80
|0
|7
|81
|308
Saturday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) 37, E. Illinois 34
Austin Peay 52, Murray St. 17
Tennessee St. 30, Tennessee Tech 14
Saturday, Oct. 22
UT Martin at Tennessee, Noon
Murray St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCLA
|3
|0
|127
|81
|6
|0
|249
|136
|Oregon
|3
|0
|138
|90
|5
|1
|252
|173
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|172
|124
|6
|1
|283
|155
|Utah
|3
|1
|151
|113
|5
|2
|285
|156
|Oregon St.
|2
|2
|82
|96
|5
|2
|219
|173
|Washington
|2
|2
|159
|146
|5
|2
|295
|200
|California
|1
|2
|71
|79
|3
|3
|142
|130
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|83
|114
|2
|4
|161
|181
|Colorado
|1
|2
|57
|101
|1
|5
|87
|229
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|93
|107
|4
|3
|172
|145
|Arizona
|1
|3
|135
|167
|3
|4
|221
|254
|Stanford
|0
|4
|104
|154
|2
|4
|161
|178
Saturday's Games
Colorado 20, California 13
Washington 49, Arizona 39
Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14
Utah 43, Southern Cal 42
Oregon St. 24, Washington St. 10
Saturday, Oct. 22
UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|92
|10
|6
|0
|228
|93
|Fordham
|2
|0
|99
|66
|6
|1
|344
|264
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|14
|2
|4
|53
|113
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|49
|59
|1
|6
|111
|217
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|5
|103
|195
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|57
|80
|1
|5
|140
|238
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|14
|81
|0
|6
|50
|189
Saturday's Games
Army 42, Colgate 17
Yale 29, Bucknell 9
Cornell 19, Lehigh 15
Fordham 45, Stony Brook 14
Saturday, Oct. 22
Georgetown at Colgate, Noon
Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|0
|91
|54
|5
|1
|179
|110
|Davidson
|3
|1
|131
|77
|5
|2
|241
|135
|Butler
|2
|1
|57
|56
|4
|2
|150
|137
|Dayton
|2
|1
|51
|52
|4
|2
|135
|124
|San Diego
|2
|1
|71
|41
|3
|3
|169
|112
|Valparaiso
|2
|1
|94
|68
|3
|3
|148
|148
|Stetson
|1
|1
|69
|71
|3
|2
|152
|138
|Marist
|2
|2
|106
|118
|2
|4
|121
|199
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|66
|76
|2
|4
|141
|216
|Presbyterian
|0
|4
|58
|139
|1
|6
|100
|292
|Drake
|0
|4
|63
|105
|0
|7
|105
|220
Saturday's Games
Dayton 24, Marist 7
Davidson 28, Morehead St. 26
Butler 26, Valparaiso 25
St. Thomas (Minn.) 26, Drake 14
San Diego 28, Presbyterian 3
Saturday, Oct. 22
Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Drake, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|171
|39
|7
|0
|292
|64
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|130
|95
|6
|0
|286
|138
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|86
|79
|5
|2
|185
|115
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|61
|106
|4
|2
|202
|150
|Florida
|1
|3
|108
|126
|4
|3
|220
|197
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|31
|162
|3
|4
|199
|276
|Missouri
|0
|3
|53
|67
|2
|4
|151
|148
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|3
|0
|122
|81
|7
|0
|286
|121
|Alabama
|3
|1
|177
|101
|6
|1
|315
|127
|LSU
|3
|1
|110
|108
|5
|2
|236
|149
|Mississippi St.
|2
|2
|115
|99
|5
|2
|248
|153
|Texas A&M
|1
|2
|67
|87
|3
|3
|129
|113
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|108
|142
|4
|3
|229
|228
|Auburn
|1
|3
|78
|125
|3
|4
|156
|198
Saturday's Games
Mississippi 48, Auburn 34
Tennessee 52, Alabama 49
Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
Arkansas 52, BYU 35
LSU 45, Florida 35
Kentucky 27, Mississippi St. 17
Saturday, Oct. 22
UT Martin at Tennessee, Noon
Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|4
|0
|163
|46
|6
|1
|287
|115
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|96
|29
|5
|1
|175
|94
|Samford
|3
|0
|97
|53
|5
|1
|157
|131
|Furman
|3
|1
|122
|98
|5
|2
|210
|152
|W. Carolina
|1
|3
|96
|148
|3
|4
|242
|242
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|46
|86
|1
|5
|56
|164
|Wofford
|1
|3
|52
|117
|1
|6
|81
|194
|ETSU
|1
|4
|124
|147
|3
|4
|213
|157
|VMI
|0
|3
|51
|123
|1
|5
|107
|209
Saturday's Games
Wofford 31, The Citadel 16
Chattanooga 41, VMI 13
Furman 47, W. Carolina 40
Mercer 55, ETSU 33
Saturday, Oct. 22
Mercer at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M Commerce
|2
|0
|71
|43
|4
|2
|228
|106
|Northwestern St.
|3
|0
|108
|70
|3
|4
|166
|263
|Incarnate Word
|2
|1
|139
|78
|6
|1
|338
|176
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|69
|66
|3
|3
|203
|152
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|52
|53
|1
|6
|117
|279
|Houston Baptist
|1
|2
|64
|90
|2
|4
|130
|179
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|35
|88
|1
|5
|113
|227
|Lamar
|0
|3
|78
|128
|0
|6
|122
|222
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 49, Nicholls 14
Northwestern St. 37, Houston Baptist 10
Texas A&M Commerce 40, McNeese St. 15
Saturday, Oct. 22
SE Missouri at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
Faulkner at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|182
|30
|6
|0
|264
|57
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|95
|107
|5
|2
|162
|190
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|97
|96
|2
|4
|117
|221
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|67
|73
|4
|3
|118
|144
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|71
|102
|1
|5
|110
|246
|MVSU
|0
|4
|30
|137
|0
|7
|60
|235
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|3
|1
|125
|57
|4
|2
|228
|122
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|112
|97
|3
|3
|139
|149
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|85
|49
|3
|3
|142
|151
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|84
|73
|2
|4
|135
|184
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|41
|121
|2
|4
|172
|229
|Grambling St.
|0
|4
|80
|127
|1
|6
|154
|272
Saturday's Games
Florida A&M 20, Grambling St. 16
Alabama St. 24, MVSU 9
Jackson St. 48, Bethune-Cookman 8
Southern U. 21, Alcorn St. 17
Sunday's Games
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|78
|47
|3
|3
|157
|157
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|124
|124
|6
|1
|231
|205
|James Madison
|3
|1
|152
|106
|5
|1
|259
|120
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|65
|74
|2
|4
|179
|200
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|108
|113
|4
|3
|267
|220
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|84
|96
|3
|3
|211
|173
|Marshall
|0
|2
|20
|39
|3
|3
|160
|104
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|2
|0
|61
|51
|5
|1
|216
|128
|Troy
|3
|1
|88
|63
|5
|2
|170
|135
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|30
|46
|3
|3
|155
|139
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|57
|54
|3
|3
|151
|115
|Texas State
|1
|2
|63
|81
|3
|4
|159
|173
|Arkansas St.
|1
|3
|110
|119
|2
|5
|212
|211
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|104
|131
|2
|5
|156
|253
Wednesday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Marshall 13
Saturday's Games
Old Dominion 49, Coastal Carolina 21
Troy 17, Texas State 14
Georgia Southern 45, James Madison 38
South Alabama 41, Louisiana-Monroe 34
Southern Miss. 20, Arkansas St. 19
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Louisiana-Monroe at Army, Noon
Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|47
|28
|5
|2
|185
|137
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|17
|16
|3
|2
|72
|91
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|66
|81
|4
|2
|196
|187
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|57
|41
|4
|3
|261
|200
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|89
|80
|3
|4
|185
|211
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|57
|1
|5
|144
|208
Saturday's Games
Abilene Christian 21, S. Utah 18
N. Iowa 41, Utah Tech 14
Sam Houston St. 25, E. Kentucky 17
Stephen F. Austin 41, Tarleton St. 24
Saturday, Oct. 22
Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|6
|1
|208
|158
|BYU
|4
|3
|227
|212
|Notre Dame
|3
|3
|142
|132
|Uconn
|3
|5
|145
|233
|Army
|2
|4
|181
|182
|New Mexico St.
|2
|5
|105
|203
|Umass
|1
|6
|84
|224
Saturday's Games
Army 42, Colgate 17
Buffalo 34, Umass 7
Ball St. 25, Uconn 21
Liberty 21, Gardner-Webb 20
Arkansas 52, BYU 35
Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14
New Mexico St. 21, New Mexico 9
Saturday, Oct. 22
Louisiana-Monroe at Army, Noon
UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
BYU at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.