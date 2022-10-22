All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati30887261258154
Tulane30966461231111
UCF20111325124886
Houston21957943226222
East Carolina2212412043232172
Memphis221389643249211
Navy2314315625160183
SMU128610434240206
Tulsa126910034225227
Temple033212125104181
South Florida038312116177263

Friday's Games

Tulsa 27, Temple 16

Saturday's Games

Houston 38, Navy 20

Cincinnati 29, SMU 27

Memphis at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

SMU at Tulsa, TBA

Cincinnati at UCF, TBA

South Florida at Houston, TBA

Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson6021412780297159
Syracuse31986361237106
Wake Forest11767251247153
Florida St.2314512943216159
NC State12487152192118
Louisville1310511733166134
Boston College136113524120174

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Carolina301066961292227
Pittsburgh11665542210157
Duke221389953275177
Georgia Tech22689834113184
Miami12658634205168
Virginia137010334123158
Virginia Tech138011625134176

Thursday's Games

Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 9

Saturday's Games

Clemson 27, Syracuse 21

Duke 45, Miami 21

Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon

Boston College at Uconn, Noon

Miami at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, TBA

Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.20825962276202
Cent. Arkansas201004434224233
Austin Peay11516952262127
Kennesaw St.129212024143232
E. Kentucky01203133205200
North Alabama02658715170205

Saturday's Games

SE Louisiana 31, Jacksonville St. 14

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
TCU301369560275159
Kansas St.30887151172100
Texas311457852257128
Oklahoma St.211179951272167
Baylor2213112643262169
Kansas2316517853304245
Texas Tech129611233206179
West Virginia1210513333234188
Oklahoma1311018743237217
Iowa St.04657934160106

Saturday's Games

Baylor 35, Kansas 23

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa St., Noon

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA

TCU at West Virginia, TBA

Baylor at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.301565660290120
Weber St.30104406022466
Montana St.401537961284177
Idaho301126842193141
Montana21104665122487
N. Arizona2311915735156227
Portland St.125812224129201
UC Davis12928524170156
N. Colorado139116125156254
Idaho St.149015517134276
Cal Poly038112015137220
E. Washington038413515151286

Saturday's Games

Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona 24, Idaho St. 10

Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell20753842183152
NC A&T20622743184181
Gardner-Webb1048025196176
Charleston Southern11525715129228
Bryant02364825219204
Robert Morris03241270770239

Saturday's Games

NC A&T 38, Robert Morris 14

Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan40133687029985
Ohio St.402046170347104
Penn St.21697951189115
Maryland2212111152242169
Rutgers135710743161149
Michigan St.137413834189190
Indiana1410414835196245

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois3189536118262
Purdue3112511152238169
Nebraska2211410834208219
Minnesota1258534220770
Northwestern12458715106166
Iowa13571003498113
Wisconsin1310112734219151

Saturday's Games

Rutgers 24, Indiana 17

Ohio St. 54, Iowa 10

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon

Rutgers at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
New Hampshire501609462208183
Delaware31122615117177
Rhode Island3112111252218188
Richmond311395752217118
William & Mary21856651197118
Maine21899724124197
Elon3212412553211191
Monmouth (NJ)2318219044311255
Villanova12978933190176
Hampton137514443165189
Towson0334882484187
Albany (NY)039110415191247
Stony Brook04451370662202

Saturday's Games

Rhode Island 48, Monmouth (NJ) 46

New Hampshire 40, Elon 22

Richmond 41, Hampton 10

Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Towson at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Maine, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Elon, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA301066852254208
North Texas301236843253245
W. Kentucky311566553300176
FAU21887234208190
UAB221168243224124
Rice11424133168172
Louisiana Tech11687824178233
UTEP128510734155202
Middle Tennessee036112134196221
FIU02101032493221
Charlotte036811816175312

Friday's Games

W. Kentucky 20, UAB 17

Saturday's Games

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charlotte at Rice, 2 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Penn3077446017386
Princeton3096356018768
Harvard21809342170169
Yale21755542152128
Cornell12669442147162
Dartmouth12657124131136
Columbia03448533152101
Brown03689424149190

Friday's Games

Princeton 37, Harvard 10

Saturday's Games

Cornell 24, Brown 21

Penn 20, Yale 13

Dartmouth 27, Columbia 24

Friday, Oct. 28

Yale at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Penn at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Buffalo401468553247198
Ohio311369653256275
Bowling Green31899744211277
Kent St.2211913035227257
Miami (Ohio)12606534138168
Akron0411014717158306

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo3116911453296218
E. Michigan2210612853219245
Ball St.2210711144196225
W. Michigan127410825150218
Cent. Michigan137911026202239
N. Illinois1312613026246264

Saturday's Games

Kent St. 33, Akron 27

Buffalo 34, Toledo 27

Bowling Green 34, Cent. Michigan 18

E. Michigan 20, Ball St. 16

Ohio 24, N. Illinois 17

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon

Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SC State10262434156200
Howard10351725178188
NC Central11834652274148
Delaware St.11454243150131
Norfolk St.1131491688260
Morgan St.02418324137190

Saturday's Games

Howard 35, Delaware St. 17

SC State 26, NC Central 24

Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

SC State at Morgan St., Noon

Howard at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

NC Central at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
S. Dakota St.40113486118594
S. Illinois401215952212181
Illinois St.31767152139137
N. Dakota St.311138052240128
North Dakota3112912242173184
N. Iowa221208334199182
Youngstown St.129210433172165
Missouri St.036611424155196
South Dakota0330741575153
Indiana St.0410312616134245
W. Illinois03341160679237

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. 27, Indiana St. 21

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

South Dakota at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Jose St.2183404215487
UNLV227912643203194
San Diego St.11294933111143
Fresno St.11375024135156
Hawaii11453225132259
Nevada03509625152204

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.301064742163115
Wyoming21606143163184
Utah St.21757434139222
Air Force221317852233115
Colorado St.1130311573195
New Mexico03488925125158

Saturday's Games

UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico St., ppd.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Merrimack401378662246175
St. Francis (Pa.)401404052229127
Sacred Heart21796843157143
Stonehill12647732173107
Duquesne12715825140174
Wagner126110716106308
CCSU0329830784253
LIU Brooklyn035611807116287

Friday's Games

Wagner 37, LIU Brooklyn 26

Saturday's Games

Duquesne 30, CCSU 6

St. Francis (Pa.) 17, Stonehill 13

Merrimack 31, Sacred Heart 25

Saturday, Oct. 29

Wagner at CCSU, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, Noon

Merrimack at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri20834861255180
UT Martin301467043249225
Tennessee St.10301424136160
Lindenwood (Mo.)2212415752234229
E. Illinois11695824158192
Tennessee Tech036210915126223
Murray St.03551130899341

Saturday's Games

Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24

Lindenwood (Mo.) 33, Murray St. 18

SE Missouri 51, Northwestern St. 16

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

William Jewell at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UCLA301278160249136
Oregon301389051252173
Southern Cal4117212461283155
Utah3115111352285156
Oregon St.22829652219173
Washington2215914652295200
California12717933142130
Arizona St.128311424161181
Colorado12571011587229
Washington St.139310743172145
Arizona1313516734221254
Stanford0410415424161178

Saturday's Games

UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross2092106022893
Fordham20996661344264
Lafayette1024142453113
Colgate11445925137219
Bucknell1233981669206
Lehigh12667817128236
Georgetown038111416164272

Saturday's Games

Colgate 34, Georgetown 24

Bucknell 19, Lehigh 17

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Thomas (Minn.)401377161225127
Davidson411799162289149
Butler31886652181147
Dayton31747252158144
Valparaiso3113410343188183
San Diego21714133169112
Marist2311614925131230
Stetson12899433172161
Morehead St.1310111625176256
Presbyterian057518517117338
Drake057715308119268

Saturday's Games

Dayton 23, Stetson 20

Butler 31, Marist 10

St. Thomas (Minn.) 46, Presbyterian 17

Valparaiso 40, Morehead St. 35

Davidson 48, Drake 14

Saturday, Oct. 29

Morehead St. at Butler, Noon

Presbyterian at Marist, Noon

Valparaiso at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia40171397029264
Tennessee301309570351162
Kentucky22867952185115
South Carolina126110642202150
Florida1310812643220197
Vanderbilt033116234199276
Missouri03536724151148

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Mississippi301228170286121
Alabama3117710161315127
LSU3111010852236149
Mississippi St.221159952248153
Texas A&M12678733129113
Arkansas1310814243229228
Auburn137812534156198

Saturday's Games

Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24

Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Arkansas at Auburn, Noon

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga401375061216115
Samford30975351157131
Furman4116310162251155
Mercer411848762308156
W. Carolina139614834242242
The Citadel1346861556164
Wofford13521171681194
ETSU1412414734213157
VMI045416416110250

Saturday's Games

Furman 41, VMI 3

Chattanooga 41, Mercer 21

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.

Samford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Texas A&M Commerce20714342228106
Northwestern St.301087035182314
Incarnate Word211397861338176
SE Louisiana11696643234166
Nicholls11525316117279
Houston Christian12649024130179
McNeese St.02358815113227
Lamar037812806122222

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri 51, Northwestern St. 16

SE Louisiana 31, Jacksonville St. 14

Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Faulkner at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.40182306026457
Florida A&M319510752162190
Alabama A&M3113112734151252
Alabama St.22677343118144
Bethune-Cookman127110215110246
MVSU04301370760235

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern U.311255742228122
Prairie View311129733139149
Alcorn St.21854933142151
Texas Southern22847324135184
Ark.-Pine Bluff047215525203263
Grambling St.048012716154272

Saturday's Games

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Southern U. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Old Dominion20784733157157
Coastal Carolina3112412461231205
James Madison3115210651259120
Appalachian St.2212611343253190
Georgia Southern1210811343267220
Georgia St.128211625196242
Marshall02203933160104

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Troy41986962180141
South Alabama21676152222138
Southern Miss.11304633155139
Louisiana-Lafayette12575433151115
Texas State12638134159173
Arkansas St.1311011925212211
Louisiana-Monroe1310413126180301

Wednesday's Games

Appalachian St. 42, Georgia St. 17

Thursday's Games

Troy 10, South Alabama 6

Saturday's Games

Army 48, Louisiana-Monroe 24

Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian20472852185137
Sam Houston St.101716327291
Tarleton St.11668142196187
Stephen F. Austin11574143261200
S. Utah12898034185211
Utah Tech02275715144208

Saturday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Liberty61208158
BYU43227212
Notre Dame33142132
Army34229206
Uconn35145233
New Mexico St.25105203
Umass1684224

Saturday's Games

Army 48, Louisiana-Monroe 24

UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico St., ppd.

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College at Uconn, Noon

Notre Dame at Syracuse, TBA

New Mexico St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

