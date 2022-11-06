All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|5
|0
|161
|105
|8
|1
|296
|152
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|129
|107
|7
|2
|299
|189
|UCF
|4
|1
|184
|115
|7
|2
|321
|169
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|158
|133
|6
|3
|293
|209
|Houston
|3
|2
|200
|183
|5
|4
|331
|326
|SMU
|3
|2
|208
|201
|5
|4
|362
|303
|Navy
|3
|4
|180
|196
|3
|6
|197
|223
|Memphis
|2
|4
|194
|169
|4
|5
|305
|284
|Temple
|1
|4
|106
|176
|3
|6
|178
|236
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|116
|172
|3
|6
|272
|299
|South Florida
|0
|5
|138
|217
|1
|8
|232
|359
Saturday's Games
Tulane 27, Tulsa 13
Temple 54, South Florida 28
UCF 35, Memphis 28
Cincinnati 20, Navy 10
SMU 77, Houston 63
Thursday, Nov. 10
Tulsa at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
SMU at South Florida, Noon
Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon
Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.
UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|214
|127
|8
|1
|311
|194
|NC State
|3
|2
|100
|113
|7
|2
|244
|160
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|107
|82
|6
|3
|270
|166
|Florida St.
|4
|3
|231
|148
|6
|3
|302
|178
|Louisville
|3
|3
|177
|148
|6
|3
|272
|175
|Wake Forest
|2
|3
|161
|165
|6
|3
|332
|246
|Boston College
|1
|5
|107
|216
|2
|7
|169
|268
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|5
|0
|179
|121
|8
|1
|365
|279
|Duke
|3
|2
|176
|130
|6
|3
|313
|208
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|112
|166
|4
|5
|157
|252
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|119
|130
|5
|4
|263
|232
|Miami
|2
|3
|82
|143
|4
|5
|222
|225
|Virginia
|1
|5
|110
|148
|3
|6
|163
|203
|Virginia Tech
|1
|5
|128
|166
|2
|7
|182
|226
Friday's Games
Duke 38, Boston College 31
Saturday's Games
North Carolina 31, Virginia 28
Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27
Pittsburgh 19, Syracuse 9
Louisville 34, James Madison 10
Florida St. 45, Miami 3
Notre Dame 35, Clemson 14
NC State 30, Wake Forest 21
Saturday, Nov. 12
Pittsburgh at Virginia, Noon
Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon
Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|122
|75
|7
|2
|316
|218
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|178
|115
|4
|5
|302
|304
|E. Kentucky
|2
|1
|118
|98
|6
|3
|331
|290
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|105
|144
|6
|3
|316
|202
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|92
|120
|5
|4
|250
|309
|North Alabama
|0
|5
|182
|245
|1
|8
|287
|363
Saturday's Games
Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27
E. Kentucky 42, Cent. Arkansas 14
Austin Peay 38, North Alabama 35
Saturday, Nov. 12
Austin Peay at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|6
|0
|249
|178
|9
|0
|388
|242
|Baylor
|4
|2
|214
|178
|6
|3
|345
|221
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|191
|143
|6
|3
|275
|172
|Texas
|4
|2
|213
|146
|6
|3
|325
|196
|Kansas
|3
|3
|202
|194
|6
|3
|341
|261
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|174
|218
|6
|3
|329
|286
|Oklahoma
|2
|4
|172
|238
|5
|4
|299
|268
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|185
|201
|4
|5
|295
|268
|Iowa St.
|1
|5
|109
|120
|4
|5
|204
|147
|West Virginia
|1
|5
|160
|253
|3
|6
|289
|308
Saturday's Games
TCU 34, Texas Tech 24
Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35
Kansas 37, Oklahoma St. 16
Iowa St. 31, West Virginia 14
Texas 34, Kansas St. 27
Saturday, Nov. 12
Oklahoma at West Virginia, Noon
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|6
|0
|251
|138
|9
|0
|385
|202
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|237
|155
|8
|1
|368
|253
|Idaho
|5
|1
|244
|136
|6
|3
|325
|209
|Weber St.
|4
|2
|196
|137
|7
|2
|316
|163
|UC Davis
|4
|2
|252
|115
|5
|4
|330
|186
|Montana
|3
|3
|206
|121
|6
|3
|326
|142
|Portland St.
|3
|3
|152
|234
|4
|5
|223
|313
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|157
|198
|3
|6
|194
|268
|E. Washington
|1
|5
|152
|231
|2
|7
|219
|382
|N. Colorado
|1
|5
|122
|254
|2
|7
|187
|347
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|93
|198
|1
|8
|137
|319
|Cal Poly
|0
|6
|108
|253
|1
|8
|164
|353
Saturday's Games
Sacramento St. 33, Weber St. 30
Idaho 48, E. Washington 16
Montana St. 41, N. Arizona 38
Portland St. 35, N. Colorado 21
UC Davis 43, Idaho St. 3
Montana 57, Cal Poly 0
Friday, Nov. 11
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|107
|65
|6
|3
|278
|243
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|0
|124
|54
|4
|5
|272
|230
|Campbell
|2
|2
|150
|126
|4
|5
|272
|262
|Charleston Southern
|2
|2
|100
|106
|2
|7
|197
|307
|Bryant
|1
|3
|119
|133
|3
|6
|302
|289
|Robert Morris
|0
|4
|45
|161
|0
|9
|94
|315
Saturday's Games
Charleston Southern 34, Robert Morris 21
NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24
Bryant 43, Campbell 37
Saturday, Nov. 12
Charleston Southern at NC A&T, Noon
Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|6
|0
|214
|92
|9
|0
|380
|109
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|269
|99
|9
|0
|412
|142
|Penn St.
|4
|2
|190
|154
|7
|2
|310
|190
|Maryland
|3
|3
|162
|158
|6
|3
|283
|216
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|104
|182
|4
|5
|219
|234
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|74
|190
|4
|5
|178
|232
|Indiana
|1
|5
|118
|193
|3
|6
|210
|290
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|4
|2
|130
|85
|7
|2
|223
|94
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|126
|111
|6
|3
|275
|128
|Iowa
|3
|3
|114
|116
|5
|4
|155
|129
|Purdue
|3
|3
|152
|170
|5
|4
|265
|228
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|159
|161
|5
|4
|277
|185
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|136
|154
|3
|6
|230
|265
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|89
|172
|1
|8
|150
|251
Saturday's Games
Ohio St. 21, Northwestern 7
Wisconsin 23, Maryland 10
Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13
Iowa 24, Purdue 3
Penn St. 45, Indiana 14
Michigan St. 23, Illinois 15
Michigan 52, Rutgers 17
Saturday, Nov. 12
Purdue at Illinois, Noon
Indiana at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Michigan St., Noon
Northwestern at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|5
|1
|180
|134
|8
|1
|292
|186
|Richmond
|5
|1
|210
|112
|7
|2
|288
|173
|New Hampshire
|5
|1
|194
|134
|6
|3
|242
|223
|Elon
|5
|2
|178
|135
|7
|3
|265
|201
|Delaware
|4
|2
|178
|105
|7
|2
|265
|128
|Rhode Island
|4
|2
|177
|165
|6
|3
|274
|241
|Villanova
|3
|3
|155
|155
|5
|4
|248
|242
|Towson
|2
|4
|137
|183
|4
|5
|187
|282
|Maine
|2
|4
|159
|182
|2
|7
|194
|282
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|5
|247
|291
|4
|6
|376
|356
|Hampton
|1
|5
|99
|188
|4
|5
|189
|233
|Albany (NY)
|1
|5
|182
|176
|2
|7
|282
|319
|Stony Brook
|1
|5
|87
|223
|2
|7
|128
|310
Saturday's Games
Rhode Island 26, Maine 22
William & Mary 20, Hampton 14
Delaware 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17
Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22
Towson 27, Villanova 3
Elon 27, Albany (NY) 3
Richmond 40, New Hampshire 34
Saturday, Nov. 12
Maine at Albany (NY), Noon
Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Elon at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Towson at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Villanova at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|5
|0
|181
|133
|7
|2
|329
|273
|North Texas
|5
|1
|242
|126
|6
|4
|372
|303
|W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|228
|112
|6
|4
|372
|223
|Rice
|3
|2
|144
|168
|5
|4
|270
|299
|FAU
|3
|2
|133
|113
|4
|5
|253
|231
|FIU
|2
|3
|100
|204
|4
|5
|183
|322
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|3
|183
|186
|3
|6
|293
|341
|UAB
|2
|4
|171
|150
|4
|5
|279
|192
|UTEP
|2
|4
|152
|189
|4
|6
|222
|284
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|4
|109
|174
|4
|5
|244
|274
|Charlotte
|1
|5
|146
|234
|2
|8
|253
|428
Thursday's Games
Rice 37, UTEP 30
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 59, Charlotte 7
Louisiana Tech 40, Middle Tennessee 24
UTSA 44, UAB 38
North Texas 52, FIU 14
Saturday, Nov. 12
Rice at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|5
|0
|148
|58
|8
|0
|239
|91
|Penn
|4
|1
|136
|99
|7
|1
|232
|141
|Yale
|4
|1
|185
|88
|6
|2
|262
|161
|Harvard
|3
|2
|128
|127
|5
|3
|218
|203
|Columbia
|1
|4
|81
|146
|4
|4
|189
|162
|Cornell
|1
|4
|96
|157
|4
|4
|177
|225
|Brown
|1
|4
|119
|194
|3
|5
|200
|290
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|92
|116
|2
|6
|158
|181
Saturday's Games
Yale 69, Brown 17
Princeton 17, Dartmouth 14
Penn 28, Cornell 21
Columbia 21, Harvard 20
Saturday, Nov. 12
Princeton at Yale, Noon
Columbia at Brown, Noon
Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|4
|1
|181
|120
|6
|3
|301
|299
|Bowling Green
|4
|1
|102
|106
|5
|4
|224
|286
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|170
|130
|5
|4
|271
|243
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|97
|90
|4
|5
|175
|193
|Kent St.
|2
|3
|139
|157
|3
|6
|247
|284
|Akron
|0
|5
|119
|174
|1
|8
|167
|333
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|4
|1
|196
|138
|6
|3
|323
|242
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|134
|131
|5
|4
|223
|245
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|130
|155
|5
|4
|243
|272
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|3
|114
|132
|3
|6
|237
|261
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|99
|131
|3
|6
|175
|241
|N. Illinois
|1
|4
|148
|165
|2
|7
|268
|299
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. 27, Kent St. 20
Ohio 45, Buffalo 24
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 22
Bowling Green 13, W. Michigan 9
Tuesday, Nov. 8
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|3
|1
|161
|88
|7
|2
|352
|190
|Howard
|2
|1
|105
|88
|3
|6
|248
|259
|Delaware St.
|2
|2
|93
|94
|5
|4
|198
|183
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|82
|97
|3
|6
|207
|266
|SC State
|1
|2
|64
|92
|3
|6
|194
|268
|Norfolk St.
|1
|2
|52
|98
|1
|8
|133
|358
Saturday's Games
NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24
Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22
Delaware St. 27, SC State 24
NC Central 50, Howard 21
Saturday, Nov. 12
SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.
NC Central at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|0
|242
|118
|9
|1
|314
|164
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|193
|104
|7
|2
|320
|152
|North Dakota
|4
|2
|206
|178
|6
|3
|284
|271
|Youngstown St.
|4
|2
|184
|172
|6
|3
|264
|233
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|181
|123
|5
|4
|272
|245
|N. Iowa
|4
|3
|226
|170
|5
|5
|305
|269
|Illinois St.
|3
|3
|100
|114
|5
|4
|163
|180
|South Dakota
|2
|4
|101
|156
|3
|6
|146
|235
|Missouri St.
|1
|5
|163
|189
|3
|6
|252
|271
|Indiana St.
|0
|6
|117
|217
|1
|8
|148
|336
|W. Illinois
|0
|6
|92
|264
|0
|9
|137
|385
Saturday's Games
North Dakota 42, Indiana St. 7
N. Dakota St. 56, W. Illinois 17
South Dakota 20, Missouri St. 13
Youngstown St. 19, Illinois St. 17
S. Dakota St. 31, N. Iowa 28
Saturday, Nov. 12
South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|4
|1
|146
|84
|6
|2
|217
|131
|Fresno St.
|4
|1
|165
|100
|5
|4
|263
|206
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|94
|98
|5
|4
|176
|192
|UNLV
|2
|3
|89
|140
|4
|5
|234
|252
|Hawaii
|1
|4
|91
|131
|2
|8
|178
|358
|Nevada
|0
|5
|85
|154
|2
|7
|187
|262
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|174
|71
|6
|3
|259
|170
|Wyoming
|4
|1
|115
|95
|6
|3
|218
|218
|Utah St.
|3
|2
|116
|112
|4
|5
|180
|260
|Air Force
|2
|3
|145
|97
|6
|3
|260
|141
|Colorado St.
|2
|3
|73
|121
|2
|7
|116
|285
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|67
|157
|2
|7
|144
|226
Saturday's Games
Air Force 13, Army 7
Utah St. 27, New Mexico 10
BYU 31, Boise St. 28
San Diego St. 14, UNLV 10
San Jose St. 28, Colorado St. 16
Fresno St. 55, Hawaii 13
Friday, Nov. 11
Fresno St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|5
|0
|154
|96
|7
|2
|263
|185
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|0
|184
|54
|7
|2
|311
|165
|Stonehill
|2
|3
|124
|104
|4
|3
|233
|134
|Sacred Heart
|2
|3
|121
|147
|4
|5
|199
|222
|Duquesne
|2
|3
|154
|136
|3
|6
|223
|252
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|135
|186
|2
|7
|195
|355
|CCSU
|1
|4
|83
|119
|1
|8
|138
|289
|Wagner
|1
|4
|78
|191
|1
|8
|123
|392
Saturday's Games
Duquesne 35, Sacred Heart 28
St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24
LIU Brooklyn 29, CCSU 20
Stonehill 50, Wagner 10
Saturday, Nov. 12
Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Merrimack at CCSU, Noon
Sacred Heart at Wagner, Noon
Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|3
|0
|125
|48
|7
|2
|320
|208
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|5
|4
|328
|297
|Tennessee St.
|2
|2
|70
|92
|3
|6
|176
|238
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|3
|158
|192
|6
|3
|332
|287
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|117
|160
|3
|6
|211
|307
|E. Illinois
|1
|3
|103
|115
|2
|7
|207
|278
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|74
|116
|1
|8
|118
|344
Saturday's Games
Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27
Tennessee Tech 35, Lindenwood (Mo.) 34
SE Missouri 42, Tennessee St. 0
McNeese St. 29, E. Illinois 15
Saturday, Nov. 12
McKendree at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|6
|0
|274
|154
|8
|1
|388
|237
|Southern Cal
|6
|1
|258
|196
|8
|1
|369
|227
|UCLA
|5
|1
|245
|175
|8
|1
|367
|230
|Utah
|5
|1
|217
|150
|7
|2
|351
|193
|Washington
|4
|2
|211
|188
|7
|2
|347
|242
|Oregon St.
|3
|3
|145
|129
|6
|3
|282
|206
|Washington St.
|2
|4
|162
|142
|5
|4
|241
|180
|Arizona St.
|2
|4
|175
|213
|3
|6
|253
|280
|Arizona
|1
|5
|192
|257
|3
|6
|278
|344
|California
|1
|5
|151
|190
|3
|6
|222
|241
|Colorado
|1
|5
|110
|234
|1
|8
|140
|362
|Stanford
|1
|6
|146
|258
|3
|6
|203
|282
Friday's Games
Washington 24, Oregon St. 21
Saturday's Games
Oregon 49, Colorado 10
Washington St. 52, Stanford 14
Utah 45, Arizona 20
Southern Cal 41, California 35
UCLA 50, Arizona St. 36
Friday, Nov. 11
Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Washington at Oregon, TBA
Stanford at Utah, TBA
California at Oregon St., TBA
Arizona at UCLA, TBA
Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|0
|211
|97
|9
|0
|347
|180
|Fordham
|3
|1
|210
|136
|7
|2
|455
|334
|Colgate
|2
|2
|73
|87
|3
|6
|166
|247
|Lafayette
|2
|2
|86
|84
|3
|6
|115
|183
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|111
|134
|2
|7
|218
|330
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|80
|120
|1
|8
|142
|278
|Bucknell
|1
|4
|57
|170
|1
|8
|93
|278
Saturday's Games
Holy Cross 42, Lehigh 14
St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24
Lafayette 21, Colgate 16
Fordham 59, Bucknell 17
Saturday, Nov. 12
Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon
Colgate at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|0
|220
|120
|8
|1
|308
|176
|Butler
|5
|1
|170
|109
|7
|2
|263
|190
|Davidson
|5
|1
|237
|139
|7
|2
|347
|197
|Dayton
|5
|1
|157
|124
|7
|2
|241
|196
|Marist
|4
|3
|184
|177
|4
|5
|199
|258
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|165
|168
|4
|5
|219
|248
|San Diego
|2
|3
|136
|116
|3
|5
|234
|187
|Stetson
|1
|4
|154
|176
|3
|5
|237
|243
|Morehead St.
|1
|5
|142
|203
|2
|7
|217
|343
|Drake
|1
|5
|101
|170
|1
|8
|143
|285
|Presbyterian
|0
|7
|110
|274
|1
|9
|152
|427
Saturday's Games
Davidson 58, Stetson 48
Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28
St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, Valparaiso 7
Butler 26, San Diego 23
Marist 31, Morehead St. 21
Saturday, Nov. 12
Valparaiso at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.
Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|6
|0
|240
|72
|9
|0
|361
|97
|Tennessee
|4
|1
|187
|128
|8
|1
|408
|195
|Kentucky
|3
|3
|113
|140
|6
|3
|212
|176
|South Carolina
|3
|3
|139
|180
|6
|3
|280
|224
|Florida
|2
|4
|169
|192
|5
|4
|281
|263
|Missouri
|2
|4
|110
|112
|4
|5
|208
|193
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|72
|217
|3
|6
|240
|331
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|5
|1
|187
|159
|7
|2
|313
|200
|Mississippi
|4
|1
|173
|154
|8
|1
|337
|194
|Alabama
|4
|2
|238
|139
|7
|2
|376
|165
|Mississippi St.
|3
|3
|160
|162
|6
|3
|293
|216
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|149
|169
|5
|4
|289
|276
|Auburn
|1
|5
|138
|205
|3
|6
|216
|278
|Texas A&M
|1
|5
|143
|189
|3
|6
|205
|215
Saturday's Games
Florida 41, Texas A&M 24
Kentucky 21, Missouri 17
Georgia 27, Tennessee 13
Liberty 21, Arkansas 19
LSU 32, Alabama 31
South Carolina 38, Vanderbilt 27
Mississippi St. 39, Auburn 33
Saturday, Nov. 12
Missouri at Tennessee, Noon
LSU at Arkansas, Noon
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon
Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|6
|0
|224
|116
|8
|1
|284
|194
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|188
|95
|7
|2
|267
|160
|Furman
|5
|1
|187
|121
|7
|2
|275
|175
|Mercer
|5
|1
|239
|101
|7
|2
|363
|170
|W. Carolina
|2
|4
|153
|211
|4
|5
|299
|305
|Wofford
|2
|4
|129
|194
|2
|7
|158
|271
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|104
|176
|2
|7
|114
|254
|ETSU
|1
|6
|210
|250
|3
|6
|299
|260
|VMI
|0
|6
|83
|253
|1
|8
|139
|339
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 21
W. Carolina 36, Wofford 29
Samford 34, VMI 15
Saturday, Nov. 12
W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern St.
|4
|0
|149
|84
|4
|5
|223
|328
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|247
|105
|9
|1
|516
|203
|SE Louisiana
|3
|1
|144
|124
|6
|3
|309
|224
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|2
|123
|122
|5
|4
|280
|185
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|109
|112
|2
|7
|174
|338
|Houston Christian
|1
|4
|87
|194
|2
|7
|181
|335
|Lamar
|1
|4
|133
|192
|1
|8
|198
|340
|McNeese St.
|0
|4
|97
|156
|2
|7
|204
|310
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 73, Houston Christian 20
Northwestern St. 41, Texas A&M Commerce 14
SE Louisiana 47, Lamar 31
McNeese St. 29, E. Illinois 15
Saturday, Nov. 12
McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|258
|44
|9
|0
|362
|85
|Florida A&M
|5
|1
|152
|129
|7
|2
|219
|212
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|91
|90
|6
|3
|179
|183
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|168
|181
|3
|6
|188
|306
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|164
|195
|2
|7
|225
|376
|MVSU
|1
|5
|95
|202
|1
|8
|125
|300
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|2
|186
|168
|5
|4
|267
|241
|Southern U.
|3
|3
|141
|122
|5
|4
|295
|194
|Alcorn St.
|3
|3
|141
|134
|4
|5
|198
|236
|Texas Southern
|3
|3
|132
|141
|4
|5
|220
|254
|Grambling St.
|2
|4
|151
|143
|3
|6
|225
|288
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|6
|88
|218
|2
|7
|219
|326
Thursday's Games
MVSU 30, Alabama A&M 20
Friday's Games
Alcorn St. 23, Prairie View 16
Saturday's Games
Grambling St. 36, Ark.-Pine Bluff 10
Alabama St. 37, Bethune-Cookman 22
Florida A&M 30, Southern U. 16
Jackson St. 41, Texas Southern 14
Saturday, Nov. 12
MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|1
|183
|165
|8
|1
|290
|246
|James Madison
|3
|2
|164
|132
|5
|3
|281
|180
|Georgia St.
|3
|2
|155
|147
|4
|5
|269
|273
|Appalachian St.
|2
|3
|154
|148
|5
|4
|323
|228
|Georgia Southern
|2
|3
|167
|174
|5
|4
|326
|281
|Marshall
|2
|3
|71
|75
|5
|4
|211
|140
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|118
|118
|3
|6
|197
|228
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|5
|1
|121
|86
|7
|2
|203
|158
|South Alabama
|4
|1
|136
|95
|7
|2
|291
|172
|Southern Miss.
|3
|2
|103
|126
|5
|4
|228
|219
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|3
|135
|161
|3
|6
|211
|331
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|4
|136
|134
|4
|5
|230
|195
|Texas State
|1
|4
|107
|132
|3
|6
|203
|224
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|131
|188
|2
|7
|233
|280
Thursday's Games
Coastal Carolina 35, Appalachian St. 28
Saturday's Games
Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0
Georgia St. 42, Southern Miss. 14
South Alabama 38, Georgia Southern 31
Troy 23, Louisiana-Lafayette 17
Louisiana-Monroe 31, Texas State 30
Louisville 34, James Madison 10
Thursday, Nov. 10
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
James Madison at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|75
|50
|5
|2
|130
|125
|Abilene Christian
|3
|0
|75
|51
|6
|3
|244
|194
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|142
|126
|5
|4
|346
|285
|Tarleton St.
|1
|3
|110
|149
|5
|4
|264
|265
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|127
|121
|3
|6
|259
|300
|Utah Tech
|1
|3
|87
|119
|3
|6
|252
|306
Saturday's Games
Utah Tech 48, S. Utah 36
Abilene Christian 28, Tarleton St. 23
Saturday, Nov. 12
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|8
|1
|270
|191
|Notre Dame
|6
|3
|262
|191
|BYU
|5
|5
|296
|308
|Uconn
|5
|5
|185
|246
|Army
|3
|5
|236
|219
|New Mexico St.
|3
|5
|128
|216
|Umass
|1
|8
|107
|274
Friday's Games
Uconn 27, Umass 10
Saturday's Games
Air Force 13, Army 7
Liberty 21, Arkansas 19
BYU 31, Boise St. 28
Notre Dame 35, Clemson 14
Saturday, Nov. 12
Liberty at Uconn, Noon
Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon
Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
