All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tulane5016110581296152
Cincinnati4112910772299189
UCF4118411572321169
East Carolina3215813363293209
Houston3220018354331326
SMU3220820154362303
Navy3418019636197223
Memphis2419416945305284
Temple1410617636178236
Tulsa1411617236272299
South Florida0513821718232359

Saturday's Games

Tulane 27, Tulsa 13

Temple 54, South Florida 28

UCF 35, Memphis 28

Cincinnati 20, Navy 10

SMU 77, Houston 63

Thursday, Nov. 10

Tulsa at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

SMU at South Florida, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon

Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.

UCF at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson6021412781311194
NC State3210011372244160
Syracuse321078263270166
Florida St.4323114863302178
Louisville3317714863272175
Wake Forest2316116563332246
Boston College1510721627169268

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Carolina5017912181365279
Duke3217613063313208
Georgia Tech3311216645157252
Pittsburgh2311913054263232
Miami238214345222225
Virginia1511014836163203
Virginia Tech1512816627182226

Friday's Games

Duke 38, Boston College 31

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 31, Virginia 28

Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27

Pittsburgh 19, Syracuse 9

Louisville 34, James Madison 10

Florida St. 45, Miami 3

Notre Dame 35, Clemson 14

NC State 30, Wake Forest 21

Saturday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Virginia, Noon

Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.301227572316218
Cent. Arkansas3117811545302304
E. Kentucky211189863331290
Austin Peay2210514463316202
Kennesaw St.129212054250309
North Alabama0518224518287363

Saturday's Games

Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27

E. Kentucky 42, Cent. Arkansas 14

Austin Peay 38, North Alabama 35

Saturday, Nov. 12

Austin Peay at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
TCU6024917890388242
Baylor4221417863345221
Kansas St.4219114363275172
Texas4221314663325196
Kansas3320219463341261
Oklahoma St.3317421863329286
Oklahoma2417223854299268
Texas Tech2418520145295268
Iowa St.1510912045204147
West Virginia1516025336289308

Saturday's Games

TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35

Kansas 37, Oklahoma St. 16

Iowa St. 31, West Virginia 14

Texas 34, Kansas St. 27

Saturday, Nov. 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.6025113890385202
Montana St.6023715581368253
Idaho5124413663325209
Weber St.4219613772316163
UC Davis4225211554330186
Montana3320612163326142
Portland St.3315223445223313
N. Arizona2415719836194268
E. Washington1515223127219382
N. Colorado1512225427187347
Idaho St.159319818137319
Cal Poly0610825318164353

Saturday's Games

Sacramento St. 33, Weber St. 30

Idaho 48, E. Washington 16

Montana St. 41, N. Arizona 38

Portland St. 35, N. Colorado 21

UC Davis 43, Idaho St. 3

Montana 57, Cal Poly 0

Friday, Nov. 11

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC A&T301076563278243
Gardner-Webb301245445272230
Campbell2215012645272262
Charleston Southern2210010627197307
Bryant1311913336302289
Robert Morris04451610994315

Saturday's Games

Charleston Southern 34, Robert Morris 21

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24

Bryant 43, Campbell 37

Saturday, Nov. 12

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, Noon

Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan602149290380109
Ohio St.602699990412142
Penn St.4219015472310190
Maryland3316215863283216
Michigan St.2410418245219234
Rutgers157419045178232
Indiana1511819336210290

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois42130857222394
Minnesota3312611163275128
Iowa3311411654155129
Purdue3315217054265228
Wisconsin3315916154277185
Nebraska2413615436230265
Northwestern158917218150251

Saturday's Games

Ohio St. 21, Northwestern 7

Wisconsin 23, Maryland 10

Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13

Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Penn St. 45, Indiana 14

Michigan St. 23, Illinois 15

Michigan 52, Rutgers 17

Saturday, Nov. 12

Purdue at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Michigan St., Noon

Northwestern at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
William & Mary5118013481292186
Richmond5121011272288173
New Hampshire5119413463242223
Elon5217813573265201
Delaware4217810572265128
Rhode Island4217716563274241
Villanova3315515554248242
Towson2413718345187282
Maine2415918227194282
Monmouth (NJ)2524729146376356
Hampton159918845189233
Albany (NY)1518217627282319
Stony Brook158722327128310

Saturday's Games

Rhode Island 26, Maine 22

William & Mary 20, Hampton 14

Delaware 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22

Towson 27, Villanova 3

Elon 27, Albany (NY) 3

Richmond 40, New Hampshire 34

Saturday, Nov. 12

Maine at Albany (NY), Noon

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Elon at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Towson at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA5018113372329273
North Texas5124212664372303
W. Kentucky4222811264372223
Rice3214416854270299
FAU3213311345253231
FIU2310020445183322
Louisiana Tech2318318636293341
UAB2417115045279192
UTEP2415218946222284
Middle Tennessee1410917445244274
Charlotte1514623428253428

Thursday's Games

Rice 37, UTEP 30

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 59, Charlotte 7

Louisiana Tech 40, Middle Tennessee 24

UTSA 44, UAB 38

North Texas 52, FIU 14

Saturday, Nov. 12

Rice at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Princeton50148588023991
Penn411369971232141
Yale411858862262161
Harvard3212812753218203
Columbia148114644189162
Cornell149615744177225
Brown1411919435200290
Dartmouth149211626158181

Saturday's Games

Yale 69, Brown 17

Princeton 17, Dartmouth 14

Penn 28, Cornell 21

Columbia 21, Harvard 20

Saturday, Nov. 12

Princeton at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Brown, Noon

Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio4118112063301299
Bowling Green4110210654224286
Buffalo4117013054271243
Miami (Ohio)23979045175193
Kent St.2313915736247284
Akron0511917418167333

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo4119613863323242
Ball St.3213413154223245
E. Michigan2313015554243272
Cent. Michigan2311413236237261
W. Michigan239913136175241
N. Illinois1414816527268299

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. 27, Kent St. 20

Ohio 45, Buffalo 24

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 22

Bowling Green 13, W. Michigan 9

Tuesday, Nov. 8

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central311618872352190
Howard211058836248259
Delaware St.22939454198183
Morgan St.12829736207266
SC State12649236194268
Norfolk St.12529818133358

Saturday's Games

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24

Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22

Delaware St. 27, SC State 24

NC Central 50, Howard 21

Saturday, Nov. 12

SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
S. Dakota St.7024211891314164
N. Dakota St.5119310472320152
North Dakota4220617863284271
Youngstown St.4218417263264233
S. Illinois4218112354272245
N. Iowa4322617055305269
Illinois St.3310011454163180
South Dakota2410115636146235
Missouri St.1516318936252271
Indiana St.0611721718148336
W. Illinois069226409137385

Saturday's Games

North Dakota 42, Indiana St. 7

N. Dakota St. 56, W. Illinois 17

South Dakota 20, Missouri St. 13

Youngstown St. 19, Illinois St. 17

S. Dakota St. 31, N. Iowa 28

Saturday, Nov. 12

South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Jose St.411468462217131
Fresno St.4116510054263206
San Diego St.32949854176192
UNLV238914045234252
Hawaii149113128178358
Nevada058515427187262

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.501747163259170
Wyoming411159563218218
Utah St.3211611245180260
Air Force231459763260141
Colorado St.237312127116285
New Mexico056715727144226

Saturday's Games

Air Force 13, Army 7

Utah St. 27, New Mexico 10

BYU 31, Boise St. 28

San Diego St. 14, UNLV 10

San Jose St. 28, Colorado St. 16

Fresno St. 55, Hawaii 13

Friday, Nov. 11

Fresno St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

New Mexico at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Merrimack501549672263185
St. Francis (Pa.)501845472311165
Stonehill2312410443233134
Sacred Heart2312114745199222
Duquesne2315413636223252
LIU Brooklyn2313518627195355
CCSU148311918138289
Wagner147819118123392

Saturday's Games

Duquesne 35, Sacred Heart 28

St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24

LIU Brooklyn 29, CCSU 20

Stonehill 50, Wagner 10

Saturday, Nov. 12

Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at Wagner, Noon

Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri301254872320208
UT Martin301467054328297
Tennessee St.22709236176238
Lindenwood (Mo.)2315819263332287
Tennessee Tech2311716036211307
E. Illinois1310311527207278
Murray St.137411618118344

Saturday's Games

Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27

Tennessee Tech 35, Lindenwood (Mo.) 34

SE Missouri 42, Tennessee St. 0

McNeese St. 29, E. Illinois 15

Saturday, Nov. 12

McKendree at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Murray St., 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon6027415481388237
Southern Cal6125819681369227
UCLA5124517581367230
Utah5121715072351193
Washington4221118872347242
Oregon St.3314512963282206
Washington St.2416214254241180
Arizona St.2417521336253280
Arizona1519225736278344
California1515119036222241
Colorado1511023418140362
Stanford1614625836203282

Friday's Games

Washington 24, Oregon St. 21

Saturday's Games

Oregon 49, Colorado 10

Washington St. 52, Stanford 14

Utah 45, Arizona 20

Southern Cal 41, California 35

UCLA 50, Arizona St. 36

Friday, Nov. 11

Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Stanford at Utah, TBA

California at Oregon St., TBA

Arizona at UCLA, TBA

Arizona St. at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross502119790347180
Fordham3121013672455334
Colgate22738736166247
Lafayette22868436115183
Georgetown1311113427218330
Lehigh138012018142278
Bucknell14571701893278

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross 42, Lehigh 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24

Lafayette 21, Colgate 16

Fordham 59, Bucknell 17

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bryant at Holy Cross, Noon

Colgate at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Thomas (Minn.)6022012081308176
Butler5117010972263190
Davidson5123713972347197
Dayton5115712472241196
Marist4318417745199258
Valparaiso3316516845219248
San Diego2313611635234187
Stetson1415417635237243
Morehead St.1514220327217343
Drake1510117018143285
Presbyterian0711027419152427

Saturday's Games

Davidson 58, Stetson 48

Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28

St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, Valparaiso 7

Butler 26, San Diego 23

Marist 31, Morehead St. 21

Saturday, Nov. 12

Valparaiso at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.

Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia60240729036197
Tennessee4118712881408195
Kentucky3311314063212176
South Carolina3313918063280224
Florida2416919254281263
Missouri2411011245208193
Vanderbilt057221736240331

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
LSU5118715972313200
Mississippi4117315481337194
Alabama4223813972376165
Mississippi St.3316016263293216
Arkansas2314916954289276
Auburn1513820536216278
Texas A&M1514318936205215

Saturday's Games

Florida 41, Texas A&M 24

Kentucky 21, Missouri 17

Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

Liberty 21, Arkansas 19

LSU 32, Alabama 31

South Carolina 38, Vanderbilt 27

Mississippi St. 39, Auburn 33

Saturday, Nov. 12

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon

LSU at Arkansas, Noon

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon

Alabama at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Samford6022411681284194
Chattanooga511889572267160
Furman5118712172275175
Mercer5123910172363170
W. Carolina2415321145299305
Wofford2412919427158271
The Citadel2510417627114254
ETSU1621025036299260
VMI068325318139339

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 21

W. Carolina 36, Wofford 29

Samford 34, VMI 15

Saturday, Nov. 12

W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Northwestern St.401498445223328
Incarnate Word4124710591516203
SE Louisiana3114412463309224
Texas A&M Commerce3212312254280185
Nicholls2210911227174338
Houston Christian148719427181335
Lamar1413319218198340
McNeese St.049715627204310

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 73, Houston Christian 20

Northwestern St. 41, Texas A&M Commerce 14

SE Louisiana 47, Lamar 31

McNeese St. 29, E. Illinois 15

Saturday, Nov. 12

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.60258449036285
Florida A&M5115212972219212
Alabama St.32919063179183
Alabama A&M3316818136188306
Bethune-Cookman2316419527225376
MVSU159520218125300

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View4218616854267241
Southern U.3314112254295194
Alcorn St.3314113445198236
Texas Southern3313214145220254
Grambling St.2415114336225288
Ark.-Pine Bluff068821827219326

Thursday's Games

MVSU 30, Alabama A&M 20

Friday's Games

Alcorn St. 23, Prairie View 16

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. 36, Ark.-Pine Bluff 10

Alabama St. 37, Bethune-Cookman 22

Florida A&M 30, Southern U. 16

Jackson St. 41, Texas Southern 14

Saturday, Nov. 12

MVSU at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina5118316581290246
James Madison3216413253281180
Georgia St.3215514745269273
Appalachian St.2315414854323228
Georgia Southern2316717454326281
Marshall23717554211140
Old Dominion2311811836197228

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Troy511218672203158
South Alabama411369572291172
Southern Miss.3210312654228219
Louisiana-Monroe2313516136211331
Louisiana-Lafayette2413613445230195
Texas State1410713236203224
Arkansas St.1513118827233280

Thursday's Games

Coastal Carolina 35, Appalachian St. 28

Saturday's Games

Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0

Georgia St. 42, Southern Miss. 14

South Alabama 38, Georgia Southern 31

Troy 23, Louisiana-Lafayette 17

Louisiana-Monroe 31, Texas State 30

Louisville 34, James Madison 10

Thursday, Nov. 10

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

James Madison at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.30755052130125
Abilene Christian30755163244194
Stephen F. Austin2214212654346285
Tarleton St.1311014954264265
S. Utah1312712136259300
Utah Tech138711936252306

Saturday's Games

Utah Tech 48, S. Utah 36

Abilene Christian 28, Tarleton St. 23

Saturday, Nov. 12

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Liberty81270191
Notre Dame63262191
BYU55296308
Uconn55185246
Army35236219
New Mexico St.35128216
Umass18107274

Friday's Games

Uconn 27, Umass 10

Saturday's Games

Air Force 13, Army 7

Liberty 21, Arkansas 19

BYU 31, Boise St. 28

Notre Dame 35, Clemson 14

Saturday, Nov. 12

Liberty at Uconn, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at Baltimore, Noon

Umass at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Army at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

