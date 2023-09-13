All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Memphis0000209317
Charlotte0000114441
FAU0000115237
Navy0000112742
Rice0000115378
SMU0000114942
South Florida0000116265
Temple0000113157
Tulane0000115754
Tulsa0000115250
UAB0000117055
UTSA0000113430
East Carolina0000021661
North Texas00000260104

Thursday's Games

Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Army at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Rice at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duke10287207014
Louisville103934209534
Florida St.00002011137
Miami0000208636
North Carolina0000207151
Syracuse0000201137
Wake Forest0000207337
Boston College0000115555
Clemson01728117345
Georgia Tech013439118252
NC State0000114859
Pittsburgh0000116634
Virginia Tech0000115341
Virginia0000024885

Thursday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Virginia at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida St. at Boston College, Noon

Indiana vs. Louisville at Indianapolis, Noon

Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon

VMI at NC State, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Florida St. at Clemson, Noon

Army at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
BYU0000205516
Cincinnati0000209334
Kansas0000208240
Kansas St.0000208713
Oklahoma00002010111
Oklahoma St.0000205428
Texas0000207134
UCF0000207422
Houston0000115857
Iowa St.0000114329
TCU0000118351
West Virginia0000117155
Baylor0000024462
Texas Tech0000026373

Saturday's Games

LIU Brooklyn at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at Ohio, Noon

Kansas St. at Missouri, Noon

Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.

TCU at Houston, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Idaho0000207523
Montana0000207833
Sacramento St.0000207230
Weber St.0000206927
Cal Poly0000113069
Montana St.0000117940
UC Davis0000115565
E. Washington0000024169
Idaho St.00000256114
N. Arizona0000022575
N. Colorado0000021873
Portland St.00000224112

Saturday's Games

Weber St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.

North American University at Portland St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at California, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Ferris St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Cal Poly at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri10457114552
Bryant0000113554
Charleston Southern0000113076
E. Illinois0000114238
Gardner-Webb0000115872
Lindenwood (Mo.)01745118454
Robert Morris0000113863
Tennessee St.0000112770
UT Martin0000114579
Tennessee Tech00000220101

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio St.10233205810
Rutgers10247206014
Maryland0000207626
Michigan0000206510
Michigan St.0000207621
Penn St.00002010122
Indiana01323114430

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Minnesota101310203816
Iowa0000204427
Illinois0000115362
Northwestern01724114531
Purdue0000115956
Wisconsin0000116048
Nebraska011013022449

Friday's Games

Virginia at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Penn St. at Illinois, Noon

Indiana vs. Louisville at Indianapolis, Noon

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Noon

W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Rutgers at Michigan, Noon

Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
William & Mary103424205730
Delaware103713114476
Monmouth (NJ)104223116265
Rhode Island103514117056
Villanova0000208029
Campbell012434118041
Hampton0000115862
New Hampshire0000119362
Albany (NY)0000127165
Elon0000024471
Maine0000021958
NC A&T0000022265
Richmond0000022462
Stony Brook022772022772
Towson012342022980

Saturday's Games

Campbell at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Elon, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Rhode Island at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Liberty103317206741
Jacksonville St.101714218247
Louisiana Tech102217218776
W. Kentucky0000209346
FIU011722217773
New Mexico St.0117331210595
UTEP011417124969
Middle Tennessee0000022679
Sam Houston St.000002327

Saturday's Games

Liberty at Buffalo, Noon

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown000000
Columbia000000
Cornell000000
Dartmouth000000
Harvard000000
Penn000000
Princeton000000
Yale000000

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Cornell at Lehigh, Noon

Columbia at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Penn at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio0000215740
Akron0000114545
Bowling Green0000116249
Miami (Ohio)0000114466
Buffalo0000025478
Kent St.0000021284

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cent. Michigan0000115273
E. Michigan0000113948
N. Illinois0000113838
Toledo0000119933
W. Michigan0000114265
Ball St.0000021789

Saturday's Games

Liberty at Buffalo, Noon

CCSU at Kent St., Noon

Iowa St. at Ohio, Noon

Indiana St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon

W. Michigan at Toledo, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central0000207737
Howard0000118852
Morgan St.0000113834
Norfolk St.0000115556
Delaware St.0000021179
SC State00000323109

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois St.103418207518
N. Dakota St.0000207917
North Dakota0000209229
S. Dakota St.0000206523
S. Illinois0000206334
Murray St.0000114166
South Dakota0000113435
Youngstown St.0000115945
Indiana St.000002768
Missouri St.0000024886
N. Iowa0000022664
W. Illinois011834023992

Saturday's Games

North Dakota at Boise St., Noon

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Lamar at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force0000205510
Fresno St.0000207366
Wyoming0000206650
San Diego St.0000216676
New Mexico0000116662
UNLV0000115149
Utah St.0000119252
Hawaii0000128392
San Jose St.000012104101
Boise St.0000023574
Colorado St.0000012450
Nevada0000022099

Friday's Games

Utah St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North Dakota at Boise St., Noon

San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stonehill103330115081
CCSU013033117433
Duquesne0000116663
LIU Brooklyn0000022048
Merrimack0000023256
Sacred Heart0000022446
St. Francis (Pa.)0000023866
Wagner0000021670

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Kent St., Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Baylor, Noon

Stonehill at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal1056103017852
Colorado0000208156
Oregon00002011937
Oregon St.0000209724
UCLA0000206223
Utah0000204424
Washington0000209929
Washington St.0000208146
Arizona0000116234
Arizona St.0000113948
California0000116835
Stanford011056114780

Saturday's Games

Weber St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Idaho at California, 4 p.m.

NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

UCLA at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.

California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgetown0000207617
Fordham0000219987
Bucknell0000112451
Holy Cross0000117051
Lafayette0000112656
Lehigh0000112450
Colgate00000219107

Saturday's Games

Cornell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stetson0000207261
Butler0000116148
Dayton0000116265
Morehead St.0000115983
Presbyterian0000115858
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000113650
Davidson0000023845
Drake0000023182
Marist000001749
San Diego0000023155
Valparaiso0000023276

Saturday's Games

Taylor at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Marist, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Butler at Stetson, Noon

Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at San Diego, 5 p.m.

St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia0000209310
Kentucky0000207231
Missouri0000205829
Tennessee0000207926
Vanderbilt00002110277
Florida0000116031
South Carolina0000116452

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arkansas0000208419
Auburn0000207324
Mississippi00002011027
Mississippi St.0000207931
Alabama0000118041
LSU0000119655
Texas A&M0000118558

Saturday's Games

Kansas St. at Missouri, Noon

LSU at Mississippi St., Noon

South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Noon

Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Carolina10307114363
Mercer00002172102
Chattanooga0000115461
ETSU0000114549
Furman0000116657
Samford01730117644
VMI0000112528
The Citadel000002790
Wofford0000021368

Saturday's Games

VMI at NC State, 2 p.m.

Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Mercer at Furman, 1 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Houston Christian0000118852
Incarnate Word0000115635
Lamar0000023166
McNeese St.00000241101
Nicholls0000023079
Northwestern St.0000023489
SE Louisiana0000022483
Texas A&M Commerce0000021682

Saturday's Games

Lamar at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Lamar, 7 p.m.

North American University at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama St.101410113131
Florida A&M102810115248
Jackson St.113742217449
Alabama A&M0000116460
Bethune-Cookman0000114562
MVSU0000012124

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View103734115379
Alcorn St.0000022478
Ark.-Pine Bluff0000022166
Grambling St.00000241107
Southern U.022441022441
Texas Southern0134370237108

Thursday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida Memorial University at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Miles at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

West Florida at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Delta St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Old Dominion103831115567
Georgia Southern0000208335
Georgia St.0000207749
James Madison0000207438
Marshall0000205230
Appalachian St.0000117964
Coastal Carolina0000114343

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Monroe0000204127
Louisiana-Lafayette013138116951
South Alabama0000115254
Southern Miss.0000115380
Texas State0000115551
Troy0000116172
Arkansas St.0000023110

Saturday's Games

Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Noon

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tarleton St.1052312010465
Abilene Christian0000207627
Cent. Arkansas0000118329
Stephen F. Austin0000116858
North Alabama013152127996
Austin Peay0000023679
E. Kentucky0000023094
S. Utah0000023765
Utah Tech00000233106

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Notre Dame3014330
Army117017
Umass1283130
Uconn022859

Friday's Games

Army at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Army at Syracuse, Noon

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Kennesaw St.115834

Saturday's Games

Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

