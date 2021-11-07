All Times EST
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|194
|76
|9
|0
|347
|134
|Houston
|6
|0
|242
|155
|8
|1
|352
|200
|UCF
|4
|2
|158
|130
|6
|3
|292
|217
|SMU
|3
|2
|189
|139
|7
|2
|361
|231
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|166
|97
|5
|4
|275
|216
|Memphis
|2
|3
|130
|135
|5
|4
|286
|262
|Tulsa
|2
|3
|114
|153
|3
|6
|215
|275
|Navy
|2
|4
|135
|168
|2
|7
|151
|274
|Temple
|1
|4
|61
|211
|3
|6
|164
|331
|South Florida
|1
|4
|138
|170
|2
|7
|223
|309
|Tulane
|0
|5
|99
|192
|1
|8
|245
|341
Saturday's Games
Memphis 28, SMU 25
East Carolina 45, Temple 3
Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20
Notre Dame 34, Navy 6
UCF 14, Tulane 10
Houston 54, South Florida 42
Friday, Nov. 12
Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
East Carolina at Memphis, Noon
UCF at SMU, Noon
Houston at Temple, Noon
Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|5
|1
|249
|167
|8
|1
|402
|249
|NC State
|4
|1
|146
|86
|7
|2
|280
|144
|Clemson
|5
|2
|148
|133
|6
|3
|200
|146
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|143
|132
|5
|4
|265
|203
|Louisville
|2
|4
|163
|166
|4
|5
|259
|247
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|139
|179
|3
|6
|253
|243
|Boston College
|1
|4
|57
|104
|5
|4
|222
|169
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|195
|112
|7
|2
|405
|204
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|3
|350
|277
|Miami
|3
|2
|172
|169
|5
|4
|296
|274
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|257
|240
|5
|4
|350
|301
|Virginia Tech
|2
|3
|89
|113
|4
|5
|195
|196
|Georgia Tech
|2
|5
|192
|222
|3
|6
|258
|261
|Duke
|0
|5
|70
|216
|3
|6
|225
|320
Friday's Games
Boston College 17, Virginia Tech 3
Saturday's Games
North Carolina 58, Wake Forest 55
Pittsburgh 54, Duke 29
Miami 33, Georgia Tech 30
NC State 28, Florida St. 14
Clemson 30, Louisville 24
Thursday, Nov. 11
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Syracuse at Louisville, Noon
Uconn at Clemson, Noon
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|6
|0
|247
|167
|9
|0
|386
|218
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|1
|187
|88
|8
|1
|259
|147
|Baylor
|4
|2
|194
|134
|7
|2
|327
|185
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|206
|124
|6
|3
|287
|164
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|162
|147
|6
|3
|255
|194
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|175
|233
|5
|4
|295
|297
|TCU
|2
|4
|169
|203
|4
|5
|282
|280
|Texas
|2
|4
|205
|210
|4
|5
|322
|268
|West Virginia
|2
|4
|123
|156
|4
|5
|240
|207
|Kansas
|0
|6
|64
|270
|1
|8
|136
|385
Saturday's Games
Kansas St. 35, Kansas 10
Oklahoma St. 24, West Virginia 3
TCU 30, Baylor 28
Iowa St. 30, Texas 7
Saturday, Nov. 13
West Virginia at Kansas St., Noon
Oklahoma at Baylor, Noon
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|178
|67
|8
|1
|291
|103
|Sacramento St.
|6
|0
|204
|95
|7
|2
|269
|178
|UC Davis
|5
|1
|157
|101
|8
|1
|289
|152
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|272
|145
|7
|2
|432
|248
|Montana
|4
|2
|177
|102
|7
|2
|263
|130
|Portland St.
|4
|2
|175
|134
|5
|4
|255
|234
|N. Arizona
|3
|3
|179
|184
|4
|5
|223
|279
|Weber St.
|3
|3
|152
|118
|4
|5
|234
|198
|Idaho
|2
|4
|170
|229
|3
|6
|252
|327
|N. Colorado
|2
|5
|85
|216
|3
|7
|147
|281
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|101
|186
|1
|8
|139
|329
|Cal Poly
|0
|6
|64
|229
|1
|8
|116
|357
|S. Utah
|0
|7
|141
|249
|1
|9
|209
|370
Saturday's Games
Montana 35, N. Colorado 0
Portland St. 30, Weber St. 18
BYU 59, Idaho St. 14
UC Davis 40, N. Arizona 24
Idaho 42, S. Utah 24
Montana St. 23, E. Washington 20
Sacramento St. 41, Cal Poly 9
Saturday, Nov. 13
Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|157
|73
|8
|1
|271
|159
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|0
|209
|97
|6
|3
|293
|246
|NC A&T
|3
|3
|125
|145
|4
|5
|197
|233
|Hampton
|2
|3
|112
|137
|4
|5
|253
|291
|Campbell
|2
|3
|128
|150
|3
|6
|244
|273
|North Alabama
|2
|3
|185
|184
|2
|7
|251
|311
|Charleston Southern
|2
|4
|140
|157
|3
|5
|206
|209
|Robert Morris
|2
|4
|152
|215
|3
|5
|174
|276
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|4
|124
|174
|3
|6
|267
|276
Saturday's Games
Kennesaw St. 45, Robert Morris 21
Monmouth (NJ) 45, North Alabama 33
Hampton 27, Gardner-Webb 21
NC A&T 21, Charleston Southern 18
James Madison 51, Campbell 14
Saturday, Nov. 13
Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|276
|109
|8
|1
|404
|171
|Michigan
|5
|1
|185
|110
|8
|1
|326
|144
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|178
|142
|8
|1
|306
|204
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|133
|100
|6
|3
|243
|150
|Maryland
|2
|4
|119
|234
|5
|4
|248
|274
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|69
|190
|4
|5
|192
|224
|Indiana
|0
|6
|70
|199
|2
|7
|183
|282
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|4
|2
|139
|103
|7
|2
|220
|141
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|162
|125
|6
|3
|233
|165
|Purdue
|4
|2
|131
|118
|6
|3
|223
|166
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|160
|77
|6
|3
|227
|139
|Illinois
|3
|4
|104
|123
|4
|6
|172
|216
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|82
|192
|3
|6
|164
|234
|Nebraska
|1
|6
|190
|176
|3
|7
|286
|209
Saturday's Games
Ohio St. 26, Nebraska 17
Illinois 14, Minnesota 6
Penn St. 31, Maryland 14
Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3
Purdue 40, Michigan St. 29
Iowa 17, Northwestern 12
Michigan 29, Indiana 7
Saturday, Nov. 13
Rutgers at Indiana, Noon
Northwestern at Wisconsin, Noon
Michigan at Penn St., Noon
Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|1
|191
|90
|8
|1
|347
|138
|Villanova
|5
|1
|176
|95
|7
|2
|295
|139
|William & Mary
|4
|2
|155
|138
|6
|3
|206
|191
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|96
|166
|6
|3
|221
|233
|Delaware
|3
|3
|120
|120
|5
|4
|177
|185
|Elon
|3
|3
|129
|154
|4
|5
|185
|245
|Stony Brook
|3
|3
|138
|123
|4
|5
|183
|205
|Towson
|3
|3
|132
|139
|4
|5
|191
|222
|Maine
|3
|4
|162
|200
|4
|5
|207
|267
|Richmond
|2
|4
|114
|138
|4
|5
|193
|176
|New Hampshire
|2
|4
|112
|137
|3
|6
|159
|265
|Albany (NY)
|1
|6
|123
|148
|1
|8
|153
|238
Saturday's Games
Stony Brook 22, Maine 17
Albany (NY) 20, New Hampshire 7
Delaware 24, William & Mary 3
Richmond 28, Towson 17
Villanova 35, Elon 0
James Madison 51, Campbell 14
Rhode Island 35, Umass 22
Saturday, Nov. 13
Maine at Umass, Noon
Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|163
|81
|6
|3
|324
|171
|W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|216
|125
|5
|4
|372
|265
|Charlotte
|3
|2
|140
|179
|5
|4
|232
|261
|FAU
|3
|2
|151
|114
|5
|4
|255
|200
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|142
|155
|4
|5
|263
|259
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|124
|135
|3
|6
|232
|264
|FIU
|0
|5
|97
|222
|1
|8
|210
|340
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|5
|0
|213
|98
|9
|0
|359
|173
|UAB
|4
|1
|181
|88
|6
|3
|259
|201
|UTEP
|3
|2
|121
|109
|6
|3
|222
|207
|North Texas
|2
|3
|112
|151
|3
|6
|229
|283
|Rice
|2
|3
|102
|149
|3
|6
|174
|323
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|4
|101
|156
|2
|7
|244
|306
|Southern Miss.
|0
|5
|56
|157
|1
|8
|123
|272
Saturday's Games
UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38
North Texas 38, Southern Miss. 14
W. Kentucky 48, Middle Tennessee 21
Charlotte 31, Rice 24
Marshall 28, FAU 13
Old Dominion 47, FIU 24
UTSA 44, UTEP 23
Saturday, Nov. 13
W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.
UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|4
|1
|106
|67
|7
|1
|213
|109
|Princeton
|4
|1
|139
|112
|7
|1
|265
|140
|Yale
|4
|1
|182
|137
|5
|3
|248
|178
|Harvard
|3
|2
|155
|86
|6
|2
|267
|111
|Columbia
|2
|3
|100
|124
|5
|3
|194
|182
|Penn
|1
|4
|106
|128
|3
|5
|170
|158
|Brown
|1
|4
|163
|258
|2
|6
|247
|349
|Cornell
|1
|4
|103
|142
|2
|6
|168
|214
Friday's Games
Dartmouth 31, Princeton 7
Saturday's Games
Yale 63, Brown 38
Cornell 15, Penn 12
Harvard 49, Columbia 21
Saturday, Nov. 13
Penn at Harvard, Noon
Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|1
|192
|196
|5
|4
|285
|314
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|2
|131
|103
|4
|5
|223
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|2
|3
|149
|141
|2
|7
|204
|282
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Akron
|1
|4
|108
|164
|2
|7
|184
|342
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|1
|169
|156
|6
|3
|285
|304
|E. Michigan
|3
|2
|171
|150
|6
|3
|314
|248
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|143
|122
|5
|4
|227
|248
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|153
|147
|5
|4
|274
|257
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|169
|5
|4
|262
|260
|Toledo
|2
|3
|148
|127
|4
|5
|277
|198
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. 31, Akron 25
Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33
E. Michigan 52, Toledo 49
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Michigan 42, W. Michigan 30
Kent St. 52, N. Illinois 47
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|4
|0
|92
|57
|5
|4
|220
|256
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|112
|89
|6
|3
|318
|279
|NC Central
|2
|1
|90
|80
|4
|5
|189
|232
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|51
|56
|4
|5
|202
|218
|Howard
|1
|3
|93
|90
|2
|7
|177
|277
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|1
|8
|112
|285
Thursday's Games
Morgan St. 20, Delaware St. 14
Saturday's Games
SC State 15, Howard 12
NC Central 38, Norfolk St. 36
Saturday, Nov. 13
Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|160
|79
|8
|1
|287
|92
|Missouri St.
|5
|2
|232
|174
|6
|3
|291
|231
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|2
|217
|120
|7
|2
|366
|157
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|183
|177
|6
|3
|308
|232
|South Dakota
|4
|2
|171
|116
|6
|3
|267
|154
|N. Iowa
|3
|3
|134
|125
|5
|4
|222
|160
|Illinois St.
|2
|4
|105
|158
|4
|5
|185
|217
|Indiana St.
|2
|4
|84
|207
|4
|5
|139
|273
|North Dakota
|2
|4
|137
|130
|4
|5
|234
|192
|W. Illinois
|2
|5
|181
|251
|2
|8
|265
|386
|Youngstown St.
|1
|5
|137
|204
|2
|6
|195
|287
Saturday's Games
Illinois St. 17, N. Iowa 10
North Dakota 24, Youngstown St. 21
South Dakota 42, W. Illinois 21
Missouri St. 38, S. Illinois 28
S. Dakota St. 27, N. Dakota St. 19
Saturday, Nov. 13
N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|4
|1
|107
|74
|8
|1
|254
|150
|Nevada
|4
|1
|185
|126
|7
|2
|328
|219
|Fresno St.
|4
|2
|157
|149
|7
|3
|329
|227
|San Jose St.
|3
|3
|122
|132
|5
|5
|214
|230
|Hawaii
|1
|4
|98
|143
|4
|6
|273
|322
|UNLV
|1
|4
|125
|161
|1
|8
|188
|305
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|4
|1
|157
|151
|7
|2
|286
|245
|Air Force
|3
|2
|145
|110
|6
|3
|248
|155
|Boise St.
|3
|2
|143
|101
|5
|4
|274
|188
|Colorado St.
|2
|3
|128
|106
|3
|6
|208
|202
|Wyoming
|1
|4
|69
|99
|5
|4
|207
|192
|New Mexico
|1
|4
|55
|139
|3
|6
|129
|235
Saturday's Games
Army 21, Air Force 14
Wyoming 31, Colorado St. 17
Utah St. 35, New Mexico St. 13
UNLV 31, New Mexico 17
Boise St. 40, Fresno St. 14
Nevada 27, San Jose St. 24
San Diego St. 17, Hawaii 10
Friday, Nov. 12
Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|4
|1
|98
|70
|6
|3
|160
|140
|Duquesne
|3
|2
|133
|124
|5
|3
|220
|202
|Bryant
|3
|2
|115
|102
|5
|4
|220
|228
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|2
|141
|76
|4
|5
|209
|180
|CCSU
|3
|2
|130
|112
|3
|6
|181
|287
|Merrimack
|2
|3
|123
|137
|5
|4
|286
|222
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|101
|159
|2
|6
|118
|315
|Wagner
|0
|5
|93
|154
|0
|9
|141
|353
Saturday's Games
Merrimack 35, Wagner 26
CCSU 30, Bryant 15
Duquesne 34, LIU Brooklyn 28
Sacred Heart 14, St. Francis (Pa.) 13
Saturday, Nov. 13
Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|5
|0
|172
|107
|8
|1
|295
|234
|Tennessee St.
|4
|2
|133
|144
|5
|4
|200
|205
|Murray St.
|3
|3
|137
|186
|4
|5
|189
|255
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|193
|141
|3
|6
|256
|299
|Austin Peay
|2
|3
|141
|103
|4
|5
|274
|247
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|3
|82
|97
|3
|6
|179
|260
|E. Illinois
|1
|5
|92
|172
|1
|9
|147
|292
Saturday's Games
Murray St. 32, Tennessee Tech 27
Austin Peay 42, E. Illinois 26
UT Martin 41, Tennessee St. 20
Saturday, Nov. 13
SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|5
|1
|201
|143
|8
|1
|315
|202
|Washington St.
|4
|2
|147
|151
|5
|4
|233
|222
|Oregon St.
|3
|3
|197
|192
|5
|4
|305
|249
|Washington
|3
|3
|129
|130
|4
|5
|198
|177
|California
|2
|4
|115
|114
|3
|6
|206
|200
|Stanford
|2
|5
|158
|221
|3
|6
|206
|268
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|5
|1
|231
|133
|6
|3
|319
|209
|Arizona St.
|4
|2
|178
|131
|6
|3
|273
|182
|UCLA
|3
|3
|171
|177
|5
|4
|290
|254
|Southern Cal
|3
|4
|220
|222
|4
|5
|266
|260
|Colorado
|2
|4
|130
|184
|3
|6
|172
|231
|Arizona
|1
|5
|95
|174
|1
|8
|144
|257
Friday's Games
Utah 52, Stanford 7
Saturday's Games
Arizona 10, California 3
Colorado 37, Oregon St. 34
Oregon 26, Washington 16
Arizona St. 31, Southern Cal 16
Saturday, Nov. 13
Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|4
|0
|156
|46
|7
|2
|293
|179
|Fordham
|4
|0
|184
|110
|6
|3
|315
|254
|Colgate
|3
|1
|101
|76
|3
|6
|141
|243
|Lafayette
|2
|2
|102
|100
|3
|6
|159
|222
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|81
|102
|1
|8
|87
|266
|Georgetown
|1
|4
|107
|162
|2
|6
|160
|255
|Bucknell
|0
|5
|58
|193
|1
|8
|88
|309
Saturday's Games
Fordham 41, Georgetown 20
Holy Cross 35, Lafayette 10
Lehigh 38, Bucknell 6
Saturday, Nov. 13
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Army, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|6
|0
|253
|151
|7
|1
|305
|222
|San Diego
|6
|1
|208
|128
|6
|4
|242
|261
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|2
|160
|96
|5
|3
|175
|149
|Morehead St.
|4
|2
|166
|139
|5
|4
|273
|275
|Marist
|4
|2
|119
|98
|4
|4
|150
|169
|Dayton
|4
|3
|253
|207
|5
|4
|273
|272
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|185
|172
|3
|6
|213
|292
|Stetson
|2
|4
|109
|162
|4
|5
|212
|255
|Drake
|1
|5
|47
|77
|2
|7
|99
|163
|Butler
|0
|6
|98
|212
|2
|7
|231
|309
|Presbyterian
|0
|6
|205
|361
|2
|7
|357
|479
Saturday's Games
Marist 7, Drake 0
Davidson 42, St. Thomas (Minn.) 15
Dayton 41, Stetson 13
Valparaiso 65, Presbyterian 55
San Diego 10, Morehead St. 3
Saturday, Nov. 13
Davidson at Dayton, Noon
Valparaiso at Butler, Noon
Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|0
|280
|49
|9
|0
|346
|59
|Kentucky
|4
|3
|185
|178
|6
|3
|258
|211
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|216
|207
|5
|4
|344
|254
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|118
|182
|5
|4
|207
|213
|Florida
|2
|5
|188
|188
|4
|5
|265
|222
|Missouri
|1
|4
|109
|203
|4
|5
|284
|331
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|54
|207
|2
|7
|134
|320
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|1
|232
|138
|8
|1
|387
|179
|Texas A&M
|4
|2
|172
|115
|7
|2
|257
|132
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|155
|167
|7
|2
|340
|243
|Auburn
|3
|2
|106
|116
|6
|3
|282
|178
|Mississippi St.
|3
|3
|164
|153
|5
|4
|252
|228
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|125
|165
|6
|3
|293
|216
|LSU
|2
|4
|148
|184
|4
|5
|258
|250
Saturday's Games
Mississippi 27, Liberty 14
Georgia 43, Missouri 6
Texas A&M 20, Auburn 3
Arkansas 31, Mississippi St. 28
Alabama 20, LSU 14
Tennessee 45, Kentucky 42
South Carolina 40, Florida 17
Saturday, Nov. 13
New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon
Mississippi St. at Auburn, Noon
Samford at Florida, Noon
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|5
|1
|190
|144
|8
|1
|296
|167
|Mercer
|5
|1
|189
|135
|6
|2
|272
|183
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|203
|96
|6
|3
|266
|154
|VMI
|4
|2
|203
|171
|6
|3
|289
|276
|W. Carolina
|3
|3
|207
|215
|3
|6
|269
|374
|Samford
|3
|4
|252
|276
|4
|5
|331
|323
|Furman
|2
|4
|127
|131
|4
|5
|189
|194
|The Citadel
|1
|5
|122
|210
|2
|7
|202
|313
|Wofford
|0
|7
|133
|248
|1
|8
|167
|301
Saturday's Games
ETSU 27, VMI 20
Chattanooga 35, Wofford 10
W. Carolina 43, Furman 42
Samford 35, The Citadel 14
Saturday, Nov. 13
Samford at Florida, Noon
ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|5
|1
|231
|149
|7
|2
|354
|236
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|283
|196
|7
|2
|430
|279
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|227
|162
|5
|4
|299
|245
|McNeese St.
|2
|4
|132
|153
|3
|6
|206
|253
|Northwestern St.
|2
|4
|128
|207
|2
|7
|162
|299
|Houston Baptist
|0
|6
|117
|251
|0
|9
|174
|360
Saturday's Games
Nicholls 24, McNeese St. 14
Incarnate Word 55, SE Louisiana 52
Northwestern St. 28, Houston Baptist 24
Saturday, Nov. 13
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|207
|80
|8
|1
|276
|125
|Florida A&M
|5
|1
|155
|86
|7
|2
|236
|138
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|188
|202
|5
|3
|275
|278
|Alabama St.
|2
|4
|128
|161
|3
|5
|142
|236
|MVSU
|1
|5
|118
|177
|2
|7
|148
|286
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|5
|141
|196
|1
|8
|218
|339
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|198
|114
|7
|1
|244
|181
|Alcorn St.
|4
|2
|197
|170
|5
|4
|245
|231
|Southern U.
|3
|3
|179
|179
|4
|5
|247
|289
|Grambling St.
|2
|4
|130
|155
|3
|6
|146
|247
|Texas Southern
|2
|4
|179
|207
|3
|6
|289
|321
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|5
|127
|220
|2
|7
|187
|326
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman 35, Alcorn St. 31
Alabama A&M 42, MVSU 14
Jackson St. 41, Texas Southern 21
Prairie View 24, Alabama St. 20
Ark.-Pine Bluff 33, Grambling St. 26
Florida A&M 29, Southern U. 17
Saturday, Nov. 13
Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|1
|201
|92
|8
|1
|383
|156
|Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|195
|126
|7
|2
|326
|210
|Troy
|3
|2
|133
|140
|5
|4
|236
|196
|Georgia St.
|3
|2
|137
|117
|4
|5
|208
|262
|Georgia Southern
|1
|5
|139
|178
|2
|7
|185
|286
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|0
|183
|95
|8
|1
|277
|171
|Texas State
|2
|3
|104
|154
|3
|6
|202
|301
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|176
|152
|5
|4
|257
|199
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|4
|144
|247
|4
|5
|197
|327
|Arkansas St.
|0
|5
|107
|218
|1
|8
|234
|387
Thursday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Georgia St. 17
Saturday's Games
Appalachian St. 48, Arkansas St. 14
Texas State 27, Louisiana-Monroe 19
Troy 31, South Alabama 24
Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 8
Saturday, Nov. 13
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|0
|253
|106
|8
|0
|347
|136
|E. Kentucky
|4
|1
|147
|94
|6
|3
|237
|202
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|2
|173
|123
|6
|3
|314
|177
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|199
|156
|5
|4
|362
|265
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|2
|89
|129
|4
|5
|173
|266
|Tarleton St.
|2
|3
|123
|126
|5
|4
|269
|208
|Abilene Christian
|2
|4
|168
|170
|4
|5
|273
|242
|Lamar
|0
|6
|93
|254
|2
|7
|157
|321
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|0
|9
|118
|360
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. 59, Dixie St. 10
Jacksonville St. 40, Abilene Christian 25
Stephen F. Austin 31, E. Kentucky 17
Cent. Arkansas 63, Texas Wesleyan 3
Tarleton St. 42, Lamar 21
Saturday, Nov. 13
E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|3
|351
|187
|Army
|5
|3
|263
|208
|Umass
|1
|8
|142
|405
|Notre Dame
|8
|1
|295
|202
|BYU
|8
|2
|333
|243
|New Mexico St.
|1
|8
|208
|343
|Uconn
|1
|8
|146
|324
Saturday's Games
Army 21, Air Force 14
Mississippi 27, Liberty 14
BYU 59, Idaho St. 14
Notre Dame 34, Navy 6
Rhode Island 35, Umass 22
Utah St. 35, New Mexico St. 13
Saturday, Nov. 13
Maine at Umass, Noon
New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon
Bucknell at Army, Noon
Uconn at Clemson, Noon
Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.