All Times EST

American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati501947690347134
Houston6024215581352200
UCF4215813063292217
SMU3218913972361231
East Carolina321669754275216
Memphis2313013554286262
Tulsa2311415336215275
Navy2413516827151274
Temple146121136164331
South Florida1413817027223309
Tulane059919218245341

Saturday's Games

Memphis 28, SMU 25

East Carolina 45, Temple 3

Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20

Notre Dame 34, Navy 6

UCF 14, Tulane 10

Houston 54, South Florida 42

Friday, Nov. 12

Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

East Carolina at Memphis, Noon

UCF at SMU, Noon

Houston at Temple, Noon

Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest5124916781402249
NC State411468672280144
Clemson5214813363200146
Syracuse2314313254265203
Louisville2416316645259247
Florida St.2413917936253243
Boston College145710454222169

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh4119511272405204
Virginia4221619763350277
Miami3217216954296274
North Carolina4325724054350301
Virginia Tech238911345195196
Georgia Tech2519222236258261
Duke057021636225320

Friday's Games

Boston College 17, Virginia Tech 3

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 58, Wake Forest 55

Pittsburgh 54, Duke 29

Miami 33, Georgia Tech 30

NC State 28, Florida St. 14

Clemson 30, Louisville 24

Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Syracuse at Louisville, Noon

Uconn at Clemson, Noon

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma6024716790386218
Oklahoma St.511878881259147
Baylor4219413472327185
Iowa St.4220612463287164
Kansas St.3316214763255194
Texas Tech2417523354295297
TCU2416920345282280
Texas2420521045322268
West Virginia2412315645240207
Kansas066427018136385

Saturday's Games

Kansas St. 35, Kansas 10

Oklahoma St. 24, West Virginia 3

TCU 30, Baylor 28

Iowa St. 30, Texas 7

Saturday, Nov. 13

West Virginia at Kansas St., Noon

Oklahoma at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana St.601786781291103
Sacramento St.602049572269178
UC Davis5115710181289152
E. Washington4227214572432248
Montana4217710272263130
Portland St.4217513454255234
N. Arizona3317918445223279
Weber St.3315211845234198
Idaho2417022936252327
N. Colorado258521637147281
Idaho St.1510118618139329
Cal Poly066422918116357
S. Utah0714124919209370

Saturday's Games

Montana 35, N. Colorado 0

Portland St. 30, Weber St. 18

BYU 59, Idaho St. 14

UC Davis 40, N. Arizona 24

Idaho 42, S. Utah 24

Montana St. 23, E. Washington 20

Sacramento St. 41, Cal Poly 9

Saturday, Nov. 13

Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.501577381271159
Monmouth (NJ)502099763293246
NC A&T3312514545197233
Hampton2311213745253291
Campbell2312815036244273
North Alabama2318518427251311
Charleston Southern2414015735206209
Robert Morris2415221535174276
Gardner-Webb1412417436267276

Saturday's Games

Kennesaw St. 45, Robert Morris 21

Monmouth (NJ) 45, North Alabama 33

Hampton 27, Gardner-Webb 21

NC A&T 21, Charleston Southern 18

James Madison 51, Campbell 14

Saturday, Nov. 13

Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio St.6027610981404171
Michigan5118511081326144
Michigan St.5117814281306204
Penn St.3313310063243150
Maryland2411923454248274
Rutgers156919045192224
Indiana067019927183282

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa4213910372220141
Minnesota4216212563233165
Purdue4213111863223166
Wisconsin421607763227139
Illinois3410412346172216
Northwestern158219236164234
Nebraska1619017637286209

Saturday's Games

Ohio St. 26, Nebraska 17

Illinois 14, Minnesota 6

Penn St. 31, Maryland 14

Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3

Purdue 40, Michigan St. 29

Iowa 17, Northwestern 12

Michigan 29, Indiana 7

Saturday, Nov. 13

Rutgers at Indiana, Noon

Northwestern at Wisconsin, Noon

Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison511919081347138
Villanova511769572295139
William & Mary4215513863206191
Rhode Island339616663221233
Delaware3312012054177185
Elon3312915445185245
Stony Brook3313812345183205
Towson3313213945191222
Maine3416220045207267
Richmond2411413845193176
New Hampshire2411213736159265
Albany (NY)1612314818153238

Saturday's Games

Stony Brook 22, Maine 17

Albany (NY) 20, New Hampshire 7

Delaware 24, William & Mary 3

Richmond 28, Towson 17

Villanova 35, Elon 0

James Madison 51, Campbell 14

Rhode Island 35, Umass 22

Saturday, Nov. 13

Maine at Umass, Noon

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Marshall411638163324171
W. Kentucky4121612554372265
Charlotte3214017954232261
FAU3215111454255200
Middle Tennessee2314215545263259
Old Dominion2312413536232264
FIU059722218210340

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA502139890359173
UAB411818863259201
UTEP3212110963222207
North Texas2311215136229283
Rice2310214936174323
Louisiana Tech1410115627244306
Southern Miss.055615718123272

Saturday's Games

UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38

North Texas 38, Southern Miss. 14

W. Kentucky 48, Middle Tennessee 21

Charlotte 31, Rice 24

Marshall 28, FAU 13

Old Dominion 47, FIU 24

UTSA 44, UTEP 23

Saturday, Nov. 13

W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Dartmouth411066771213109
Princeton4113911271265140
Yale4118213753248178
Harvard321558662267111
Columbia2310012453194182
Penn1410612835170158
Brown1416325826247349
Cornell1410314226168214

Friday's Games

Dartmouth 31, Princeton 7

Saturday's Games

Yale 63, Brown 38

Cornell 15, Penn 12

Harvard 49, Columbia 21

Saturday, Nov. 13

Penn at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.4119219654285314
Miami (Ohio)3213110345223213
Buffalo2317116445303261
Ohio2314914127204282
Bowling Green1414619536212275
Akron1410816427184342

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Illinois4116915663285304
E. Michigan3217115063314248
Ball St.3214312254227248
Cent. Michigan3215314754274257
W. Michigan2315316954262260
Toledo2314812745277198

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. 31, Akron 25

Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33

E. Michigan 52, Toledo 49

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Michigan 42, W. Michigan 30

Kent St. 52, N. Illinois 47

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SC State40925754220256
Norfolk St.211128963318279
NC Central21908045189232
Delaware St.12515645202218
Howard13939027177277
Morgan St.147113718112285

Thursday's Games

Morgan St. 20, Delaware St. 14

Saturday's Games

SC State 15, Howard 12

NC Central 38, Norfolk St. 36

Saturday, Nov. 13

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.51160798128792
Missouri St.5223217463291231
S. Dakota St.4221712072366157
S. Illinois4218317763308232
South Dakota4217111663267154
N. Iowa3313412554222160
Illinois St.2410515845185217
Indiana St.248420745139273
North Dakota2413713045234192
W. Illinois2518125128265386
Youngstown St.1513720426195287

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. 17, N. Iowa 10

North Dakota 24, Youngstown St. 21

South Dakota 42, W. Illinois 21

Missouri St. 38, S. Illinois 28

S. Dakota St. 27, N. Dakota St. 19

Saturday, Nov. 13

N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.411077481254150
Nevada4118512672328219
Fresno St.4215714973329227
San Jose St.3312213255214230
Hawaii149814346273322
UNLV1412516118188305

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah St.4115715172286245
Air Force3214511063248155
Boise St.3214310154274188
Colorado St.2312810636208202
Wyoming14699954207192
New Mexico145513936129235

Saturday's Games

Army 21, Air Force 14

Wyoming 31, Colorado St. 17

Utah St. 35, New Mexico St. 13

UNLV 31, New Mexico 17

Boise St. 40, Fresno St. 14

Nevada 27, San Jose St. 24

San Diego St. 17, Hawaii 10

Friday, Nov. 12

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacred Heart41987063160140
Duquesne3213312453220202
Bryant3211510254220228
St. Francis (Pa.)321417645209180
CCSU3213011236181287
Merrimack2312313754286222
LIU Brooklyn2310115926118315
Wagner059315409141353

Saturday's Games

Merrimack 35, Wagner 26

CCSU 30, Bryant 15

Duquesne 34, LIU Brooklyn 28

Sacred Heart 14, St. Francis (Pa.) 13

Saturday, Nov. 13

Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin5017210781295234
Tennessee St.4213314454200205
Murray St.3313718645189255
SE Missouri3319314136256299
Austin Peay2314110345274247
Tennessee Tech13829736179260
E. Illinois159217219147292

Saturday's Games

Murray St. 32, Tennessee Tech 27

Austin Peay 42, E. Illinois 26

UT Martin 41, Tennessee St. 20

Saturday, Nov. 13

SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon5120114381315202
Washington St.4214715154233222
Oregon St.3319719254305249
Washington3312913045198177
California2411511436206200
Stanford2515822136206268

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah5123113363319209
Arizona St.4217813163273182
UCLA3317117754290254
Southern Cal3422022245266260
Colorado2413018436172231
Arizona159517418144257

Friday's Games

Utah 52, Stanford 7

Saturday's Games

Arizona 10, California 3

Colorado 37, Oregon St. 34

Oregon 26, Washington 16

Arizona St. 31, Southern Cal 16

Saturday, Nov. 13

Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross401564672293179
Fordham4018411063315254
Colgate311017636141243
Lafayette2210210036159222
Lehigh13811021887266
Georgetown1410716226160255
Bucknell05581931888309

Saturday's Games

Fordham 41, Georgetown 20

Holy Cross 35, Lafayette 10

Lehigh 38, Bucknell 6

Saturday, Nov. 13

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson6025315171305222
San Diego6120812864242261
St. Thomas (Minn.)421609653175149
Morehead St.4216613954273275
Marist421199844150169
Dayton4325320754273272
Valparaiso3318517236213292
Stetson2410916245212255
Drake1547772799163
Butler069821227231309
Presbyterian0620536127357479

Saturday's Games

Marist 7, Drake 0

Davidson 42, St. Thomas (Minn.) 15

Dayton 41, Stetson 13

Valparaiso 65, Presbyterian 55

San Diego 10, Morehead St. 3

Saturday, Nov. 13

Davidson at Dayton, Noon

Valparaiso at Butler, Noon

Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia70280499034659
Kentucky4318517863258211
Tennessee3321620754344254
South Carolina2411818254207213
Florida2518818845265222
Missouri1410920345284331
Vanderbilt055420727134320

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama5123213881387179
Texas A&M4217211572257132
Mississippi3215516772340243
Auburn3210611663282178
Mississippi St.3316415354252228
Arkansas2312516563293216
LSU2414818445258250

Saturday's Games

Mississippi 27, Liberty 14

Georgia 43, Missouri 6

Texas A&M 20, Auburn 3

Arkansas 31, Mississippi St. 28

Alabama 20, LSU 14

Tennessee 45, Kentucky 42

South Carolina 40, Florida 17

Saturday, Nov. 13

New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon

Mississippi St. at Auburn, Noon

Samford at Florida, Noon

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU5119014481296167
Mercer5118913562272183
Chattanooga512039663266154
VMI4220317163289276
W. Carolina3320721536269374
Samford3425227645331323
Furman2412713145189194
The Citadel1512221027202313
Wofford0713324818167301

Saturday's Games

ETSU 27, VMI 20

Chattanooga 35, Wofford 10

W. Carolina 43, Furman 42

Samford 35, The Citadel 14

Saturday, Nov. 13

Samford at Florida, Noon

ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word5123114972354236
SE Louisiana5128319672430279
Nicholls4222716254299245
McNeese St.2413215336206253
Northwestern St.2412820727162299
Houston Baptist0611725109174360

Saturday's Games

Nicholls 24, McNeese St. 14

Incarnate Word 55, SE Louisiana 52

Northwestern St. 28, Houston Baptist 24

Saturday, Nov. 13

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.602078081276125
Florida A&M511558672236138
Alabama A&M3318820253275278
Alabama St.2412816135142236
MVSU1511817727148286
Bethune-Cookman1514119618218339

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View6019811471244181
Alcorn St.4219717054245231
Southern U.3317917945247289
Grambling St.2413015536146247
Texas Southern2417920736289321
Ark.-Pine Bluff1512722027187326

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman 35, Alcorn St. 31

Alabama A&M 42, MVSU 14

Jackson St. 41, Texas Southern 21

Prairie View 24, Alabama St. 20

Ark.-Pine Bluff 33, Grambling St. 26

Florida A&M 29, Southern U. 17

Saturday, Nov. 13

Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina412019281383156
Appalachian St.4119512672326210
Troy3213314054236196
Georgia St.3213711745208262
Georgia Southern1513917827185286

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette601839581277171
Texas State2310415436202301
South Alabama2417615254257199
Louisiana-Monroe2414424745197327
Arkansas St.0510721818234387

Thursday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Georgia St. 17

Saturday's Games

Appalachian St. 48, Arkansas St. 14

Texas State 27, Louisiana-Monroe 19

Troy 31, South Alabama 24

Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 8

Saturday, Nov. 13

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.6025310680347136
E. Kentucky411479463237202
Stephen F. Austin4217312363314177
Cent. Arkansas3219915654362265
Jacksonville St.228912945173266
Tarleton St.2312312654269208
Abilene Christian2416817045273242
Lamar069325427157321
Dixie St.035013709118360

Saturday's Games

Sam Houston St. 59, Dixie St. 10

Jacksonville St. 40, Abilene Christian 25

Stephen F. Austin 31, E. Kentucky 17

Cent. Arkansas 63, Texas Wesleyan 3

Tarleton St. 42, Lamar 21

Saturday, Nov. 13

E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Liberty73351187
Army53263208
Umass18142405
Notre Dame81295202
BYU82333243
New Mexico St.18208343
Uconn18146324

Saturday's Games

Army 21, Air Force 14

Mississippi 27, Liberty 14

BYU 59, Idaho St. 14

Notre Dame 34, Navy 6

Rhode Island 35, Umass 22

Utah St. 35, New Mexico St. 13

Saturday, Nov. 13

Maine at Umass, Noon

New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Uconn at Clemson, Noon

Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

