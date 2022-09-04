All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|35
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|10
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|10
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|31
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|21
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|49
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|14
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|50
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|40
Thursday's Games
UCF 56, SC State 10
Friday's Games
Duke 30, Temple 0
Saturday's Games
Delaware 14, Navy 7
NC State 21, East Carolina 20
Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24
Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37
Houston 37, UTSA 35
BYU 50, South Florida 21
Tulane 42, Umass 10
SMU 48, North Texas 10
Mississippi St. 49, Memphis 23
Friday, Sept. 9
Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|7
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|7
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|20
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|10
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|22
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|1
|7
|31
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|70
|13
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|85
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|31
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|17
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
Saturday's Games
Florida St. 47, Duquesne 7
North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31
Wake Forest 44, VMI 10
Friday's Games
Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17
Duke 30, Temple 0
Saturday's Games
North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61
Rutgers 22, Boston College 21
NC State 21, East Carolina 20
Virginia 34, Richmond 17
Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13
Syracuse 31, Louisville 7
Sunday's Games
LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon
Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|34
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|38
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|27
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|42
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|27
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|17
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27
Jacksonville St. 42, Stephen F. Austin 17
Thursday's Games
Indiana St. 17, North Alabama 14
Samford 27, Kennesaw St. 17
Missouri St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 14
Friday's Games
E. Michigan 42, E. Kentucky 34
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17
Austin Peay 63, Presbyterian 0
Saturday, Sept. 10
Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|10
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|10
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|44
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|13
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|10
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|10
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|38
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma St. 58, Cent. Michigan 44
Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31
Friday's Games
Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10
TCU 38, Colorado 13
Saturday's Games
Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10
Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13
Kansas St. 34, South Dakota 0
Baylor 69, Albany (NY) 10
Texas 52, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Texas Tech 63, Murray St. 10
Saturday, Sept. 10
Missouri at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Texas, Noon
Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|29
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|17
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|33
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|5
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|52
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|46
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|21
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|34
Saturday's Games
UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21
Thursday's Games
Weber St. 41, W. Oregon 5
Arizona St. 40, N. Arizona 3
Fresno St. 35, Cal Poly 7
San Jose St. 21, Portland St. 17
Saturday's Games
Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0
Houston Baptist 46, N. Colorado 34
E. Washington 36, Tennessee St. 29
California 34, UC Davis 13
Montana St. 40, McNeese St. 17
Washington St. 24, Idaho 17
Sacramento St. 56, Utah Tech 33
Saturday, Sept. 10
Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|10
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|21
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|38
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|52
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|28
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|22
Thursday's Games
Campbell 29, The Citadel 10
Gardner-Webb 56, Limestone 21
FIU 38, Bryant 37
Saturday's Games
Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20
W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38
NC Central 28, NC A&T 13
Saturday, Sept. 10
Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|1
|0
|23
|20
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|1
|0
|35
|31
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|10
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|7
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|13
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|10
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|21
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|0
|31
|28
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|0
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|1
|1
|58
|29
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|1
|66
|48
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|0
|1
|31
|35
Saturday's Games
Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
Illinois 38, Wyoming 6
Thursday's Games
Penn St. 35, Purdue 31
Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 0
Friday's Games
Michigan St. 35, W. Michigan 13
Indiana 23, Illinois 20
Saturday's Games
Maryland 31, Buffalo 10
Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7
Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3
Rutgers 22, Boston College 21
Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
Wisconsin 38, Illinois St. 0
Ohio St. 21, Notre Dame 10
Saturday, Sept. 10
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon
Ohio at Penn St., Noon
Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|31
|21
|1
|0
|31
|21
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|35
|14
|1
|0
|35
|14
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|7
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|28
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|13
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|17
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|24
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|69
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|42
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|21
|31
|0
|1
|21
|31
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|34
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|1
|14
|35
Thursday's Games
New Hampshire 31, Monmouth (NJ) 21
Rhode Island 35, Stony Brook 14
Friday's Games
Villanova 45, Lehigh 17
William & Mary 41, Charlotte 24
Saturday's Games
Delaware 14, Navy 7
Virginia 34, Richmond 17
Hampton 31, Howard 28
Towson 14, Bucknell 13
Baylor 69, Albany (NY) 10
Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31
New Mexico 41, Maine 0
Saturday, Sept. 10
Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Tuskegee at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|1
|1
|81
|54
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|1
|1
|41
|61
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|37
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|0
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|44
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|0
|2
|37
|84
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|52
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|44
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|66
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|0
|2
|26
|76
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|37
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27
FAU 43, Charlotte 13
North Texas 31, UTEP 13
Thursday's Games
FIU 38, Bryant 37
UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0
Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24
Friday's Games
William & Mary 41, Charlotte 24
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13
Houston 37, UTSA 35
Ohio 41, FAU 38
Southern Cal 66, Rice 14
James Madison 44, Middle Tennessee 7
SMU 48, North Texas 10
Sunday's Games
W. Kentucky 49, Hawaii 17
Saturday, Sept. 10
UTSA at Army, Noon
Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.
UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.
FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|23
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|38
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|45
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|31
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|45
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|37
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|34
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|27
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|0
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|59
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|44
|58
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|35
Thursday's Games
Akron 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 23
Toledo 37, LIU Brooklyn 0
Oklahoma St. 58, Cent. Michigan 44
Tennessee 59, Ball St. 10
N. Illinois 34, E. Illinois 27
Friday's Games
E. Michigan 42, E. Kentucky 34
Michigan St. 35, W. Michigan 13
Saturday's Games
Maryland 31, Buffalo 10
UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17
Ohio 41, FAU 38
Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13
Washington 45, Kent St. 20
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ohio at Penn St., Noon
South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|13
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|54
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|59
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|55
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|56
Saturday's Games
Alabama St. 23, Howard 13
Thursday's Games
UCF 56, SC State 10
Saturday's Games
Delaware St. 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
Marshall 55, Norfolk St. 3
Hampton 31, Howard 28
Georgia Southern 59, Morgan St. 7
NC Central 28, NC A&T 13
Saturday, Sept. 10
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|14
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|14
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|14
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|14
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|48
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|38
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|64
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|42
Thursday's Games
Indiana St. 17, North Alabama 14
UT Martin 42, W. Illinois 25
Missouri St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 14
Saturday's Games
Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3
Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17
Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14
N. Dakota St. 56, Drake 14
Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
Incarnate Word 64, S. Illinois 29
Wisconsin 38, Illinois St. 0
Kansas St. 34, South Dakota 0
Thursday, Sept. 8
UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|26
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|17
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|21
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|112
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|38
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|17
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|75
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|75
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|34
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|51
Saturday's Games
UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21
Utah St. 31, Uconn 20
Illinois 38, Wyoming 6
Nevada 23, New Mexico St. 12
Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10
Thursday's Games
San Jose St. 21, Portland St. 17
Fresno St. 35, Cal Poly 7
Saturday's Games
Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7
Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17
Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20
Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37
Nevada 38, Texas State 14
Alabama 55, Utah St. 0
New Mexico 41, Maine 0
Oregon St. 34, Boise St. 17
Sunday's Games
W. Kentucky 49, Hawaii 17
Friday, Sept. 9
Boise St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at California, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|30
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|78
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|31
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|30
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|48
Saturday's Games
Florida St. 47, Duquesne 7
Thursday's Games
Fordham 48, Wagner 31
Akron 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 23
Toledo 37, LIU Brooklyn 0
Friday's Games
Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17
Saturday's Games
Uconn 28, CCSU 3
Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0
Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14
Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 30
Friday, Sept. 9
Assumption at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Thomas More at Duquesne, Noon
Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Post at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 6 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|25
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|34
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|63
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|42
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|36
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|56
Thursday's Games
UT Martin 42, W. Illinois 25
N. Illinois 34, E. Illinois 27
Friday's Games
Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10
Saturday's Games
Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10
E. Washington 36, Tennessee St. 29
Texas Tech 63, Murray St. 10
Thursday, Sept. 8
UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|20
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|3
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|13
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|17
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|14
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|10
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|17
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|20
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|38
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|29
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. 40, N. Arizona 3
Friday's Games
TCU 38, Colorado 13
Saturday's Games
UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17
Georgia 49, Oregon 3
Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20
California 34, UC Davis 13
Southern Cal 66, Rice 14
Florida 29, Utah 26
Stanford 41, Colgate 10
Washington St. 24, Idaho 17
Washington 45, Kent St. 20
Oregon St. 34, Boise St. 17
Saturday, Sept. 10
S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at California, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|31
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|12
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|17
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|14
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|41
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|45
Thursday's Games
Fordham 48, Wagner 31
Friday's Games
Villanova 45, Lehigh 17
Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17
Saturday's Games
Georgetown 43, Marist 12
Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0
Towson 14, Bucknell 13
Stanford 41, Colgate 10
Saturday, Sept. 10
Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Georgetown, 5 p.m.
Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|26
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|20
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|14
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|35
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|56
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|43
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|63
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|44
Saturday's Games
Mercer 63, Morehead St. 13
Thursday's Games
S. Utah 44, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13
Saturday's Games
Georgetown 43, Marist 12
Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20
Butler 31, St. Thomas (FL) 26
Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17
N. Dakota St. 56, Drake 14
Stetson 24, Concordia (Mich.) 14
Valparaiso 20, Indiana Wesleyan 17
Austin Peay 63, Presbyterian 0
San Diego 58, La Verne 0
Saturday, Sept. 10
Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Drake, 2 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.
Louisiana College at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Barton at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|26
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|3
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|13
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|24
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|14
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|10
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|105
|41
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|24
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|16
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|10
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|23
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10
Thursday's Games
Tennessee 59, Ball St. 10
Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston St. 0
Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24
Georgia 49, Oregon 3
Mississippi 28, Troy 10
Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31
Auburn 42, Mercer 16
Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13
Florida 29, Utah 26
Mississippi St. 49, Memphis 23
South Carolina 35, Georgia St. 14
Alabama 55, Utah St. 0
Sunday's Games
LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Missouri at Kansas St., Noon
South Carolina at Arkansas, Noon
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon
Alabama at Texas, Noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|7
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|17
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|38
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|55
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|29
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|44
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|1
|0
|31
Saturday's Games
Mercer 63, Morehead St. 13
Thursday's Games
Campbell 29, The Citadel 10
Samford 27, Kennesaw St. 17
Furman 52, North Greenville 0
ETSU 44, Mars Hill 7
Wake Forest 44, VMI 10
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38
Chattanooga 31, Wofford 0
Auburn 42, Mercer 16
Saturday, Sept. 10
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 4 p.m.
Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|34
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|64
|29
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|7
|Lamar
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|1
|14
|28
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|40
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
Thursday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce 52, Lincoln University (CA) 7
Abilene Christian 28, Lamar 14
Saturday's Games
Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0
Houston Baptist 46, N. Colorado 34
South Alabama 48, Nicholls 7
Incarnate Word 64, S. Illinois 29
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, SE Louisiana 7
Montana St. 40, McNeese St. 17
Saturday, Sept. 10
Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|44
|26
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|70
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|56
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|29
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|23
|1
|0
|40
|23
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|42
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|86
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|31
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|58
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|23
|40
|0
|1
|23
|40
Saturday's Games
Alabama St. 23, Howard 13
North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24
Thursday's Games
UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0
Tarleton St. 29, MVSU 13
Saturday's Games
Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13
Alabama St. 21, Miles 13
Ark.-Pine Bluff 48, Lane 42
Southern U. 86, Florida Memorial University 0
Prairie View 40, Texas Southern 23
Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn St. 27
Arkansas St. 58, Grambling St. 3
Sunday's Games
Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
North American University at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|28
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|7
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|7
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|3
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|61
|63
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|35
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|3
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|7
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|52
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|29
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|28
Friday's Games
Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17
Saturday's Games
North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61
Marshall 55, Norfolk St. 3
Mississippi 28, Troy 10
South Alabama 48, Nicholls 7
Nevada 38, Texas State 14
James Madison 44, Middle Tennessee 7
Georgia Southern 59, Morgan St. 7
Liberty 29, Southern Miss. 27
Coastal Carolina 38, Army 28
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, SE Louisiana 7
Arkansas St. 58, Grambling St. 3
South Carolina 35, Georgia St. 14
Texas 52, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Saturday, Sept. 10
Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon
Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon
North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon
South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|1
|0
|28
|14
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|13
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|13
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|69
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|56
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. 42, Stephen F. Austin 17
Thursday's Games
Abilene Christian 28, Lamar 14
S. Utah 44, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13
Tarleton St. 29, MVSU 13
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston St. 0
Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn St. 27
Sacramento St. 56, Utah Tech 33
Saturday, Sept. 10
S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Chadron St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|1
|0
|50
|21
|Liberty
|1
|0
|29
|27
|Uconn
|1
|1
|48
|34
|Army
|0
|1
|28
|38
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|12
|61
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|10
|21
|Umass
|0
|1
|10
|42
Saturday's Games
Utah St. 31, Uconn 20
Nevada 23, New Mexico St. 12
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 0
Saturday's Games
Uconn 28, CCSU 3
BYU 50, South Florida 21
Coastal Carolina 38, Army 28
Liberty 29, Southern Miss. 27
Tulane 42, Umass 10
Ohio St. 21, Notre Dame 10
Saturday, Sept. 10
UTSA at Army, Noon
Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
