American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati401665680319114
SMU301276770299159
Houston401447661254121
UCF3214412053278207
East Carolina221219444230213
Tulsa229412535195247
Navy2413516826145240
Memphis1310211044258237
Temple135816635161286
South Florida139611626181255
Tulane048917817235327

Saturday's Games

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

East Carolina 29, South Florida 14

Friday, Oct. 29

Navy 20, Tulsa 17

Saturday, Oct. 30

Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12

UCF 49, Temple 7

SMU at Houston, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest4014910270302184
NC State21905952224117
Clemson32888943140102
Louisville2212610843222189
Florida St.2210512134219185
Syracuse1312212644244197
Boston College03348043199145

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh311418362351175
Virginia4221619762301211
North Carolina3319918543258202
Miami2213913944263244
Virginia Tech22869644192179
Georgia Tech2416218935228228
Duke033411734189221

Friday's Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon

Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, TBA

Wake Forest at North Carolina, TBA

NC State at Florida St., TBA

Saturday, Oct. 30

Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17

Miami 38, Pittsburgh 34

Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma5019514680334197
Baylor4116610471299155
Oklahoma St.311088261180141
Iowa St.3217611753257157
Texas Tech2315418153274245
Texas2319818044315238
West Virginia2312013244237183
Kansas St.139612543189172
TCU1312714434240221
Kansas045118016123295

Saturday's Games

Baylor at TCU, Noon

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, TBA

Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA

Texas at Iowa St., TBA

Saturday, Oct. 30

Baylor 31, Texas 24

West Virginia 38, Iowa St. 31

TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana St.50155477126883
Sacramento St.401366252201145
E. Washington4125212271412225
UC Davis411177771249128
Montana3214210262228130
N. Arizona2211711334161208
Portland St.221039534183195
Weber St.22947134176151
N. Colorado236115435123219
Idaho139716725179265
Idaho St.148414616108230
Cal Poly04341461686274
S. Utah0611720718185328

Saturday's Games

Montana at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Montana 20, S. Utah 19

Weber St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.401125271226138
Monmouth (NJ)401646453248213
North Alabama2215213926218266
Charleston Southern2312213634188188
Robert Morris2313117034153231
Campbell2312815035230222
NC A&T2310412735176215
Gardner-Webb1310314735246249
Hampton138511635226270

Saturday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Robert Morris, Noon

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35

Kennesaw St. 34, Gardner-Webb 30

Monmouth (NJ) 35, NC A&T 16

Charleston Southern 27, Campbell 14

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan St.5014910280277164
Ohio St.402176861345130
Michigan4115610371297137
Penn St.22785352188103
Maryland2310520353234243
Rutgers146613844189172
Indiana056317026176253

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Minnesota311159752186137
Iowa321229162203129
Wisconsin321087453175136
Purdue22636643155114
Illinois249011736158210
Northwestern135613434138176
Nebraska1415012235246155

Saturday's Games

Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Penn St. at Maryland, TBA

Michigan St. at Purdue, TBA

Iowa at Northwestern, TBA

Ohio St. at Nebraska, TBA

Indiana at Michigan, TBA

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Rutgers 20, Illinois 14

Maryland 38, Indiana 35

Michigan St. 37, Michigan 33

Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison511919071296124
Villanova411419562260139
William & Mary4115211462203167
Elon3212911944185210
Towson3211511144174194
Rhode Island339616653186211
Maine3314517844190245
Delaware239611744153182
New Hampshire2310511735152245
Stony Brook2311610635161188
Richmond148612135165159
Albany (NY)0610314108133231

Saturday's Games

Stony Brook at Maine, Noon

William & Mary at Delaware, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10

Richmond 35, New Hampshire 21

William & Mary 31, Villanova 18

Maine 45, Rhode Island 24

James Madison 45, Elon 21

Towson 38, Albany (NY) 24

CONFERENCE USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte219611043188192
FAU211106143214147
Marshall21976843258158
W. Kentucky211239134279231
Middle Tennessee12869734207201
FIU037313716186255
Old Dominion03549116162220

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA401697580315150
UTEP30733761174135
UAB311295053207163
Rice227811835150292
Louisiana Tech12438125186231
North Texas137413726191269
Southern Miss.0332841699199

Saturday's Games

Louisiana Tech at UAB, Noon

North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

North Texas 30, Rice 24

Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

UTEP at FAU, 6 p.m.

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Princeton401328170258109
Dartmouth31756061182102
Yale311199943185140
Columbia22797552173133
Harvard22106655221890
Penn139411334158143
Brown1312519525209286
Cornell048813016153202

Friday's Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Yale at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Princeton 34, Cornell 16

Saturday, Oct. 30

Dartmouth 20, Harvard 17

Yale 37, Columbia 30

Penn 45, Brown 17

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.3114014944233267
Miami (Ohio)31986844190178
Buffalo2317116445303261
Akron138313326159311
Ohio1311410817169249
Bowling Green1414619536212275

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Illinois4012210462238252
E. Michigan2211910153262199
W. Michigan2212312753232218
Ball St.221129744196223
Cent. Michigan2211111744232227
Toledo22997544228146

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Norfolk St.20765162282241
SC State30774544205244
Delaware St.11373644188198
NC Central11524435151196
Howard12817526165262
Morgan St.04511230892271

Thursday's Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Norfolk St. 31, Morgan St. 20

SC State 27, NC Central 24

Delaware St. 30, Howard 23

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.4097507022463
S. Illinois4013911661264171
S. Dakota St.3219010162339138
South Dakota321299553225133
Missouri St.3216211843221175
N. Iowa221019243189127
Indiana St.238216344137229
Illinois St.135711034137169
North Dakota13857734182139
Youngstown St.1411618025174263
W. Illinois1412217817206313

Saturday's Games

Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

S. Dakota St. 47, Youngstown St. 16

North Dakota at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.30703470217110
Fresno St.311138962285167
Nevada3115810262301195
San Jose St.22718444163182
Hawaii12577544232254
UNLV049414408157288

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah St.3110612052200201
Colorado St.21924734172143
Air Force3214511062234134
Boise St.12756834206155
New Mexico133810835112204
Wyoming03175543155148

Saturday's Games

Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Nevada 51, UNLV 20

Saturday, Oct. 30

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant311007253205198
Sacred Heart31845753146127
Duquesne21897942176157
St. Francis (Pa.)211115234179156
LIU Brooklyn22731252590281
CCSU221009726151272
Merrimack138811144251196
Wagner046711908115318

Saturday's Games

Merrimack at Wagner, Noon

Bryant at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

CCSU 49, Merrimack 21

LIU Brooklyn 28, Wagner 14

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin301147161237198
Tennessee St.31868243153143
Murray St.228413234136201
SE Missouri3319314136256299
Austin Peay12836034216204
Tennessee Tech12556535152228
E. Illinois146613018121250

Saturday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

SE Missouri 38, E. Illinois 15

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon311239861237157
Oregon St.3113811652246173
Washington St.3211313044199201
Washington22939134162138
Stanford2313814934186196
California13737925164165

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona St.311268152221132
Utah3113510243223178
UCLA3214713353266210
Southern Cal2316315734209195
Colorado13649825106145
Arizona045113007100213

Friday's Games

Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Southern Cal at Arizona St., TBA

Oregon at Washington, TBA

California at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Washington St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross301213662258169
Fordham301439053274234
Colgate311017636141243
Lafayette21926535149187
Georgetown138712125140214
Bucknell04521551782271
Lehigh0343960849260

Saturday's Games

Fordham at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Holy Cross 31, Lehigh 12

Lafayette 24, Georgetown 23

Colgate 33, Bucknell 10

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson5021113661263207
St. Thomas (Minn.)411455452160107
Morehead St.4116312953270265
San Diego4117711144211244
Marist321129834143169
Dayton3321219444232259
Valparaiso221069625134216
Stetson239612144199214
Drake1447702699156
Presbyterian0515029626302414
Butler069821227231309

Saturday's Games

Drake at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Stetson, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Stetson 56, Presbyterian 14

Dayton 38, Butler 31

St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Marist 7

Davidson 29, Morehead St. 22

Valparaiso at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia50203367026946
Kentucky4112610261199135
Florida2316411443241148
Tennessee2317116544299212
South Carolina147816544167196
Missouri036613234241260
Vanderbilt042617026106283

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama4121212471367165
Mississippi3113513661293198
Auburn21727652248138
Texas A&M3215211262237129
Mississippi St.2210510543193180
LSU2313416444244230
Arkansas139413753262188

Saturday's Games

Liberty at Mississippi, Noon

Auburn at Texas A&M, TBA

LSU at Alabama, TBA

Missouri at Georgia, TBA

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Mercer5118913562272183
ETSU4116312471269147
VMI4118314462269249
Chattanooga411688653231144
Furman23858844147151
W. Carolina2316417326226332
Samford2421726235296309
The Citadel1410817526188278
Wofford0612321317157266

Saturday's Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

VMI 46, Samford 45

W. Carolina 41, Wofford 21

Chattanooga 13, Furman 3

Mercer 34, The Citadel 7

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Louisiana4020812161355204
Incarnate Word311277652250163
Nicholls3220314844275231
McNeese St.229810634172206
Northwestern St.1410018317134275
Houston Baptist047217407129283

Saturday's Games

Nicholls at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Nicholls 42, Northwestern St. 21

Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.40138406120785
Florida A&M311006652181118
Alabama St.2280953394170
Alabama A&M1310416033191236
MVSU138510725115216
Bethune-Cookman0510616508183308

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View501749461220161
Alcorn St.401319752179158
Grambling St.221019634117188
Southern U.2212411534192225
Texas Southern139914925209263
Ark.-Pine Bluff047713516137241

Saturday's Games

Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, Noon

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina311738471355148
Appalachian St.21888452219168
Georgia St.21998234170227
Troy2210211644205172
Georgia Southern1311712925163237

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette501627871256154
Louisiana-Monroe229716143150241
South Alabama1312110843202155
Texas State137713526175282
Arkansas St.038013916207308

Thursday's Games

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28

Saturday, Oct. 30

Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Texas State 0

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.40149696024399
E. Kentucky401306362220171
Cent. Arkansas3219915644299262
Abilene Christian221168943221161
Stephen F. Austin221017943242133
Tarleton St.12546043200142
Jacksonville St.124910435133241
Lamar057221226136279
Dixie St.02407808108301

Saturday's Games

Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10

Cent. Arkansas 38, Jacksonville St. 14

E. Kentucky 42, Lamar 10

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Liberty72337160
Army43242194
Umass17120370
Notre Dame61217162
BYU62208180
New Mexico St.17195308
Uconn18146324

Saturday's Games

Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty at Mississippi, Noon

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Liberty 62, Umass 17

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

