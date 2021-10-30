All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|166
|56
|8
|0
|319
|114
|SMU
|3
|0
|127
|67
|7
|0
|299
|159
|Houston
|4
|0
|144
|76
|6
|1
|254
|121
|UCF
|3
|2
|144
|120
|5
|3
|278
|207
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|121
|94
|4
|4
|230
|213
|Tulsa
|2
|2
|94
|125
|3
|5
|195
|247
|Navy
|2
|4
|135
|168
|2
|6
|145
|240
|Memphis
|1
|3
|102
|110
|4
|4
|258
|237
|Temple
|1
|3
|58
|166
|3
|5
|161
|286
|South Florida
|1
|3
|96
|116
|2
|6
|181
|255
|Tulane
|0
|4
|89
|178
|1
|7
|235
|327
Saturday's Games
SMU at Memphis, Noon
Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
East Carolina 29, South Florida 14
Friday, Oct. 29
Navy 20, Tulsa 17
Saturday, Oct. 30
Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12
UCF 49, Temple 7
SMU at Houston, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|4
|0
|149
|102
|7
|0
|302
|184
|NC State
|2
|1
|90
|59
|5
|2
|224
|117
|Clemson
|3
|2
|88
|89
|4
|3
|140
|102
|Louisville
|2
|2
|126
|108
|4
|3
|222
|189
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|105
|121
|3
|4
|219
|185
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|122
|126
|4
|4
|244
|197
|Boston College
|0
|3
|34
|80
|4
|3
|199
|145
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|141
|83
|6
|2
|351
|175
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|2
|301
|211
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|199
|185
|4
|3
|258
|202
|Miami
|2
|2
|139
|139
|4
|4
|263
|244
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|86
|96
|4
|4
|192
|179
|Georgia Tech
|2
|4
|162
|189
|3
|5
|228
|228
|Duke
|0
|3
|34
|117
|3
|4
|189
|221
Friday's Games
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon
Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, TBA
Wake Forest at North Carolina, TBA
NC State at Florida St., TBA
Saturday, Oct. 30
Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17
Miami 38, Pittsburgh 34
Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|5
|0
|195
|146
|8
|0
|334
|197
|Baylor
|4
|1
|166
|104
|7
|1
|299
|155
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|108
|82
|6
|1
|180
|141
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|176
|117
|5
|3
|257
|157
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|154
|181
|5
|3
|274
|245
|Texas
|2
|3
|198
|180
|4
|4
|315
|238
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|120
|132
|4
|4
|237
|183
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|96
|125
|4
|3
|189
|172
|TCU
|1
|3
|127
|144
|3
|4
|240
|221
|Kansas
|0
|4
|51
|180
|1
|6
|123
|295
Saturday's Games
Baylor at TCU, Noon
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, TBA
Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA
Texas at Iowa St., TBA
Saturday, Oct. 30
Baylor 31, Texas 24
West Virginia 38, Iowa St. 31
TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|155
|47
|7
|1
|268
|83
|Sacramento St.
|4
|0
|136
|62
|5
|2
|201
|145
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|252
|122
|7
|1
|412
|225
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|117
|77
|7
|1
|249
|128
|Montana
|3
|2
|142
|102
|6
|2
|228
|130
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|117
|113
|3
|4
|161
|208
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|103
|95
|3
|4
|183
|195
|Weber St.
|2
|2
|94
|71
|3
|4
|176
|151
|N. Colorado
|2
|3
|61
|154
|3
|5
|123
|219
|Idaho
|1
|3
|97
|167
|2
|5
|179
|265
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|84
|146
|1
|6
|108
|230
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|34
|146
|1
|6
|86
|274
|S. Utah
|0
|6
|117
|207
|1
|8
|185
|328
Saturday's Games
Montana at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Montana 20, S. Utah 19
Weber St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|0
|112
|52
|7
|1
|226
|138
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|0
|164
|64
|5
|3
|248
|213
|North Alabama
|2
|2
|152
|139
|2
|6
|218
|266
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|122
|136
|3
|4
|188
|188
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|131
|170
|3
|4
|153
|231
|Campbell
|2
|3
|128
|150
|3
|5
|230
|222
|NC A&T
|2
|3
|104
|127
|3
|5
|176
|215
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|103
|147
|3
|5
|246
|249
|Hampton
|1
|3
|85
|116
|3
|5
|226
|270
Saturday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Robert Morris, Noon
NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.
North Alabama at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35
Kennesaw St. 34, Gardner-Webb 30
Monmouth (NJ) 35, NC A&T 16
Charleston Southern 27, Campbell 14
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|149
|102
|8
|0
|277
|164
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|217
|68
|6
|1
|345
|130
|Michigan
|4
|1
|156
|103
|7
|1
|297
|137
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|78
|53
|5
|2
|188
|103
|Maryland
|2
|3
|105
|203
|5
|3
|234
|243
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|66
|138
|4
|4
|189
|172
|Indiana
|0
|5
|63
|170
|2
|6
|176
|253
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|115
|97
|5
|2
|186
|137
|Iowa
|3
|2
|122
|91
|6
|2
|203
|129
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|108
|74
|5
|3
|175
|136
|Purdue
|2
|2
|63
|66
|4
|3
|155
|114
|Illinois
|2
|4
|90
|117
|3
|6
|158
|210
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|56
|134
|3
|4
|138
|176
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Saturday's Games
Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Penn St. at Maryland, TBA
Michigan St. at Purdue, TBA
Iowa at Northwestern, TBA
Ohio St. at Nebraska, TBA
Indiana at Michigan, TBA
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Rutgers 20, Illinois 14
Maryland 38, Indiana 35
Michigan St. 37, Michigan 33
Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7
Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|1
|191
|90
|7
|1
|296
|124
|Villanova
|4
|1
|141
|95
|6
|2
|260
|139
|William & Mary
|4
|1
|152
|114
|6
|2
|203
|167
|Elon
|3
|2
|129
|119
|4
|4
|185
|210
|Towson
|3
|2
|115
|111
|4
|4
|174
|194
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|96
|166
|5
|3
|186
|211
|Maine
|3
|3
|145
|178
|4
|4
|190
|245
|Delaware
|2
|3
|96
|117
|4
|4
|153
|182
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|105
|117
|3
|5
|152
|245
|Stony Brook
|2
|3
|116
|106
|3
|5
|161
|188
|Richmond
|1
|4
|86
|121
|3
|5
|165
|159
|Albany (NY)
|0
|6
|103
|141
|0
|8
|133
|231
Saturday's Games
Stony Brook at Maine, Noon
William & Mary at Delaware, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10
Richmond 35, New Hampshire 21
William & Mary 31, Villanova 18
Maine 45, Rhode Island 24
James Madison 45, Elon 21
Towson 38, Albany (NY) 24
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|96
|110
|4
|3
|188
|192
|FAU
|2
|1
|110
|61
|4
|3
|214
|147
|Marshall
|2
|1
|97
|68
|4
|3
|258
|158
|W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|123
|91
|3
|4
|279
|231
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|3
|4
|207
|201
|FIU
|0
|3
|73
|137
|1
|6
|186
|255
|Old Dominion
|0
|3
|54
|91
|1
|6
|162
|220
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|169
|75
|8
|0
|315
|150
|UTEP
|3
|0
|73
|37
|6
|1
|174
|135
|UAB
|3
|1
|129
|50
|5
|3
|207
|163
|Rice
|2
|2
|78
|118
|3
|5
|150
|292
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|43
|81
|2
|5
|186
|231
|North Texas
|1
|3
|74
|137
|2
|6
|191
|269
|Southern Miss.
|0
|3
|32
|84
|1
|6
|99
|199
Saturday's Games
Louisiana Tech at UAB, Noon
North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
North Texas 30, Rice 24
Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
UTEP at FAU, 6 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|4
|0
|132
|81
|7
|0
|258
|109
|Dartmouth
|3
|1
|75
|60
|6
|1
|182
|102
|Yale
|3
|1
|119
|99
|4
|3
|185
|140
|Columbia
|2
|2
|79
|75
|5
|2
|173
|133
|Harvard
|2
|2
|106
|65
|5
|2
|218
|90
|Penn
|1
|3
|94
|113
|3
|4
|158
|143
|Brown
|1
|3
|125
|195
|2
|5
|209
|286
|Cornell
|0
|4
|88
|130
|1
|6
|153
|202
Friday's Games
Princeton at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Yale at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Princeton 34, Cornell 16
Saturday, Oct. 30
Dartmouth 20, Harvard 17
Yale 37, Columbia 30
Penn 45, Brown 17
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|98
|68
|4
|4
|190
|178
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Akron
|1
|3
|83
|133
|2
|6
|159
|311
|Ohio
|1
|3
|114
|108
|1
|7
|169
|249
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|119
|101
|5
|3
|262
|199
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|112
|97
|4
|4
|196
|223
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|Toledo
|2
|2
|99
|75
|4
|4
|228
|146
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|76
|51
|6
|2
|282
|241
|SC State
|3
|0
|77
|45
|4
|4
|205
|244
|Delaware St.
|1
|1
|37
|36
|4
|4
|188
|198
|NC Central
|1
|1
|52
|44
|3
|5
|151
|196
|Howard
|1
|2
|81
|75
|2
|6
|165
|262
|Morgan St.
|0
|4
|51
|123
|0
|8
|92
|271
Thursday's Games
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Norfolk St. 31, Morgan St. 20
SC State 27, NC Central 24
Delaware St. 30, Howard 23
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|97
|50
|7
|0
|224
|63
|S. Illinois
|4
|0
|139
|116
|6
|1
|264
|171
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|190
|101
|6
|2
|339
|138
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|129
|95
|5
|3
|225
|133
|Missouri St.
|3
|2
|162
|118
|4
|3
|221
|175
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|101
|92
|4
|3
|189
|127
|Indiana St.
|2
|3
|82
|163
|4
|4
|137
|229
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|57
|110
|3
|4
|137
|169
|North Dakota
|1
|3
|85
|77
|3
|4
|182
|139
|Youngstown St.
|1
|4
|116
|180
|2
|5
|174
|263
|W. Illinois
|1
|4
|122
|178
|1
|7
|206
|313
Saturday's Games
Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
S. Dakota St. 47, Youngstown St. 16
North Dakota at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|70
|34
|7
|0
|217
|110
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|113
|89
|6
|2
|285
|167
|Nevada
|3
|1
|158
|102
|6
|2
|301
|195
|San Jose St.
|2
|2
|71
|84
|4
|4
|163
|182
|Hawaii
|1
|2
|57
|75
|4
|4
|232
|254
|UNLV
|0
|4
|94
|144
|0
|8
|157
|288
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|3
|1
|106
|120
|5
|2
|200
|201
|Colorado St.
|2
|1
|92
|47
|3
|4
|172
|143
|Air Force
|3
|2
|145
|110
|6
|2
|234
|134
|Boise St.
|1
|2
|75
|68
|3
|4
|206
|155
|New Mexico
|1
|3
|38
|108
|3
|5
|112
|204
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|17
|55
|4
|3
|155
|148
Saturday's Games
Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Nevada 51, UNLV 20
Saturday, Oct. 30
Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|3
|1
|100
|72
|5
|3
|205
|198
|Sacred Heart
|3
|1
|84
|57
|5
|3
|146
|127
|Duquesne
|2
|1
|89
|79
|4
|2
|176
|157
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|1
|111
|52
|3
|4
|179
|156
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|73
|125
|2
|5
|90
|281
|CCSU
|2
|2
|100
|97
|2
|6
|151
|272
|Merrimack
|1
|3
|88
|111
|4
|4
|251
|196
|Wagner
|0
|4
|67
|119
|0
|8
|115
|318
Saturday's Games
Merrimack at Wagner, Noon
Bryant at CCSU, Noon
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
CCSU 49, Merrimack 21
LIU Brooklyn 28, Wagner 14
St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 3 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|114
|71
|6
|1
|237
|198
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|86
|82
|4
|3
|153
|143
|Murray St.
|2
|2
|84
|132
|3
|4
|136
|201
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|193
|141
|3
|6
|256
|299
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|83
|60
|3
|4
|216
|204
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|55
|65
|3
|5
|152
|228
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|66
|130
|1
|8
|121
|250
Saturday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
SE Missouri 38, E. Illinois 15
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|3
|1
|123
|98
|6
|1
|237
|157
|Oregon St.
|3
|1
|138
|116
|5
|2
|246
|173
|Washington St.
|3
|2
|113
|130
|4
|4
|199
|201
|Washington
|2
|2
|93
|91
|3
|4
|162
|138
|Stanford
|2
|3
|138
|149
|3
|4
|186
|196
|California
|1
|3
|73
|79
|2
|5
|164
|165
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|126
|81
|5
|2
|221
|132
|Utah
|3
|1
|135
|102
|4
|3
|223
|178
|UCLA
|3
|2
|147
|133
|5
|3
|266
|210
|Southern Cal
|2
|3
|163
|157
|3
|4
|209
|195
|Colorado
|1
|3
|64
|98
|2
|5
|106
|145
|Arizona
|0
|4
|51
|130
|0
|7
|100
|213
Friday's Games
Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Southern Cal at Arizona St., TBA
Oregon at Washington, TBA
California at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Washington St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|3
|0
|121
|36
|6
|2
|258
|169
|Fordham
|3
|0
|143
|90
|5
|3
|274
|234
|Colgate
|3
|1
|101
|76
|3
|6
|141
|243
|Lafayette
|2
|1
|92
|65
|3
|5
|149
|187
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|87
|121
|2
|5
|140
|214
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|52
|155
|1
|7
|82
|271
|Lehigh
|0
|3
|43
|96
|0
|8
|49
|260
Saturday's Games
Fordham at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Holy Cross 31, Lehigh 12
Lafayette 24, Georgetown 23
Colgate 33, Bucknell 10
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|5
|0
|211
|136
|6
|1
|263
|207
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|1
|145
|54
|5
|2
|160
|107
|Morehead St.
|4
|1
|163
|129
|5
|3
|270
|265
|San Diego
|4
|1
|177
|111
|4
|4
|211
|244
|Marist
|3
|2
|112
|98
|3
|4
|143
|169
|Dayton
|3
|3
|212
|194
|4
|4
|232
|259
|Valparaiso
|2
|2
|106
|96
|2
|5
|134
|216
|Stetson
|2
|3
|96
|121
|4
|4
|199
|214
|Drake
|1
|4
|47
|70
|2
|6
|99
|156
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|150
|296
|2
|6
|302
|414
|Butler
|0
|6
|98
|212
|2
|7
|231
|309
Saturday's Games
Drake at Marist, Noon
Dayton at Stetson, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Stetson 56, Presbyterian 14
Dayton 38, Butler 31
St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Marist 7
Davidson 29, Morehead St. 22
Valparaiso at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|203
|36
|7
|0
|269
|46
|Kentucky
|4
|1
|126
|102
|6
|1
|199
|135
|Florida
|2
|3
|164
|114
|4
|3
|241
|148
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|171
|165
|4
|4
|299
|212
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|78
|165
|4
|4
|167
|196
|Missouri
|0
|3
|66
|132
|3
|4
|241
|260
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|26
|170
|2
|6
|106
|283
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|1
|212
|124
|7
|1
|367
|165
|Mississippi
|3
|1
|135
|136
|6
|1
|293
|198
|Auburn
|2
|1
|72
|76
|5
|2
|248
|138
|Texas A&M
|3
|2
|152
|112
|6
|2
|237
|129
|Mississippi St.
|2
|2
|105
|105
|4
|3
|193
|180
|LSU
|2
|3
|134
|164
|4
|4
|244
|230
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|94
|137
|5
|3
|262
|188
Saturday's Games
Liberty at Mississippi, Noon
Auburn at Texas A&M, TBA
LSU at Alabama, TBA
Missouri at Georgia, TBA
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|5
|1
|189
|135
|6
|2
|272
|183
|ETSU
|4
|1
|163
|124
|7
|1
|269
|147
|VMI
|4
|1
|183
|144
|6
|2
|269
|249
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|168
|86
|5
|3
|231
|144
|Furman
|2
|3
|85
|88
|4
|4
|147
|151
|W. Carolina
|2
|3
|164
|173
|2
|6
|226
|332
|Samford
|2
|4
|217
|262
|3
|5
|296
|309
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|108
|175
|2
|6
|188
|278
|Wofford
|0
|6
|123
|213
|1
|7
|157
|266
Saturday's Games
VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
VMI 46, Samford 45
W. Carolina 41, Wofford 21
Chattanooga 13, Furman 3
Mercer 34, The Citadel 7
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|4
|0
|208
|121
|6
|1
|355
|204
|Incarnate Word
|3
|1
|127
|76
|5
|2
|250
|163
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|203
|148
|4
|4
|275
|231
|McNeese St.
|2
|2
|98
|106
|3
|4
|172
|206
|Northwestern St.
|1
|4
|100
|183
|1
|7
|134
|275
|Houston Baptist
|0
|4
|72
|174
|0
|7
|129
|283
Saturday's Games
Nicholls at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Nicholls 42, Northwestern St. 21
Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|138
|40
|6
|1
|207
|85
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|100
|66
|5
|2
|181
|118
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|80
|95
|3
|3
|94
|170
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3
|104
|160
|3
|3
|191
|236
|MVSU
|1
|3
|85
|107
|2
|5
|115
|216
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|5
|106
|165
|0
|8
|183
|308
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|0
|174
|94
|6
|1
|220
|161
|Alcorn St.
|4
|0
|131
|97
|5
|2
|179
|158
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|101
|96
|3
|4
|117
|188
|Southern U.
|2
|2
|124
|115
|3
|4
|192
|225
|Texas Southern
|1
|3
|99
|149
|2
|5
|209
|263
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|77
|135
|1
|6
|137
|241
Saturday's Games
Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, Noon
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|173
|84
|7
|1
|355
|148
|Appalachian St.
|2
|1
|88
|84
|5
|2
|219
|168
|Georgia St.
|2
|1
|99
|82
|3
|4
|170
|227
|Troy
|2
|2
|102
|116
|4
|4
|205
|172
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|117
|129
|2
|5
|163
|237
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|0
|162
|78
|7
|1
|256
|154
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|2
|97
|161
|4
|3
|150
|241
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|121
|108
|4
|3
|202
|155
|Texas State
|1
|3
|77
|135
|2
|6
|175
|282
|Arkansas St.
|0
|3
|80
|139
|1
|6
|207
|308
Thursday's Games
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28
Saturday, Oct. 30
Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Texas State 0
Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|0
|149
|69
|6
|0
|243
|99
|E. Kentucky
|4
|0
|130
|63
|6
|2
|220
|171
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|199
|156
|4
|4
|299
|262
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|116
|89
|4
|3
|221
|161
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|101
|79
|4
|3
|242
|133
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|54
|60
|4
|3
|200
|142
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|2
|49
|104
|3
|5
|133
|241
|Lamar
|0
|5
|72
|212
|2
|6
|136
|279
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|40
|78
|0
|8
|108
|301
Saturday's Games
Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10
Cent. Arkansas 38, Jacksonville St. 14
E. Kentucky 42, Lamar 10
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|2
|337
|160
|Army
|4
|3
|242
|194
|Umass
|1
|7
|120
|370
|Notre Dame
|6
|1
|217
|162
|BYU
|6
|2
|208
|180
|New Mexico St.
|1
|7
|195
|308
|Uconn
|1
|8
|146
|324
Saturday's Games
Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
Liberty at Mississippi, Noon
Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Liberty 62, Umass 17
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.