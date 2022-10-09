All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|59
|45
|5
|1
|229
|127
|Tulane
|2
|0
|51
|33
|5
|1
|186
|80
|UCF
|1
|0
|41
|19
|4
|1
|178
|73
|Memphis
|2
|1
|93
|49
|4
|2
|204
|164
|Navy
|2
|1
|89
|78
|2
|3
|106
|105
|Houston
|1
|1
|57
|59
|3
|3
|188
|202
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|77
|75
|3
|3
|185
|127
|SMU
|0
|1
|19
|41
|2
|3
|173
|143
|Temple
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|3
|75
|84
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|42
|84
|2
|4
|198
|211
|South Florida
|0
|2
|52
|76
|1
|5
|146
|218
Wednesday's Games
UCF 41, SMU 19
Friday's Games
Houston 33, Memphis 32
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24
Tulane 24, East Carolina 9
Navy 53, Tulsa 21
Thursday, Oct. 13
Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Tulane at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Memphis at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|153
|78
|6
|0
|236
|110
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|53
|27
|5
|0
|192
|70
|NC State
|1
|1
|39
|47
|5
|1
|183
|94
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|76
|72
|5
|1
|247
|153
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|117
|95
|4
|2
|188
|125
|Louisville
|1
|3
|105
|117
|3
|3
|166
|134
|Boston College
|1
|3
|61
|135
|2
|4
|120
|174
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|68
|34
|5
|1
|254
|192
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|59
|82
|3
|3
|104
|168
|Duke
|1
|1
|58
|40
|4
|2
|195
|118
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|66
|55
|4
|2
|210
|157
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|66
|96
|2
|4
|120
|156
|Miami
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|3
|164
|109
|Virginia
|0
|3
|54
|94
|2
|4
|107
|149
Saturday's Games
Louisville 34, Virginia 17
Pittsburgh 45, Virginia Tech 29
North Carolina 27, Miami 24
Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20
Clemson 31, Boston College 3
Wake Forest 45, Army 10
NC State 19, Florida St. 17
Saturday, Oct. 15
Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|35
|28
|5
|1
|215
|140
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|49
|20
|2
|4
|173
|209
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|4
|2
|210
|110
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|1
|68
|69
|2
|3
|119
|181
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|2
|188
|175
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|34
|40
|1
|4
|139
|158
Saturday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) 52, Cent. Arkansas 49
Kennesaw St. 40, North Alabama 34
Saturday, Oct. 15
Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville St. at Madison, Ala., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|77
|56
|5
|0
|232
|124
|TCU
|2
|0
|93
|55
|5
|0
|232
|119
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|88
|71
|5
|1
|172
|100
|Kansas
|2
|1
|100
|91
|5
|1
|239
|158
|Texas
|2
|1
|121
|57
|4
|2
|233
|107
|Baylor
|1
|1
|56
|60
|3
|2
|187
|103
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|96
|112
|3
|3
|206
|179
|Iowa St.
|0
|3
|44
|55
|3
|3
|139
|82
|Oklahoma
|0
|3
|58
|145
|3
|3
|185
|175
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|62
|93
|2
|3
|191
|148
Saturday's Games
TCU 38, Kansas 31
Texas 49, Oklahoma 0
Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 31
Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 9
Thursday, Oct. 13
Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon
Iowa St. at Texas, Noon
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|2
|0
|81
|36
|5
|0
|201
|57
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|104
|28
|5
|0
|238
|92
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|62
|33
|5
|0
|182
|59
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|116
|65
|5
|1
|247
|163
|Idaho
|2
|0
|82
|45
|3
|2
|163
|118
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|51
|80
|2
|3
|122
|159
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|68
|91
|2
|4
|105
|161
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|77
|124
|2
|4
|142
|217
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|50
|80
|1
|4
|106
|180
|E. Washington
|0
|2
|56
|83
|1
|4
|123
|234
|UC Davis
|0
|2
|36
|58
|1
|4
|114
|129
|Idaho St.
|0
|3
|40
|100
|0
|6
|84
|221
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29
Montana St. 37, Idaho St. 6
Portland St. 48, Lincoln University (CA) 6
Weber St. 45, E. Washington 21
Sacramento St. 55, N. Colorado 7
Saturday, Oct. 15
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|1
|0
|34
|28
|3
|2
|142
|142
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|3
|101
|160
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|48
|0
|2
|4
|176
|155
|Bryant
|0
|1
|13
|24
|2
|4
|196
|180
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|28
|34
|0
|5
|105
|205
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|0
|48
|0
|5
|46
|160
Saturday's Games
Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0
Bryant 56, S. Connecticut 10
Campbell 34, Charleston Southern 28
Saturday, Oct. 15
Robert Morris at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Edward Waters at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Bryant, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|92
|51
|6
|0
|258
|68
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|150
|51
|6
|0
|293
|94
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|52
|38
|5
|0
|172
|74
|Maryland
|1
|2
|83
|78
|4
|2
|204
|136
|Indiana
|1
|2
|54
|86
|3
|3
|146
|183
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|33
|90
|3
|3
|137
|132
|Michigan St.
|0
|3
|40
|110
|2
|4
|155
|162
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|2
|1
|63
|39
|5
|1
|156
|48
|Purdue
|2
|1
|82
|74
|4
|2
|195
|132
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|77
|65
|3
|3
|171
|176
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|44
|27
|4
|1
|193
|44
|Iowa
|1
|2
|47
|46
|3
|3
|88
|59
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|73
|93
|3
|3
|191
|117
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|45
|87
|1
|5
|106
|166
Friday's Games
Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13
Saturday's Games
Purdue 31, Maryland 29
Michigan 31, Indiana 10
Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7
Ohio St. 49, Michigan St. 20
Illinois 9, Iowa 6
Saturday, Oct. 15
Minnesota at Illinois, Noon
Penn St. at Michigan, Noon
Maryland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Elon
|3
|0
|92
|68
|5
|1
|179
|134
|New Hampshire
|4
|0
|120
|72
|4
|2
|154
|161
|Delaware
|3
|1
|122
|61
|5
|1
|171
|77
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|85
|66
|5
|1
|197
|118
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|1
|108
|104
|4
|2
|237
|169
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|3
|2
|153
|132
|Richmond
|1
|1
|78
|37
|3
|2
|156
|98
|Villanova
|1
|1
|87
|69
|3
|2
|180
|156
|Maine
|1
|1
|51
|69
|1
|4
|86
|169
|Hampton
|0
|2
|27
|66
|3
|2
|117
|111
|Towson
|0
|3
|34
|88
|2
|4
|84
|187
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|54
|66
|1
|4
|154
|209
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|45
|137
|0
|5
|48
|157
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 31
Elon 27, Towson 10
Maine 31, Hampton 24
New Hampshire 24, Stony Brook 14
William & Mary 27, Delaware 21
Saturday, Oct. 15
Monmouth (NJ) at Maine, 1 p.m.
Elon at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Hampton at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|2
|0
|76
|58
|4
|2
|224
|198
|Rice
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|2
|154
|155
|North Texas
|2
|0
|76
|41
|3
|3
|206
|218
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|41
|31
|2
|3
|151
|186
|UAB
|1
|1
|65
|42
|3
|2
|173
|84
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|101
|31
|3
|3
|245
|142
|FAU
|1
|1
|71
|58
|2
|4
|191
|176
|UTEP
|1
|2
|85
|107
|3
|4
|155
|202
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|44
|86
|3
|3
|179
|186
|FIU
|0
|1
|0
|73
|2
|3
|83
|191
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|48
|84
|1
|5
|155
|278
Saturday's Games
UAB 41, Middle Tennessee 14
UTSA 31, W. Kentucky 28
Uconn 33, FIU 12
Louisiana Tech 41, UTEP 31
Friday, Oct. 14
UTSA at FIU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Charlotte at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Rice at FAU, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|1
|0
|23
|17
|4
|0
|119
|59
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|6
|4
|0
|115
|39
|Harvard
|2
|0
|70
|56
|3
|1
|119
|107
|Yale
|2
|0
|62
|35
|3
|1
|110
|99
|Columbia
|0
|1
|6
|24
|3
|1
|114
|40
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|2
|109
|131
|Cornell
|0
|2
|42
|73
|2
|2
|104
|126
|Dartmouth
|0
|2
|38
|47
|1
|3
|104
|98
Friday's Games
Harvard 35, Cornell 28
Saturday's Games
Yale 24, Dartmouth 21
Princeton 23, Lafayette 2
Columbia 28, Wagner 7
Brown 27, CCSU 20
Penn 59, Georgetown 28
Friday, Oct. 14
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Bucknell at Yale, Noon
Lehigh at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|112
|58
|3
|3
|179
|164
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|47
|48
|3
|3
|125
|151
|Ohio
|1
|1
|79
|65
|3
|3
|199
|244
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|38
|66
|2
|4
|160
|246
|Kent St.
|1
|1
|55
|51
|2
|4
|163
|178
|Akron
|0
|2
|62
|86
|1
|5
|110
|245
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|2
|0
|90
|49
|4
|2
|217
|153
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|91
|91
|3
|3
|155
|184
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|76
|73
|4
|2
|189
|190
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|60
|75
|2
|4
|136
|185
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|2
|33
|55
|1
|5
|156
|184
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|70
|96
|1
|5
|190
|230
Saturday's Games
E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23
Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7
Ohio 55, Akron 34
Ball St. 17, Cent. Michigan 16
Miami (Ohio) 27, Kent St. 24
Toledo 52, N. Illinois 32
Saturday, Oct. 15
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Akron, Noon
Buffalo at Umass, 1 p.m.
Uconn at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|1
|5
|81
|232
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|191
|102
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|105
|89
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|2
|3
|117
|131
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|118
|130
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|94
|176
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. 24, Morgan St. 21
Florida A&M 20, SC State 14
Thursday, Oct. 13
Morgan St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|92
|57
|5
|1
|219
|105
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|90
|27
|5
|1
|162
|73
|S. Illinois
|3
|0
|91
|52
|4
|2
|182
|174
|North Dakota
|3
|1
|129
|122
|4
|2
|173
|184
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|37
|40
|3
|2
|100
|106
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|120
|83
|2
|4
|158
|168
|Youngstown St.
|0
|2
|44
|62
|2
|3
|124
|123
|Missouri St.
|0
|3
|66
|114
|2
|4
|155
|196
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|40
|51
|1
|4
|71
|170
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|20
|62
|1
|4
|65
|141
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|27
|86
|0
|5
|72
|207
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. 31, Indiana St. 26
S. Illinois 38, Missouri St. 21
S. Dakota St. 28, South Dakota 3
Illinois St. 23, N. Iowa 21
North Dakota 35, Youngstown St. 30
Saturday, Oct. 15
Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|2
|0
|73
|23
|4
|1
|144
|70
|UNLV
|2
|1
|72
|84
|4
|2
|196
|152
|San Diego St.
|1
|1
|29
|49
|3
|3
|111
|143
|Nevada
|0
|2
|34
|65
|2
|4
|136
|173
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|20
|40
|1
|4
|118
|146
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|14
|16
|1
|5
|101
|243
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|106
|47
|4
|2
|163
|115
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|1
|4
|60
|178
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|60
|61
|4
|3
|163
|184
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|58
|61
|2
|4
|122
|209
|Air Force
|1
|2
|89
|71
|4
|2
|191
|108
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|48
|89
|2
|4
|116
|137
Friday's Games
San Jose St. 40, UNLV 7
Colorado St. 17, Nevada 14
Saturday's Games
Wyoming 27, New Mexico 14
Utah St. 34, Air Force 27
Boise St. 40, Fresno St. 20
San Diego St. 16, Hawaii 14
Saturday, Oct. 15
Utah St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|24
|20
|3
|0
|133
|50
|Merrimack
|2
|0
|52
|44
|4
|2
|161
|133
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|3
|2
|92
|85
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|66
|20
|3
|2
|155
|107
|Duquesne
|0
|2
|41
|52
|1
|5
|110
|168
|CCSU
|0
|2
|23
|53
|0
|6
|78
|223
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|23
|24
|0
|5
|83
|193
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|5
|52
|228
Saturday's Games
Brown 27, CCSU 20
Merrimack 28, Duquesne 21
Columbia 28, Wagner 7
Saturday, Oct. 15
Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|5
|1
|204
|164
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|4
|2
|225
|160
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|35
|21
|2
|3
|124
|155
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|2
|54
|105
|3
|2
|164
|177
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|106
|146
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|48
|79
|1
|4
|112
|193
|Murray St.
|0
|2
|37
|80
|0
|6
|64
|256
Saturday's Games
E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27
SE Missouri 34, Tennessee Tech 20
UT Martin 45, Murray St. 16
Lindenwood (Mo.) 52, Cent. Arkansas 49
Tennessee St. 41, Bethune-Cookman 17
Saturday, Oct. 15
Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|4
|0
|130
|81
|6
|0
|241
|112
|UCLA
|3
|0
|127
|81
|6
|0
|249
|136
|Oregon
|3
|0
|138
|90
|5
|1
|252
|173
|Utah
|2
|1
|108
|71
|4
|2
|242
|114
|California
|1
|1
|58
|59
|3
|2
|129
|110
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|58
|86
|4
|2
|195
|163
|Washington
|1
|2
|110
|107
|4
|2
|246
|161
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|83
|83
|4
|2
|162
|121
|Arizona
|1
|2
|96
|118
|3
|3
|182
|205
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|83
|114
|2
|4
|161
|181
|Stanford
|0
|4
|104
|154
|1
|4
|145
|164
|Colorado
|0
|2
|37
|88
|0
|5
|67
|216
Saturday's Games
UCLA 42, Utah 32
Arizona St. 45, Washington 38
Southern Cal 30, Washington St. 14
Oregon 49, Arizona 22
Oregon St. 28, Stanford 27
Saturday, Oct. 15
California at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|92
|10
|6
|0
|228
|93
|Fordham
|2
|0
|99
|66
|5
|1
|299
|250
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|14
|2
|4
|53
|113
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|49
|59
|1
|5
|96
|198
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|4
|86
|153
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|57
|80
|1
|5
|140
|238
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|14
|81
|0
|5
|41
|160
Saturday's Games
Fordham 40, Lehigh 28
Princeton 23, Lafayette 2
Penn 59, Georgetown 28
Holy Cross 57, Bucknell 0
Saturday, Oct. 15
Bucknell at Yale, Noon
Colgate at Army, Noon
Lehigh at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|0
|65
|40
|4
|1
|153
|96
|Valparaiso
|2
|0
|69
|42
|3
|2
|123
|122
|Davidson
|2
|1
|103
|51
|4
|2
|213
|109
|Marist
|2
|1
|99
|94
|2
|3
|114
|175
|Butler
|1
|1
|31
|31
|3
|2
|124
|112
|Dayton
|1
|1
|27
|45
|3
|2
|111
|117
|Stetson
|1
|1
|69
|71
|3
|2
|152
|138
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|40
|48
|2
|3
|115
|188
|San Diego
|1
|1
|43
|38
|2
|3
|141
|109
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|55
|111
|1
|5
|97
|264
|Drake
|0
|3
|49
|79
|0
|6
|91
|194
Saturday's Games
Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21
Marist 45, Stetson 31
Butler 31, Dayton 0
San Diego 22, Drake 10
St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Davidson 16
Saturday, Oct. 15
Dayton at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at San Diego, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|116
|39
|6
|0
|237
|64
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|78
|46
|5
|0
|234
|89
|Florida
|1
|2
|73
|81
|4
|2
|185
|152
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|59
|62
|4
|2
|158
|98
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|61
|106
|4
|2
|202
|150
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|31
|107
|3
|3
|199
|221
|Missouri
|0
|3
|53
|67
|2
|4
|151
|148
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|3
|0
|128
|49
|6
|0
|266
|75
|Mississippi
|2
|0
|74
|47
|6
|0
|238
|87
|Mississippi St.
|2
|1
|98
|72
|5
|1
|231
|126
|LSU
|2
|1
|65
|73
|4
|2
|191
|114
|Auburn
|1
|2
|44
|77
|3
|3
|122
|150
|Texas A&M
|1
|2
|67
|87
|3
|3
|129
|113
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|108
|142
|3
|3
|177
|193
Saturday's Games
Florida 24, Missouri 17
Tennessee 40, LSU 13
Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17
Georgia 42, Auburn 10
Mississippi 52, Vanderbilt 28
South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14
Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
Saturday, Oct. 15
Auburn at Mississippi, Noon
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|3
|0
|108
|13
|5
|1
|232
|82
|Samford
|3
|0
|97
|53
|5
|1
|157
|131
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|55
|16
|4
|1
|134
|81
|Furman
|2
|1
|75
|58
|4
|2
|163
|112
|W. Carolina
|1
|2
|56
|101
|3
|3
|202
|195
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|30
|55
|1
|4
|40
|133
|ETSU
|1
|3
|91
|92
|3
|3
|180
|102
|VMI
|0
|2
|38
|82
|1
|4
|94
|168
|Wofford
|0
|3
|21
|101
|0
|6
|50
|178
Saturday's Games
Samford 28, Wofford 14
ETSU 44, VMI 21
Furman 21, The Citadel 10
Mercer 49, W. Carolina 6
Saturday, Oct. 15
VMI at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|0
|31
|28
|3
|2
|188
|91
|Northwestern St.
|2
|0
|71
|60
|2
|4
|129
|253
|Incarnate Word
|2
|1
|139
|78
|5
|1
|289
|162
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|69
|66
|3
|3
|203
|152
|Houston Baptist
|1
|1
|54
|53
|2
|3
|120
|142
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|52
|53
|1
|5
|103
|230
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|20
|48
|1
|4
|98
|187
|Lamar
|0
|4
|92
|156
|0
|6
|122
|222
Saturday's Games
E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27
Texas A&M Commerce 31, SE Louisiana 28
Incarnate Word 56, Lamar 17
Nicholls 19, Houston Baptist 17
Saturday, Oct. 15
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|200
|46
|5
|0
|216
|49
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|75
|91
|4
|2
|142
|174
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|97
|96
|2
|4
|117
|221
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|63
|54
|1
|4
|102
|198
|Alabama St.
|1
|2
|43
|64
|3
|3
|94
|135
|MVSU
|0
|3
|21
|113
|0
|6
|51
|211
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|68
|28
|3
|2
|125
|130
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|112
|97
|3
|3
|139
|149
|Southern U.
|2
|1
|104
|40
|3
|2
|207
|105
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|84
|73
|2
|4
|135
|184
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|41
|121
|2
|4
|172
|229
|Grambling St.
|0
|4
|88
|173
|1
|5
|138
|252
Saturday's Games
Alabama A&M 37, Grambling St. 31
Florida A&M 20, SC State 14
Texas Southern 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
Jackson St. 26, Alabama St. 12
Southern U. 45, Prairie View 13
Tennessee St. 41, Bethune-Cookman 17
Alcorn St. 30, MVSU 7
Saturday, Oct. 15
MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|0
|103
|75
|6
|0
|210
|156
|James Madison
|3
|0
|114
|61
|5
|0
|221
|75
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|29
|26
|2
|3
|108
|136
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|65
|74
|2
|4
|179
|200
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|84
|96
|3
|3
|211
|173
|Marshall
|0
|1
|7
|16
|3
|2
|147
|81
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|63
|75
|3
|3
|222
|182
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|20
|17
|4
|1
|175
|94
|Troy
|2
|1
|71
|49
|4
|2
|153
|121
|Texas State
|1
|1
|49
|64
|3
|3
|145
|156
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|91
|99
|2
|4
|193
|191
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|70
|90
|2
|4
|122
|212
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|34
|41
|2
|3
|128
|102
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|10
|27
|2
|3
|135
|120
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. 41, Georgia Southern 33
Troy 27, Southern Miss. 10
James Madison 42, Arkansas St. 20
Texas State 36, Appalachian St. 24
Coastal Carolina 28, Louisiana-Monroe 21
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, Noon
Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|42
|40
|4
|1
|172
|146
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|54
|24
|4
|2
|164
|119
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|17
|16
|2
|2
|47
|74
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|71
|59
|3
|3
|167
|190
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|16
|17
|3
|3
|220
|176
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|57
|1
|4
|130
|167
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 41, Abilene Christian 38
Tarleton St. 42, S. Utah 40
Saturday, Oct. 15
S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4:25 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|5
|1
|187
|138
|BYU
|4
|2
|192
|160
|Notre Dame
|3
|2
|128
|116
|Uconn
|3
|4
|124
|208
|Army
|1
|4
|139
|165
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|84
|194
|Umass
|1
|5
|77
|190
Saturday's Games
Liberty 42, Umass 24
Uconn 33, FIU 12
Notre Dame 28, BYU 20
Wake Forest 45, Army 10
Saturday, Oct. 15
Colgate at Army, Noon
Buffalo at Umass, 1 p.m.
Uconn at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
