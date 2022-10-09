All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati20594551229127
Tulane2051335118680
UCF1041194117873
Memphis21934942204164
Navy21897823106105
Houston11575933188202
East Carolina12777533185127
SMU01194123173143
Temple01324237584
Tulsa02428424198211
South Florida02527615146218

Wednesday's Games

UCF 41, SMU 19

Friday's Games

Houston 33, Memphis 32

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24

Tulane 24, East Carolina 9

Navy 53, Tulsa 21

Thursday, Oct. 13

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Tulane at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson401537860236110
Syracuse2053275019270
NC State1139475118394
Wake Forest11767251247153
Florida St.221179542188125
Louisville1310511733166134
Boston College136113524120174

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Carolina20683451254192
Georgia Tech21598233104168
Duke11584042195118
Pittsburgh11665542210157
Virginia Tech12669624120156
Miami01242723164109
Virginia03549424107149

Saturday's Games

Louisville 34, Virginia 17

Pittsburgh 45, Virginia Tech 29

North Carolina 27, Miami 24

Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20

Clemson 31, Boston College 3

Wake Forest 45, Army 10

NC State 19, Florida St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 15

Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.10352851215140
Cent. Arkansas10492024173209
Austin Peay11516942210110
Kennesaw St.11686923119181
E. Kentucky01203132188175
North Alabama01344014139158

Saturday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 52, Cent. Arkansas 49

Kennesaw St. 40, North Alabama 34

Saturday, Oct. 15

Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville St. at Madison, Ala., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma St.20775650232124
TCU20935550232119
Kansas St.30887151172100
Kansas211009151239158
Texas211215742233107
Baylor11566032187103
Texas Tech129611233206179
Iowa St.0344553313982
Oklahoma035814533185175
West Virginia02629323191148

Saturday's Games

TCU 38, Kansas 31

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 31

Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 9

Thursday, Oct. 13

Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon

Iowa St. at Texas, Noon

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana2081365020157
Sacramento St.20104285023892
Weber St.2062335018259
Montana St.301166551247163
Idaho20824532163118
Portland St.11518023122159
N. Arizona12689124105161
N. Colorado127712424142217
Cal Poly02508014106180
E. Washington02568314123234
UC Davis02365814114129
Idaho St.03401000684221

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29

Montana St. 37, Idaho St. 6

Portland St. 48, Lincoln University (CA) 6

Weber St. 45, E. Washington 21

Sacramento St. 55, N. Colorado 7

Saturday, Oct. 15

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell10342832142142
NC A&T10241323101160
Gardner-Webb1048024176155
Bryant01132424196180
Charleston Southern01283405105205
Robert Morris010480546160

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb 48, Robert Morris 0

Bryant 56, S. Connecticut 10

Campbell 34, Charleston Southern 28

Saturday, Oct. 15

Robert Morris at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Edward Waters at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Bryant, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan3092516025868
Ohio St.30150516029394
Penn St.2052385017274
Maryland12837842204136
Indiana12548633146183
Rutgers03339033137132
Michigan St.034011024155162

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois2163395115648
Purdue21827442195132
Nebraska21776533171176
Minnesota1144274119344
Iowa124746338859
Wisconsin12739333191117
Northwestern12458715106166

Friday's Games

Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13

Saturday's Games

Purdue 31, Maryland 29

Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7

Ohio St. 49, Michigan St. 20

Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Saturday, Oct. 15

Minnesota at Illinois, Noon

Penn St. at Michigan, Noon

Maryland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Elon30926851179134
New Hampshire401207242154161
Delaware31122615117177
William & Mary21856651197118
Monmouth (NJ)2110810442237169
Rhode Island11565632153132
Richmond1178373215698
Villanova11876932180156
Maine1151691486169
Hampton02276632117111
Towson0334882484187
Albany (NY)02546614154209
Stony Brook04451370548157

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) 38, Albany (NY) 31

Elon 27, Towson 10

Maine 31, Hampton 24

New Hampshire 24, Stony Brook 14

William & Mary 27, Delaware 21

Saturday, Oct. 15

Monmouth (NJ) at Maine, 1 p.m.

Elon at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Hampton at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA20765842224198
Rice10282432154155
North Texas20764133206218
Louisiana Tech10413123151186
UAB1165423217384
W. Kentucky111013133245142
FAU11715824191176
UTEP128510734155202
Middle Tennessee02448633179186
FIU010732383191
Charlotte02488415155278

Saturday's Games

UAB 41, Middle Tennessee 14

UTSA 31, W. Kentucky 28

Uconn 33, FIU 12

Louisiana Tech 41, UTEP 31

Friday, Oct. 14

UTSA at FIU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Charlotte at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Rice at FAU, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Penn1023174011959
Princeton102464011539
Harvard20705631119107
Yale2062353111099
Columbia016243111440
Brown01283522109131
Cornell02427322104126
Dartmouth0238471310498

Friday's Games

Harvard 35, Cornell 28

Saturday's Games

Yale 24, Dartmouth 21

Princeton 23, Lafayette 2

Columbia 28, Wagner 7

Brown 27, CCSU 20

Penn 59, Georgetown 28

Friday, Oct. 14

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Bucknell at Yale, Noon

Lehigh at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Buffalo301125833179164
Miami (Ohio)11474833125151
Ohio11796533199244
Bowling Green11386624160246
Kent St.11555124163178
Akron02628615110245

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo20904942217153
Ball St.21919133155184
E. Michigan11767342189190
W. Michigan11607524136185
Cent. Michigan02335515156184
N. Illinois02709615190230

Saturday's Games

E. Michigan 45, W. Michigan 23

Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7

Ohio 55, Akron 34

Ball St. 17, Cent. Michigan 16

Miami (Ohio) 27, Kent St. 24

Toledo 52, N. Illinois 32

Saturday, Oct. 15

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Akron, Noon

Buffalo at Umass, 1 p.m.

Uconn at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Norfolk St.1024211581232
NC Central000041191102
Delaware St.00003210589
Morgan St.01212423117131
Howard000014118130
SC State00001494176

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. 24, Morgan St. 21

Florida A&M 20, SC State 14

Thursday, Oct. 13

Morgan St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Harvard at Howard, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.30925751219105
S. Dakota St.3090275116273
S. Illinois30915242182174
North Dakota3112912242173184
Illinois St.11374032100106
N. Iowa221208324158168
Youngstown St.02446223124123
Missouri St.036611424155196
Indiana St.0240511471170
South Dakota0220621465141
W. Illinois0227860572207

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. 31, Indiana St. 26

S. Illinois 38, Missouri St. 21

S. Dakota St. 28, South Dakota 3

Illinois St. 23, N. Iowa 21

North Dakota 35, Youngstown St. 30

Saturday, Oct. 15

Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Jose St.2073234114470
UNLV21728442196152
San Diego St.11294933111143
Nevada02346524136173
Fresno St.01204014118146
Hawaii01141615101243

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.301064742163115
Colorado St.1017141460178
Wyoming21606143163184
Utah St.11586124122209
Air Force12897142191108
New Mexico03488924116137

Friday's Games

San Jose St. 40, UNLV 7

Colorado St. 17, Nevada 14

Saturday's Games

Wyoming 27, New Mexico 14

Utah St. 34, Air Force 27

Boise St. 40, Fresno St. 20

San Diego St. 16, Hawaii 14

Saturday, Oct. 15

Utah St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stonehill1024203013350
Merrimack20524442161133
Sacred Heart101410329285
St. Francis (Pa.)20662032155107
Duquesne02415215110168
CCSU0223530678223
LIU Brooklyn0123240583193
Wagner017270552228

Saturday's Games

Brown 27, CCSU 20

Merrimack 28, Duquesne 21

Columbia 28, Wagner 7

Saturday, Oct. 15

Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri20834851204164
UT Martin301467042225160
E. Illinois10352123124155
Lindenwood (Mo.)025410532164177
Tennessee St.000014106146
Tennessee Tech02487914112193
Murray St.0237800664256

Saturday's Games

E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27

SE Missouri 34, Tennessee Tech 20

UT Martin 45, Murray St. 16

Lindenwood (Mo.) 52, Cent. Arkansas 49

Tennessee St. 41, Bethune-Cookman 17

Saturday, Oct. 15

Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal401308160241112
UCLA301278160249136
Oregon301389051252173
Utah211087142242114
California11585932129110
Oregon St.12588642195163
Washington1211010742246161
Washington St.12838342162121
Arizona129611833182205
Arizona St.128311424161181
Stanford0410415414145164
Colorado0237880567216

Saturday's Games

UCLA 42, Utah 32

Arizona St. 45, Washington 38

Southern Cal 30, Washington St. 14

Oregon 49, Arizona 22

Oregon St. 28, Stanford 27

Saturday, Oct. 15

California at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross2092106022893
Fordham20996651299250
Lafayette1024142453113
Lehigh1149591596198
Colgate0110351486153
Georgetown02578015140238
Bucknell0214810541160

Saturday's Games

Fordham 40, Lehigh 28

Princeton 23, Lafayette 2

Penn 59, Georgetown 28

Holy Cross 57, Bucknell 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Bucknell at Yale, Noon

Colgate at Army, Noon

Lehigh at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Thomas (Minn.)2065404115396
Valparaiso20694232123122
Davidson211035142213109
Marist21999423114175
Butler11313132124112
Dayton11274532111117
Stetson11697132152138
Morehead St.11404823115188
San Diego11433823141109
Presbyterian03551111597264
Drake0349790691194

Saturday's Games

Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21

Marist 45, Stetson 31

Butler 31, Dayton 0

San Diego 22, Drake 10

St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Davidson 16

Saturday, Oct. 15

Dayton at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia30116396023764
Tennessee2078465023489
Florida12738142185152
Kentucky1259624215898
South Carolina126110642202150
Vanderbilt023110733199221
Missouri03536724151148

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama30128496026675
Mississippi2074476023887
Mississippi St.21987251231126
LSU21657342191114
Auburn12447733122150
Texas A&M12678733129113
Arkansas1310814233177193

Saturday's Games

Florida 24, Missouri 17

Tennessee 40, LSU 13

Mississippi St. 40, Arkansas 17

Georgia 42, Auburn 10

Mississippi 52, Vanderbilt 28

South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14

Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20

Saturday, Oct. 15

Auburn at Mississippi, Noon

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Mercer30108135123282
Samford30975351157131
Chattanooga2055164113481
Furman21755842163112
W. Carolina125610133202195
The Citadel1230551440133
ETSU13919233180102
VMI0238821494168
Wofford03211010650178

Saturday's Games

Samford 28, Wofford 14

ETSU 44, VMI 21

Furman 21, The Citadel 10

Mercer 49, W. Carolina 6

Saturday, Oct. 15

VMI at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Texas A&M Commerce1031283218891
Northwestern St.20716024129253
Incarnate Word211397851289162
SE Louisiana11696633203152
Houston Baptist11545323120142
Nicholls11525315103230
McNeese St.0120481498187
Lamar049215606122222

Saturday's Games

E. Illinois 35, Northwestern St. 27

Texas A&M Commerce 31, SE Louisiana 28

Incarnate Word 56, Lamar 17

Nicholls 19, Houston Baptist 17

Saturday, Oct. 15

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.40200465021649
Florida A&M21759142142174
Alabama A&M21979624117221
Bethune-Cookman11635414102198
Alabama St.1243643394135
MVSU03211130651211

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alcorn St.20682832125130
Prairie View311129733139149
Southern U.211044032207105
Texas Southern22847324135184
Ark.-Pine Bluff034112124172229
Grambling St.048817315138252

Saturday's Games

Alabama A&M 37, Grambling St. 31

Florida A&M 20, SC State 14

Texas Southern 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Jackson St. 26, Alabama St. 12

Southern U. 45, Prairie View 13

Tennessee St. 41, Bethune-Cookman 17

Alcorn St. 30, MVSU 7

Saturday, Oct. 15

MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina301037560210156
James Madison30114615022175
Old Dominion10292623108136
Georgia St.11657424179200
Appalachian St.12849633211173
Marshall017163214781
Georgia Southern02637533222182

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
South Alabama1020174117594
Troy21714942153121
Texas State11496433145156
Arkansas St.12919924193191
Louisiana-Monroe12709024122212
Louisiana-Lafayette02344123128102
Southern Miss.01102723135120

Saturday's Games

Georgia St. 41, Georgia Southern 33

Troy 27, Southern Miss. 10

James Madison 42, Arkansas St. 20

Texas State 36, Appalachian St. 24

Coastal Carolina 28, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tarleton St.10424041172146
Abilene Christian20542442164119
Sam Houston St.101716224774
S. Utah11715933167190
Stephen F. Austin01161733220176
Utah Tech02275714130167

Saturday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 41, Abilene Christian 38

Tarleton St. 42, S. Utah 40

Saturday, Oct. 15

S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4:25 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

WLPFPA
Liberty51187138
BYU42192160
Notre Dame32128116
Uconn34124208
Army14139165
New Mexico St.1584194
Umass1577190

Saturday's Games

Liberty 42, Umass 24

Uconn 33, FIU 12

Notre Dame 28, BYU 20

Wake Forest 45, Army 10

Saturday, Oct. 15

Colgate at Army, Noon

Buffalo at Umass, 1 p.m.

Uconn at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

