|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Clinton Irwin, Eric Dick.
Yellow Cards_Jeong, Minnesota, 31st; Martinez, FC Dallas, 45th+1; Fragapane, Minnesota, 86th.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Justin Howard, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.
A_18,410.
Lineups
FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Sebastien Ibeagha, Sam Junqua (Marco Farfan, 68th), Jose Antonio Martinez; Paul Arriola, Edwin Cerrillo (Facundo Quignon, 78th), Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal, Ema Twumasi (Geovane Jesus, 68th); Jesus Ferreira, Jader Obrian (Jesus Jimenez, 78th).
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Hassani Dotson (Franco Fragapane, 64th), Robin Lod, Miguel Tapias, Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Sang-bin Jeong (Mender Garcia, 70th).
