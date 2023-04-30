FC Dallas000
Minnesota000

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Clinton Irwin, Eric Dick.

Yellow Cards_Jeong, Minnesota, 31st; Martinez, FC Dallas, 45th+1; Fragapane, Minnesota, 86th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Justin Howard, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.

A_18,410.

Lineups

FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Sebastien Ibeagha, Sam Junqua (Marco Farfan, 68th), Jose Antonio Martinez; Paul Arriola, Edwin Cerrillo (Facundo Quignon, 78th), Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal, Ema Twumasi (Geovane Jesus, 68th); Jesus Ferreira, Jader Obrian (Jesus Jimenez, 78th).

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Hassani Dotson (Franco Fragapane, 64th), Robin Lod, Miguel Tapias, Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Sang-bin Jeong (Mender Garcia, 70th).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you