|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|—
|0
|New York Red Bulls
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.
Yellow Cards_Casseres Jr., New York Red Bulls, 31st; Servania, FC Dallas, 61st; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 79th; Barlow, New York Red Bulls, 87th.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Lyes Arfa, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
Lineups
FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Paul Arriola (Eddie Munjoma, 86th), Paxton Pomykal (Jader Obrian, 81st), Facundo Quignon, Brandon Servania (Edwin Cerrillo, 90th+1); Jesus Ferreira (Nkosi Tafari, 90th+1), Ema Twumasi, Alan Velasco (Franco Jara, 80th).
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr. (Dru Yearwood, 72nd), Omir Fernandez (Patryk Klimala, 58th), Lewis Morgan; Ashley Fletcher (Tom Barlow, 72nd), Luquinhas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.