|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|—
|0
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 15 (Arriola), 34th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer.
Yellow Cards_Martinez, FC Dallas, 62nd; Ferreira, FC Dallas, 75th; Gazdag, Philadelphia, 75th; Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 75th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Kevin Lock, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
Lineups
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Jack McGlynn, 59th), Daniel Gazdag, Nathan Harriel (Olivier Mbaizo, 59th), Jose Martinez (Paxten Aaronson, 88th); Cory Burke (Mikael Uhre, 45th+1), Julian Carranza (Chris Donovan, 88th).
FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Paul Arriola (Tsiki Ntsabeleng, 90th+2), Edwin Cerrillo, Sebastian Lletget (Nkosi Tafari, 86th), Paxton Pomykal, Ema Twumasi; Jesus Ferreira (Franco Jara, 82nd), Alan Velasco (Nanu, 90th+1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.