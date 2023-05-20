|Florida
First Period_1, Carolina, Chatfield 1 (Noesen, Aho), 1:43.
Second Period_2, Florida, Barkov 4 (Mahura), 7:43.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Florida, Tkachuk 7 (Bennett, Reinhart), 1:51 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Florida 11-8-3-4_26. Carolina 20-8-8-2_38.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Carolina 0 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 9-2-0 (38 shots-37 saves). Carolina, Raanta 3-3-0 (26-24).
A_18,854 (18,680). T_2:54.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Matt MacPherson.
