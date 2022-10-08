Missouri0100717
Florida1007724

First Quarter

FLA_FG Mihalek 37, 2:58.

FLA_Hill 49 interception return (Mihalek kick), 1:01.

Second Quarter

MIZZ_Schrader 5 run (Mevis kick), 3:55.

MIZZ_FG Mevis 28, :20.

Third Quarter

FLA_M.Johnson 3 run (Mihalek kick), 6:55.

Fourth Quarter

FLA_Pearsall 9 pass from Richardson (Mihalek kick), 11:10.

MIZZ_Peat 18 run (Mevis kick), 5:58.

A_88,471.

MIZZFLA
First downs2113
Total Net Yards370297
Rushes-yards42-15032-231
Passing22066
Punt Returns0-01-48
Kickoff Returns1-210-0
Interceptions Ret.1-02-54
Comp-Att-Int22-30-28-14-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-161-2
Punts4-39.751-42.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards6-551-5
Time of Possession36:0923:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Missouri, Peat 20-117, Schrader 8-17, Cook 14-16. Florida, M.Johnson 8-86, Etienne 10-83, Richardson 5-45, Wright 5-22, (Team) 4-(minus 5).

PASSING_Missouri, Cook 22-30-2-220. Florida, Richardson 8-14-1-66.

RECEIVING_Missouri, Burden 5-20, Cooper 4-58, D.Lovett 4-39, Schrader 3-31, M.Miller 2-38, Dove 2-21, Peat 1-8, Stephens 1-5. Florida, Henderson 2-8, Shorter 1-20, Zanders 1-12, Pearsall 1-9, Burke 1-7, M.Johnson 1-5, Zipperer 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Florida, Mihalek 50, Mihalek 47.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you