|Missouri
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Florida
|10
|0
|7
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
FLA_FG Mihalek 37, 2:58.
FLA_Hill 49 interception return (Mihalek kick), 1:01.
Second Quarter
MIZZ_Schrader 5 run (Mevis kick), 3:55.
MIZZ_FG Mevis 28, :20.
Third Quarter
FLA_M.Johnson 3 run (Mihalek kick), 6:55.
Fourth Quarter
FLA_Pearsall 9 pass from Richardson (Mihalek kick), 11:10.
MIZZ_Peat 18 run (Mevis kick), 5:58.
A_88,471.
|MIZZ
|FLA
|First downs
|21
|13
|Total Net Yards
|370
|297
|Rushes-yards
|42-150
|32-231
|Passing
|220
|66
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-48
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-54
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-30-2
|8-14-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-16
|1-2
|Punts
|4-39.75
|1-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|36:09
|23:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Missouri, Peat 20-117, Schrader 8-17, Cook 14-16. Florida, M.Johnson 8-86, Etienne 10-83, Richardson 5-45, Wright 5-22, (Team) 4-(minus 5).
PASSING_Missouri, Cook 22-30-2-220. Florida, Richardson 8-14-1-66.
RECEIVING_Missouri, Burden 5-20, Cooper 4-58, D.Lovett 4-39, Schrader 3-31, M.Miller 2-38, Dove 2-21, Peat 1-8, Stephens 1-5. Florida, Henderson 2-8, Shorter 1-20, Zanders 1-12, Pearsall 1-9, Burke 1-7, M.Johnson 1-5, Zipperer 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Florida, Mihalek 50, Mihalek 47.
