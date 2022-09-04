|Utah
|7
|6
|6
|7
|—
|26
|Florida
|7
|7
|0
|15
|—
|29
First Quarter
UTAH_Kuithe 7 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), 11:23.
FLA_Richardson 2 run (Mihalek kick), :39.
Second Quarter
UTAH_FG Noyes 43, 10:26.
UTAH_FG Noyes 31, 3:18.
FLA_Richardson 45 run (Mihalek kick), 1:42.
Third Quarter
UTAH_Bernard 7 run (run failed), :12.
Fourth Quarter
FLA_M.Johnson 14 run (Fraziars pass from Richardson), 12:48.
UTAH_T.Thomas 4 run (Noyes kick), 6:26.
FLA_Richardson 2 run (Mihalek kick), 1:25.
A_90,799.
|UTAH
|FLA
|First downs
|25
|23
|Total Net Yards
|446
|451
|Rushes-yards
|39-230
|39-283
|Passing
|216
|168
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-35
|5-81
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-32-1
|17-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|2-46.5
|3-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-15
|7-38
|Time of Possession
|31:09
|30:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Utah, Thomas 23-115, Rising 7-91, Curry 5-13, Bernard 3-6, Vele 1-5. Florida, Richardson 11-106, M.Johnson 12-75, Etienne 5-64, Wright 10-39, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Utah, Rising 22-32-1-216. Florida, Richardson 17-24-0-168.
RECEIVING_Utah, Kuithe 9-105, Bernard 5-31, Vele 3-36, Kincaid 2-29, Enis 2-11, M.Parks 1-4. Florida, Henderson 6-41, Pearsall 4-67, Shorter 2-25, Etienne 2-9, M.Johnson 1-14, Zipperer 1-7, Reynolds 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
