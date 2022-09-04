Utah766726
Florida 77

First Quarter

UTAH_Kuithe 7 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), 11:23.

FLA_Richardson 2 run (Mihalek kick), :39.

Second Quarter

UTAH_FG Noyes 43, 10:26.

UTAH_FG Noyes 31, 3:18.

FLA_Richardson 45 run (Mihalek kick), 1:42.

Third Quarter

UTAH_Bernard 7 run (run failed), :12.

Fourth Quarter

FLA_M.Johnson 14 run (Fraziars pass from Richardson), 12:48.

UTAH_T.Thomas 4 run (Noyes kick), 6:26.

FLA_Richardson 2 run (Mihalek kick), 1:25.

A_90,799.

UTAHFLA
First downs2523
Total Net Yards446451
Rushes-yards39-23039-283
Passing216168
Punt Returns1-100-0
Kickoff Returns2-355-81
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int22-32-117-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-00-0
Punts2-46.53-40.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards3-157-38
Time of Possession31:0930:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Utah, Thomas 23-115, Rising 7-91, Curry 5-13, Bernard 3-6, Vele 1-5. Florida, Richardson 11-106, M.Johnson 12-75, Etienne 5-64, Wright 10-39, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Utah, Rising 22-32-1-216. Florida, Richardson 17-24-0-168.

RECEIVING_Utah, Kuithe 9-105, Bernard 5-31, Vele 3-36, Kincaid 2-29, Enis 2-11, M.Parks 1-4. Florida, Henderson 6-41, Pearsall 4-67, Shorter 2-25, Etienne 2-9, M.Johnson 1-14, Zipperer 1-7, Reynolds 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

