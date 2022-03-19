|Florida
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 20 (Reinhart, Duclair), 13:54 (pp). 2, Florida, Huberdeau 21 (Barkov, Marchment), 19:53. Penalties_Marchment, FLA (Interference), 3:13; Anaheim bench, served by Terry (Instigator), 7:31; Gudas, FLA (Fighting), 7:31; Deslauriers, ANA (Fighting), 7:31; Deslauriers, ANA (Misconduct), 7:31; Steel, ANA (Hooking), 12:41; Mahura, ANA (Roughing), 15:10; Huberdeau, FLA (Roughing), 15:10.
Second Period_3, Florida, Thornton 5 (Acciari, Verhaeghe), 3:44. Penalties_Anaheim bench, served by Henrique (Delay of Game), 18:57.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Holding), 15:39; Marchment, FLA (Roughing), 18:37; Anaheim bench, served by Lettieri (Roughing), 18:37; Comtois, ANA (Roughing), 18:37.
Shots on Goal_Florida 19-15-8_42. Anaheim 4-8-5_17.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 5; Anaheim 0 of 1.
Goalies_Florida, Knight 12-7-3 (17 shots-17 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 17-19-9 (42-39).
A_12,296 (17,174). T_2:28.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Travis Toomey.