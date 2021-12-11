|Florida
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Florida, Hornqvist 4 (Lomberg, Luostarinen), 9:05. 2, Florida, Bennett 9 (Ekblad, Reinhart), 9:15. 3, Arizona, Kessel 4 (Boyd, Hayton), 16:53 (pp). 4, Florida, Reinhart 8 (Hornqvist, Huberdeau), 19:35 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Florida 10-9-4_23. Arizona 8-9-6_23.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 4; Arizona 1 of 5.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 12-1-2 (23 shots-22 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 3-8-2 (23-20).
A_11,974 (17,125). T_2:24.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, CJ Murray.