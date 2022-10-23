|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Florida
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Florida, Lundell 1, 0:39. 2, Florida, Luostarinen 2, 9:13.
Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 3 (Dobson, Barzal), 4:27 (pp).
Third Period_4, Florida, Lomberg 1 (Kiersted, White), 2:56. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 4 (Nelson, Barzal), 9:07 (pp).
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 8-7-10_25. Florida 15-10-7_32.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 2 of 6; Florida 0 of 4.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 1-1-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Florida, Knight 2-0-0 (25-23).
A_16,342 (19,250). T_2:28.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, James Tobias.
