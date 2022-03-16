|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|1
|—
|3
|San Jose
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 20 (Meier, Hertl), 8:19 (pp). 2, Florida, Huberdeau 19, 11:21 (sh). 3, San Jose, Meloche 2 (Vlasic, Hertl), 13:58.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_4, Florida, Vatrano 9 (Acciari), 3:29.
Overtime_5, Florida, Vatrano 10 (Forsling, Reinhart), 1:11.
Shots on Goal_Florida 7-9-16-2_34. San Jose 11-12-3-0_26.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; San Jose 1 of 5.
Goalies_Florida, Knight 11-6-3 (26 shots-24 saves). San Jose, Reimer 15-12-6 (34-31).
A_12,276 (17,562). T_2:35.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Libor Suchanek.