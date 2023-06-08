Vegas11002
Florida10113

First Period_1, Florida, Montour 7 (Tkachuk, E.Staal), 4:08. 2, Vegas, Stone 8 (Theodore, Marchessault), 16:03 (pp).

Second Period_3, Vegas, Marchessault 13 (Stone, Eichel), 14:59 (pp).

Third Period_4, Florida, Tkachuk 11 (Verhaeghe, Ekblad), 17:47.

Overtime_5, Florida, Verhaeghe 7 (Bennett, Forsling), 4:27.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 6-13-6-2_27. Florida 5-8-9-1_23.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 2 of 6; Florida 0 of 5.

Goalies_Vegas, Hill 9-4-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 12-4-0 (27-26).

A_19,735 (19,250). T_3:00.

Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Jonny Murray.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

