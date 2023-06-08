|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Florida, Montour 7 (Tkachuk, E.Staal), 4:08. 2, Vegas, Stone 8 (Theodore, Marchessault), 16:03 (pp). Penalties_Carrier, LV (High Sticking), 6:01; M.Staal, FLA (Tripping), 12:14; Carrier, LV (Boarding), 15:17; Gudas, FLA (Cross Checking), 15:17; Duclair, FLA (Tripping), 15:40.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Marchessault 13 (Stone, Eichel), 14:59 (pp). Penalties_Carrier, LV (Tripping), 0:24; Ekblad, FLA (Holding), 4:56; McNabb, LV (Hooking), 8:00; Barkov, FLA (Interference), 14:13; Martinez, LV (Interference), 16:26; Lundell, FLA (Slashing), 19:22.
Third Period_4, Florida, Tkachuk 11 (Verhaeghe, Ekblad), 17:47. Penalties_Eichel, LV (Hooking), 7:22; Barbashev, LV (Roughing), 10:37; Gudas, FLA (Roughing), 10:37; Forsling, FLA (Tripping), 19:48.
Overtime_5, Florida, Verhaeghe 7 (Bennett, Forsling), 4:27. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 6-13-6-2_27. Florida 5-8-9-1_23.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 2 of 6; Florida 0 of 5.
Goalies_Vegas, Hill 9-4-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 12-4-0 (27-26).
A_19,735 (19,250). T_3:00.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Jonny Murray.
