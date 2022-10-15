|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|—
|4
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Buffalo, Tuch 1 (Jokiharju, Comrie), 10:35. 2, Florida, White 1 (Lundell, Luostarinen), 14:03. 3, Florida, Tkachuk 2 (Forsling), 18:09. 4, Buffalo, Girgensons 1 (Peterka, Dahlin), 18:51.
Second Period_5, Florida, Ekblad 1 (Barkov, Reinhart), 2:31 (pp). 6, Florida, Montour 1 (Barkov, Tkachuk), 17:45. 7, Buffalo, Dahlin 2 (Tuch), 19:01.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Florida 16-14-7_37. Buffalo 13-9-5_27.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 6; Buffalo 0 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Knight 1-0-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Buffalo, Comrie 0-1-0 (37-33).
A_11,481 (19,070). T_2:30.
Referees_Chris Lee, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tommy Hughes.
