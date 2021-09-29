|Florida
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
Florida won shootout 1-0
First Period_1, Florida, Marchment 1 (Luostarinen, Tippett), 3:20 (pp).
Second Period_2, Florida, Hutsko 1 (Bowlby, Dalpe), 2:57. 3, Dallas, Radulov 1 (Peterson, Seguin), 6:55. 4, Dallas, Robertson 1 (Suter, Johnston), 12:48 (pp). 5, Dallas, Benn 1 (Petrovic), 14:07.
Third Period_6, Florida, Noel 1 (Luostarinen, Marchment), 19:16.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Florida 1 (Tippett NG, Schwindt NG, Noel G), Dallas 0 (Robertson NG, Seguin NG, Radulov NG).
Shots on Goal_Florida 9-6-10-3_28. Dallas 15-15-7-1_38.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Dallas 1 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Gibson 1-0-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 0-0-1 (28-25).
A_10,134 (18,532). T_2:38.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Mark Shewchyk.