First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 22 (Forsling, Montour), 3:43. 2, Nashville, Johansen 22 (Carrier, Forsberg), 5:52.
Second Period_3, Florida, Lundell 16 (Chiarot, Reinhart), 15:16.
Third Period_4, Florida, Huberdeau 27 (Reinhart, Barkov), 18:53 (en). 5, Florida, Forsling 6, 19:10 (en).
Shots on Goal_Florida 6-11-8_25. Nashville 6-14-5_25.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 2.
Goalies_Florida, Knight 17-8-3 (25 shots-24 saves). Nashville, Saros 35-22-3 (23-21).
A_17,465 (17,113). T_2:30.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Vaughan Rody.
