Florida11114
Nashville02103

First Period_1, Florida, Luostarinen 1 (Barkov, Kinnunen), 19:17 (sh). Penalties_Gudas, FLA (Slashing), 5:40; Huntington, NSH (Cross Checking), 9:08; Gudas, FLA (Tripping), 12:19; Gudas, FLA (Interference), 17:21.

Second Period_2, Florida, Schwindt 1 (Ekblad, Giles), 3:41. 3, Nashville, Parssinen 1 (Stastney, Tomasino), 4:42. 4, Nashville, McKeown 1 (Parssinen), 11:45. Penalties_Verhaeghe, FLA (Slashing), 7:35; Sanford, NSH (Slashing), 8:43; Afanasyev, NSH (Cross Checking), 9:17.

Third Period_5, Florida, Lomberg 1 (Sjalin, Kinnunen), 2:11. 6, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Niederreiter, Gravel), 14:35. Penalties_Tomasino, NSH (Interference), 5:20; Bowlby, FLA (Slashing), 5:20.

Overtime_7, Florida, Barkov 1 (Ekblad, Verhaeghe), 4:59. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-10-8-5_32. Nashville 9-6-8-2_25.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 0-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves). Nashville, Ingram 0-0-0 (12-10).

A_0 (17,113). T_2:37.

Referees_Morgan MacPhee, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Andrew Smith.

