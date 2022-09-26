|Florida
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Nashville
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Florida, Luostarinen 1 (Barkov, Kinnunen), 19:17 (sh). Penalties_Gudas, FLA (Slashing), 5:40; Huntington, NSH (Cross Checking), 9:08; Gudas, FLA (Tripping), 12:19; Gudas, FLA (Interference), 17:21.
Second Period_2, Florida, Schwindt 1 (Ekblad, Giles), 3:41. 3, Nashville, Parssinen 1 (Stastney, Tomasino), 4:42. 4, Nashville, McKeown 1 (Parssinen), 11:45. Penalties_Verhaeghe, FLA (Slashing), 7:35; Sanford, NSH (Slashing), 8:43; Afanasyev, NSH (Cross Checking), 9:17.
Third Period_5, Florida, Lomberg 1 (Sjalin, Kinnunen), 2:11. 6, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Niederreiter, Gravel), 14:35. Penalties_Tomasino, NSH (Interference), 5:20; Bowlby, FLA (Slashing), 5:20.
Overtime_7, Florida, Barkov 1 (Ekblad, Verhaeghe), 4:59. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Florida 9-10-8-5_32. Nashville 9-6-8-2_25.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 0-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves). Nashville, Ingram 0-0-0 (12-10).
A_0 (17,113). T_2:37.
Referees_Morgan MacPhee, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Andrew Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.