Florida17314741
Texas A&M14100024

First Quarter

FLA_FG Mihalek 50, 10:41.

TXAM_Achane 5 run (Bond kick), 9:21.

FLA_A.Richardson 10 run (Mihalek kick), 6:01.

TXAM_Achane 5 pass from King (Bond kick), 1:47.

FLA_A.Richardson 60 run (Mihalek kick), :33.

Second Quarter

TXAM_FG Bond 24, 11:58.

FLA_FG Mihalek 24, 4:49.

TXAM_Achane 2 run (Bond kick), :53.

Third Quarter

FLA_Fraziars 19 pass from A.Richardson (Mihalek kick), 13:32.

FLA_Douglas 12 pass from A.Richardson (Mihalek kick), 3:58.

Fourth Quarter

FLA_Mo.Johnson 5 run (Mihalek kick), 1:21.

A_97,797.

FLATXAM
First downs2823
Total Net Yards492413
Rushes-yards50-29125-134
Passing201279
Punt Returns2-350-0
Kickoff Returns0-01-19
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int17-28-023-45-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-52-12
Punts3-44.6676-44.333
Fumbles-Lost0-02-2
Penalties-Yards10-395-39
Time of Possession36:2723:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Florida, M.Johnson 22-100, Etienne 17-80, Richardson 7-78, Pearsall 3-34, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Texas A&M, Achane 16-122, Moss 7-24, King 2-(minus 12).

PASSING_Florida, Richardson 17-28-0-201. Texas A&M, King 23-45-0-279.

RECEIVING_Florida, Fraziars 4-50, Henderson 4-33, Pearsall 3-65, Douglas 3-25, M.Johnson 2-20, Zanders 1-8. Texas A&M, E.Stewart 8-120, Muhammad 7-99, Wright 5-59, Achane 3-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Florida, Mihalek 28.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you