|Florida
|17
|3
|14
|7
|—
|41
|Texas A&M
|14
|10
|0
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
FLA_FG Mihalek 50, 10:41.
TXAM_Achane 5 run (Bond kick), 9:21.
FLA_A.Richardson 10 run (Mihalek kick), 6:01.
TXAM_Achane 5 pass from King (Bond kick), 1:47.
FLA_A.Richardson 60 run (Mihalek kick), :33.
Second Quarter
TXAM_FG Bond 24, 11:58.
FLA_FG Mihalek 24, 4:49.
TXAM_Achane 2 run (Bond kick), :53.
Third Quarter
FLA_Fraziars 19 pass from A.Richardson (Mihalek kick), 13:32.
FLA_Douglas 12 pass from A.Richardson (Mihalek kick), 3:58.
Fourth Quarter
FLA_Mo.Johnson 5 run (Mihalek kick), 1:21.
A_97,797.
|FLA
|TXAM
|First downs
|28
|23
|Total Net Yards
|492
|413
|Rushes-yards
|50-291
|25-134
|Passing
|201
|279
|Punt Returns
|2-35
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-28-0
|23-45-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|2-12
|Punts
|3-44.667
|6-44.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|10-39
|5-39
|Time of Possession
|36:27
|23:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Florida, M.Johnson 22-100, Etienne 17-80, Richardson 7-78, Pearsall 3-34, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Texas A&M, Achane 16-122, Moss 7-24, King 2-(minus 12).
PASSING_Florida, Richardson 17-28-0-201. Texas A&M, King 23-45-0-279.
RECEIVING_Florida, Fraziars 4-50, Henderson 4-33, Pearsall 3-65, Douglas 3-25, M.Johnson 2-20, Zanders 1-8. Texas A&M, E.Stewart 8-120, Muhammad 7-99, Wright 5-59, Achane 3-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Florida, Mihalek 28.
