Florida1135
Anaheim0213

First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 8 (Montour, Lundell), 11:31 (pp). Penalties_Beaulieu, ANA (Tripping), 8:26; Henrique, ANA (Tripping), 10:46.

Second Period_2, Florida, Montour 4 (Lundell, Heponiemi), 2:51. 3, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Strome, Klingberg), 8:00. 4, Anaheim, Strome 4 (Shattenkirk, Terry), 8:27. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Florida, Reinhart 1 (Lomberg, M.Staal), 2:55. 6, Florida, Bennett 2 (Luostarinen, Montour), 8:10. 7, Anaheim, Lundestrom 1, 18:46 (ps). 8, Florida, Reinhart 2 (Verhaeghe, Montour), 19:59 (pp). Penalties_Jones, ANA (Slashing), 5:23; Kulikov, ANA (Cross Checking), 6:36; Verhaeghe, FLA (Interference), 7:12; M.Staal, FLA (Holding), 10:17; Montour, FLA (Slashing), 14:33; Zegras, ANA (Cross Checking), 14:33; Fowler, ANA (Tripping), 18:23; Forsling, FLA (Interference on breakaway (Penalty Shot)), 18:46.

Shots on Goal_Florida 17-12-17_46. Anaheim 11-13-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 5; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Knight 3-1-0 (35 shots-32 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 2-6-1 (45-41).

A_0 (17,174). T_2:30.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Joseph Mahon, James Tobias.

