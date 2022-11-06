|Florida
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
|Anaheim
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 8 (Montour, Lundell), 11:31 (pp).
Second Period_2, Florida, Montour 4 (Lundell, Heponiemi), 2:51. 3, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Strome, Klingberg), 8:00. 4, Anaheim, Strome 4 (Shattenkirk, Terry), 8:27.
Third Period_5, Florida, Reinhart 1 (Lomberg, M.Staal), 2:55. 6, Florida, Bennett 2 (Luostarinen, Montour), 8:10. 7, Anaheim, Lundestrom 1, 18:46 (ps). 8, Florida, Reinhart 2 (Verhaeghe, Montour), 19:59 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Florida 17-12-17_46. Anaheim 11-13-11_35.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 2 of 5; Anaheim 0 of 2.
Goalies_Florida, Knight 3-1-0 (35 shots-32 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 2-6-1 (45-41).
A_0 (17,174). T_2:30.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Joseph Mahon, James Tobias.
