FGFTReb
FLORIDA (8-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
de Oliveira171-30-00-0023
Toonders111-30-01-1022
Briggs378-172-20-43018
Rickards171-40-02-3122
Smith344-73-50-97212
Dut51-20-00-0132
Merritt223-95-63-81011
Broughton191-70-01-2223
Moore10-00-00-0000
Rimdal120-10-01-1100
Warren10-00-00-1000
Tatyana Wyche233-41-24-6027
Taliyah Wyche10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-04-7000
Totals20023-5711-1516-42161560

Percentages: FG 40.351, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (de Oliveira 1-2, Smith 1-2, Broughton 1-4, Toonders 0-1, Briggs 0-1, Rickards 0-1, Merritt 0-2, Rimdal 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Wyche 2, Toonders 1, Briggs 1, Dut 1, Merritt 1, Broughton 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Wyche 3, Broughton 2, Toonders 1, Briggs 1, Rickards 1, Dut 1, Merritt 1, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Briggs 2, Smith 2, Wyche 2, Rickards 1, Merritt 1, Broughton 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

FGFTReb
DAYTON (6-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Whitehead386-92-43-101214
Bradshaw352-60-10-3125
Cook398-203-61-32220
Giacone405-170-01-33112
Whalen141-22-20-0134
Perez131-60-03-5112
Bohanon00-00-00-0000
Perry110-00-01-3010
Magassa50-10-01-1000
Shoup-Hill50-10-00-0000
Team00-00-07-9000
Totals20023-627-1317-3791257

Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Giacone 2-6, Bradshaw 1-1, Cook 1-3, Whalen 0-1, Shoup-Hill 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Whitehead 1, Cook 1, Giacone 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Bradshaw 5, Whitehead 4, Cook 3, Team 2, Perry 1, Magassa 1)

Steals: 5 (Bradshaw 2, Whitehead 1, Cook 1, Perez 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

Dayton1911141357
Florida172314660

A_691

Officials_Saif Esho, Kylie Galloway, Michael McConnell

