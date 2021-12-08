|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA (8-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|de Oliveira
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Toonders
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Briggs
|37
|8-17
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|0
|18
|Rickards
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|Smith
|34
|4-7
|3-5
|0-9
|7
|2
|12
|Dut
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Merritt
|22
|3-9
|5-6
|3-8
|1
|0
|11
|Broughton
|19
|1-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|3
|Moore
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rimdal
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Warren
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tatyana Wyche
|23
|3-4
|1-2
|4-6
|0
|2
|7
|Taliyah Wyche
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|11-15
|16-42
|16
|15
|60
Percentages: FG 40.351, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (de Oliveira 1-2, Smith 1-2, Broughton 1-4, Toonders 0-1, Briggs 0-1, Rickards 0-1, Merritt 0-2, Rimdal 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Wyche 2, Toonders 1, Briggs 1, Dut 1, Merritt 1, Broughton 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Wyche 3, Broughton 2, Toonders 1, Briggs 1, Rickards 1, Dut 1, Merritt 1, Team 1)
Steals: 9 (Briggs 2, Smith 2, Wyche 2, Rickards 1, Merritt 1, Broughton 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON (6-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Whitehead
|38
|6-9
|2-4
|3-10
|1
|2
|14
|Bradshaw
|35
|2-6
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|5
|Cook
|39
|8-20
|3-6
|1-3
|2
|2
|20
|Giacone
|40
|5-17
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|12
|Whalen
|14
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|Perez
|13
|1-6
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|1
|2
|Bohanon
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Perry
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Magassa
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Shoup-Hill
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|7-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|7-13
|17-37
|9
|12
|57
Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Giacone 2-6, Bradshaw 1-1, Cook 1-3, Whalen 0-1, Shoup-Hill 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Whitehead 1, Cook 1, Giacone 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Bradshaw 5, Whitehead 4, Cook 3, Team 2, Perry 1, Magassa 1)
Steals: 5 (Bradshaw 2, Whitehead 1, Cook 1, Perez 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)
|Dayton
|19
|11
|14
|13
|—
|57
|Florida
|17
|23
|14
|6
|—
|60
A_691
Officials_Saif Esho, Kylie Galloway, Michael McConnell