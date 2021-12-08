DAYTON (6-3)
Whitehead 6-9 2-4 14, Bradshaw 2-6 0-1 5, Cook 8-20 3-6 20, Giacone 5-17 0-0 12, Whalen 1-2 2-2 4, Perez 1-6 0-0 2, Bohanon 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Magassa 0-1 0-0 0, Shoup-Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 7-13 57
FLORIDA (8-3)
de Oliveira 1-3 0-0 3, Toonders 1-3 0-0 2, Briggs 8-17 2-2 18, Rickards 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 4-7 3-5 12, Dut 1-2 0-0 2, Merritt 3-9 5-6 11, Broughton 1-7 0-0 3, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Rimdal 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 3-4 1-2 7, Taliyah Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 11-15 60
|Dayton
|19
|11
|14
|13
|—
|57
|Florida
|17
|23
|14
|6
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Dayton 4-12 (Bradshaw 1-1, Cook 1-3, Giacone 2-6, Whalen 0-1, Shoup-Hill 0-1), Florida 3-14 (de Oliveira 1-2, Toonders 0-1, Briggs 0-1, Rickards 0-1, Smith 1-2, Merritt 0-2, Broughton 1-4, Rimdal 0-1). Assists_Dayton 9 (Giacone 3), Florida 16 (Smith 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dayton 37 (Team 7-9), Florida 42 (Team 4-7). Total Fouls_Dayton 12, Florida 15. Technical Fouls_Dayton Team 1, Florida Team 1. A_691.