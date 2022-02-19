AUBURN (24-2)
Smith 7-16 10-11 28, Kessler 5-6 0-2 11, Flanigan 1-1 0-0 2, Jasper 0-1 0-0 0, K.Johnson 3-8 6-6 12, Green 2-10 1-1 5, Cambridge 1-1 0-0 2, Cardwell 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 17-20 62.
FLORIDA (17-10)
Castleton 7-13 5-7 19, Duruji 1-3 0-0 3, Appleby 7-15 7-8 26, Fleming 2-9 1-2 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, McKissic 1-3 2-2 5, Lane 0-3 0-0 0, Felder 0-0 0-0 0, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 15-19 63.
Halftime_Florida 22-21. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 5-14 (Smith 4-5, Kessler 1-1, K.Johnson 0-3, Green 0-5), Florida 10-25 (Appleby 5-10, Fleming 2-4, Duruji 1-1, McKissic 1-3, Jones 1-4, Reeves 0-1, Lane 0-2). Rebounds_Auburn 30 (Smith 7), Florida 24 (Castleton 8). Assists_Auburn 9 (Green 5), Florida 9 (Fleming 5). Total Fouls_Auburn 17, Florida 16.