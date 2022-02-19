FGFTReb
AUBURNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith337-1610-111-71128
Kessler275-60-20-30411
Flanigan221-10-01-5112
Jasper190-10-00-1130
K.Johnson303-86-61-41412
Green302-101-10-1505
Cambridge191-10-03-6022
Cardwell131-50-03-3022
Williams70-20-00-0000
Totals20020-5017-209-3091762

Percentages: FG .400, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Smith 4-5, Kessler 1-1, K.Johnson 0-3, Green 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cardwell, Smith).

Turnovers: 16 (K.Johnson 5, Green 3, Flanigan 2, Kessler 2, Smith 2, Cambridge, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Cardwell, Green, Jasper, K.Johnson, Kessler).

Technical Fouls: None.

FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Castleton357-135-74-81419
Duruji291-30-00-2033
Appleby317-157-80-12126
Fleming322-91-21-3527
Jones191-50-02-3013
Lane200-30-00-1010
McKissic201-32-20-3125
Felder70-00-01-2020
Reeves70-10-00-1000
Totals20019-5215-198-2491663

Percentages: FG .365, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Appleby 5-10, Fleming 2-4, Duruji 1-1, McKissic 1-3, Jones 1-4, Reeves 0-1, Lane 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Castleton 3, Reeves).

Turnovers: 11 (Appleby 4, Fleming 3, McKissic 2, Castleton, Duruji).

Steals: 8 (Castleton 2, McKissic 2, Appleby, Duruji, Fleming, Lane).

Technical Fouls: None.

Auburn214162
Florida224163

A_11,255 (10,133).

