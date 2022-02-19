|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|33
|7-16
|10-11
|1-7
|1
|1
|28
|Kessler
|27
|5-6
|0-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|11
|Flanigan
|22
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|2
|Jasper
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|K.Johnson
|30
|3-8
|6-6
|1-4
|1
|4
|12
|Green
|30
|2-10
|1-1
|0-1
|5
|0
|5
|Cambridge
|19
|1-1
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|2
|2
|Cardwell
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|2
|2
|Williams
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-50
|17-20
|9-30
|9
|17
|62
Percentages: FG .400, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Smith 4-5, Kessler 1-1, K.Johnson 0-3, Green 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cardwell, Smith).
Turnovers: 16 (K.Johnson 5, Green 3, Flanigan 2, Kessler 2, Smith 2, Cambridge, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Cardwell, Green, Jasper, K.Johnson, Kessler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Castleton
|35
|7-13
|5-7
|4-8
|1
|4
|19
|Duruji
|29
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Appleby
|31
|7-15
|7-8
|0-1
|2
|1
|26
|Fleming
|32
|2-9
|1-2
|1-3
|5
|2
|7
|Jones
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Lane
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|McKissic
|20
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|5
|Felder
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Reeves
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-52
|15-19
|8-24
|9
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .365, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Appleby 5-10, Fleming 2-4, Duruji 1-1, McKissic 1-3, Jones 1-4, Reeves 0-1, Lane 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Castleton 3, Reeves).
Turnovers: 11 (Appleby 4, Fleming 3, McKissic 2, Castleton, Duruji).
Steals: 8 (Castleton 2, McKissic 2, Appleby, Duruji, Fleming, Lane).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Auburn
|21
|41
|—
|62
|Florida
|22
|41
|—
|63
A_11,255 (10,133).