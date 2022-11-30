FGFTReb
FLORIDA (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dut192-41-21-5135
Kyle141-30-01-3122
Deans315-123-50-55316
Rickards357-161-13-51216
Rimdal284-94-40-14214
Clausen10-10-00-0000
Correa161-31-20-3034
Warren202-60-04-15154
Taliyah Wyche193-41-32-5117
Tatyana Wyche170-00-03-9020
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20025-5811-1715-52142368

Percentages: FG 43.103, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Deans 3-6, Rimdal 2-7, Rickards 1-3, Correa 1-3, Dut 0-2, Clausen 0-1, Warren 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Warren 2, Dut 1, Kyle 1, Tat.Wyche 1, Tal.Wyche 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Kyle 5, Rimdal 3, Correa 3, Tat.Wyche 3, Deans 2, Rickards 2, Tal.Wyche 2, Warren 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Deans 2, Rimdal 1, Warren 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEW (3-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Paul307-131-21-31220
Gerlyn Smith261-70-22-6212
Rosenthal172-160-00-2145
Taylor323-610-120-30117
Thornton292-61-30-2016
Heard100-10-00-2030
Lewis191-31-14-7433
Soders60-10-00-0000
Bowen20-00-00-0000
Hutchinson100-20-00-1200
Jenkins160-40-00-0130
Kayla Smith20-00-00-0010
Hudson10-00-00-0010
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20016-5913-208-28112053

Percentages: FG 27.119, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Paul 5-7, Rosenthal 1-7, Taylor 1-2, Thornton 1-5, G.Smith 0-2, Heard 0-1, Soders 0-1, Jenkins 0-4)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Thornton 3, Paul 2, G.Smith 2, Hutchinson 2, Rosenthal 1, Taylor 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Taylor 4, G.Smith 1, Rosenthal 1, Hutchinson 1, Jenkins 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Prairie View18919753
Florida2614101868

A_915

Officials_Greg Small, Ashlee Goode, Roy Gulbeyan

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

