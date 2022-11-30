PRAIRIE VIEW (3-4)
Paul 7-13 1-2 20, Gerlyn Smith 1-7 0-2 2, Rosenthal 2-16 0-0 5, Taylor 3-6 10-12 17, Thornton 2-6 1-3 6, Heard 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 1-1 3, Soders 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-2 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-4 0-0 0, Kayla Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-59 13-20 53
FLORIDA (7-1)
Dut 2-4 1-2 5, Kyle 1-3 0-0 2, Deans 5-12 3-5 16, Rickards 7-16 1-1 16, Rimdal 4-9 4-4 14, Clausen 0-1 0-0 0, Correa 1-3 1-2 4, Warren 2-6 0-0 4, Taliyah Wyche 3-4 1-3 7, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-58 11-17 68
|Prairie View
|18
|9
|19
|7
|—
|53
|Florida
|26
|14
|10
|18
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Prairie View 8-29 (Paul 5-7, G.Smith 0-2, Rosenthal 1-7, Taylor 1-2, Thornton 1-5, Heard 0-1, Soders 0-1, Jenkins 0-4), Florida 7-24 (Dut 0-2, Deans 3-6, Rickards 1-3, Rimdal 2-7, Clausen 0-1, Correa 1-3, Warren 0-2). Assists_Prairie View 11 (Lewis 4), Florida 14 (Deans 5). Fouled Out_Florida Warren. Rebounds_Prairie View 28 (Lewis 7), Florida 52 (Warren 15). Total Fouls_Prairie View 20, Florida 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_915.
